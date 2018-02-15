Cool for Cats

One of the pleasures of contributing to Catallaxy Files is the knowledge that it is the smartest and best informed community in Australia.
To wit, Spartacus would like to pose the following question in the hope that someone can provide an answer.
If, as is constantly repeated, wages are not rising, how is it that the government is collecting squillions of extra tax dollars through bracket creep?
Where is the data supporting the proposition that wages aren’t rising?
Please explain.
Wages are rising but not at previous levels and not across the spectrum. Those in higher paid jobs who negotiate a salary are seeing modest rises while those in the service industry and other lower paid jobs not so much. Remember though the public service – for them the pay rise juggernaut continues to roll right along!
Parts of the private sector are stagnant.
Pay rises in the public sector continue unabated.
On a side note – Govt is wrong in saying that lower company tax rate will lead to an eventual rise in wages. Wages will rise when competition for staff increases.
Here:
https://www.google.com.au/amp/s/www.businessinsider.com.au/chart-real-australian-wage-growth-likely-went-backwards-over-the-past-year-2017-5/amp
And here:
https://www.google.com.au/amp/s/www.businessinsider.com.au/australia-wage-growth-wpi-q2-2017-8/amp
The rate at which wages are growing has been in decline since 2007.
However they are still growing.
In many parts of these private sector the growth is less than inflation when bracket creep is considered, so people are getting poorer.
In the public sector there is now a limit of 2% on pay rises, including on government buisness enterprises regardless if they make or loose money (ABC and Aust Post are both under the 2%, same as say centrelink employees).
Pay rates are now set by a renumeration board.
‘rong fred
There is a very large bulge in infrastructure investment that is driving wages in related parts of the private sector. Large parts of the finance sector remain strong drivers of wages growth. Low wage jobs have had little wages growth for some years, suppressing average wages growth. Public sector salaries are typically moving with nominal inflation.
If wages are rising slower than the rate of inflation, then both statements will be true.
Is the actual problem inflation, like elsewhere in the world right now, leading to low or negative real wages growth?
Are our measures of inflation adequate in this post-GFC era?
There are three components to this issue. First, there is a difference between real and nominal wages. Nominal wages have been increasing at a compound annual growth rate of 1.7% over the five years to June 2017, yet inflation over the same period has averaged 1.5%, giving a real increase in average wages of just 0.2% per annum. Nominal wages feed into higher tax receipts and bracket creep while it is real wages which affect standards of living. Thus tax receipts can rise as the average person experiences stagnant real wages.
Second, average wage increases of 1.7% per annum disguise the uneven nature of these changes such that many families will have seen their real wages drop despite the average figures indicating a minimal increase.
Third, Federal tax receipts are driven by the level of real wages as well as the number of people in the work force. Over the last five years, the compound annual growth rate of the work force has risen by 1.5%, due mainely to immigration flows. This means that tax receipts will jump 1.5% per annum above the rate of nominal increases in average wages. In other words, whereas average wages are up 1.7% per annum, the taxable incomes base is actually up 3.2% per annum.
Hopefully this will explain how tax receipts can rise in the face of stangnant average wages.