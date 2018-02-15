Cool for Cats

One of the pleasures of contributing to Catallaxy Files is the knowledge that it is the smartest and best informed community in Australia.

To wit, Spartacus would like to pose the following question in the hope that someone can provide an answer.

If, as is constantly repeated, wages are not rising, how is it that the government is collecting squillions of extra tax dollars through bracket creep?

Where is the data supporting the proposition that wages aren’t rising?

Please explain.

