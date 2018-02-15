Cool for Cats

Posted on 8:25 am, February 15, 2018 by I am Spartacus

One of the pleasures of contributing to Catallaxy Files is the knowledge that it is the smartest and best informed community in Australia.

To wit, Spartacus would like to pose the following question in the hope that someone can provide an answer.

If, as is constantly repeated, wages are not rising, how is it that the government is collecting squillions of extra tax dollars through bracket creep?

Where is the data supporting the proposition that wages aren’t rising?

Please explain.

  1. Garry
    #2637419, posted on February 15, 2018 at 8:49 am

    Wages are rising but not at previous levels and not across the spectrum. Those in higher paid jobs who negotiate a salary are seeing modest rises while those in the service industry and other lower paid jobs not so much. Remember though the public service – for them the pay rise juggernaut continues to roll right along!

  2. Leigh Lowe
    #2637423, posted on February 15, 2018 at 8:53 am

    Parts of the private sector are stagnant.
    Pay rises in the public sector continue unabated.

  3. Grunter
    #2637427, posted on February 15, 2018 at 8:57 am

    On a side note – Govt is wrong in saying that lower company tax rate will lead to an eventual rise in wages. Wages will rise when competition for staff increases.

  6. Mundi
    #2637433, posted on February 15, 2018 at 9:06 am

    The rate at which wages are growing has been in decline since 2007.

    However they are still growing.

    In many parts of these private sector the growth is less than inflation when bracket creep is considered, so people are getting poorer.

    In the public sector there is now a limit of 2% on pay rises, including on government buisness enterprises regardless if they make or loose money (ABC and Aust Post are both under the 2%, same as say centrelink employees).

    Pay rates are now set by a renumeration board.

  7. duncanm
    #2637434, posted on February 15, 2018 at 9:07 am

    Oh frabjous joy.. Yassim and the AHRC.

    Meanwhile, Soupman is re-tweeting that old purveyor of love and sunshine,Ozman Faruqi.
    https://twitter.com/timsout/status/961113793140051968

    https://twitter.com/oz_f/status/961103438938624001

  9. Arky
    #2637437, posted on February 15, 2018 at 9:08 am

    Over the quarter, private wages grew by 0.4%, the weakest result since the September quarter of 2009. That’s GFC territory.

    In contrast, public sector wages grew at comparatively brisk pace of 2.39% over the year, largely unchanged from the 2.4% level reported previously.

    Over the quarter, public sector wages grew by 0.63%, up from 0.55% in the three months to March.

    By industry, wage growth ranged from 1.1% for the mining industry to 2.6% for health care and social assistance industries, the ABS said.

    The industry figures, along with those for states and territories, are not seasonally adjusted.

    This table shows how wage growth fared by individual industry, both over the June quarter and from a year earlier. The ABS yet again made no adjustment to the scale, providing an unwelcome reminder on how fast wage growth in Australia used to be.

    Source: ABS

    By location, Western Australia recorded the slowest wage growth over the year at 1.4%. At the other end of the spectrum, hourly wage rates in South Australia and Northern Territory grew by 2.1%, the fastest level of all states and territories.

    This chart, also from the ABS, looks at the wage increases recorded for private and public-sector workers by state and territory over the past year.

    Source: ABS

    For private sector workers, the strongest quarterly increase was recorded in the mining sector.

    “Western Australia was the main driver of wage growth in the mining industry in June quarter 2017, with some employees receiving their first wage increases in several years, the ABS said.

    Despite that strong quarterly increase, wages in the sector still grew at the slowest pace of all industries during the year at 1.1%. Health care and social assistance workers in the private sector recorded the the largest increase from a year earlier at 2.3%.

    For public sector workers, the strongest quarterly increase was seen for electricity, gas, water and waste workers at 0.8%. At the other end of the spectrum, those working in professional, scientific and technical services, public administration and safety, and education and training saw their wages lift by just 0.2%, the smallest increase of all industries.

    Over the year, wage growth in the public sector ranged from 1.6% for professional, scientific and technical services to 2.8% for health care and social assistance.

    So while wage growth varied by location and industry over both the quarter and the year, the prevailing theme remains that hourly wage growth remains incredibly weak, especially for private sector workers.

    To Paul Dales, chief Australian and New Zealand economist at Capital Economics, it looks set to remain that way for some time yet.

    “Wage growth will probably nudge up, perhaps to 2.1%, in the third quarter due to the higher-than-usual increase in the minimum wage on 1st July, but that’s hardly a reflection of the health of the economy,” he said immediately following the release.

    “And with the underutilisation rate — the best measure of spare capacity in the labour market — still very high, there isn’t going to be much of a cyclical boost to wage growth over the next year or so.”

    Dales says that structural forces such as increased globalisation and a decline in the bargaining power of workers will also act to constrain wage growth, as has been seen in other advanced nations with far tighter labour market conditions that those seen in Australia at present.

    As such, he remains sceptical that the Reserve Bank of Australia will be hiking rates anytime soon.

    “There are two implications,” Dales says.

    “First, underlying inflation is not going to rise much when wage growth is low.

    “Second, with real wages not increasing at all, the pressures on households’ finances are mounting.

    “(This) supports our view that the low wage, low inflation climate will mean the RBA won’t raise interest rates next year as the markets expect. With households’ real wages having been unchanged over the last year, consumption growth will surely slow soon.”

    In the minutes of its August monetary policy meeting, the RBA acknowledged that its inflation forecasts partly reflect “an expectation of a modest increase in wage growth as labour market conditions tightened further”.

    While the latter is occurring thanks to strong hiring levels in recent months, there’s little in today’s data to suggest that its contributing to a lift in wage pressures yet.

    Upcoming labour and wage data will almost certainly play a key role in determining both whether the RBA’s upbeat forecasts for inflation and GDP growth will be met, as well as whether there’ll be a need to lift interest rates next year as some forecasters currently predict.

  10. Defender of the faith
    #2637439, posted on February 15, 2018 at 9:11 am

    There is a very large bulge in infrastructure investment that is driving wages in related parts of the private sector. Large parts of the finance sector remain strong drivers of wages growth. Low wage jobs have had little wages growth for some years, suppressing average wages growth. Public sector salaries are typically moving with nominal inflation.

  11. Driftforge
    #2637440, posted on February 15, 2018 at 9:14 am

    If wages are rising slower than the rate of inflation, then both statements will be true.

  12. DaveR
    #2637454, posted on February 15, 2018 at 9:43 am

    Is the actual problem inflation, like elsewhere in the world right now, leading to low or negative real wages growth?

    Are our measures of inflation adequate in this post-GFC era?

  13. Ray
    #2637457, posted on February 15, 2018 at 9:48 am

    There are three components to this issue. First, there is a difference between real and nominal wages. Nominal wages have been increasing at a compound annual growth rate of 1.7% over the five years to June 2017, yet inflation over the same period has averaged 1.5%, giving a real increase in average wages of just 0.2% per annum. Nominal wages feed into higher tax receipts and bracket creep while it is real wages which affect standards of living. Thus tax receipts can rise as the average person experiences stagnant real wages.

    Second, average wage increases of 1.7% per annum disguise the uneven nature of these changes such that many families will have seen their real wages drop despite the average figures indicating a minimal increase.

    Third, Federal tax receipts are driven by the level of real wages as well as the number of people in the work force. Over the last five years, the compound annual growth rate of the work force has risen by 1.5%, due mainely to immigration flows. This means that tax receipts will jump 1.5% per annum above the rate of nominal increases in average wages. In other words, whereas average wages are up 1.7% per annum, the taxable incomes base is actually up 3.2% per annum.

    Hopefully this will explain how tax receipts can rise in the face of stangnant average wages.

