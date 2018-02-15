Let’s recriminalise adultery

Couples seen in each other’s company should, in future, be required to produce their marriage certificate or sign a stat dec that they are not rooting. Tooting is still acceptable.
Politicians especially should not fornicate with anyone. Making love to their state-sanctioned partner in a state-recognised relationship remains acceptable. Prime Minister and Cabinet will be liaising with the Health Department to establish guidelines as to appropriate times, duration, and positions for love-making. ASIO is currently hunting down the wit who suggested that these guidelines will soon be mandatory and are to be rolled out to the general public.
On a slightly more serious note, I’m wondering how anyone imagines that a ban on sex between politicians and staffers can be enforced? After all the government is unable to prevent politicians from brazenly occupying seats in the Parliament in violation of s44 of the Constitution. Now it hopes to prevent people from sneaking around after dark. Are our representatives in Canberra and their staff really naughty teenagers who need to be under close adult supervision? (Don’t answer that – it’s a rhetorical question). Does ASIO have so few people on its watch list that it can now spy on 200-odd politicians in Canberra?
Ummm …Sinc.
It is not even adultery.
Lord Trumble has explicitly banned any relationship between any minister or staffer – married or single (his words).
If Brian Harradine had suggested this…
Stoning?
Good reason to stay a backbencher. You can fuck the staff until the budget is back in surplus.
How typical of you to mock marital fidelity; to mock marriage, in fact. But then, that was the whole point of SSM, wasn’t it? And how typical of you to be utterly, blithely, blindly unaware that there is anything wrong here.
I keep forgetting, though, that you suffer from libertarian autism. You can’t be expected to understand anything about non-autistic folks.
It is a hopeful sign that, quite apart from the unprincipled political opportunists, so many people do understand that there is something wrong here. An example just such as this was always the complete counter to the assinine you can’t help who you love slogan. What a pity the story didn’t break before the survey.
It’s ok, all they will have to do is fill in a form
I’ll walk my previous comment back a little. You, at least, realise that the SSM crowd should be supportive of Barnaby, precisely because of you can’t help it… Many are not.
I love how progressives how become the new Puritans of the 21st century.
Oh and when are they going to ban politicians from f**king the country?
As Jordan points out (around 5 min) perhaps wearing makeup will need to be banned in the workplace.
Sigh. From a societal perspective Barnaby did the wrong thing. What that has to do with the government I don’t know.
Barnaby should come out as transgender and claim his new partner is his lesbian lover. That should make some heads explode.
If only Barnard supported polygamy – he’d have problema at all.
Actually, if you want to deal with the issue of domestic violence (specifically the third or so of it that is male on female violence), then bringing back serious consequences for female adultery would be a significant first step. Somewhere around 5-10 years seems about right. Got to give people some sense that the system will do its job and exact punishment for them if they report the incident rather than simply shoot the philanderers.
Of course, you should have no recourse if you aren’t married, but lets make marriage a serious business again.
Having yuo bean dirnking ahlcoohol?
Even Josh Bornstein from Maurice Blackburn thinks it’s a bad idea. He apparently met his partner in the workplace as did tens of thousands of others in Australia.
Just ridiculous. If we are talking about consenting adults that’s their own business and no business of the government (unless it effects their work performance or their judgement)
Lunch with a client or a colleague is open to public view, and usually justifiable.
Dinner is a different matter, getting into murky waters when the spouse is at home putting the kids to bed.
Lost count of the number of times we have sprung people at quiet little eateries, obviously not discussing business matters.
You will always be sprung when you are cheating.
What about the Greens? I can only imagine them doing some sort of tantric ritual… does that count?
I see the government issue as the creating of highly paid jobs out of nothing for Barnaby’s concubine.
So she just needs to pay back all our money now with interest and the persons that created the fake jobs be sacked and each hit with say a $80k fine (yes, heavy fines just like we taxpayers get). That’s the government part sorted.
In 2017 Australian msm pushing that any 2 consenting adults should be able to marry.
In 2018 Australian msm pushing that 2 consenting adults should not be able to have sex.
of course
Why is the sex ban not being applied to the top levels of the public service? There is at least as many in the services sleeping with each other as there are politicians.
And why do I get the feeling the media are yet again pushing for a particular standard they are not going to like when it gets applied to them.
Surely it would be safer and easier not to employ women?
On a slightly more serious note, I’m wondering how anyone imagines that a ban on sex between politicians and staffers can be enforced?
A fair bit of enforcement could be achieved by defining ‘Staff’ to include an organic apparatus enabling self-gratification and mandatory donations to a swear jar during each event. An honor roll should be employed acknowledging big donors with all proceeds going towards deficit reduction, which by all accounts could be wipe out by the end of the week. Either that or an in house clothing and misfire curtin pool and a CSI stain test lab.
Obviously Turnbull went to the AFL for advice on this matter.
Murphy Law said no fault as I remember.
Let’s recriminalise adultery
Any law or regulation that makes being a politician more miserable and arduous, i am in favour of.
Great stuff Mal!
Perhaps we could go the Byzantine/Ottoman/Chinese route and only employ eunuchs in positions of authority? (Yes, yes I know we already do but I’m talking literally not metaphorically)
Like so many policies introduced to work places in recent times, it is not really about regulating behaviour. It is about having a ready made excuse to bullet somebody who needs to be removed from a position at a convenient moment.
Does this ban breach discrimination?
Bullshit. PM can fire any minister without any pretext. and this method can only be applied to very few who choose to have affairs with subordinates – which I agree should not happen – because of a strong conflict of interest.
Does this ban include SSM?
Boris G – there is clear difference between having power and having a plausible pretext to exercise it in a predetermined way.
Good reason to stay a backbencher. You can fuck the staff until the budget is back in surplus.
Yer knob will fall off from overuse if that’s the case.
Fair dinkum, I cannot believe the levels of retard that our so called political leaders achieve.
Barnababy fucked up, Shorten & Burke got away with it, as did many others.
Waffleworth has a sermon on the mount: “Thou Shalt Not Root”
No wonder we drink.
Politicians should expect no sympathy and be given no quarter.
Certain politicians should be given every quarter – after being drawn, and hanged, but I agree with you – there should be no sympathy.
What about all the ‘relationships’ that are currently going on. There are bound to be some. Are they exempt and only future potential liaisons count. We need to know what the consequences will be if found out. Will it be automatic dismissal and countless by elections. Is the ban only between heterosexuals because we all know the outcry if homosexuals and lesbians were included. We need answers.
Chris M
#2638073, posted on February 15, 2018 at 11:16 pm
As Jordan points out (around 5 min) perhaps wearing makeup will need to be banned in the workplace.
People are still waiting for Vice to release the unedited interview for full context. They haven’t yet.
Slice and dice job.
I notice Mal left a loophole allowing he and his hand to continue their glorious love affair. There is an upside to this pollie dictum tho – reduces their chance of producing offspring.
The New Puritanism looks like Feminist Authoritarianism. I doubt that such attention would be paid to a female Green politician in the same situation.
Barnaby’s personal problems are between him and his various girls, wife, girlfriend and daughters. They will put him through several degrees of hell, and hopefully allow him to redeem himself after his penance. I am sure they will all try to do what best for the love child, and the child deserves love.
If the party wants to sack him that’s their business. If the New Englanders want to elect Barnaby, that’s their business. He’s going to need good paying work, since he may be an octogenarian paying for kids school fees.
It brought government into disrepute, made them all look shifty and, even worse, ridiculous.
That’s pretty much going to be the end result of this stupidity and the #MeToo hysteria.
It brought government into disrepute, made them all look shifty and, even worse, ridiculous.
Yes but that’s just normal for the Turnbull Team. Barnaby didn’t invent this dysfunctional government.
So now that bonking is part of the ministerial code of conduct, journalists and public servants will have to monitor their sex lives. There is a god and he has a wicked sense of humour.
(Smart people will just keep an eye out for staff moves)
Don’t for get his youngest daughter hasn’t finished school yet either. Another had to do her HSC while her father was out bonking anything that moved. They have the primary moral and legal claim on Barnaby’s (shared) wealth and earning capacity. Barnaby can also pay maintenance for his love child. Either way he’s a loser dad overall.
Great Fred! Blue riband to Stackja with Best in Show going to The Barking Toad. I look forward to the first complainant going to Terrier Timmy and the Inquisition.
‘Staffers say ‘No’! Barnaby Bonk Ban has to go! What do we want? Bonking! When do we want it? Now!’
The sex ban has sweet far call to do with who gets to sleep with who, and just everything to do with the prime narcissists latest hamfisted scheme designed to arse cover with a thoroughly implausible triple pike. The political ineptitude on display is quite something.
As someone wrote in Shanahan’s excellent piece in today’s Oz; “It really does take a special kind of “leadership” to throw your deputy PM under a bus after struggling to defend him all week, make your guilt-ridden opponent look as pure as a new born kitten on extra-marital affairs, give the entire planet a good ole belly laugh with the latest sop of puritanical codes of conduct for the naughty boys and girls of the kindergarten Cabinet, and be seen to bend once more to the PC Left. All in the space of a week. How many sparkling own-goals must this guy shoot before someone with half a political brain draws a line through boundless ineptitude”
Once upon a time one could (and should) lose their security clearance if they committed adultery as it exposed one to exploitation by the bad guys.
It’s a sad mark of our times that it doesn’t happen that way anymore because society apparently thinks it is acceptable. Unless of course someone needs an excuse to play the sanctimony and righteous wrath card on you.
Then there is the issue of fraternization between superior and subordinate which I believe has always been forbidden in the military for very good reasons and should be to politicians and civil serpents as well.
IMO that’s should have been a major issue when Bill Clinton was sharing cigars with Monica but the politicians danced around it.
Maybe A.S.I.O. would have less work on its plate, if we had 200 competent, intelligent, decent people in Parliament, instead of the “200 odd ones” we have now.
Stupidity should be a disqualifying factor in the ability to stand for elected office, rather than a mandatory requirement.
Don’t know if the Barking Toad meant it but it’s very funny – Waffleworth has a sermon on the mount.
Texas Jack, exactly. I would have led the debate by placing a large stone on the dispatch box…alongside a large file.
I wish. But no. A cruel reminder that I should use the stylus when typing on my phone and not rely on fat fingers and failing close vision eyesight.
Turnbull is quite right in this instance.
. In a small office, a sexual relationship between a minister and staff causes disruption to the others in the office. That’s a public interest.
. If things go wrong, the taxpayer will have to pay the tab
. the staff member involved with the minister usually gets favourable treatment
. it’s not hard to see if there is a sexual relationship within an office. It doesn’t require strong enforcement nor ASIO.
. Corporates have similar policies.
Chastity belts. The only answer.
Malcolm as keeper of the keys. 🙂
Next they will be taxing rooting!
Dismissing the ineptness of Barnaby for the moment. If he does stand down, the great one will have gathered another scalp. Barny drove a very hard bargain post “the stabbing”. A Nats pipedream, not only got traction, it got full approval and the inland rail became legitimate. The plebiscite for ssm remained steadfast. Gawd knows what other deals Barny managed to pull off….now its Malcolms turn.
Hey Zapara, you are correct. In the military, fraternisation between a superior and a subordinate will usually result in one (usually the superior) getting moved on. I have seen it happen many times. Most recently, a mid-ranking officer got moved sideways into another unit because of the relationship that had developed between him and one of his (female) corporals. But I have also seen very close friendships – non-sexual – but hanging out together on weekends – relationships develop between differing ranks and nothing was done. You are also correct that this will prompt a security review. Thankfully, DGSVA still seems to be exempt from the political-correctness bullshit and still refuses to provide a security level to Senator Rhiannon.
The New Puritanism looks like Feminist Authoritarianism.
Nailed Turncoat – new age feminist
How far will Chairman Mal’s ban go? After watching gays in the parliament kissing and hugging last year, will they be included as well? We would all be fairly sure fidelity wouldn’t be a very important part of their parliamentary life or shouldn’t one ask such audacious questions?
11th Commandment – Thou Shalt Not Root
12th Commandment – Thou Shalt Not Put Cats In The Freezer
Yes – Turnbull is correct in his assessment of Barnaby’s behaviour on his own government. I have no problem with that.
I do, however, have a problem with in general banning behaviour between consenting adults. I also have a problem with conflating civil society and government. We as a civil society can take a very poor view of men who abandon their wives because they have impregnated their mistresses. But there should be no law against that and government in general should have no view on that.
In the Davidson household:
11th Commandment – they shalt not get away with it.
12th Commandment – thou shalt not spill coffee.
13th Commandment – thou shalt not die shamefully.
Adultery – at the present rate of mosque construction and thus forecasting demographics, criminalising adultery might happen faster than many imagine, and also not as an expression of freedom that supporters of the multi-coloured vomit flag dream of.
Which leads me to wonder if there might be a business opportunity in supplying knee pads for the devout when mass supplication to Mecca or some other spiritual direction becomes mandatory for being Austrayan. Easier to wear them than carrying around a prayer mat for the 5 daily devotions.
Another irrelevant distraction.
Is there any role in all this for a nail gun?
Only in the suitable punishment phase Arky.
And yes yes you’ll be Chief Nail Gunner.
2GB Tanya having a go at Barnaby. MSM/ALP getting more silly. If possible.
Perhaps, except there are age old and hard learned lessons from organizations which allow friggin in the riggin. As pointed out in the last few posts there are good order and discipline issues as well as security ones.
IMO the government view should be ‘These are the rules. Don’t like them? Don’t sign on.”
… 13th Commandment – thou shalt not die shamefully
14th Commandment? – thou shalt not put baby in the corner
Barnaby is obviously unable to foresee consequences which makes him STUPID. That is why he should go, not just from the Ministry but from Parliament. Do we really need people unable to foresee consequences of actions making laws?
I’m getting a fair bit of support for my view that if Lil Kimmie nukes Canberra to prove he can we should not go to war over it – as long as he makes sure Parliament is in session.
Federation was bad mistake.
“This is the standard that I will hold, from this day forth, all of my ministers to,” he said.
The actual Commandment – FFS!
If only Barnababy could wind back the clock – “I support people denting poos”
Waffleworth would have smiled sweetly to himself and excused him.
If I wanted to live I a country with morality police I would move to Saudi Arabia.
If you need practice to hit the stud …
Turnbull is the sex Nazi. “No sex for you”
Barnaby is hanging on for as long as he can because he needs the extra cash to support two families.
We could bury him up to his neck and stone him to death. Put him and us out of misery.
The dickless persecute dick users. What else is new?
I am sure a Cat has mentioned this before but in the thou shalt nots that behaviour gets two mentions. Not only are you not to do it but you are not to think about it. Perhaps if we are not careful the woman concerned will be buried up to her neck and then stoned to death.
But back today it has been pointed out that a while back after the by election all the Libs who apparently knew about the affair as the woman concerned was already pregnant , could not praise Barnaby enough . So it was not the behaviour that has Malcolm upset but that it got out and made headlines.
Two big ones and bag of gravel please.
“Perhaps, except there are age old and hard learned lessons from organizations which allow friggin in the riggin. As pointed out in the last few posts there are good order and discipline issues as well as security one”
I’m not aware that relationships at work have ever been a serious problem in the APS and I would be worried that any bans that would – inevitably – drive these relationships underground.
At least when you know who is rooting who – or is it ‘whom’? , you are able to look out for and manage any potential conflicts of interest – particularly when it comes to selection panels – in the workplace .
Sinc: what part of ‘people should keep their promises’ clashes with libertarianism? Is that libertarianism, or licentiousness?
Joyce has:
– broken up a marriage in which this wife has committed a good part of her adult life to being a ‘politician’s wife’ – not an easy role for a spouse of either sex;
– done so with a member of his (taxpayer-funded) staff. At the risk of pointing out the obvious, that’s fraught with risk to both taxpayers and the efficient running of his office;
– when the matter became too lively to manage within the office, has procured alternative appointments for her within the staffer complex at the Court at Canberra, again at the taxpayers’ expense;
– stopped dead the pressure that was growing on the ineffectual Shorten, and which had, for the first time in months, seen the government on the front foot.
IOW, a fiasco, wrought by someone whose politics and policies have (as pointed out by JSloan) been essentially parasitic on the Coaltion body politic.
With the WHO stating that inability to find a sexual partner is a dissability, this could be a breach of the discriminaton act
I’m not sure that is the case. Why shouldn’t there be penalties regarding conduct that is contrary to the common good and incurs public costs? Even though there may be no in principle objection we nevertheless might want to refrain from imposing such penalties in toto, or only in such circumstances where spousal infidelity is involved, or the like, but only for prudential reasons.
Give us a break… banging the employee that you hired and then giving her a promotion is a clear conflict of interests, which would never be acceptable is any private firm. It’s one of the number one things everyone everywhere gets told, “Never do this!” in private employment.
Trying to exaggerate into a straw-man position of “criminalization” which no one is calling for is so utterly disingenuous that it should be beneath you.
Total straw man, show me where one person has suggested banning behaviour between consenting adults. Turnbull (and also Bernardi) have come out putting the same standard on public employees that already exists right the way around the Western world in private corporations… and it’s a very simple standard based on your duty as a manager who is in charge of any other employee underneath you (even as a basic team leader).
Getting drunk is perfectly legal, but turning up to work sloshed is unacceptable and you will be sent home and quite likely fired if you keep doing it. No one is trying to ban alcohol, but don’t pretend your mind is on the job when you just staggered out of the pub.
No one is trying to ban sex either, but if you spend all day bending your secretary over the desk, that doesn’t count as working.
Be a mensch.
That should be the only sentence in any code of conduct.
I was impressed that Tanya Plibersek was prepared to step up this morning & risk discussing “bonk-gate” with an actual member of the public. Of course, she still didn’t answer the question…
Don’t shit where you eat.
.. extending on Sinc’s last para — doesn’t the government (in particular Trumble) have more important things to worry about?
Slap Barnaby hard now – and others will learn.
If you want to get into conflicts of interest, poke into the relationships betwixt the ALP, ABC and Unions
Whatever rules Malcontent wishes to apply to ministers do not apply to NP ministers. Barney Rumble is still Deputy PM until his party turfs him out. The NP still have the same number of ministers.
ALP, ABC and Unions. Isn’t incest supposedly illegal?
It does seem that workplace standards have evolved to the point where a manager may not make a pass at a staffer. Seems fair. In which case a Minister clearly may not make a pass at a staffer. Much less bonk. In effect, Turnbull has adopted workplace standards.
Perhaps we could give effect to it by turning on the cameras in all security environs, Canberra hotels and apartments etc and link them to a web site – or fox news channel? A retired staffer could run a commentary, like footy shows.
Dear Lord Waffleworth, you of all blood sucking spineless people I thought would have been more fully inclusive when addressing this, I mean in the last 100 years there has only been Jim and Junie.
What about Gareth and Cheryl? Unmarried consenting couple. Why are they not included?
What about John and Jan? Perish the thought they were married? Hope they threw the desk out.
So next time you have a moralistic brain fart, I demand that you are more fully inclusive.
Sure. Do you want me to do up some labels for the targets?
The PM’s upstairs-downstairs rule was not so restrictive. Let me FIFY:
PoliticiansMinisters especially should notmay fornicate with anyoneanyone except staff.
Captain Waffles edict is like the cricket captain that always moves a fielder to the last place the ball was hit. Great retrospective anticipation.
What about a rivet gun? Asking for a friend.
Remember Greg combet ..
I reckon if Barnaby just upped and said from the beginning his marriage was over, he had left the family home, there was a new relationship and been straight about it all this would not have happened. Before she was pregnant and they were finding high paying jobs for her and then hiding her in Armidale somewhere.
I think people are generally nice and would understand if had been honest about it all right from the start.
Casting the first stone and all that.
My imagination runs to “Keep off the staff” signage for the front bench.
Members of the Inner Party should not fornicate with those of the Outer Party.
Sounds awfully familiar.