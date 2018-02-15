Let’s recriminalise adultery

Couples seen in each other’s company should, in future, be required to produce their marriage certificate or sign a stat dec that they are not rooting. Tooting is still acceptable.

Politicians especially should not fornicate with anyone. Making love to their state-sanctioned partner in a state-recognised relationship remains acceptable. Prime Minister and Cabinet will be liaising with the Health Department to establish guidelines as to appropriate times, duration, and positions for love-making. ASIO is currently hunting down the wit who suggested that these guidelines will soon be mandatory and are to be rolled out to the general public.

On a slightly more serious note, I’m wondering how anyone imagines that a ban on sex between politicians and staffers can be enforced? After all the government is unable to prevent politicians from brazenly occupying seats in the Parliament in violation of s44 of the Constitution. Now it hopes to prevent people from sneaking around after dark. Are our representatives in Canberra and their staff really naughty teenagers who need to be under close adult supervision? (Don’t answer that – it’s a rhetorical question). Does ASIO have so few people on its watch list that it can now spy on 200-odd politicians in Canberra?