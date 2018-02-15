Ok. I’ll Say it.

Barnaby. You gotta go and not just on annual/personal leave.
From the punters guide to the removal of a member of the front bench:
- They are a distraction sucking up political oxygen. Strike 1. Reference the front page of every newspaper and lead story in every news bulletin.
- They are a policy dud. Strike 2. Reference especially Judith’s comments but also his tenure as the shadow finance minister.
- They demonstrate poor judgement. Strike 3. Reference lotsa stuff of late.
Dear National Party. Sorry, but it’s time to take the necessary actions and vote Barnaby off the island.
And in as much as Spartacus hates to engage in “whataboutism“, any Parliamentarian who associates with and sits along side “the world’s greatest treasurer“, has no claim whatsoever to talk about what is and is not the appropriate use of tax dollars.
Whatever the claims against Barnaby, they would not account for more than a fraction of the total number of $900 cheques issued.
Follow I Am Spartacus on Twitter at @Ey_am_Spartacus
When Kev 07 apologizes to Australia. All right, then maybe Barnaby should return to the back bench.
Yes – bad look taking leave when he should be stepping up.
But why should he resign? The staffer was moved to another department at (presumably) equivalent salary and so little or no cost to the taxpayer. He has every right to stuff up his private life – same as any one else. And here I point the finger at Burka and Pieman as case in point.
I’d bet that he only broke up with his wife after the piece of fluff got preggers and he did the honourable thing and he’s taking responsibility for the prog. Given the pic or two of the fluff – entrapment rather than accident is a distinct possibility.
If Barnaby goes he should do the gentlemanly thing and take the rest down with him. Air all parties skeletons and see what happens!
There is a distinct odour of rotten fish coming from the Nationals who seem to be running a protection racket for their leader. Joyce should go as he has shown poor judgement and execution of his duties as an MP and deputy leader. I was going to say he should do the honorable thing but clearly that would be silly.
a reader #2637738, posted on February 15, 2018, at 4:51 pm
Agreed. And then back to s44 and take down the lot of them!
Our own version of draining the swamp.
Is there anywhere a legally binding qualification for Parliament that includes the expression “being a fit and proper person to represent electors”?
I would like to invoke that clause to clear out every Parliament (and local council aka political training academy) in this land and start again.
The only thing Barnaby has done wrong is give too much loyalty to the no loyalty Turnbull.
Anyone has a problem with loneliness when away from home for long periods. What they do about it has no bearing on their abilities to carry out their elected duties. The only difference appears to be is that Barnaby is too successful as a stud. If the lady had not got pregnant it would be nothing. What is the different.
Do the electors whom Barnaby represents want a lying adulterer to represent them and could you trust such a person to make the laws by which all of us must live? Thats the question in a nutshell, as far as I see it.
What they do about it has no bearing on their abilities to carry out their elected duties. The only difference appears to be is that Barnaby is too successful as a stud. If the lady had not got pregnant it would be nothing. What is the different..
It goes a long way further than screwing a staff member.
The labor party have just asked Canavan to confirm that whilst the Facebook expert was on his staff was she spending her time on trips with Joyce and if so why.
A pimply faced 16 year old straight from school could probably set up all the Facebook crap for MP’s on a salary of $50,000. Do I smell a rat I sure do. I have seen public service scams up close and this would not pass any pub test.
Barnaby is gone. The only way he would have survived this was to be aggressive about it and have no shame. Take no leave and say he was looking forward to welcoming his new baby in April with his new partner.
But he’s moped and apologised and now in hiding with the stench of political death all around him.
First ALL the foreign usurpers are dealt with by the high court.
And memo to the gormless LNP. Next time someone like Tony Burke gets caught with their hands in the cookie jar, grant them no quarter. Because the media and the ALP won’t spare you when the tables are turned.
Quite so Rebel.
On the other hand, he drives the smug PC crowd to distraction, whereas the alternatives (sans Akubra) tend to look and sound quite a lot like Liberals.
If nothing else, the positioning for succession, particularly regarding the potential timing of that, is grimly entertaining.
Dead man walking. The Nats managed, with the assistance of Turnbulls straight bat answers, to get through this sitting week without publicly dumping him. But it seems unlikely he will be back as DPM in a weeks time. His “personal leave” next week allows time to organize an orderly transition to a new Nats leader. Whether Joyce will return as a backbencher is moot. I doubt that he will.
Relevant Alinsky rules:
4. Make the enemy live by their own rules [especially if you don’t have similar, eh]
5. Ridicule is man’s most potent weapon
8. Keep the pressure on.
10. The major premise for tactics is the development of operations that will maintain a constant pressure upon the opposition.
13. Pick the target, freeze it, personalize it, and polarize it.
I’m completely of the opposite view.
Barnaby should stay and the Nationals should support him and tell Labor and the Greens to get stuffed. Doing otherwise is giving in to the Left and all that does is encourage them even more.
Standing up and telling the Left to shove it, will shut them up after they realise they are getting nowhere.
Never, ever, give in to the Left. They will never, ever, give in to you.
Well said. It’s time the Liberals learnt that the Labor Party doesn’t fight by Marquis of Queensberry rules.
I’d bet that he only broke up with his wife after the piece of fluff got preggers and he did the honourable thing and he’s taking responsibility for the prog.
The honorable thing would have been to stay with his wife – assuming she’d have him, and all indications are that she would – provide for the erstwhile mistress during her period of confinement and for the child thereafter. Vows matter and two wrongs don’t make a right. Judging by his self exculpatory apology I don’t think Joyce has any idea of the damage he has done to his wife and daughters. The only thing he can do to redeem himself in the present situation is resign from parliament to spend more time with his new family, lest they end up damaged in the longer term as well.
So if Barnaby is an electoral liability and should go, after 27 bad NewsPolls is Malcolm an electoral liability too?
No more BJ’s for you!
The new morality:
Homosexuality – good
Abortion – good
Adultery – bad
Turnbull has just announced a ban on Ministers having sex with their staff. It’s Monty Pythonesque. The comments on The Australian website are hilarious:
“We’d prefer if the PM and Ministers were banned from screwing taxpayers, thanks very much.”
“Defaulting Ministers can be dubbed, ahem, as “Members of Congress.”
This is a distraction squirrel. It has been common knowledge in media circles for months. Why roll it out now?
In any other context nobody would give a stuff. The leftstream media is desperate to keep it afloat. Again, why?
The real question is what has the other side done?
Barnboy needs to hold his ground and tough it out. He really doesn’t have any other option.
Barnacle’s been a waste of O2 for some time, unfortunately so are the rest of the malfeasant, time-serving hydatids that infest the body politic at every level. We need a good drenching, I’m not sure Asuntol will do the trick. Fire, and lots of it.
Malcolm Turnbull bans ministers from sex with staffers
There goes another fringe benefit. It’s soon going to be impossible to attract people to a career in politics.
“I’ll resign when Tony Burke and Bill Shorten resign?”
Oh, and for what it’s worth, the offer of the loan of a stock whip still stands.
Politicians don’t understand the Marquis of Queensbury, they fight like girls. Lots of back-handed sniping, nasty gossip, and a scrag fight in the carpark when they’ve loaded up on Breezers.
“Bonking Barnaby” has a nice ring to it.
If country Australia wants to survive they need to stop sending these amicable but useless gits to Canberra.
Seriously, if Billy Shorten, Tony Burke and the party that shielded Craig Thomson can drag the Deputy Prime Minister down on this… Well I’ve seen goldfish with more fight in them.
The Government, the opposition parties and the media decided to support Barnaby some time ago. It’s only now that the situation is public knowledge that they change their respective positions.
Their offence is greater than Barnaby’s. Let them all wear him until the next general election.
Bourke, Bourke, Bourke…
Barnaby ought to have given a speech to Parliament starting ‘I will not be lectured on values by this man…’ and then gone through every one of Bill Shorten’s personal shortcomings. Would’ve taken up at least a day of Parliament’s time.
Turnbull was aware of everything during the by-election; hopefully, this is new code of conduct is theatre for the numpties out there.
As ever the issue is the politics and not the event.
IMO Mr Joyce has a healthy self image and a strong sense of his capacity.
Whether or not his rooting has caused him personal angst and distress to his family is irrelevant in the grab for the next click bait, an opportunity to distract from the message of the Government and the chance for the self important to wheel out their ‘I reckon…’ in forums such as this.
As I am however I know that no one’s listening and don’t anticipate responses. I’m just saying.
The element missing in all the noise is whether he is competent to do his job. I’m sure that their would be some KPI’s out there that aren’t cherry picked to reinforce the proposition of the critic.
There was a time when people would have had the good taste to not involve themselves in other people’s personal dramas.
From Susan Lamb and any future Uniparty s.44’s till the upcoming Election?
And as long as high public office is considered a boxing match, a zero sum game, we will get continue to get the fools and brawlers we get and will continue to complain about it.
This issue is not about the matters personal in Barnaby’s life. This is about the management of the matters.
It is never about the crime. It is about the cover up.
He gotta go to back bench and it appears he is preparing to do so.
He’ the Member for my hometown.
Short answer: No.
BUT I won’t see the ALP roll him from Deputy PM, when they’re at least as guilt of all of the above.
As if Joyce is the first politician in history to ever have an affair.
Painful as it is, marital break-ups happen all the time.
If I were a voter in his electorate I will still vote for him if I think he has done a good for the country and if
it can be shown that he did not use his position to secure a job for her partner and that he did not use taxpayers’ money for their trysts.
Fred #2637828, posted on February 15, 2018 at 6:15 pm
The new morality:
Homosexuality – good
Abortion – good
Adultery – bad
If Joyce had chosen homosexuality or abortion he could have avoided this crisis. He is a dickhead and has created a huge mess, but the child is living. At least he is a decent dickhead.
Its up to his voters and his party to decide whether they want him to represent and lead them. He should go to the back bench and prepare to meet his electorate.
When the Turnbull government falls, Joyce will probably still be in parliament. So will Abbott.
Damn auto correct. Correcting the correct.
….. and he did not use his position to secure a job for his partner
Must government ministers now live continuously separate and apart from their staff?
Like some kind of priestly order.
The PM appears now to have more spiritual aspirations than a mere presidency.
At least he is a decent dickhead.
I’ll grant that.
Let’s face it, he’s been useless as Nationals leader. Time to go.
As for the scumbaggery, when you run for public office the employers have a right to know what sort of person they are employing, just as any employer wouldn’t want to hire somebody who was dishonest with no honour. With a personal life in disarray is he capable of doing the job properly?
I think we all view politicians as a load of wankers.
Malcolm Turnbull’s Ministers,if they obey the code,will be able to devote themselves to serious practice.
Practicing politically-safe sexual contact?
I suppose keeping the fornication “in house” is sympathetic to Romaldo Giurgola’s fornix concept of the Parliament House building.
And for the rest of them, due to many rejected advances on their staffers they have remained faithful to their wives!
When the Turnbull government falls, Joyce will probably still be in parliament. So will Abbott.
The National Party won’t preselect him again, they seriously considered dumping him for the by election.
His personal following in the electorate wasn’t great before this scandal, so he’de be humiliated if he stood again.
Tony Abbott had his chance as PM and blew it, his sense of entitlement is as gross as Joyce’s, and without Liberal endorsement, he’ll disappear too.
And in other news the Prime Minister today put out amendment BJ876,352 to the Ministerial Code of Conduct. The long-awaited amendment hit the floor of the house like a base-jumper with a crocheted parachute, was short on explanatory notes, but extra-long on stupidity, banning, as it does, and among other things, smirking during Question Time, ear wax picking, casual surveying, and/or eating, gawking, guffawing too loudly, leering, peering, peeing, pooing, and, despite significant reservations among his front bench colleagues, farting. On this last, er, souring note, George Christensen was particularly concerned, making the point that when Christopher Pyne stands to speak half the back bench shit themselves as things stand. Avoiding farting will be particularly onerous.
And for the rest of them, due to many rejected advances on their staffers they have remained faithful to their wives!
That was never the issue. Using public money as if it were your own is the issue.
Joyce staying is a victory for Bill Shorten.
Because, as further allegations about Joyce’s personal behaviour emerge, the question will then be:
Who in the National Party knew about this, and either did nothing, or actively covered it up?
Result: Seeya later, Coalition Government, Hello Burke, Plibersek, Bowen, Albanian + the $3 dollar Bill for Round 2.
Why isn’t anyone talking about tit’s rape allegation?
Fuk it, hang in there Barney. If New England’s rockin don’t come a knockin.
What a fucking bunch of complete Muppets we have in the Liberal Patrty. They really are led by the dumbest fucking imbecile to ever lead the party. Fancy making up a new ministerial code around what ministers can and can’t do in their private lives, within the absurd space of three days since the Joycian Shitstorm erupted centre-stage. As arse covering goes its like placing a post-it-note on the backside of an elephant running down 5th Avenue. As political nouse goes it must – MUST – be the dumbest vaudeville act of Turnbull’s fucked up career, destined to be shown to every budding political hack as the epitome of what NOT TO DO WHEN LEADING. Hasn’t the dolt never heard of “never complain, never explain”?? Really, can nobody see that today he folded like a broken umbrella, admitted that Barnaby is a complete schleprock dweller, and proved beyond doubt that he has the political instincts of a kindergarden gnat.
He is fucking pathetic isn’t he? To call turdball a wet lettuce is to make wet lettuces look like oak trees. As soon as the liars starting bleating about this a true leader would have started pointing at tits and plibbers: alleged rape and proven drug trafficking.
Here’s the thing people. Weeks – weeks – before the New England by-election anyone with their ear to the slightest piece of New England ground knew that Joyce was stuck in a Tamworth hotel room with his new friend. The Nats knew. The Liberal Leadership all knew. Turnbull must have known. Now, today, with the shit having sprayed all involved for a week we’re all”I wasn’t aware” and “let’s have new codes of conduct” and “don’t blame me”. Really? This is where we’re at in the Liberal Party?
Solution is simple – relax the rule forbidding ministers from employing their wives.
The rich irony is that if Barn goes down, sh1tfingers polling – and so his Govt – will go down with him.
Harvey Cleckley on the Psychopath:
“…More often than not, the typical psychopath will seem particularly agreeable and make a distinctly positive impression when he is first encountered. Alert and friendly in his attitude, he is easy to talk with and seems to have a good many genuine interests. There is nothing at all odd or queer about him, and in every respect he tends to embody the concept of a well-adjusted, happy person. Nor does he, on the other hand, seem to be artificially exerting himself like one who is covering up or who wants to sell you a bill of goods. He would seldom be confused with the professional backslapper or someone who is trying to ingratiate himself for a concealed purpose. Signs of affectation or excessive affability are not characteristic. He looks like the real thing.
Source: https://narcissism-support.blogspot.com.au/2009/01/cleckley-and-hare-psychopathy-checklists.html
Cory Bernardi summed it up well, I thought, when he said it’s not about marriage breakdown and affairs, as this was “regrettably commonplace” – very true – it was the deceptions that people are disappointed in, the “job for the girls”, etc,
I don’t know why Barnaby thought he could or should hide his pregnant girlfriend in Armidale. Upfront and honest was his usual way, but not this time. deception after deception.
Perhaps the fellow is having a crisis and needs to talk and should have perhaps talked with Tony Abbott. I doubt Turnbull/Pyne/Morrison/Bishop are steadfast friends at all, when he needs a mate.
candy
#2637963, posted on February 15, 2018 at 9:05 pm
Faux concern troll on the roster again.
Posted by an online troll.
Oh the ironing.
Ended up ranting at a persistent Herald Sun journo today. I put the above points to him.
The response, “Ah, yeah, heh, heh, heh….”
The Nats knew. The Liberal Leadership all knew. Turnbull must have known.
Apparently some Labor backbenchers in Question were jibing with “Barnaby’s baby” or something like that for months now. All knew.
Bzzzt!
Trumble sticking it up Bananaby.
OK.
So try to run a government with the Nats out of the Coalition you fucking idiot.
As soon as the liars starting bleating about this a true leader would have started pointing at tits and plibbers…
According to Dennis Shanahan in The Australian, other National Party MPs were leaking against Joyce.
Although Turnbull doesn’t do outrage well, Joyce’s response was pathetic.
On a par with Tim Wilson proposing to his boyfriend on the floor of the House, without the laughter.
MSM/ALP cover up? I am shocked!
Possibly TA has quietly talked to him.
Could point candy. Abbott would actually give pastoral advice and support. The black hand would pretend they don’t know him. Three timed no doubt.
My advice of course would be to endure another day of ALP hypocracy in the hope of overreach, and then go for SLF and Burke for starters. Let’s see how they like their laundry being aired.
Barndoor knocked her up. As much as I despise the APS, why should she leave because of her relationship? I don’t quite get that. Furthermore, it’s like a 24/7 orgy in the Liars Party. The Lying Slapper had a cabinet minister who was rooting her a short time before.
This is Australia, Viva. The land that sense forgot.
Better to adopt a set of rules that will be a nightmare for everyone to police.
ALPers should be forbidden from rooting ABCers.
So try to run a government with the Nats out of the Coalition you fucking idiot.
The Nationals aren’t walking out of the Coalition over Barnaby Joyce.
More likely, some headkicker has shown Barnaby what they’ll be leaking to the Media if he even looks like joining the CrossBench.
Turnbull is in the loop, so he’s ditching Barn, and thinks it’s business as usual.
Barney to the BackBench, and oblivion, but there’s still the Coverup.
Let me understand something here. Let me say at the outset that I believe what Barndoor did was wrong. Marriage is a commitment and at the very least he should have divorced before legg-overing the Vickster.
But if we apply the current social standards what has be done that is so outside of mainstream he ought to resign?
Nothing.
That would cause a massive walkout at the ABC and a huge labor dispute. Is that what you really want? 🙂
…why should she leave because of her relationship? I don’t quite get that.
Seems to be a double standard.
Iirc, Peter Slipper went through a mountain of staff, so maybe it’s easier to get rid of Electoral Office staff, than it is APS lifers.
Trumble has seriously misunderestimated Bananaby … and human nature in general.
Bananaby has always had a reputation for being a renegade.
To be fair, that is more of an image than a reality in the last few years, but nonetheless it is an image he enjoys.
And, more importantly, he is a codger in luuuurve.
That is where he becomes a dangerous quantity for Canberra Insiders.
If he gets pushed to the backbench, I don’t think he will have any trouble with the 25 metre hand-grenade throw threshold.
And I thank, Mister Speaker, the honourable member for Isaacs for his question. It is, I think, the fourth such question of this type from the honourable member, determined as he is to open up cans of worms that he’s not entirely sure of. A can or worms labelled in big loud print HIPOCRISY, which explains his discomfort, and so, perhaps I should answer with a view to putting him out of his delicious agony, and moving us all on from the circus that seems to have pitched its tent over on that side of the house.
What did I know, mister speaker? What precisely did I know of the Deputy Prime Minister’s actions? Before, during, after, and up down and around the wonderful New England area as it faced the recent by-election? Well. That is easy to answer. I knew everything. Everything. Yes. That’s right. Everything! And that is why the Deputy PM is Deputy PM today, and will be tomorrow. And it is why private matters – sensitive matters that impact families and people who should be given their privacy in difficult times – matters that have not the slightest bearing on the rest of the nation – have rightly been kept private, as they have been so carefully and so often – by both sides of this house and the other house, for the benefit of those in senior positions opposite who should be very careful what might spring from cans of worms only they seem intent on opening.
Gridlock clusterfuck.
I’m no fan of the wildly overrated Joyce, but FFS when will the Liberal Party put a line through Turnbull?
“But why should he resign? The staffer was moved to another department at (presumably) equivalent salary and so little or no cost to the taxpayer”
She was Senior Media Adviser to the Deputy Prime Minister, which means she would have been near the top of Senior Media Advisor salary range.
She was transferred to the office of Senator Matthew Canavan, Minister for Resources and Northern Australia, rather less likely to need or be entitled a Senior Media Adviser at the same level as Deputy PM
She ended up in the office of Damian Drum, the then Party Whip. Why such a person would need a Media Adviser at all, let alone a Senior Media Adviser, escapes me.
Yet there is no evidence – and it is extremely unlikely – that, during all these shifts, she took any drop in salary below that of Senior Media Adviser to the Deputy PM.
In any case, she hasn’t actually done a hands turn since October 2017, she has been on ‘stress leave’
Moreover, her redundancy package would almost certainly have been based on the salary level of Senior Media Advisor to the Deputy PM, despite the fact that she has, for months, seemingly occupied positions with far less responsibility.
So, prima facie, jobs have been invented for her at the taxpayers’ expense.
But if we apply the current social standards what has be done that is so outside of mainstream he ought to resign?
It’s not a morals issue.
He’s a non net Taxpayer on $350 K/year + exies, and he’s shuffled his G/F through a couple of other MPs offices, at $191 K/year, to keep her away from his missus.
Inevitably, he got caught.
It’s public money, he wasn’t upfront about it, because he knew it was wrong.
Now he’s bleating like a broken arsed brolga.
So it’s Turnbuckle’s fault, Barndoor was leg-overing the staff? Barndoor belongs to another political party too.
Yes, Trumble has totally fucked this up.
He could have framed it exactly as you say.
.
He’s a country member.
In December Trumble was the standard bearer for fag marriage.
In February he outlaws relationships between adult Ministers and staff … whether they are single or married.
Think about that.
Numbnut
As fr s we know, Barndoor was attentive to his day job and so was she, which meant the rooting and cavorting occurred in the off hours.
If both were doing their jobs, why eggsactly is it the business of the state if they were humping?
This is where the Right is falling for the Left’s trap. We often criticize leftists for dredging up the personal in the public sphere resulting in people losing their livelihoods.
Yep.
Is this where it’s heading? So someone like Pyne for instance would not be able to have SS relationship if he choose, with a member of his staff.
JC, I hate to say you’re missing my point, but you are.
I couldn’t give a flying fig about Joyce. He’s clearly done – take your pick – morally, politically, whatever wrong, and can’t for a moment pass any pub test we could ever set. But either put a bullet in his head quickly and end it – and explain why – or defend the guy with your last political breath and make the political debate move forward – or turn it into an immediate counterattack on Shorten and Burke. Turnbull chooses to do neither and pilfer any advantage that might be gained from going on the attack. The guy shanks his shots anywhere but near the hole. He opens up further cause for a debate about Barnaby. My point is this – he is simply NOT UP TO THE JOB….
I actually feel sorry for Barnaby.
He was a sitting duck, somewhat remote from his family in a lifetime of politics, and along comes this smart young lady.
Happens all the time in business and political life: younger lady sets her cap at a vulnerable bloke with a big bank balance and a tenuous family life.
Some of my husband’s business partners got caught up by young women while their wives were at home raising the kids. Misery forever, which is what awaits Barnaby.
Fortunately, my spouse had the good sense, with a mainly female staff in media, to have his office door removed. Plus, I told him that if he left me for one of his staff, he got the kids and I got the money,,fair swap.
Knowing the game in media and politics, he and I and lots of our colleagues over the years have stayed rock solid, but we can see how BJ and lots of others have fallen. Cherchez la femme is a truism that never seems to disappear.
What’s stopping the other libs from attacking?
No vertebrae.
No testicles.