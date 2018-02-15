Ok. I’ll Say it.

Barnaby. You gotta go and not just on annual/personal leave.

From the punters guide to the removal of a member of the front bench:

They are a distraction sucking up political oxygen. Strike 1. Reference the front page of every newspaper and lead story in every news bulletin. They are a policy dud. Strike 2. Reference especially Judith’s comments but also his tenure as the shadow finance minister. They demonstrate poor judgement. Strike 3. Reference lotsa stuff of late.

Dear National Party. Sorry, but it’s time to take the necessary actions and vote Barnaby off the island.

And in as much as Spartacus hates to engage in “whataboutism“, any Parliamentarian who associates with and sits along side “the world’s greatest treasurer“, has no claim whatsoever to talk about what is and is not the appropriate use of tax dollars.

Whatever the claims against Barnaby, they would not account for more than a fraction of the total number of $900 cheques issued.

