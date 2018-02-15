There are Keynesians in even the most unlikely places

This is from, of all places, Maurice Newman’s article in The Oz today on Trump’s news might be bad for his forgotten flock. So which is the absolutely wrong word in this passage?
Despite a decade of easy money, continued fiscal stimulus and a personal savings rate that has tumbled from 6.6 per cent to 2.4 per cent in just 12 years, the US economy during calendar 2017 grew at 2.5 per cent, hardly a number to write home about. Indeed, adjusted for the once-off hurricane rebuild effect, it managed just 1.5 per cent in the last quarter.
It is, of course, the first word, “despite”. If he had said instead, “because of …” then all would be clear. Artificially low rates of interest, high levels of unproductive public spending and falling savings are the very recipe for stagnation.
Might be a little unfair Steve.
Mr Newman’s first sentence reads like he has a silent “Isn’t it strange that” just before “despite”.
Getting pollies to think requires a lot of careful and patient reprogramming, especially when the swamp they live in is deeply Keynesian, green and Yes Ministerial.
adjusted for the once off hurricane rebuild effect
Looks like we need more hurricane destruction to boost growth.
Don’t these people think before they make such stupid statements?
It is no great insight that Keynesianism has an irresistible attraction to politicians and bureaucrats alike.
In the former case, it validates their desire spend other people’s money to buy support at the ballot box.
In the latter case, it validates the central role of public spending and the core conceit of dirigisme that the man in Canberra knows how to spend money better than the persons and businesses from whom it has coercively been extracted.
Steve Kates
I think Bruce of N has a more nuanced view on what Mr Newman wrote.
But to your point that Australian Big Government, Big Business and Big Unions (and other scum NGO’s) are full on Keynesian’s is not disputed.
I do not advocate a Republic but it seems to me that those Big Three Australian points on the Power Triangle operate as if we are still a Colony whereby “our betters” diktat what is best for us.
That academics and antifa crap types are not out there marching to tear down the Bureaucracy shows their viscous authoritarian heart.
OneWorldGovernment #2637695, posted on February 15, 2018, at 3:49 pm
They can’t help themselves, they are full of the Enlightenment rubbish borrowed from the Greeks about Wise Philosopher-Kings governing the demos (the unwashed, the plebs, “us ig’orant dukkies wokkin’ in da mines”) for their own good.
Puerto Rico must have the highest rate of growth in the World at the moment.
If we all pray together, maybe we can have lots of earthquakes, tsunamis and mega volcano eruptions to boost global growth to hitherto unknown heights.