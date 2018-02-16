Chimpanzees throwing feces

The following is from Jane Goodall Institute of Canada:
In their natural habitat, when chimpanzees become angry, they often stand up, wave their arms, and throw branches or rocks – anything nearby that they can get their hands on. When chimps are removed from the wild and kept in captivity, they experience stress and agitation, which can cause them to react in the same way – by throwing things. Captive chimpanzees are deprived of the diverse objects they would find in nature, and the most readily available projectile is feces. Since they also tend to get a pretty strong reaction from people when they do throw it, their behaviour is reinforced and likely to be repeated.
What better explanation of what is going on in Canberra. What a disgrace.
Whilst the Prime Minister’s political management skills are, how do they say in French, crap, it is gob smacking that the person who created the mess is upset at the way the cleaner has tried to clean the mess. Yes, the cleaner did a lousy job, but the cleaner did not make the mess.
And much like the person on the Labor back-bench who has admitted they are a dual citizen in breech of (a plain text reading of) the constitution, the problem is that these people think they are more important than the institutions they are there to represent.
I will leave the final work to the Senator from the great State of Victoria.
Follow I Am Spartacus on Twitter at @Ey_am_Spartacus
Coalition building?
The only reason why stressed chimpanzees in captivity throw feces, is because no self-respecting chimpanzees would ever dare soil their hands by touching or throwing a politician.
Humans do – but evidently nowhere near frequently enough.
Blair:
THERE IS NO KNOWN CIRCUMSTANCE THAT MALCOLM TURNBULL CANNOT MAKE WORSE
If Malcolm attempted to clean up a spilled drink he’d end up with the Augean Stables.
This whole incident will be Michael Trumble’s get out of jail card for the 30 negative newspolls.
“Well my agile and innovative potential greatness was just about to make me the most popular and respected sentient being in the universe, dragging the Coalition up towards my stratospheric polling, when the Nats created this mess. So the current 40-60 newspoll can’t be blamed on me the way Abbott’s negative newspolls could be blamed on him. I mean it’s not as though he had a treacherous colleague, totally incompetent at everything except causing damage to his own side, constantly undermining him every nanosecond, did he?”
MT didn’t have to anything. But MT decided to help the ALP again.
This.
We have a foreigner in our parliament illegally voting on laws that we are expected to obey. And what about all the laws that these foreigners have already illegally voted on?
No one in parliament gives a fuck.
I have never actually seen chimps throw faeces although I did get peed on by a tiger at the zoo. Never get into a pissing competition with a tiger.
The latest development is a conference call of marginal electorate Liberal MPs discussing Malcolm’s future
Que?
They are not there to represent institutions.
Unsurprising.
Malcolm now in very real danger of ending up like Sigurd the Mighty (a 9th C Viking Earl that was killed by the man that he had just beheaded – following a particularly vicious battle, the earl tied the head of his enemy to his horse’s saddle but while riding home he was grazed by one of the dead man’s teeth. He died from the resulting infection of his leg wound)
Couldn’t they find a meeting room big enough to hold them all? Unless you are a Lieboral with a double digit margin you are in a marginal seat. And even a double digit margin might not be enough in the Pony Club.
The latest development is a conference call of marginal electorate Liberal MPs discussing Malcolm’s future.
You m8ght suppose not only the Liberal marginals but the National Party also might just be be discussing Malcolm Turnbulls future aided and abetted by those Liberals disenfranchised by Turnbull who according to Textor “have no where else to go”.
It would be ironic if they threw their support behind Abbott’s numbers – own goal for Tits.
Not an Abbott fan ,but if the marginal “liberals” turfed turnbull out and reinstated Abbott there would be alarm and despondency in the gangrene alpunion ranks ,they know turnbull is making even those cretins look better ,Abbott is a different ballgame Might be the best thing for Australia if he gets his advisors right and Ruthlessly Purges turnbull lefties from then destroys the carpetbaggers renewable welfare scam tells the u.n.commos to piss off and pushes coal forward as the cheapest of energy ,reducing power prices would win the next election for sure ,also curbs on mass migration of welfareists ,worth a swag of votes those moves would be probably put the left into permanent opposition ,what a bonus that would be .
“Never get into a pissing competition with a tiger.”
Or an elephant, especially an adult female one on the back of a truck.
Pity we didn’t have phone-cams back in the 1970’s…or, maybe not.
Didn’t we have a guy who chucked around kangaroo poo in parliament ….
Exactly Sparty. It’s monkeys launching shit. I suspect but cannot know that Cats are generally spewin cause we can produce bigger turds and launch them with much greater velocity and accuracy. If only we could get a go.
I think you mean faeces, maybe you have an American spell checker
Now why isn’t faeces throwing an Olympic sport? Surely we’d be in medal contention!
Exactly.
Anyone with a clue on tactics would have:-
(1) Stayed out of Nat internals;
(2) Walked to C*1 yesterday arvo with his mouth clamped firmly shut;
(3) Flew to the US next week and steadfastly refused to comment on domestic matters.
(4) Voile! Week after next the ADHD press have moved on.
But, no.
The smartest guy in the phone-box had to open his yap.
Exactly.
The Deadshit-in-Chief chose to attack his Coalition partner and give the illegal member for Longman a free kick.
Leigh Lowe
#2638827, posted on February 16, 2018 at 8:13 pm
Nailed it.
Tits has had a good week.
Not sure I would be using that fucking arrogant prick Vizard for this.