Chimpanzees throwing feces

The following is from Jane Goodall Institute of Canada:

In their natural habitat, when chimpanzees become angry, they often stand up, wave their arms, and throw branches or rocks – anything nearby that they can get their hands on. When chimps are removed from the wild and kept in captivity, they experience stress and agitation, which can cause them to react in the same way – by throwing things. Captive chimpanzees are deprived of the diverse objects they would find in nature, and the most readily available projectile is feces. Since they also tend to get a pretty strong reaction from people when they do throw it, their behaviour is reinforced and likely to be repeated.

What better explanation of what is going on in Canberra. What a disgrace.

Whilst the Prime Minister’s political management skills are, how do they say in French, crap, it is gob smacking that the person who created the mess is upset at the way the cleaner has tried to clean the mess. Yes, the cleaner did a lousy job, but the cleaner did not make the mess.

And much like the person on the Labor back-bench who has admitted they are a dual citizen in breech of (a plain text reading of) the constitution, the problem is that these people think they are more important than the institutions they are there to represent.

I will leave the final work to the Senator from the great State of Victoria.

Follow I Am Spartacus on Twitter at @Ey_am_Spartacus