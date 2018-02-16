New ministerial conduct rules

I have quite a different take on the new ministerial rules than Sinc. First, it is not about re-criminalising adultery. No one is suggesting that Barnaby Joyce should be arrested, charged with adultery, convicted and jailed.

No, the reason that Turnbull needed to act as he did is similar to why many businesses have such policies. As a protection to the company’s assets and as a protection to the taxpayer.

It is also wrong to suggest that it requires special surveillance. In a small office it is quite clear when the boss is having it off with a staff member. If the boss and the staff member can have relations without anyone else knowing well good on them. But pretty soon there are clear signs – they start travelling together frequently. They are the last two in the office. Then there is the favouritism given to the staff member which causes immense disquiet among the other staff.

Ultimately the staff member is moved to a higher paying job elsewhere, as one can hardly move the minister (or MP).

Then when the affair goes awry – the recriminations start, there is hatred and nasty behaviour by both parties. Perhaps the staff member charges sexual harassment or worse. Both are distracted from the work they are paid to do.

In all of this the grateful taxpayer picks up the tab. Without formal guidelines banning such behaviour, the Government is tacitly accepting such behaviour and hence exposing the taxpayer to all these costs.

No, the guidelines are required and should apply to all MPs, not just ministers.

They should also apply to public servants, as all of this happens in departments too. Obviously we are talking here of direct reports (or within the same team), where the senior person can either misuse taxpayers’ money to eg travel together.

There are good reasons for the long ban on nepotism in the public service and elsewhere. What we are talking here is tweaking the definition of nepotism so that the sophistry we have observed about whether Joyce’s lover was a partner or not and when that happened cannot be used as an excuse to favour an individual with taxpayers’ resources not because of their work skills but because of the bed skills.