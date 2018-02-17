Glaciers and gender

While Steve Kates is showing some very interesting science with the photo of an atom, there has been some more profound science (from 2016) conducted at the University of Oregon. I will let the abstract speak for itself
Glaciers are key icons of climate change and global environmental change. However, the relationships among gender, science, and glaciers – particularly related to epistemological questions about the production of glaciological knowledge – remain understudied. This paper thus proposes a feminist glaciology framework with four key components: 1) knowledge producers; (2) gendered science and knowledge; (3) systems of scientific domination; and (4) alternative representations of glaciers. Merging feminist postcolonial science studies and feminist political ecology, the feminist glaciology framework generates robust analysis of gender, power, and epistemologies in dynamic social-ecological systems, thereby leading to more just and equitable science and human-ice interactions.
One of the authors, Mark Carey, explains in a video the inspiration for this seminal research. Perhaps the ARC can fund further research into this important topic?
This did the rounds at the time it was published. Nothing new here.
Just as we have the Darwin Awards for people who kill themselves in the most spectacularly thoughtless and stupid ways, and the Ig Nobel Prizes for particularly pointless or trivial science, surely it is time to organise annual awards for this sort of vacuous social science drivel?
Admittedly the judges would be more than fully occupied, the number of candidate works being matched only by their stupidity and sheer reality-defying irrelevance. The only name I can come up with on the spot for such an award would be the GBH (Grievance Bullshit from the Humanities) Medals.
Will be in NZ next week. If time permits, will have a chat to both the Franz Josef and Fox glaciers about the feminist friendly way to grind mountains into powder and as climate change beats them back up their valleys, to consider that they are doing something noble yet fleeting, for contemporary and gendered science.
Don’t forget the “Bald Archie” painting prize… another of these backhand compliment prizes.
Probably someone should start the “Wankerly Awards” for exceptionally self obsessed non-story journalism, a lot of contenders come to mind.
The other option would be start writing articles for The Onion and try to get one step ahead of the fruit loopery but that’s a dangerous game when you go our of your way to make more and more outrageous predictions, only to have them coming true.
A word salad.
All this bullshit for so little gain.
Here’s a prime example of the fall of the Human Empire.
The bloke spends all this time, money (other people’s money), and CO2 creation, on trips all over the world, to study ice for the sole purpose of writing about it.
Not to fix anything. Not to enhance anything. Not to make anyone’s life any better. Not to find a cure for a disease. Not to create wealth. Just to talk and write about it.
Who are the morons who fund these morons?
Some Glaciers are receding and some are not, as we’re in an Interglacial. Latitude (“clime”) dependent?
Greenland icecap put on mass this year.
Speciesists! Since glaciers calve they clearly are ungulates.
Someone sicc PETA onto these people please.
This is clearly a piss take
This is evidence the Enlightenment has ended. The war against stupid is over, stupid won.
Just when you thought women and children hardest hit was getting a little worn.
While you are admiring the magnificent landforms created by this seminal glaciaition be sure to look out for the feminist striations and hanging valleys, the post modern moraines and erratics, search for the answers to epistemological questions about the production of glacial drift and polish while enjoying your very own human-ice interaction with a determinedly gender free and post colonial science perspective.
Plenty of evidence that these large ice constructions have been out and back creating landscape more than once in the planets gender free history. Explain that, climate science idiots.
I probably learned more about ice and snow in the thriller novel Miss Smilla’s Feeling for Snow than I fear I could learn from reading this piece of academic nonsense.
Because they are small and weak and therefore don’t belong in the workforce.
Once, advertised at the University of Melbourne website, there was a lengthy academic tome that claimed to use Marxist dialectics to show that Einstein’s relativity could not be correct.
Much to my regret, I have not been able to track this wonder-work down to showcase alongside this other masterpiece of modern scholarship.
Probably ‘Reason in revolt’ by Grant and Woods.
Barking mad.
Once upon a time there were loony bins for these ratbags.
Glaciers are tricky things.
What drive a glacier “forward”? The mass of snow and ice at the top end, (Neve).
What is the source of the snow at the neve? Precipitation due to condensation of atmospheric moisture.
What causes atmospheric moisture? Evaporation.
What causes evaporation? Heat.
That is why the Ice Ages were DRY times. Too cold for evaporation on pretty much a global scale.
No precipitation; the vegetation suffers mightily, as do the herbivorous critters and, in turn, the carnivorous ones who feed on them.
Plummeting temperatures add to the overall slaughter.
What gender are glaciers? Male, female or other?
We now have universities.
And sanity has long since left.
Pedro I totally agree,the closure of psychiatric institutions ,”to give them their shooman rites”,by the leftists marks the beginnings of the present outbreak of mass stupidity , not all of the potential inmates of these type of places sleep on the streets , universities , politics, the media and public service are infested with potential inmates . Even the so called leadership I mean ,rudd had issues ,giliard was a kleptomaniac , politics is full of them , bring back the “foolish houses “ as an old guy I knew used to call them , his version of PC description .
The longer I live the more I come to understand the Pol Pot phenomenon.
Can glaciers join #MeToo?
Future generations will point to that and laugh at us. The medieval debates as to how many angels could dance on the head of a pin will be seen as more robust and full of intellectual rigour.
I don’t think you can put a pussy hat on an atom but you can on an iceberg , Kate wins.
Let them laugh while they bend their puny backs to pay back the debt we left for them.
Mwahahahahaaa…
You better start laughing too, I declare this situation to be funny!!!
Well that little bit of research is sure to take us back to the dark ages. I have known some feminists who have been a bit glacial in their attitude towards men but that hardly qualifies them to study anything but left wing basket weaving.
For good reason Dr Mark was “fascinated”.
All glaciers end up melting, but a old white male might ask: are the Himalayan glaciers retreating?
“… Among these, 1752 glaciers (86.8%) were observed having stable fronts (no change in the snout position and area of ablation zone), 248 (12.3%) exhibited retreat and 18 (0.9%) of them exhibited advancement of snout …”.
Land rights for Lesbian icebergs.
Lucius: many thanks for bringing this item to the attention of the Cats.
Out of disinterested curiosity, I looked through the references quoted in the paper, with the intention of awarding a prize to the paper with the most incomprehensible title. Should the prize go to:
‘Virtue and vulnerability: discourses on women, gender and climate change’
‘Climbing like a girl: an exemplary adventure in feminist phenomenonology’
‘Mapping a research agenda concerning gender and climate change’
Those were strong contenders, but the winner was a long way ahead:
L Schnabel: ‘The Question of Subjectivity in three emerging feminist science studies frameworks: feminist postcolonial science studies, new feminist materialisms, and queer ecologies’
What a total waste of money, time and resources, I feel sympathy for the unfortunate academics who spend some of their adult years writing this useless sh1t.
ABC Radio this morning interviewed Lee Constable from Homeward Bound. Lee and da sisterhood of 78 are in Argentina about to ship off for 4 weeks to Antartica so as they may get first hand from da Researchers all about climate change.
Interviewer: why do some many reject that climate change is real?
Well da sisters are on an intensive leaders course so that on their return they may
Lead the charge
Educate the community
Influence work colleagues around the water cooler
The good news is they are out of internet contact for three weeks! Live large while we can people, if ya got em, smoke em.
The bad news is they are coming back.
Where’s Abbots Navy when we need it?
‘Climbing like a girl: an exemplary adventure in feminist phenomenonology’
They should do one on throwing like a girl. That’s a phenomenon.
tooo many academics…. not enough jobs. The Uni assembly line must be halved.
clearly male. All that thrusting, pushing, forcing &etc.
Except when in retreat.
Holy fuck.
From the Carey Link:
Talk about Spurious Correlations!
This has to be fake news as even the worst drunk in the roughest pub would know that this is rubbish.
WOTF
Nice junket.
Do they speak penguin?
Frozen yoghurt weaving?
You need to implement a hysterical laugh button on the blog. That is rolled gold crap, or should I say mis-information. Should be taken as satire really!
Yep, another prick spanking paper emphasizing what there can never be a cure for.
JUst another sign of the inevitable collapse of modern civilisation.
Manalive!
Thank you for drawing our attention to these studies. However, I believe that the advancement of snout in respect of glaciology has been seriously underestimated.