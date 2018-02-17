Glaciers and gender

While Steve Kates is showing some very interesting science with the photo of an atom, there has been some more profound science (from 2016) conducted at the University of Oregon. I will let the abstract speak for itself

Glaciers are key icons of climate change and global environmental change. However, the relationships among gender, science, and glaciers – particularly related to epistemological questions about the production of glaciological knowledge – remain understudied. This paper thus proposes a feminist glaciology framework with four key components: 1) knowledge producers; (2) gendered science and knowledge; (3) systems of scientific domination; and (4) alternative representations of glaciers. Merging feminist postcolonial science studies and feminist political ecology, the feminist glaciology framework generates robust analysis of gender, power, and epistemologies in dynamic social-ecological systems, thereby leading to more just and equitable science and human-ice interactions.

One of the authors, Mark Carey, explains in a video the inspiration for this seminal research. Perhaps the ARC can fund further research into this important topic?