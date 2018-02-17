Liberty Quote
Of course, if enough welfare junkies band together behind their inalienable right to be spoon-fed by the rest of the country they can become a political force.— Anson Cameron
-
Recent Comments
- cuckoo on Open Forum: February 17, 2018
- RobK on The first atom ever to have had its picture taken
- Leigh Lowe on Open Forum: February 17, 2018
- stackja on Open Forum: February 17, 2018
- Rockdoctor on Open Forum: February 17, 2018
- H B Bear on Open Forum: February 17, 2018
- Malcolm on The first atom ever to have had its picture taken
- egg_ on The first atom ever to have had its picture taken
- Viva on Open Forum: February 17, 2018
- egg_ on Open Forum: February 17, 2018
- egg_ on Open Forum: February 17, 2018
- Zatara on Open Forum: February 17, 2018
- Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV) on Open Forum: February 17, 2018
- Nick on Open Forum: February 17, 2018
- H B Bear on Open Forum: February 17, 2018
- Nick on Open Forum: February 17, 2018
- egg_ on Open Forum: February 17, 2018
- egg_ on Open Forum: February 17, 2018
- Boambee John on Open Forum: February 17, 2018
- egg_ on Open Forum: February 17, 2018
- herodotus on Open Forum: February 17, 2018
- OldOzzie on Open Forum: February 17, 2018
- Nick on Open Forum: February 17, 2018
- egg_ on Open Forum: February 17, 2018
- herodotus on Open Forum: February 17, 2018
- egg_ on Open Forum: February 17, 2018
- OldOzzie on Open Forum: February 17, 2018
- egg_ on Open Forum: February 17, 2018
- OldOzzie on Open Forum: February 17, 2018
- Nick on Open Forum: February 17, 2018
-
Recent Posts
- The first atom ever to have had its picture taken
- Open Forum: February 17, 2018
- Chimpanzees throwing feces
- New ministerial conduct rules
- The Productivity Commission gets it wrong on Economics 101
- Let’s recriminalise adultery
- Ok. I’ll Say it.
- There are Keynesians in even the most unlikely places
- Cool for Cats
- Ho hum; trillion dollar deficit
- Wednesday Forum: February 14, 2018
- As I looked upon the chair
- Alternative Funding Arrangements
- Sunrise in Pyongyang
- The foreseeable future in the US belongs to hydrocarbons aka fossil fuels.
- Q&A Forum: February 12, 2018
- David Bidstrup: Will “pumped” hydro save us?
- North Korea and the modern media
- Monday Forum: February 12, 2018
- Tax Question for the Prime Minister and the Treasurer
- How much is free speech and free expression worth
- The epic Clinton scandals and cover-ups currently under investigation
- Arranged marriages or the end of the species
- The state of free speech in Britain
- Early contender for the Bernard Salt smashed avo award
- What’s so special about what Jordan Peterson says and how he says it?
- David Bidstrup: Solar nightmares
- Jacqui Lambie book: Rebel with a cause
- Wayne Swan to retire
- Does the left ever get anything important right?
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Quillette
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Open Forum: February 17, 2018
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
1
Aha
New Fread! All bright and shiny !
Beautiful guitar song : Canzonè D’Amore
This Stormy Daniels business is such a crock. A few weeks ago, she was vehemently denying any kind of sexual relationship with Trump. Not saying she couldn’t discuss it – full on denial. Now she says she’s going to spill the beans. Publicity whore, much?
And, honestly. Does anyone actually give a crap if it turns out Trump did have a fling with a porn star? This is Trump we’re talking about here. There is much to like about Trump but I wouldn’t want him married to my daughter.
Bach – Cello Suite N° 1; I Praeludium
Sevnth Heaven!
Way Lee – Paganini Caprice No. 24 (1975 Manuel Velazquez)
The Australian PM once killed his ex girlfriend’s cat in a jealous rage . The Deputy PM fucks his staff and is a philanderer and a jerk. The Opposition Leader r a ped a young girl at a conference and cheated on his wife. The Deputy Opposition Leader is married to a heroin trafficker.
Australia!
Tico Tico no Fubá – Duo Siqueira Lima – 4 Hands
There’s a new type of ‘refugee’; The Work Shy Refugee.
He ( and it is mainly men) from Third World Nations that have suffered catastrophic damage from Natural disasters, will flock to First world countries pleading for temporary help as they have lost everything, These Work Shy Refugees (WSRs) waste no time in latching onto every available welfare teat. There they sit, whilst well-meaning First World Charities pour recourses into the devastated homeland.
Once the reparations are nearly compete in the WSR’s homeland, he scuttles back to reclaim his land title, Clever, you might think, but spare a thought for his countrymen who stayed behind to work ( unbeknownst to them; on the ungrateful WSR’s behalf) while he relaxed in his temporary first world country.
Wow, I’m surprised we aren’t being complete PC retards about this:
Well,weii. So, a Cyril replaces a Jacob in South Africa. Same bloke really ,just a name change. One tinpot dictator swapped for another. Nothing changes in Africa. Ramaphoser ; Hmm, ‘poser ’indeed. Usual crap about ‘humbly serving the people etc. Our Cyril, having clawed his way up the greasy pole via the Communist party and Terrorism, learned enough to leave politics, work the system and return as a Billionaire is expected to “save’ South Africa. Bullshit. I predict that in 4 years, South Africa will still be one of President Trump’s ‘shithole’ countries, Ramaphoser will be twice as rich and the whites will have Fled. or be Dead
Here’s why Oprah didn’t run:
She’s a complete kook. Remember when Ben Carson was laughed at for his faith by all the people who clamoured obsequiously for Oprah to run? Turns out she declined because she was waiting for God to send her an SMS or something.
A transgender female sex worker has been sentenced to six years in jail in what will likely be a male prison in WA for infecting a client with HIV.
CJ Palmer, 40, was found guilty by a jury in the Perth District Court earlier this year of causing grievous bodily harm to a man who contacted her in 2014 after she advertised sexual services.
He/it/thing should identify as Californian then it will be cool.
Phowar!
Had or has? Who cares?
Screw it: time for bed
Most immigrants arrested by ICE (USA) in 2017 have prior criminal convictions, a big change from 2009
Recruitment consultant is FIRED for telling lorry driver he can’t have an interview for a job eight miles from his home ‘because he’s British’
Hungary submits anti-immigration ‘Stop Soros’ bill to parliament
BUDAPEST (Reuters) – Hungary’s nationalist government introduced legislation that would empower the interior minister to ban non-governmental organizations (NGOs) that support migration and pose a “national security risk”.
‘He grabbed her hips, pulled her hair and forced his thumb into her mouth in a sexual way’: Murdered MP Jo Cox’s husband was reported to police over sex assault claim in Harvard bar – nine months before his wife’s death
‘Grabbed [the woman] by the hips several times, pulled her hair and forced his thumb into her mouth in a sexual way’;
‘Touched her inappropriately’ in a restaurant and tried to ‘push’ her into drinking more alcohol;
‘Pulled her towards him and touched her stomach’ despite her telling him to stop;
Texted her later, asking: ‘Are you touching yourself?’
Harpo didn’t ‘speak’ and the audiences laughed.
The other bloke didn’t notice or care about CJ Palmer’s gentles?
Zulu, old fred;
Yep – it happens. Crooks seem to think they’ll be given sanctuary in a military base, and then all that happens is they’re thoroughly sorted out by the guard, and then explain to the civvy cops afterwards that they were bleeding when they arrived.
I even watched with interest one night a very young Digger loudly tell a copper that he couldn’t touch him or do anything to him because he was ‘in the Army’. This was on the footpath outside a pub in Townsville.
The copper thoughtfully readjusted the young bloke’s jaw for him so it pointed a different way, and was then given a lesson as to who could do what to whom, and where they could do it.
Long may it continue.
Look, what can’t last won’t. The whites ran Africa pretty well – as good as could be expected, by and large – and made the Westphalian structure they imposed on it work, too. But a tiny minority can never retain power forever – black or white. The black descendents of freed slaves from the US ran Liberia reasonably well, but they did so by promptly enslaving the existing population to work on plantations, just like they had done back in the US. Trouble was that the US-descended black elite made up 5% or so of the population and was overthrown in the mid-70s. Horrific bloodshed ensued and lasted for nearly 30 years.
The trouble with Africa is that its complex patchwork of tribal societies make it fundamently incompatible with hard borders. The purpose of a nation-state, to protect its inhabitants, was always going to be subverted when tribal loyalties trump a common allegiance to the nation, with the levers of even the most primitive states a prize to be seized and turned against tribal rivals.
Africa was always going to end up this way. The Afrikaners could never have held on in RSA, nor Ian Smith in Rhodesia. The African tribes who rounded up members of opposing tribes and sold them on to white slavers ultimately did their descendents a huge favour. Slavery is an abomination, but it is also undeniable that black Americans today are enormously better off as a result of not living in Africa anymore.
Nothing changes.
For whatever reason, the incoming Government of the African National Congress decided that the South African Defence Forces needed upgrading – why a Government headed by the most popular leader on the planet, Nelson Mandala, needed the military to be upgraded is beyond me . However, contracts for thirty billion rand were signed to upgrade the military. Involved in those contracts was the sum of a billion rand, paid to amongst others, one Jacob Zuma. Under investigation by the elite anti – fraud squad of the South African Police – the “Scorpions”, with nearly a hundred percent conviction rate – Zuma simply had his cronies in Parliament pass a Bill cutting off funding to the “Scorpions” and they were disbanded soon afterwards.
This is why the premise of Black Panther is so preposterous. It’s nothing but porn for US blacks. Look what we could have become if only the world had left us alone, that’s the fantasy.
Er, no. You would have been slaughtered centuries ago by your tribal rivals who instead realised it was more profitable to round you up and sell you to slavers.
There’s an awful lot of ruin in a nation. RSA has a long way to fall, as well, even now.
Some thoughts on the state the MSM is in.
https://thepointman.wordpress.com/2018/02/16/the-decline-and-fall-of-the-media/
Pointman
The Afrikaners are reaping what they sowed, however. If you put in place a system of government that systematically concentrates power and resources amongst a minority whilst simultaneously oppressing a majority, it becomes extremely unlikely that a subsequent, democratically elected government will be enlightened enough to resist taking draconian measures to redress the balance. Of course these measures never work and always end up with wealth destruction and murder and mayhem on a massive scale. But can anyone seriously imagine a post-apartheid government telling the people who elected it that it was revoking all laws and government policies that resulted in systemic racial discrimination, but it wouldn’t be interfering further? Democracy doesn’t work that way.
Mark Knight.
Larry Pickering.
Paul Zanetti.
Michael Ramirez.
Evidently the Manus Island asylum seekers are at it again.
The other day a group of Pakistanis and Iranians went out to the local town, got drunk and started a fight with some PNG sailors before running back inside the compound.
Predictably, this resulted in the navy people firing shots into the compound. Undeterred, they went back out the following night only to be flogged by the townsfolk and more sailors. Now they would like protection from Australia.
Ahhhhh….. no.
Joe Heller.
A.F. Branco.
Chip Bok.
They needed to make the bantustans fair, with voluntary membership, and hence would also have included a bantustan for the whites. In this way, the failed government experiments which South Africa has now would have had their impact limited in scope.
“They have been subject to the normal ABC editorial processes. The internal review of the stories was begun before any complaints were made…”
This is how the ABC is presenting their side of the Alberici debacle. “Normal ABC processes” run more along the lines of denying that there’s anything wrong with anything they do, and that your complaint lacks substance. To have us believe that they are already on the case before any complaint comes in is laughable.
sounds like ASIO’s handling of information about Man Monis
I saw Black Panther last night. Romantasized PC bullshit. Even had an evil South Efrican! Testes would be unloading his watching this movie.
Damn!
Monty crashes and burns.
Now to indict the real criminals.
And we still have the report from the DoJ’s Inspector General, Michael Horowitz to come.
Good times.
Mueller finally indicts 13 Russian nationals for interfering in the US elections
This was an attempt to play on the weak minded useful idiots to de-stabilize the U.S. regardless who won the election.
However, the butt-hurt Mueller slips this BS into the introduction and it becomes the headlines:
Which is BS as he well knows but the lazy citizenry would have to actually read the indictment to find that out. In fact, the Russians also targeted Trump and a number of others with some of their operations being specifically pro-Hillary and anti-Trump (like the ones that occurred AFTER the election…duh) as the facts of the indictment point out.
Rosenstein is Mueller’s boss, eh Monty? Do you think he knows what a failure Mueller’s investigation has been?
When will Mueller indict the ALP apparatchiks who worked on Hillary’s campaign?
Rosenstein:
Don’t worry Zatara, the MSM will give appropriate prominence to Rosenstein’s statement.
The notable thing about Alberscreechy’s piece was its fundamental stupidity. If the companies shouldn’t get a tax cut because so many don’t pay any tax then there can’t be much harm done by slashing the tax rate.
New CRISPR tools can detect infections like HPV, dengue, and Zika
…
So Chen and her colleagues decided to engineer Cas12a into a diagnostic tool, called DETECTR. It works this way: the CRISPR system is programmed to detect the HPV DNA inside a person’s cells. When CRISPR detects it, it also cuts a “reporter molecule” with single-stranded DNA that releases a fluorescent signal. So if the cells are infected with HPV, scientists are able to see the signal and quickly diagnose a patient. For now, DETECTR was tested in a tube containing DNA from infected human cells, showing it could detect HPV16 with 100 percent accuracy, and HPV18 with 92 percent accuracy. Those two HPV types are particularly dangerous because they can cause cancer in men and women.
Kim Jong Un is reportedly reaching out to South Korea because he’s scared Trump will strike
Will Mueller indict Clinton for the non-crime of colluding with Russia?
Looks to me like the whole trough is about to be flushed.
Closed before people look too closely at the crimes of the Democrats from Obama down.
My pick of the letters in the Weekend $Oz:
It must be distressing for our defence force chiefs when they visit our war cemeteries in far-off lands, as they search among the headstones for a single female name. The injustice of this glaring gender imbalance must really upset their tender sensibilities, and is obviously driving their determined push to get more women in uniform at any cost.
The first cost in their current recruiting campaign is the careers of thousands of fit and able men who are barred from applying for a wide range of jobs in all the armed forces purely on the grounds that they are male.
Sure, they would make good soldiers, but being male now makes you unfit to serve your country in war and that, unless I am mistaken, is what we have armed forces for, not to fight ideological wars at home. A TV recruiting ad features an army apparently made up exclusively of females, and that is farcical beyond belief.
Unless the aim of our defence chiefs is to have equal numbers of “his” and “hers” body bags coming home from war zones in the future, then they are not interested in genuine equality, and should abandon their plainly stupid and unjust recruitment policy and appoint only on grounds of merit, not gender.
Peter Davidson, Ashgrove, Qld.
I guess it depends if the tumour was located in the prefrontal cortex or near there. In any case, watch this video for more information: The most important lesson from 83,000 brain scans
#lookat #metoo #iamamoron #metoo #golddigger #attentionwhore #metoo
what does it say about a woman who needs to be (richly) compensated for having an affair with a married man?
From the Meuller indictments:
Russians Started the “Not My President” movement
https://i.redd.it/6l3mx9dclmg01.png
FIFY
I’ll start holding my breath now shall I?
EU Chief: We Need Open Borders to Stop
PopulismDemocracy
Bound to end well
In Three Months, Enough Fentanyl Was Smuggled Across The Border To Kill 36 Million Americans
I’ll bite. What does it say?
‘Conservative’ commentators continue to parrot the Left’s fake news about 18 mass shootings in the US. Here’s the truth:
http://www.breitbart.com/big-journalism/2018/02/15/washington-post-everytowns-claim-of-18-school-shootings-this-year-is-wrong/
And here’s Tucker Carlson pushing back on the Left’s authoritarian agenda:
http://www.breitbart.com/video/2018/02/15/tucker-carlson-call-gun-control-not-people-control/
Meanwhile, principled legislators in the US move forward with measures allowing people to defend themselves:
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/02/16/alabama-house-passes-broadened-stand-ground-florida-school-shooting/
But in socialist Australia we have neither the means NOR THE RIGHT to defend ourselves. As leftists continue their agenda to divide society and turn people against each other, and continue to breed up and import a violent underclass, occurrences such as the Florida school shooting will become more prevalent (note Tucker Carlson’s comment about it being a recent phenomenon). Of course, in our country, because firearms are not as readily available, we will see more person-to-person violence, more road rage, more gangs, more riots, more lawlessness and anti-social behaviour and vehicles used as weapons. But don’t dare try to defend yourself.
Remember that FISA warrant authorizing Judge Contreras who ‘just happened’ to also be assigned hear the Flynn case? He sensed the sharks heading his way and suddenly recused himself.
The new Judge, Emmet Sullivan, has a history of taking no shit from crooked federal prosecutors and has issued what is called a Brady order to Mueller. In short that means “you better crap out every shred of exculpatory evidence you have been hiding and give it to Flynn or I’ll hang you by the balls and dismiss the entire case like I did to the last fed prosecutor who tried that in my courtroom.”
I still say Flynn walks due to egregious government misconduct.
Maybe it’s too soon to tell but I’ve been watching the latest series of Death in Paradise and I realize there hasn’t yet been a gay character/couple. Or a mixed-race couple of the mandated BBC kind (black man, white woman). (And such couples would hardly be surprising on an island like Sainte Marie.) Have we reached and possibly passed peak-SJW in entertainment of this kind? Tune in tonight for the next exciting episode.
The Chinese communist party has targeted Australia to dump communist solar panels after the Trumpnado made that s am harder in America.
Chinese communist party fentanyl is ready for Australia, now we have banned codeine.
The ABC has this Russian thing covered, it’s an open and shut case.
The Russians supported Donald Trump and worked against Hillary Clinton.
(that’s not what I heard Rosenstein say, however)
A beautiful morning in Melbourne, and the news that the Rosie Batty circus is finally folding its tents. Apparently she’s burned out. Who knew that attending photo-ops, reciting speeches written by someone else, and collecting awards and handouts could be so exhausting?
Onward gender neutral mediocrities!
Saying ‘husband/wife’ violates Christian ‘dignity,’ school says
<
FIFY
Tom, timing is everything. Your FIFY can’t be right. Her story, already hand-written on 6 pages, was bought by AMI for $150,000 before the election when he wasn’t POTUS. Same applies to Stormy Daniels who was paid $130,000 hush money by Trumps lawyer before the election.
ABC Radio bulletin this morning reported on the charges brought by Mueller against various Russians for interfering in the US election. The interesting thing is that even the ABC had to admit Mueller’s finding that these individuals posed as Americans and the Trump campaign members who were allegedly contacted by them did not know they were Russians.
Zippy, I won’t really bit. Just a figure of speech. So, what does it say?
I must have a crystal bollock.
(full disclosure – my post edited slightly for clarification)
Today’s Australia:
http://www.smh.com.au/national/violence-reported-on-cruise-ship-carnival-legend-on-way-to-melbourne-20180215-p4z0jz.html
“Have we reached and possibly passed peak-SJW in entertainment of this kind? ‘
There have almost certainly been inter-racial couples in previous series of ‘Death in Paradise’, but I agree, not, so far, in the latest screenings.
The Amos and Andy antics of the two black cops have always stuck me as profoundly racist.
zyconoclast
#2639007, posted on February 17, 2018 at 12:06 am
Bach – Cello Suite N° 1; I Praeludium
Well I never. Someone actually running their fingers up and down the fret board to play individual notes. I had thought the idea was to strangle a few strings and strum chords. Rinse and repeat.
Just how clever are these Ivans?! Thirteen individuals, three companies and a mil a math was all they needed to defeat the Clinton Crime Cartel, LSM, CIA, FBI, NSA and The Greatest Person Ever To Walk The Earth, Peace Nobel Laureate Obama-lama. Good job, people!
Gab, thank you for posting that. I have seen how an undiagnosed physical anomaly affected brain function, and no amount of antidepressants and other drugs could fix it.
When the nearly fatal crisis came, an old scan was dug out and there it was, large as life.
“If you don’t look, you won’t know” is on the money. Shame some experts don’t even bother to look.
+1
British sense of superiority?
If it were two Aussies, it might be “are you a poofter, Bruce?”?
calli
#2639111, posted on February 17, 2018 at 9:10 am
I had a brain scan and they found nothing.
Boomtish.
(Odd looking at your own nut).
My recollection during the Abbott failed Reich was as each weekly poll showed his regime in a losing position, there were calls for leadership change and at one point he was given an opportunity to improve the poll standing of his Reich otherwise he would be moved on. As I recall, Maol laid down a challenge after 30 Newspolls and, the rest as they say, is history. My question is, why hasn’t the Turnbull Coalition Reich leader been publicly threatened?
A cynical Cat would also surmise that it probably also coincides with the waning of a number of people giving a fuck about her and donations drying up.
Civil war engulfs Coalition leaders and parties
The Turnbull government has plunged deeper into political crisis with the relationship between Malcolm Turnbull and Barnaby Joyce considered by colleagues to be beyond repair following a public war of words that threatens to undermine the stability of the Coalition pact.
Alarmed Nationals MPs yesterday revived a push to force Mr Joyce to resign immediately after his bitter public rebuke of the Prime Minister sent shockwaves through the government.
Several Nationals MPs told The Weekend Australian Mr Joyce’s position was untenable and demanded he step down before the next partyroom meeting on Monday week where they warned he could face a spill motion for the leadership.
Mr Joyce yesterday deepened divisions within the Nationals partyroom when he labelled the Prime Minister’s scathing comments about his personal relationship with former staffer and mother of his unborn child, Vikki Campion, as “inept”.
One Nationals MP said: “It’s time to do the honourable thing to ensure that family is put first and time is taken to address those personal issues and let the government get on with governing.
“The right action to take is for the Deputy Prime Minister to stand down. The government will be paralysed.
“Clearly this will continue to be a national and international story, and that’s in no one’s interest … There is no recovery from this position for the Deputy Prime Minister.”
Another senior Nationals MP said: “The talk Barnaby represents the whole party is bullshit … I see the answer is that Barnaby needs to step down and go.”
Several cabinet ministers privately said the volley of personal attacks levelled by the Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister against each other over Mr Joyce’s extramarital affair with a staffer was almost without precedent for two leaders in office.
Nationals MP Michelle Landry, a supporter of Mr Joyce who holds the marginal Queensland seat of Capricornia, yesterday provided qualified support for her leader, saying “we will have our partyroom meeting the Monday after next”, and at this point he had the “support of the partyroom”. The Nationals whip said Mr Joyce had spoken out against Mr Turnbull because he was “upset and hurt” by his comments.
Supporters of Mr Joyce say he was forced to watch Mr Turnbull’s “evisceration” on television in his office on Thursday afternoon. They claimed it was a “character assassination” of their leader delivered without warning.
Claiming the support of his colleagues, Mr Joyce hit back, admonishing the Prime Minister for urging him to “consider his own position” over the love-child scandal and cautioning Mr Turnbull not to intervene in the “party processes of the National Party”.
“In regards to comments by the Prime Minister … I have to say that in many instances they caused further harm,” Mr Joyce said yesterday. “I believe they were in many instances inept and most definitely in many instances unnecessary. I listened to it and thought that was completely unnecessary. All that is going to do is basically once more pull the scab off for everyone to have a look at.”
Mr Turnbull, on announcing his ban on sex between ministers and their staff on Thursday, accused Mr Joyce of a “shocking error of judgment” for having an affair with his now-pregnant staffer that had “appalled us all” and caused a “world of woe” for the Nationals leader’s estranged wife and daughters.
Ms Landry said she understood Mr Turnbull’s position and wanted both leaders to “get together, away from staff and the cameras, in a room and discuss it, and resolve it”.
“We need to get on with the job of governing this country, and going tit-for-tat doesn’t really help,” Ms Landry said.
The Weekend Australian understands the Joyce affair was expected to be raised at Liberal National Party branch meetings held yesterday, as party officials and MPs sought feedback on the widening love-child scandal.
Party elders from both camps have claimed there is an urgency to have the issue resolved for “the good of the government”. Mr Turnbull is due to fly to the US on Wednesday and Mr Joyce is taking personal leave for a week from Monday.
It is believed Mr Turnbull and Mr Joyce spoke briefly following Mr Joyce’s comments yesterday. Mr Turnbull held a press conference in response in which he reached out to colleagues in the Nationals, telling them he wasn’t attempting to interfere with their partyroom.
“Neither I nor my colleagues have made any criticism of the National Party,” he said.
“Expressing views of disapproval or criticism of Barnaby’s own conduct is not criticism of the National Party; indeed the sentiments that I expressed yesterday, which I stand by, but I don’t need to repeat again now, those sentiments are quite consistent with those expressed by many members of the National Party itself.”
Liberal and Nationals MPs were in shock yesterday, with almost all those contacted by The Weekend Australian agreeing that the only course of action left was for Mr Joyce to step down.
Supporters of Mr Joyce urged him to reconcile with Mr Turnbull and get on with the job, but a growing number are losing confidence in his leadership following his decision to return fire at the Prime Minister.
Former Nationals leader John Anderson called on Mr Turnbull and Mr Joyce, and the two parties, to “set aside their differences for the good of the government”.
The former deputy prime minister to John Howard called for the Nationals to “clean up their mess” earlier this week.
Yesterday he said the Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister must not allow “anger, hurt or pride” to stand in the way of the Coalition.
“Publicly insulting one another locks their teams in behind them in their own bog holes and makes settlement impossible,” Mr Anderson said.
“The leaders and the parties have to recognise their responsibilities are firstly and frankly to prevent further damaging their credibility and trustworthiness in the eyes of the Australian people.”
Mr Anderson has not called for Mr Joyce to resign but has insisted the Nationals must deal with the problems surrounding his leadership and warned the Liberal Party cannot interfere in the Nationals’ leadership.
Liberal Party president Nick Greiner said he had been in discussions with Nationals president Larry Anthony and that, at an organisational level, nothing had or would change.
While refusing to comment on the split between Mr Turnbull and Mr Joyce, Mr Greiner said he and Mr Anthony had a “first-class” relationship.
Nationals MPs said the numbers in the partyroom were shifting following Mr Joyce’s verbal assault on the Prime Minister and argued it was possible that a spill motion for the leadership could be put. “Barnaby has been very good for our party … but this scandal has engulfed our party, our Coalition and put the parliament on hold,” one Nationals MP said.
“If (a spill) happens, I think the numbers may well be against Barnaby … continuing on in this belief no one else can do the job other than him is a fallacy.”
Seeking to capitalise on the crisis, Bill Shorten stood alongside his deputy Tanya Plibersek yesterday in a deliberate display of leadership unity and called on Mr Turnbull to sack Mr Joyce. He declared the rift between the Prime Minister and his deputy a “full-blown political crisis”.
“Quite frankly, the way these two men are behaving, neither of them are fit for the high office they currently hold,” the Opposition Leader said.
He said the leaders had “declared war” on each other, and “Australians have every reason to be angry and frustrated when the two most senior Australian leaders are not focused on anything other than their own jobs”.
Additional reporting: Dennis Shanahan, Michael McKenna
Robber Baron
#2639116, posted on February 17, 2018 at 9:17 am
Just going through the death throes, like the Gillard Minority Govt?
‘I’m comin’ back for me seat’
A redneck caricature and ‘embarrassment’ proved everyone wrong. Jacqui Lambie’s career is dead, but she won’t go quietly.
Too long for full posting, but an interesting read
+1
“Follow the money”.
In saying as their US reporter said this morning that the Russians had been working to help Trump get elected and against Hillary, the ABC is asking us to believe that the Russians wanted to help the man who:
1. Wanted to make the USA great again
2. Would bolster the military and strengthen Rules of Engagement
3. Not take any crap from their ally Iran
4. Not take any crap from the UN
and that they didn’t want to help the woman who was more favourably disposed towards them (big reset button, uranium sales) and who would not do 1-4 above.
No doubt the ABC’s editorial review process is already looking into that report on News Radio. That’s what they do. Even before there’s a complaint. They said so.
It’s not schlong?
Too true. I await a similar film made with Abbos in mind. All a utopia that, strangely, uses all of whitey’s inventions.
Barnaby Joyce affair: Turnbull’s authority weakened – CHRIS KENNY
Barnaby Joyce created the mess but Malcolm Turnbull has helped turn it into a Coalition crisis. The absence of internal trust and political management has opened a schism between the Liberals and the Nationals, leading to open warfare between their leaders. For the government to survive, they cannot both remain in place.
When the Prime Minister called a media conference late on Thursday, after he and his deputy had survived a fortnight of parliamentary pain triggered by Joyce’s personal mess, we were entitled to see an effort to change the subject. Instead, in a belated and misguided effort to cauterise the issue, Turnbull poured petrol on the flames.
Any functioning adult already knew it was unacceptable for ministers to have sexual relations with staff; this is why Joyce and his media adviser, Vikki Campion, decided almost a year ago that she needed to shift offices. Imposing a heavy-handed rule has served only to deepen the divide between the leaders and invite ridicule.
The overwhelming responsibility for this mess rests with the Deputy Prime Minister but the Prime Minister is not blameless. Between the two of them, and their offices, they needed to manage it.
The usual truism that nothing is ever as good or as bad as it seems in politics is turned on its head in this case — what should have been the irrelevant personal shenanigans of just one MP has become an unholy fiasco exposing the government’s underlying weaknesses and undermining the Prime Minister’s authority.
It is difficult to comprehend the personal recklessness and lack of political judgment involved. Joyce and Turnbull must — in every respect that matters — be strangers to each other.
There is no hint the pair or their offices workshopped the problem, examined the details or developed a management plan. Having stonewalled media inquiries during his by-election last year, Joyce announced his separation publicly in early December. In the subsequent two months neither he nor the Prime Minister’s office organised a controlled announcement of his new circumstances.
Barnaby needed to have frank face-to-face meetings with Turnbull and his staff (insiders claim Joyce was not frank). The personal matters were for Barnaby to resolve but the professional issues about Campion’s employment should have been agreed along with a communications strategy to reveal what was always going to become public knowledge.
The Deputy Prime Minister and leader of a socially conservative party, who had campaigned for traditional marriage and family values, had left his wife and was living with his former staff member who was now six months pregnant — yet nothing was done. Did they expect nobody would notice the baby at the next swearing-in ceremony at Yarralumla or family day at the Lodge? Did they think that ignoring media questions would curb journalists’ curiosity? Were Joyce and Campion to spend the next two years as hermits?
It seems too naive to be true. Yet this is where it stood until Sharri Markson and The Daily Telegraph broke the story, complete with pictures of heavily pregnant Campion, less than a fortnight ago. For all the damage done, and all the nebulous issues about employment arrangements and undeclared free rent, a forthright revelation over summer about Joyce’s changed circumstances and how his partner’s employment had been managed arguably could have limited this to a two-day story, kept Joyce in his job and saved the government incalculable trauma.
Even as the situation unravelled this week there was little sign of co-ordination — the Prime Minister reduced to scrolling through his computer to check the register of members’ interests while he was on his feet in question time. Then, when the sitting fortnight was done and the Deputy Prime Minister had been sent on leave — most likely to ponder his resignation in coming days — Turnbull reignited the story with a bonking ban. He tossed his deputy overboard, decrying how his “shocking error of judgment” had created a “world of woe” for his family and “appalled” the public while suggesting Joyce should “reflect” on his future.
The Deputy Prime Minister is not trusted to fill in as acting prime minister because he can’t confidently show his face in public. His career is on the slide and the damage he has inflicted on the government could be terminal. Joyce would have been under pressure to resign before parliament returns on Monday week. But Turnbull publicly kicked him on the way out, prompting Joyce to dub his Prime Minister’s intervention as “inept” and “unnecessary”. This is an unprecedented meltdown created by compounding errors.
The Joyce affair has sabotaged the government’s political recovery, vandalised Turnbull’s hopes of a Newspoll reprieve, destabilised the Coalition, increased the likelihood of a Shorten Labor administration and undermined his Prime Minister’s authority. Obviously enough, in Coalition governments, the relationship between the two party leaders is the fulcrum on which rests the competence and stability of the partnership. The shambolic way in which the Deputy Prime Minister’s personal life has derailed federal politics raises questions about what, if any, relationship he has had with the Prime Minister. And whatever it was, it is in tatters now.
In his memoir, Lazarus Rising, John Howard included a photo with his deputy John Anderson on the campaign trail in the bush. In a telling caption, he wrote: “We trusted each other completely.” This could never be said of Turnbull and Joyce, who represent opposite ends of the Coalition spectrum ideologically. They also have contrasting, even conflicting, styles. At times this has worked well for the government, Joyce’s earthiness and social conservatism helping hold the conservative flank, especially in Queensland.
Where Tony Abbott and Joyce were too much of the same blokey, conservative club, Joyce has been a sunburnt sidekick and handy narrowcaster for Turnbull. Now he is more like a sunspot Turnbull needs to remove. They shared a beer in matching check shirts after Barnaby won his by-election in December but now the Prime Minister can’t get far enough away. And coalitions can’t work like that.
Battered, bruised and beleaguered, Barnaby’s Nationals leadership is bust. He has been spurned by his Prime Minister and it is plain to see the only factor preventing his partyroom from ejecting him is its collective lack of spine and the lack of an obvious replacement.
Those Nationals MPs will be back in their electorates this weekend hearing first-hand disgust and despair about what has transpired. These conservative voters have had their patience tested by the gay marriage debate and the Coalition’s climate change indulgences. Now the leader they admired has trashed their bedrock family values. It seems inconceivable his colleagues won’t ask him to step aside. Yet the Nationals are so bereft of talent that whoever replaces Barnaby as leader will be virtually unknown to the broader public — after doing well at the last election, the party will suddenly be struggling for a profile.
So much damage will be done. The government’s crucial hopes of appealing to Queensland Liberal National Party voters will be dashed. More conservative voters can be expected to drift to alternatives such as One Nation or Australian Conservatives.
The government will have lost one of its best retail advocates and a voice for policy sanity in areas such as energy and climate. Turnbull’s administration has again looked confused and chaotic.
This was always the pressure point of Barnaby’s baby: the moral judgments are nobody’s business; there is no smoking gun when it comes to employment arrangements, ministerial codes or entitlements; but the fatal flaw has been the total absence of political awareness and management. The blame, while resting mainly with Joyce, is shared wider. But if the Deputy Prime Minister doesn’t resign he will be risking the Prime Minister’s neck to save his own.
Oh, and even Rosenstein said that there was no impact on the outcome of the election from the activities of those now charged. But the media will not let it go away.
Disunity under Trumble?
What’s to come, more leaking and whiteanting?
The Nats should stand tough to Trumble and not fall for disunity in their own Party.
OCO at 1206
And, honestly. Does anyone actually give a crap if it turns out Trump did have a fling with a porn star? This is Trump we’re talking about here.
The Deplorables are more likely to say “Trump screwed Stormy Daniels. Way to go man!”
The matching checked shirts of the New England by-election are soon forgotten.
Has there ever been such a schism between the two Parties?
What if Trumble were to go?
Didn’t Trumble knife Trump Krudd-style following their very first phone conversation (over reffos)?
Who’s the snake that you wouldn’t trust?
Lol. Turnbull was happy accepting the vote of a disgruntled Liberal rooter, and is now implementing far stricter rules than Abbott did. I hope he and Lucy choked on their salmon when they saw Barnaby unload.
The problem the ALPBC have with Alberscreechy is that she would have been on over $200k++ sitting alongside Snowcone presenting the “premier current affairs” program Lateline that they collectively killed off for reasons well documented by Hendo a while back.
Googles G is left trying to warehouse Alberscreechy, gives her a grand title and the first thing she does is go out and try and out-Grauniad Teh Grauniad. Anyone who passed Accounting 101 wouldn’t have allowed her tripe to be published – which is precisely why it wasn’t picked up at the staff co-op, whose economic and business reporting covers the full spectrum, from woeful to wrong. Luckily taxpayers only pay over a billion dollars a year for this.
The Oz:
Really? / sarc. He should change his name to Kennedy and watch the media make excuses for him.
Never get between a leb and his thong
Excellent point Nick.
Add to it the fact that if it happened it was long before Trump was even a candidate for president, as compared to doing it in the White House, which Democrats have form in.
On Tuesday’s The Drum, the Guardian were saying that Turnbull had thrown Barnabus under a bus “you could hear the tyres screeching all over Parliament”.
Who could blame Barn for responding to the termite’s unnecessary sanctimonious speech on Thursday?
They could paint their “truck nuts” blue, in opposition to the pink “pussy hats”.
No prize for guessing what’s missing from that Ramirez cartoon Tom posted above.
I’ve always thought Lord Waffleworth was seeking to destroy the Lieborals for what they did to Lucy’s Daddy. It looks like his breathtaking ego and innate lack of competence is going to take the Nationals along with them.
Now that is Potential Greatness.
John Constantine
#2639094, posted on February 17, 2018 at 8:21 am
The Chinese communist party has targeted Australia to dump communist solar panels after the Trumpnado made that s am harder in America.
Probably not far off the mark. From what I hear apparently Townsville Port is accepting ships full of these things in. Then again probably magnified by the fact there is an inept Council and low business confidence in the place so shipping volumes are distorted by Queensland glorious new power stations at Claire in the Burdekin & Woodstock SW of Townsville that are meant to replace evil coal.
On a serious note notice New Hope got a knockback at Ackland in last few days. A driver who has worked on the land as well I am acquainted with from that area let me know the true story on the so called prime country. Says most of the area is prime farming country except in the valley where the proposed extension is due to go. He says will be a big loss employment wise for the area. More to the fact when the mine is wound up Tarong Power Station will lose a source of coal. Prelude to closing up shop?
I hope Trump is briefed about Trumble’s white-anting son-in-law at the Australia-America Insitute (or whatever it is called) and gives him a burst over it.
The earlier series in particular managed a deft ideological sleight of hand in that white liberal viewers were flattered to see the natives depicted as cool, sexy and beautiful, while the white cop was buttoned-up, grumpy and pining for rain, stewed tea and HP sauce. Yet it was always the white cop who solved the mystery, while the natives looked on in wonder.