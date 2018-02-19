Another good piece by Adam Creighton

In today’s Oz, Adam Creighton writes another top piece, this time on the costs and lack of benefits of political and ministerial advisors. Cats should really read it:

Spartacus has previously written on this august site (get stuffed Chris Mitchell) that the average cost of every MP and Senator is well over $1m per annum once you add in electoral and parliamentary offices, travel, staff, stationary, etc etc. (I can’t find the link – forgive me). For the 150 MPs and 76 Senators, we are talking about close to $250 million per annum; and this does not include the cost of maintaining the white elephant on Canberra Hill from which they look down on us from.

Imagine how much the ABC would cost with that kind of productivity and cost structure.

One thing Creighton missed, possibly because of space constraint, is the complete lack of oversight and accountability of these advisors. Notwithstanding their salaries being paid for by taxpayers, they have no accountability to the Parliament and to the citizenry.

If these people are really political apprentices for the parties, they should perhaps also be paid apprentice salaries.

There have also been ample cases of egregious advisor cockups with no sunlight or accountability. Time for some change. Well done Adam.

