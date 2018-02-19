Another good piece by Adam Creighton

In today’s Oz, Adam Creighton writes another top piece, this time on the costs and lack of benefits of political and ministerial advisors. Cats should really read it:
Spartacus has previously written on this august site (get stuffed Chris Mitchell) that the average cost of every MP and Senator is well over $1m per annum once you add in electoral and parliamentary offices, travel, staff, stationary, etc etc. (I can’t find the link – forgive me). For the 150 MPs and 76 Senators, we are talking about close to $250 million per annum; and this does not include the cost of maintaining the white elephant on Canberra Hill from which they look down on us from.
Imagine how much the ABC would cost with that kind of productivity and cost structure.
One thing Creighton missed, possibly because of space constraint, is the complete lack of oversight and accountability of these advisors. Notwithstanding their salaries being paid for by taxpayers, they have no accountability to the Parliament and to the citizenry.
If these people are really political apprentices for the parties, they should perhaps also be paid apprentice salaries.
There have also been ample cases of egregious advisor cockups with no sunlight or accountability. Time for some change. Well done Adam.
The most puzzling aspects of all is the fact that the advisors are much younger than the person who they are advising. I would have thought that it would be the other way round – you know a sort of mentor with wisdom perhaps to aid the time short Member/Senator.
Gough created staff regime, he didn’t like public service advice.
Who’s advising Josh Frydenberg?
I’m glad it’s not just me who has this disease. 😀
Oh but they do! As other Cats who know have remarked from time to time, when a Newsworthy Situation arises the commercial stations send out one journo who basically does a selfie to the camera she sets up. The ABC on the other hand sends a journo, cameraperson, boom operator, political officer and the full bit. Ok not the political officer. Yet.
Exactly. That goes for all the APS hangers on. Why are APS weenies now paid vastly more than the private sector? The fat cats are feeding their kittens.
The whole place needs a Trump to come in and sack two thirds of them. I’m sure the Australian Federal Government could operate quite well with the remaining people.
Susan Lamb
Adam Creighton should offer to mentor Alberscreechi. She might learn something. He is generally very sound.
I’ve wondered occasionally how some of these advisers are employed in the first place. Plenty of them seem to be bright young things fresh out of uni, who are up to date with all of the latest theories and buzzwords, and who are hired as much for their enthusiasm for party politics as they are for their experience or expertise.
Of course, many of them will go into politics themselves and get to hire bright, young, enthusiastic things themselves … and on and on it goes.
But the upshot of it would appear to be that the advisers don’t seem to be there to provide good advice so much as to protect their boss’s interest, network like crazy and hope that it’ll pay off for them when it comes to the next available preselection.
JFK was banging a select menagerie of interns long before Bubba Clinton.
The remuneration data in Creighton’s article was absolutely staggering.
But of particular concern was the astonishing increase in advisors in the last few years of government -& on both sides of parliament.
Have they no shame?
Ahem…. is it any wonder so many MPs stray into forbidden territory?
It is another insightful piece by Creighton. Where do they get these 20-30 something yo’s? No one should be allowed near influence and salaries like that until they’ve done 10 yrs in the private sector and shown ability to grow businesses or cut costs or both.Additionally, an MP should have a total team capped $ allowance, and over spends deducted from their own perks . Watch the head count and salary chainsaws when this happens .
“
The shameless nerve of Turnbull to espouse “agility and innovation” when he has created a bloated inefficient claque around his own office. What a fraudulent prancing show-pooch he is.He should just hire a sun-bed technician,and Lucy to do the dishes. Makes Billy McMahon look like a game changer does Sir Mal.
They’re there as a Praetorian Guard.
No-one is actually allowed to see a Minister if there’s any danger that they’ll tell the Minister anything that the Minister may subsequently want to deny knowing.
So anyone wanting to talk to the Minister about some really serious matter, even if they are a very senior person with serious responsibilities which the Minister is responsible for overseeing, will never get an appointment. They’ll always be fobbed off with some BA (Politics) LLB type with hipster glasses who’ll refuse to promise to bring the matter to the Minister’s attention. Phone calls will be put through to one of the hipster glasses wearers. Emails and letters will be replied to, if at all, by one of the same.
And if the balloon goes up, the Minister will deny personal responsibility by saying that there was an error in communication within the department and that procedures are being reviewed. The hipster glasses wearer will be looked after (in order to ensure that the next generation of hipster glasses wearers aren’t tempted to cover their own arses at the Minister’s risk).
Well, that’s my perception. I don’t know whether Des or someone is around to comment.
I remember when agriculture minister and DPM John Anderson (the measure of the man is that Tony Windsor hates him) became a minister he got his experienced advisers from industry organisations. What was markedly obvious is they understood the industries and most importantly knew people.
No minister since did anything like that though, which means public servants are the source of what goes on in the various industries and who know people. The advisers are just gatekeepers but really spend most of their time networking their juvenile little hearts out with their facsimile mates when not sucking up to their factional master..
KRudd loved surrounding himself with kids in short pants. Unlike Rene Rivkin’s boys they were not mostly shirtless and oiled up. So that’s one positive.