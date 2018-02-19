Boris: The price of nationalism?

Many people on the right love nationalists. Especially East European nationalists, and especially ultra-conservative governments of Poland and Hungary, who stand up to the hegemony of the EU on issues ranging from judicial activism to immigration.
But there are some problems. Prior to WWII, European nationalists were often openly anti-Semitic, while the left stood up for Jewish rights. Remember the Dreyfus affair in the 19th century France, the Beilis affair in southern Russia in 1913, and in numerous other cases. Why? Because Jews, without a home country of their own and scattered among many nations, were perceived by nationalists to be inherently internationalist and cosmopolitan in nature, or worse, representative of a trans-national body, the world Jewry. Nazism was a culmination of these sentiments.
This all changed after WWII and establishment of the State of Israel. Jews established a state of their own, and indeed asserted their own nationalism. From then on, nationalists around the world gradually embraced Israel and Israeli nationalists as partners against internationalists and cosmopolitans. At the same time, the left became increasingly hostile to Israel and the Zionists, and by extension to the Jews, precisely because they, the left, opposed nationalism. This is the big picture, if somewhat oversimplified.
It so happens that nationalism is nowadays particularly strong in Eastern Europe, and, naturally, Eastern European countries are some of the strongest supporters of Israel. Yet old habits die hard. This was highlighted last week, when the Polish parliament approved a law that essentially criminalises any suggestions that Poles were complicit in the Holocaust. Israel and Jewish groups call this Holocaust denial (or distortion) , and the US State Department expressed concern. When confronted, Polish nationalist political leaders say that the law is needed to protect the truth and the good name of Poland. That is, we must conclude, the price of nationalism.
The Polish example is by no means unique. Minimizing or denial of complicity of their nationals in the Holocaust is common in Eastern Europe . Poland’s example is moderate by comparison. After all, the Nazis considered Poles and all other Slavs as sub-human and subjected them to brutal oppression. It is estimated that up to two million non-Jewish Polish nationals died as a result of Nazi occupation. Thus Poland may try to minimize the role of its citizens in the Holocaust but it certainly does not celebrate the Nazis or Nazi collaborators.
The situation is different in countries that were allied with Nazi Germany. In Hungary, there has been a revival of the image of its war-time leader Miklos Horthy, who was openly anti-Semitic, and by all accounts was very much complicit in the Holocaust, though not involved directly in the Final Solution. Hundreds of thousands of Jews were deported to death camps from Hungary at the time of German occupation, at a rate at which crematoria were unable to cope with the new arrivals. This was organised by about twenty German officers with the help of an army of people from the Hungarian civil administration, while Horthy was still Regent. Recently Hungary’s PM Victor Orban suggested that Horthy was an ‘exceptional statesman’ and gave him the credit for the survival of Hungary. But why? I guess because of the need for national heroes. The price of nationalism…
The trend is even more visible in the three Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. In these tiny countries former Waffen-SS veterans and their supporters organise annual marches through their capital cities and are portrayed as freedom fighters who fought the bad guys (the Soviets). Given how much these countries suffered at the hands of the Russians and Soviets, this behaviour is somewhat understandable, but it is hard to comprehend how swastika bearing soldiers in SS uniforms are someone’s freedom fighters.
The case of the Ukraine is somewhat unique. On one hand, Ukrainians like Poles were regarded by the Nazis as sub-human. On the other hand, Hitler wanted to use Ukrainian nationalists to turn the Ukrainians against the Russians. To this end they courted Ukrainian nationalist leader Stepan Bandera and allowed him to form his own army. However when Bandera attempted to create a Ukrainian state (allied with Germany, of course), Hitler would have none of it, and sent Bandera and his allies to a concentration camp. However Bandera’s army was allowed to continued its activities, which consisted mostly of massacres of Poles and Jews in what is now western Ukraine. Bandera is now celebrated as Ukraine’s national hero, and his collaboration with the Nazis is forgotten or excused (usually on the grounds that he was imprisoned for most of WWII). But this veneration of Bandera is strongly opposed by Poland, which is EU’s strongest supporter of Ukrainian independence. The law passed by the Polish Parliament last week also criminalises denial of Ukrainian massacres of Poles during WWII. We have come full circle…
So how come these countries, which are strong supporters of Israel, are involved in what is arguably Holocaust distortion? In the words of a prominent Nazi hunter Efraim Zuroff, the answer is simple. ‘They love Israel but hate the Jews.’
One Eastern European country that is strongly opposed to Holocaust denial and distortion is Russia. However Russia under Putin denies communist crimes, and is in the process of reviving the image of Stalin (along with Ivan the Terrible and Nicolas II). And Russian nationalism is arguably more dangerous than that of its neighbours, because it is imperialist in nature. The price of nationalism?
The History Wars are all to do with state interests in the present. I don’t like Poland’s Holocaust revisionist law on the principle of academic enquiry, but in practice it serves the useful interests of putting Germany and the EU on the moral back foot, and precluding any means of emotional manipulation that the EU might use against Poland – such as, you were complicit in the Holocaust, so to repay your guilt you must take in 100,000 Muslim “refugees”.
The Poles are smart to shut this down before it can go anywhere. And right after they passed the Holocaust law, Merkel was forced to put out a statement clarifying that Germany was 100% responsible for the Holocaust. A very clever diplomatic move by Poland, and I thoroughly support them on those grounds alone.
Also, the fact that Poland was wiped off the map completely is another reason not to be particularly bothered by this law. The number of Poles who would genuinely have wanted to aid Hitler in any enterprise, let alone the Holocaust, was tiny. They had 2 years of horrible treatment at the hands of the Nazis before the Holocaust even got going, so it is very unlikely that there would have been many willing recruits among the Poles.
The only reason to try to blame even a fraction of the Poles for the Holocaust today, is to try to blackmail them into doing whatever Germany wants them to do presently – which is to permanently alter their demographics. Sound familiar?
As a general rule, we should support all legislation that is aimed at suppressing the intellectual freedom of Leftists, until Leftists are forced to the negotiating table.
The problem with the internationalism of the Left is a boot grinding a human face forever.
Nationalism is like the compartments of a ship. If there is an influx of toxic ideology it can be quarantined by borders. Then the nations which have a winning set of policies and ideology will win and the losers will lose.
Antisemitism is a losers’ ideology. International socialism is even worse. And Islam is worse again.
That is why we need nations: to keep such ideologies from turning the whole of the Earth into North Korea.
Anti-semitism is deeply vile.
Russia does not seem to be reviving anti-semitism, and if it chooses to rehabilitate Stalin, that is its own internal business no matter what I think of it – his worst impacts were on the USSR itself, including Russia. International socialism was and is a murderous carnage of misery, yet Russia rehabbing Stalin is mostly their own affair.
The rise of active anti-semitism is strongest in France, Germany, Belgium, UK and Italy – all those countries who have let in hordes of mohammedans on hijira.
If eastern European nationalism has some spiky bits, that is still far preferable to the national suicide-by-mohammedan-and-cultural-marxism we see in France, Germany, Belgium, UK and Italy.
At least Poland etc might survive.
It’s disturbing that for so many countries the price of nationalism does indeed seem high.
Nevertheless it is better than the alternative: Muslim immigration.
Poland should pass another law called the Equal Culpability Statute, which requires anyone commenting on WWII to ascribe equal culpability for starting the war to both the Nazis and the Soviet Union. They should do this at once to piss off Putin. And run a massive propaganda campaign about how the Soviets gave aid to Hitler.
So many ways to weaponise diplomacy!
You forget the Dutch. They didnt round them up but they liked to point out jewish neighbours. Source; Dutch friends 25 years ago.
Sadly, if Europe’s current demographic trends keep it is only a matter of time before there will be fights to claim credit for the Holocaust.
Strong Nationalism can be misdirected, but it can be used for healthy trade and alliances. The EU has gone too far. People fear the loss of culture and the scale of immigration of mostly young unskilled welfare spongers is unprecedented since the war. You can just see the train wreck coming and yet the EU just keeps on going. Its authoritarian reach has become quite unnerving. Everything it touches seems to fester. The initial aims of free trade were worthy, but free movement and strangling regulation and the Euro were not put to the prols.
I fear it will not end well and I see this growth of nationalism as being a reaction to the stifling authoritarianism of the EU and its bureacrats.
marcus classis, ‘hijirah’ was the escape by Mighty M from Mecca to Medina, rather than the present repeat of the Muslim invasions and slaughter in Eastern Europe. Ironically, ‘hijra’ is a derogatory Urdu/Hindi term for eunuchs, trannies and such. Its wonderful that Islam and its ‘civilisation’ left such a joyous impression on Europeans that, centuries after they were driven out, people still hate and loathe them. Or in the case of the Balkan Wars of the 1990s, the people willingly slaughtered them. One could also look to India for correlative evidence of the legacy of TROP wherever it has placed its bloody claws. Or Myanmar etc etc
A great article , eliminate all nationalism ,except Chinese ,North Korean ,African <South American communists ,and a few hundred other exceptions .I mean the problem is nationalism of people of European descent ,they stand in the way of u.n.communism and its EU comrades ,,and rule by fine bureaucratic comrades ,unelected of course . Narxism at “work”
I know work is a dirty word for Narxists but I couldn’t think of another .
Thanks Iain, I did not know this bit: Ironically, ‘hijra’ is a derogatory Urdu/Hindi term for eunuchs, trannies and such.
Yes, ironic (and funny)
Is the use of the term to mean ‘invasion by migration’ a new meaning, or a wrong use of the term?
The generation of wealth?
Marxists are into wealth redistribution, just like the UN.
Further to my comment I see two relevant articles over at Breitbart today:
Polish Prime Minister: J_ws Also Perpetrated Holocaust
That may be overstepping his actual words but it’s clear he was, at very least, extremely insensitive.
Polish J_ws Stunned, Scared by Eruption of Anti-Semitism
I think these are important because Breitbart is seen by many as “far right”. Yet here they are standing up for Polish J_ws. Rightly so.
What I think this is saying is the Polish people are so fed up with Eurosocialists and Islam that they will vote in these people despite their anti-Semitism – just to get rid of the more dangerous mobs.
The correct answer for the Right in Poland is of course to reject Eurosocialists, Islam AND nutty anti-Semites.
Thanks Boris,
Interesting angle and discussion.
The nationalities or ethic groups of Eastern Europe that Boris mentions didn’t exist as nations before the Great War, they were subsumed into Austro-Hungary, Russian Empire, Ottoman Empire, and German States and were created as a result of President Wilson’s “Fourteen Points” in 1918, further subdivided following the fall of the Eastern Bloc.
That may explain the exaggerated nationalism in some of those countries.
No, this law does not ” … essentially criminalises any suggestions that Poles were complicit in the Holocaust”. This is the fake interpretation by revisionists that falsely and persistently have insisted that Nazi German Death Camps were Polish Death Camps when they were nothing of the sort. If you want to know the purpose of the proposed Polish law, hear it clearly, first hand, from the Prime Minister of Poland, who emphatically states that: ” … the holocaust was an unspeakable crime those who attempt to deny it should always be met with unequivocal condemnation”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OTLiWPFSuQ4
So your argument boils down to, ‘nationalism is bad because in the past people we were mean to the Jews’.
Israel has its borders and protects them with great strength and willpower. But other nations aren’t permitted to do this unless they bow before the great alter of holocaust guilt?
You’ve had a 75 year run of guilt tripping the world. Nobody gives a shit anymore.
@manalive.
They existed as nations, not as nation states. A nation can exist without a state (e.g.: the Poles, or Kurds, or for that matter the J-ws). It’s no wonder that, once the get (or regain) their own state, they are reluctant to give it up.
As a general rule, we should support all legislation that is aimed at suppressing the intellectual freedom of Leftists, until Leftists are forced to the negotiating table.
No prisoners!
Excuse me, but this has got to be the biggest pile of shit ever written here.
The left have always hated J..ws and Hitler was a socialist.
A raging Lefty.
The Arabs loved him for it.
Still do.
Please show one example anywhere of the left sticking up for J… rights.
You have written a whole lot of crap based on the flawed concept of what a nationalist is, so please explain to me what a soldier fighting Hitler in a British Uniform was, if he wasn’t fighting for his nation, and a nationalist.
He wasn’t fighting for his street, his Aunty Doreen and Uncle Fred.
They didn’t supply him the uniform of the family.
He was in the uniform of a nation fighting other nationalists who had a shitty fucking idiot socialist as a leader.
A raging hate filled anti semetic lefty like they mostly are.
Bullshit.
They were perceived to be shonky in business because they dealt with each other and did what wogs have been doing for years as well.
They got control of powerful businesses, were good at it, and kept it amongst themselves, that caused resentment and envy.
That’s the lefty trait that causes the anti-Semitism.
That’s what culminated in left wing Nazis.
Over simplified, no.
Over stupid, definitely.
The nationalists that aren’t socialist have always been fine with Israel and have never been any different.
The nationalists that fought to free them from socialists.
The left became increasingly Hostile?
FMD.
How much more hostile than the Holocaust can you get?
They (the left) have never stopped hating Israel.
They are simply seen as the one percenters, the people with the wealth, lefties hate anyone like that.
Poland was invaded.
As was Hungary.
Do you have the slightest idea of what that meant?
Do you really think Poles had any choice in anything.
They were some of the most aggressive fighters against the Nazis and they don’t need to own Nazi socialist atrocities committed on their soil.
It was Germany’s soil at the Time.
Sunni and Shi-ite, Nazis and communists, all fight each other, what’s so hard to understand here?
They’re all totalitarian leftism.
Look, honestly the rest is just snot, because of what I have pointed out here you can see this left wing propaganda victim is confusing the whole issue trying to make a case for nationalism bad, causes wars.
Socialism causes wars.
Nationalists who weren’t socialists fought Hitler.
Poland was invaded and under Nazi control for the entire war.
It was Germany during WW2.
Hitler’s socialist Germany, fought by our nationalist ancestors and traitorous arseholes like Boris here wants to spew this vile crap out, directly insulting my ancestors who put on a national uniform and fought socialists so he can dribble this shit, unchallenged.
No fucking way.
Nazi.
National Socialist (the problem) workers party.
who said that? why can’t you support Poland’s immigration policies but oppose its stupid historical revisionism?
I think quite the opposite. Until this, Poland was supported in its tensions with the EU by many others who also oppose the EU and the UN, such as Trump, Israel and Russia. Not anymore, not to that extent anyway.
Be nice if you could counter this left wing bullshit without being put into moderation
please quote anyone within the EU, such as Merkel, who ever said something like this to Poland.
they score their own goal by drawing attention to their record.
Good article, except wrong to say the left stood up for Jewish rights during the Dreyfus Affair. The left thought of Jews as capitalists and Zola in his article attacked socialists and the French state alike.
struth, please spare us your crap.
were the people who tried Dreyfus, socialists?
were monarchists who organised pogroms, the Black Hundred, socialists?
were the White army that fought against Bolsheviks and orchestrated even bigger pogroms, socialists?
No. Bolsheviks and Stalin are directly and indirectly responsible for most of the calamities of the 20th century (if not beyond) for the entire world. Including Nazism (which would have never come to power without Bolshevik threat).
Hehe. Struth, not only did I have to edit all the mentions of “J_w” in my comment but I had to produce two tinyurl links to go into it because the original links have verboten word in them.
At least we haven’t had a birdstrike for a while, touch wood.
And by Napoleon* in the early 1800’s. So they have a looooong memory of Euroweenie jackboots tramping over their countryside. And that’s after they relieved Vienna a century before at odds of 2:1 against.
* technically freed from the Russians, only to become French clients. Apparently they still like him though.
Just admit it Boris – you’re a globalist and you are not a fan of either the Israelis or the former eastern bloc countries who are (due to their non-imbibance of pc kool aid) slamming the door against the EU varmints and their multiplying influx of disrupter rats.
<
You are going a fair way back to clutch at straws.
Shall we call pharaoh a nationalist?
The anti-Semitism you clutch at in your examples has nothing to do with nationalism.
The drefus affair, FFS he was mostly supported by nationalists (republicans of the day if you want to got there)
You’ve got nothing.
Disgusting anti western, anti democratic garbage.
You have no democracy if you have no nation.
Are you against nations, and their existence Boris?
First point is that the National Socialist philosophy was indeed based on socialism and they would happily sacrifice any individual for the common good, which they saw as equivalent to the national good and also the promotion of racial and cultural unity within that nation. There is plenty of documentation left behind where these people explained themselves, and they were an offshoot of the left.
Second point, the State of Israel was established BEFORE WWII, it was established by the Balfour Declaration in 1917, and the National Socialists fully supported the concept of Israel (it completely fit their philosophy that each ethnic group should have a homeland) they even had a program of shipping Jϵws out of Germany precisely with the purpose in mind of creating an identifiable ethno-state. Such separation of people based on ancestry is racist, but it is at least self-consistent and should be easy enough to figure out, even if you don’t agree with it.
Third point here:
Please, no trickery. The law criminalizes the attempt to impose collectively blame on Poland AS A NATION for the Holocaust… it does not in any way protect individual Poles from blame if they personally played a part. I am 100% sure that everyone on this blog (even Monty) can understand the distinction.
OK, so you do understand the distinction. The good name of Poland the nation, does not correspond with any automatic justification of the actions of every Polish individual throughout history. No nation can 100% be responsible for every citizen’s actions. We have had Australians go and fight for ISIS in the Middle East and I sure as heck don’t want to be held responsible personally or collectively for the behaviour of such people. However, in Australia we have good continuity of government and ever since David Hicks we have had a clear law that discourages such things. Poland (as a nation) was severely disrupted in terms of continuity of government thanks to, you know, being invaded and then later on being abandoned by their allies to the Communists.
I can understand there might be a few Polish people who feel they did the right thing at each stage and were persistently shafted, and now are getting lined up to be shafted again. That’s kind of how it looks from a distance. Now they are going to be made to pay reparations for actions of certain leftists within their midst and we have propagandists trying to conflate the actions of individuals with actions of a government in order to make this possible.
https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/en/9/9e/Davidlowrendezvous.png
Very good point, but would it piss off Putin? Russia has already admitted that the Soviet Union was a bad idea, and at least ostensibly not something they intend to repeat. Putin did compare Stalin to Oliver Cromwell, but I don’t believe that was with the intent of emulating either of them.
Japan is an interesting example of national guilt avoidance. China has been loudly reminding Japan of the horrors of the Japanese war against China in the late 30s and into the 40s. Abe has pointedly rejected this, visiting the Yasukuni shrine in 2013. The Chinese, of course, never beat their breasts about the horrors of the Great Leap Forward or the Cultural Revolution.
None of these complaints are about the current behaviour of living people. If they ostensibly reflect a desire to prevent a recurrence of behaviours from the past, they are clearly designed to use a widely promoted view of the past to control present behaviour. If in the estimation of a government (preferably respected) such behavioural control would lead to very undesirable outcomes, like, say, the flooding of Europe with a million culturally unassimilable migrants, or a supine anti-militarist attitude in the face of a neighbour’s aggressively expansionist militarism, it is incumbent on said government to counteract those influences as an aspect of good governance.
The balance of beneficial and detrimental effects from any mix of policies can never be known in advance: the best that can be hoped for is that policies be developed and prosecuted with goodwill and a critical chorus.
You forget the Dutch. They didnt round them up but they liked to point out jewish neighbours. Source; Dutch friends 25 years ago.
Jock, the origin of this is a little more complex.
The Nazis tracked down J e w s by running census data through IBM Hollerith machines (modern day equivalent is a database sort).
These machines and technology were expensive and as a result tended to reside in the military, large corporations and academia.
What set the Dutch apart was that their academia fully supported and assisted with this data mining. In virtually all other countries there were brave and concerted attempts to corrupt the data mining activities.
Boris: why can’t you support Poland’s immigration policies but oppose its stupid historical revisionism?
Don’t know that it genuinely is historical revisionism where the reporting has come from MSM sources. They are totally untrustworthy and would rather lie than tell the truth.
In any case, Poland ceased to exist in 1939 except as a geographical expression, and the National Socialists and International Socialists both had plans to eradicate/ enslave the Poles. The history of that time in that place is terrible. In such circumstances, there’s precious little good stuff happening.
The point today is that Polish/ Visegrad Group nationalism might just save a big chunk of Europe from what’s happening in germany and France etc. No wonder the left hates them.
answer to many of you: No one ever blamed Poland as a nation. But it is documented that many Poles aided he Nazis voluntarily and even killed and robbed J*ws after liberation.
The law is completely unnecessary but such laws and practices appear to be the hallmark of modern nationalism. A friend commented about this post: Trump is not so bad… Trump? I never mentioned him. Yes but you surely meant him. No, I replied. American, Australian and even Chinese strains are different, because they are not ethnic.
This bug is specifically eastern European.