Jordan Peterson and his misunderstood lobster tale

|
Jordan Peterson is coming to Australia and his lectures are sold out. He was asked if he would put on additional lectures but the note above has been sent out along with the picture below it.
If you understand the point of the lobster story in his 12 Rules for Life, it is that both humans and lobsters seek dominance due to both of our psychologies being pushed along by serotonin. You are always going to have alpha-male lobsters just as you do with human societies. So my guess is that the people who are organising his tour haven’t actually read his book.
So what you’re saying is that Jordan Peterson is a lobster.
Andore Jr:
I think that he is saying that Jordan P is being controlled by/influenced by lobsters-like, serotonin-responding, alpha (males?).
Either way, I’d very much like time alone with the lobster and a portion of garlic butter once it is cooked.
And not only is he a lobster but he is a dominant lobster and you are not going to get him into that pot!
Or, if he responds to all of these requests, he will end up like that lobster, which is pretty much how he has been feeling lately. See his interview with the CBC, with his comment about surfing a 100 foot wave.
If you look up book sales – it is obvious that the general lefty mob don’t have a clue. New York Times doesn’t even list his book, yet it is number one on Amazon in Aust, USA and Canada. It was obvious to Fredrika with her eyes closed, that this book would be massively popular. Ring up a few bookshops and ask. They have zero idea. They still don’t get it. Like Hillary’s book, they assume any sales will be over in a few days.
It is similar to the Trump phenomenon. But I couldn’t work out how to make money on this one.
Re the boiling lobster – The March through the Institutions can be likened to a boiled frog.
Thank God for the Trumps and Petersons of this world.
Per the Telegraph blogs – how many females have come out publicly and criticised Vikki Campion’s behaviour in the Barnababy affair – crickets?
Pussified blokes are its biggest readership?
If you understand the point of the lobster story in his 12 Rules for Life, it is that both humans and lobsters seek dominance due to both of our psychologies being pushed along by serotonin.
My, a psychologist spouting pseudo-scientific reductionism.
Barnaby, if he had one ounce of brain matter behind that alcoholic face, should say that he’s converted to Islam and is on the lookout for wives three and four as well.
Hah! Struth! You’ve nailed it!
But Barnaby’s brain is about the same size at that lobster’s.
Mad Katter hails from Christian lebs?
There’s a lot of old ME major stores in the bush going back decades, particularly around New England.
Even as recently as Torbay, but Hannah’s etc. own the joint.
Roger needs to read more.
This stuff has been researched and experimented for many decades. Nothing pseudo about it.
Roger needs to comment less, read more.
Roger needs to watch the segment where Peterson explains the lobster theory to that insufferable Channel 4 sheila. Then Roger needs to comment again.
Egg, didn’t Hannah go to gaol for shooting someone in the main street a few years ago?
Which clowns were in charge of organising this? JP is on for ONE NIGHT in Sydney at a hall in Chatswood that is usually used by local schools for plays / concerts / speech nights.
His tours everywhere else had sold out in record time and the stupid clueless fucking clots didn’t even think to get him in at the Opera House? Niall Ferguson sold that out a few years ago and JP is way bigger than him now. He could have done 2-3 sold out nights easily.
It’s pretty rare to get someone like JP down here so what do the organisers do? Stick him on for one night in a bleeding school hall. You utterly, imbecilic, peabrained, half-arsed, useless, bumbling pricks. Honestly is it a hidden directive for the right to continuously shoot itself in the foot with a bazooka? Or are we just lead by weak, cowardly, dimwitted, fuckwitted clowns? Seriously people, shit or get off the bloody pot you gormless wastes of oxygen.
Mr. Rusty – my heart goes out to you, since you obviously missed out on a ticket.
I apologise for being smug – but I am just so excited to have got in early & secured a great seat for me and hubby.
I agree – it is mystifying why they did not book the Opera House. I think that Peterson has just taken the world by surprise. More power to the “intellectual dark web”.
BTW I hope the organisers are not implying that JP, being at the top of the current hierarchy, is stewing in his own juices!
Impudence, if this is so!
The organizers being exactly as Rusty has described them, “weak, cowardly, dimwitted, fuckwitted clowns”, were afraid to go the whole hog and try for a major event for fear of having the university progressive community come out to protest.
Yup, one of old Joe’s sons had a dispute with one of the Jacksons over a mere missing million dollars in a shopping centre development in Inverell IIRC.
The Wild West, of which Lord Wentworth/Jamie Packer could only dream of.
For the chattering classes, by the chattering classes…
I’m a strong believer in the Right taking the Left’s gender pronoun ban, but shanghaiing it into a conjunctions ban. No Leftist should be allowed to begin a sentence with “So you’re saying…”. Completely ban them from starting any sentence that way, because it is 100% of the time leading into a slander.
That lobster’s name is Hillary. And I see in the reflection of the pot a kitchen apron with the letters ‘PDJT’.
Oh, wait, I see some movement…
Yes, he is picking up another lobster for the pot, named Barack.
Mr. Rusty – my heart goes out to you, since you obviously missed out on a ticket.
It would have been nice to see him but I’m not angry about missing out; not sure there is very much more I could have learned from him since I’ve absorbed hundreds of hours of his videos already. I didn’t go and see Milo for the same reason and I encouraged plenty of others to go instead. The ticket prices for these things are a bit silly too, it’s a talk not a fricking symphony orchestra with laser beams and Cirque de Silly.
I’m angry because by being low-key it has signalled that JP is a one-night, school hall speaker, about the same as a health-guru kook or self-help cultist. It was a MASSIVE opportunity and the organisers are such dolts that they’ve blown it. Further, most of those who got the few tickets will be devotees so it will just end up as another echo chamber, or in this case, echo closet. I’m sure they will bang on about some crap like security but if you’re kowtowing to threats from the left then you’re worse than useless. I’m sick of cowardly, piss-weak people trying to self-censor because they are afraid (of the worst people to ever exist). This is how cultures die, whimpering in a dark corner.
Seriously, who organised this clusterfuck?
Chatswood Concert Hall…FFS.
Where did The Beatles play when they came over here? Dubbo RSL?
Not da Craw!?
Thermidor.