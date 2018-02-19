Jordan Peterson and his misunderstood lobster tale

Thank you for your patience regarding the possibility of extra events during Dr Peterson’s Australian tour. I have been advised by Dr Peterson’s office today, that Dr Peterson will not be giving any additional talks on this tour due to his work committments.

Jordan Peterson is coming to Australia and his lectures are sold out. He was asked if he would put on additional lectures but the note above has been sent out along with the picture below it.

If you understand the point of the lobster story in his 12 Rules for Life, it is that both humans and lobsters seek dominance due to both of our psychologies being pushed along by serotonin. You are always going to have alpha-male lobsters just as you do with human societies. So my guess is that the people who are organising his tour haven’t actually read his book.