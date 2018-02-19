Monday Forum: February 19, 2018

Posted on 9:30 am, February 19, 2018 by Sinclair Davidson
32 Responses to Monday Forum: February 19, 2018

  2. Roger
    #2640508, posted on February 19, 2018 at 9:39 am

    Drain the fetid billabong!

  4. H B Bear
    #2640512, posted on February 19, 2018 at 9:42 am

    Di Natale is right. Fat Queensland slob George Christensen represents the greatest threat since the grey haired old duffers at Quadrant threatened to blow up the ALPBC staff co-op. Luckily quick thinking by the always impressive Googles G and Keystone Kops managed to avert a tragedy in than case.

    Another case of far Right wing violence. When will it stop?

  7. The Barking Toad
    #2640516, posted on February 19, 2018 at 9:43 am

    wow – top 10

  10. The Barking Toad
    #2640520, posted on February 19, 2018 at 9:47 am

    Richo makes a sensible comment – but the rest of his piece is waffle… from the Oz

    Zero political intelligence is the hallmark of the Turnbull era. Sunday’s miniature press conference in Melbourne proved beyond a shadow of a doubt that our Prime Minister is living in his own fantasy land.

    I cannot believe the stupidity of Turnbull let alone Joyce

  13. Rossini
    #2640523, posted on February 19, 2018 at 9:53 am

    top 20 and just finished with Tom2s selection for the day!

  15. cohenite
    #2640525, posted on February 19, 2018 at 9:54 am

    Turdball is worse than rudd in respect of a lack of critical self-awareness. People like these 2 are amazing; it’s as though they see nothing but their own impression of themselves which is always god-like. Just like rudd turdball does nothing which doesn’t support his own reflection; ideas scat around him like insects with as much substance. The only thing turdball has going for him is that tits has a record of constant betrayal of everyone, wife, workers, leaders and a rape allegation; tits deputy has a husband who is a convicted drug trafficker who on the strength of that qualification and nothing else is one of NSW’s most senior public servants. And of course tits will enable the greens even more than turdball does.

    Great days.

  16. H B Bear
    #2640528, posted on February 19, 2018 at 10:02 am

    Plibbers biggest problem is that she is just very unintelligent. That is no obstacle to achieving high office inside the Liars as Wayne Goosesteen demonstrated, however it is a major obstacle against even minor achievement once there.

    The husband is yesterday’s news.

  17. Old School Conservative
    #2640529, posted on February 19, 2018 at 10:03 am

    Mark Steyn’s comments on the winter Olympics is classic.
    Few of us watch the two-man luge and coo, “Oh, it’s so romantic! Look at how the top guy arches his back to avoid crushing the bottom guy’s nuts! It’s obvious they’re in love!”

  18. Mother Lode
    #2640531, posted on February 19, 2018 at 10:06 am

    I think I will get some modicum out of election night watching the concessions speech.

    Either Trumble delivers it himself and spends a good while waffling about messages being lost, naughty campaign antics by the other guys, perhaps a little about lack of party cohesion due to ‘far-right’ elements in the party. It will not be his fault.

    Or he will climb under a table and blub and Lucy stands up to scold we ingrates.

    Most likely it will be some Liberal shoe horned into office when it was all too obvious that the Libs had lost whereupon Maol would have announced we was not contesting the election anyway.

    In this case he will be getting ready for his new ‘career’ as a commentator so he can slag off all the people he thinks scuppered his destiny as Australia’s greatest ever Prime Minister.

  19. Leigh Lowe
    #2640532, posted on February 19, 2018 at 10:06 am

    Old School Conservative

    #2640529, posted on February 19, 2018 at 10:03 am

    Mark Steyn’s comments on the winter Olympics is classic

    Heartbreak for Aussies in Korea.
    Bronze in the freestyle snowman.
    Looked set for gold until the carrot nose inexplicably fell off.
    Hmmmm.
    Sabotage?

  21. H B Bear
    #2640534, posted on February 19, 2018 at 10:08 am

    KRudd and Turnbull are both classic examples of narcissism, arguably the most damaging personality defect in a leader. Both consider themselves the smartest men in the room despite continual failures, misjudgments and stuff-ups. Both shift blame for failure onto others around them, throwing colleagues overboard as and when required.

    Throw in Australia’s most Hard Left PM and Fabian Gillard and Abbott’s multiple defects and Australia has spent over a decade without anything approaching competent leadership or governance.

  22. Old School Conservative
    #2640535, posted on February 19, 2018 at 10:08 am

    Most likely it will be some Liberal shoe horned into office when it was all too obvious that the Libs had lost whereupon Maol would have announced we was not contesting the election anyway.

    Female, if Labor’s precedent is followed.

  23. struth
    #2640536, posted on February 19, 2018 at 10:10 am

    I would like to dedicate this thread to the FBI, who prove that confusing gobble-de-gook and mindless dribble are not only confined to the academic in the “social sciences” looking for funding.

    To come out and remind people (while keeping a straight face) that there never has been a more important time to ring the FBI if they see something suspicious after being explicitly caught out doing nothing when people do.
    More front than Myers.
    Congratulations FBI, you surely had some gobs drop open with that one.
    If only the shooter was wearing a MAGA cap, this never would have happened.

    Also, as this is an Australian (well part Seth Afrrrrrricun) page, we also should dedicate this thread to our Prime Minister who has now ordered and caused MSB (Massive Sperm Buildup) in ministers not able to masterbate as freely and joyously as he can (from the mere sight of a U.N. dictate or ABC news crew) and therefore are now contemplating actually giving one to the old missus.
    Those wives are disgusted.
    They already did it to get into the position in the first place and resent this new threat to repeat past horrors.
    Oh, the humanity…………………………………

  24. struth
    #2640538, posted on February 19, 2018 at 10:11 am

    I always get put into moderation in the mornings.

  25. Mother Lode
    #2640539, posted on February 19, 2018 at 10:12 am

    Female, if Labor’s precedent is followed.

    True.

    Do you need shoe horns for high heels?

  26. struth
    #2640540, posted on February 19, 2018 at 10:12 am

    Comment will get through in parts, most likely

    would like to dedicate this thread to the FBI, who prove that confusing gobble-de-gook and mindless dribble are not only confined to the academic in the “social sciences” looking for funding.

  27. struth
    #2640541, posted on February 19, 2018 at 10:13 am

    To come out and remind people (while keeping a straight face) that there never has been a more important time to ring the FBI if they see something suspicious after being explicitly caught out doing nothing when people do.
    More front than Myers.
    Congratulations FBI, you surely had some gobs drop open with that one.
    If only the shooter was wearing a MAGA cap, this never would have happened.

  28. struth
    #2640546, posted on February 19, 2018 at 10:16 am

    Also, as this is an Australian (well part Seth Africun) page, we also should dedicate this thread to our Prime Minister who has now ordered and caused MSB (Massive Sperm Buildup) in ministers not able to rub one out as freely and joyously as he can (from the mere sight of a U.N. dictate or ABC news crew) and therefore are now contemplating actually giving one to the old missus.

  29. struth
    #2640548, posted on February 19, 2018 at 10:17 am

    Those wives are disgusted.
    They already did it to get into the position in the first place and resent this new threat to repeat past horrors.
    Oh, the humanity…………………………………

  30. Dr Faustus
    #2640549, posted on February 19, 2018 at 10:17 am

    tits has a record of constant betrayal of everyone, wife, workers, leaders

    Nothing Machiavellian, or ‘whatever-it-takes’ realpolitik functionalism; Shorten’s betrayals have been for a singular reason; the benefit and advancement of William Richard Shorten. An entirely faithless creature, his vision and intent are strictly limited to the next personal opportunity.

    This will be the defining characteristic of the Shorten/DiNatale government.

  31. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2640550, posted on February 19, 2018 at 10:17 am

    Few of us watch the two-man luge and coo, “Oh, it’s so romantic! Look at how the top guy arches his back to avoid crushing the bottom guy’s nuts! It’s obvious they’re in love!”

    Two stories today which just might be connected somehow…

    Gay Olympian who Bashed Vice President Pence, to Serve As NBC Correspondent for Rest of PyeongChang Games

    RATINGS CONTINUE TO COLLAPSE… (Drudge’s version of the headline)

    At the halfway point of the XXIII Winter Olympics, things are certainly feeling a little chilly for both Team USA and NBC.

    Maybe it’s just me, but if you piss off half the country perhaps that half of the country will walk quietly away and not watch your PATHETIC EXCUSE FOR A NETWORK.

    Oops, sorry. Got carried away.

  32. stackja
    #2640553, posted on February 19, 2018 at 10:23 am

    Mother Lode
    #2640531, posted on February 19, 2018 at 10:06 am
    I think I will get some modicum out of election night watching the concessions speech.

    MT was missing from the last general election LNP ‘celebration’. All smiles with Barnaby at by-election.
    MT’s ego cannot handle problems. I doubt he will take responsibility for any election loss.

