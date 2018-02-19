Liberty Quote
There is no such thing as prices outside the market. Prices cannot be constructed synthetically, as it were.— Ludwig von Mises
-
-
Q&A Forum: February 19, 2018
Bidding is open
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
24 please
25 pleeease
It’s set and forget for me though, I’m harvesting.
Who’s on?
48 Please, Carpe.
42 please Carpe, and congratulations on persisting with the self-flagellation.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Pete of Perth 24
50 please Carpe.
Or in the klimate science terms 24 +- 240
Carpe, Good evening…37 please
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Pete of Perth 24
Dave in Marybrook 25
ZK2A 48
Muddy 42
Lucky 13 please and thanks Carpe!
Konbanwa Mudi, Domo
This is my first time so can I have 29.5; the .5 being that magic moment when a guest punches Jones in the mouth truncating the interruption; or alternatively he swallows his tongue half-way through.
Evening everyone. Thanks for the thread Carpe.
52 please.
Off to Melbournistan tomorrow and it seems I’m bringing the good weather with me.
May I have 38 please, Carpe?
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Pete of Perth 24
Dave in Marybrook 25
ZK2A 48
Muddy 42
Cpt Seahawks 50
Pete of Perth -216
Pecker 37
Westie Woman 13
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Pete of Perth 24
Dave in Marybrook 25
ZK2A 48
Muddy 42
Cpt Seahawks 50
Pete of Perth -216
Pecker 37
Westie Woman 13
Cohenite 29.5
Custard 52
Vic in Prossy 38
Salutations oh sadistic one. I’ll go 35 in a non watching capacity.
Why don’t we get QandA at a reasonable hour anymore in WA? Have the ABC given up on us?
Tirty tree thanks Carpe.Witout da turd.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Pete of Perth 24
Dave in Marybrook 25
ZK2A 48
Muddy 42
Cpt Seahawks 50
Pete of Perth -216
Pecker 37
Westie Woman 13
Cohenite 29.5
Custard 52
Vic in Prossy 38
Evil Elvis 35
Dan Dare 33
Joining Tony Jones on Q&A this week: Environment & Energy Minister Josh Frydenberg, Shadow Treasurer Chris Bowen, publisher Louise Adler, IPA Director of Policy Simon Breheny & actress Shareena Clanton. #QandA
Firty four please Carpe San.
Bowen: Next P.M.
Tonight on QandA
Josh – Lieboral Cuck
Chris Bowen – Corruptocrat, Shane Wand school of economics
Louise Adler – meh
Simon Brenehy – yeah ok
Shareena Clanton – future porn actress
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Pete of Perth 24
Dave in Marybrook 25
ZK2A 48
Muddy 42
Cpt Seahawks 50
Pete of Perth -216
Pecker 37
Westie Woman 13
Cohenite 29.5
Custard 52
Vic in Prossy 38
Evil Elvis 35
Dan Dare 33
Egg 34
Shooting high, please — 51
Ok Troops – it’s time
So lace up your wingtip shoes, button up the Zoot Suit, tilt that hat at a rakish angle and:
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Pete of Perth 24
Dave in Marybrook 25
ZK2A 48
Muddy 42
Cpt Seahawks 50
Pete of Perth -216
Pecker 37
Westie Woman 13
Cohenite 29.5
Custard 52
Vic in Prossy 38
Evil Elvis 35
Dan Dare 33
Egg 34
Bruce in WA 51
30, please Carpe
31 for me please Jugulum.
No one has put up the panel yet so I have to do it. 🙁
Ms Clanton looks like a fine person, but my PC meter keeps going off scale whenever I wave it near her CV.
1st up is the malturd & baranababy question
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Pete of Perth 24
Dave in Marybrook 25
ZK2A 48
Muddy 42
Cpt Seahawks 50
Pete of Perth -216
Pecker 37
Westie Woman 13
Cohenite 29.5
Custard 52
Vic in Prossy 38
Evil Elvis 35
Dan Dare 33
Egg 34
Bruce in WA 51
Peter Campion 30
Turtle of WA 31
Oops, Carpe beat me to it while I was struggling with the Qanda website. You’d think $1.2B a year would be enough for them to update it in time for their foremost political gruntfest. (It still has last week’s panel up on the main page. Grr.)
17 please jugulum
Evening Carpe, 43 for me please
Gomen Buruusu
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Pete of Perth 24
Dave in Marybrook 25
ZK2A 48
Muddy 42
Cpt Seahawks 50
Pete of Perth -216
Pecker 37
Westie Woman 13
Cohenite 29.5
Custard 52
Vic in Prossy 38
Evil Elvis 35
Dan Dare 33
Egg 34
Bruce in WA 51
Peter Campion 30
Turtle of WA 31
Urb 17
Bushkid 43
6 please. IPA bloke won’t get a word in and Frydenburg is a ‘liberal’
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Pete of Perth 24
Dave in Marybrook 25
ZK2A 48
Muddy 42
Cpt Seahawks 50
Pete of Perth -216
Pecker 37
Westie Woman 13
Cohenite 29.5
Custard 52
Vic in Prossy 38
Evil Elvis 35
Dan Dare 33
Egg 34
Bruce in WA 51
Peter Campion 30
Turtle of WA 31
Urb 17
Bushkid 43
A reader 6
Foremost political guntfest.
FIFY.
I have to take issue with their suits
What the fvk is it with a shirt with a half collar, skinny ties were great in the 1980’s not 2018 and why for the love of God is there a 3 button jacket with one button, and seriously a suit with no tie, what are you the fvking Iranian President you dickpipe.
Chaps.
And the Panel fellates Staint Mal of Turd
Blacktivist juxtaposes Barnababy to a QUERTY
Welcome to peak stupid.
Stop teasing the crowd.
Bowen – the beta males beta male
Tweet: “It’s not acceptable to sleep with inferiors at work”
Hilarious.
Don’t hold back, now, Carpe, tell us what you really think!
Blacktivist likes using big words
Likes using the super slow public speaking voice
No one has a clue what she is on about
She’s got the Noel Pearson theatrical profundity act down.
Where’s an interruption when you need one?
Men who wear suits with no tie get me a tad peeved
I thought my subtle aside wouldn’t be noticed
Curse my clumsy verbage.
By subtle i mean with a sledge hammer.
Sweet cheeses on a bicycle Simon, grow a pair and rip them a new arse you slack jawed pussy.
And get a decent haircut, you look like a bitch and get off my lawn.
All the digi activists do the same thing (Warren Mundine excepted) – the speak as though they are revealing some incomprehensible oracular truth, instead of just chatting about politics. Fake profundity for hipsters in Melbourne who’ve never met an aborigine in their life.
Josh Friedchickenburger complains about the time they spend away from their families.
Josh, when you do a 9 month deployment, come back and see me you whiny bitch.
Throw a dirty hankee over the thirties, this is on!
Josh reckons we need more in the gas market. We need more coal you idiot!
Snowcone pretending to give a fuck about manufacturing. Snowcone played no part at all in pushing the bullshit that is killing it.
Bowen used the d-word!
I do a bit of public speaking and have done it in Oz, Japan and Singapore, my voice when amplified i try to keep in a bass tone but maintain a good pace, pauses and a deeper tone, you use to convey a somber moment or point of gravity. To do it constantly is asinine and bores your audience, and they know it.
Snowcone, climate skeptics warned you about this. Don’t pretend you didn’t see this coming.
Yeah, that “time spent away from home” excuse just doesn’t wash with anyone who’s spent time in the real defence force. And you don’t get the choice, either. I’m sick of the weak-willed buggers, complaining about having to be away from home and family. What did they think it was going to be like?
At least they don’t – ooops, make that they’re not likely to – get shot at in Canberra. I honestly think the time may well come when some poor disillusioned bastard who thought that governments and MPs could actually be trusted or relied upon wakes up and realises what a bloody fantasy that is.
Blacktivist looks like she ate a Qwerty
Frydenberg just went full retard…
Never go full retard.
Based on the answers provided by the two sides of politics on the electricity cost question, we are fucked.
It’s what the digi’s do do well.
Must.not.make.a.joke.yet.
Christopher Booker wrote about the future energy crisis with too much renewables and not enough baseload in The Real Global Warming Disaster in 2009.
Blacktavist hates high power bills.
has no idea why they are high.
Well stop being a lefty, Shareena.
Bloody hell this is hard going. Dull beyond belief.
Snowcone – “It would take 30 years to build a nuclear reactor”
FMD he must be on A grade crack.
She’s probably burnt out three grillers.
Only if Shareena queen of the jumble builds it Tony…
Frydenberg is such a cuck.
Yes they are on a unity ticket.
Friedeggburger – we signed up to the Paris Deal we need a bipartisan approach
Sod off you douchenozzle.
Yep.
And on cue a blacktivist from the audience to a blacktivist on the panel
Stop doing the noel pearson voice you dickhead.
It’s not aborigines with WAAPA degrees that die early, Shareena. Unless they are terminally obese.
Most irritating Qanda guest ever.
And that takes some doing…
FMD she would be better going;
Lo do i see my mother, Lo do i see my father, Lo do i see my sister and my brother, i see the line of my people back to the beginning.
Oh wait that was 13th Warrior.