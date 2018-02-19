Q&A Forum: February 19, 2018

Posted on 9:00 pm, February 19, 2018 by Sinclair Davidson
  1. Carpe Jugulum
    #2641145, posted on February 19, 2018 at 9:05 pm

    Bidding is open

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56

  3. Dave in Marybrook
    #2641155, posted on February 19, 2018 at 9:09 pm

    25 pleeease
    It’s set and forget for me though, I’m harvesting.
    Who’s on?

  4. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2641156, posted on February 19, 2018 at 9:10 pm

    48 Please, Carpe.

  5. Muddy
    #2641157, posted on February 19, 2018 at 9:10 pm

    42 please Carpe, and congratulations on persisting with the self-flagellation.

  6. Carpe Jugulum
    #2641158, posted on February 19, 2018 at 9:10 pm

  8. Pete of Perth
    #2641162, posted on February 19, 2018 at 9:12 pm

    Or in the klimate science terms 24 +- 240

  9. Pecker
    #2641164, posted on February 19, 2018 at 9:13 pm

    Carpe, Good evening…37 please

  10. Carpe Jugulum
    #2641165, posted on February 19, 2018 at 9:14 pm

  11. Westie woman
    #2641166, posted on February 19, 2018 at 9:15 pm

    Lucky 13 please and thanks Carpe!

  12. Carpe Jugulum
    #2641168, posted on February 19, 2018 at 9:15 pm

    congratulations on persisting with the self-flagellation.

    Konbanwa Mudi, Domo

  13. cohenite
    #2641170, posted on February 19, 2018 at 9:16 pm

    This is my first time so can I have 29.5; the .5 being that magic moment when a guest punches Jones in the mouth truncating the interruption; or alternatively he swallows his tongue half-way through.

  14. Peter Castieau
    #2641171, posted on February 19, 2018 at 9:17 pm

    Evening everyone. Thanks for the thread Carpe.

    52 please.

    Off to Melbournistan tomorrow and it seems I’m bringing the good weather with me.

  15. Vic in Prossy
    #2641172, posted on February 19, 2018 at 9:18 pm

    May I have 38 please, Carpe?

  16. Carpe Jugulum
    #2641173, posted on February 19, 2018 at 9:18 pm

  17. Carpe Jugulum
    #2641175, posted on February 19, 2018 at 9:20 pm

  18. EvilElvis
    #2641177, posted on February 19, 2018 at 9:23 pm

    Salutations oh sadistic one. I’ll go 35 in a non watching capacity.

    Why don’t we get QandA at a reasonable hour anymore in WA? Have the ABC given up on us?

  19. Dan Dare
    #2641178, posted on February 19, 2018 at 9:23 pm

    Tirty tree thanks Carpe.Witout da turd.

  20. Carpe Jugulum
    #2641181, posted on February 19, 2018 at 9:25 pm

  21. egg_
    #2641187, posted on February 19, 2018 at 9:27 pm

    Joining Tony Jones on Q&A this week: Environment & Energy Minister Josh Frydenberg, Shadow Treasurer Chris Bowen, publisher Louise Adler, IPA Director of Policy Simon Breheny & actress Shareena Clanton. #QandA

  22. egg_
    #2641192, posted on February 19, 2018 at 9:28 pm

    Firty four please Carpe San.

  23. Dave in Marybrook
    #2641195, posted on February 19, 2018 at 9:32 pm

    Bowen: Next P.M.

  24. Carpe Jugulum
    #2641196, posted on February 19, 2018 at 9:32 pm

    Tonight on QandA

    Josh – Lieboral Cuck
    Chris Bowen – Corruptocrat, Shane Wand school of economics
    Louise Adler – meh
    Simon Brenehy – yeah ok
    Shareena Clanton – future porn actress

  25. Carpe Jugulum
    #2641197, posted on February 19, 2018 at 9:32 pm

  26. Bruce in WA
    #2641199, posted on February 19, 2018 at 9:33 pm

    Shooting high, please — 51

  27. Carpe Jugulum
    #2641201, posted on February 19, 2018 at 9:34 pm

    Ok Troops – it’s time

    So lace up your wingtip shoes, button up the Zoot Suit, tilt that hat at a rakish angle and:

  28. Carpe Jugulum
    #2641203, posted on February 19, 2018 at 9:35 pm

  30. Turtle of WA
    #2641210, posted on February 19, 2018 at 9:37 pm

    31 for me please Jugulum.

  31. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2641211, posted on February 19, 2018 at 9:37 pm

    No one has put up the panel yet so I have to do it. 🙁

    Josh Frydenberg, Minister for the Environment and Energy;
    Chris Bowen, Shadow Treasurer;
    Louise Adler, CEO of Melbourne University Publishing;
    Simon Breheny, Director of Policy, IPA;
    Shareena Clanton, Actress.

    Ms Clanton looks like a fine person, but my PC meter keeps going off scale whenever I wave it near her CV.

  32. Carpe Jugulum
    #2641212, posted on February 19, 2018 at 9:38 pm

    1st up is the malturd & baranababy question

  33. Carpe Jugulum
    #2641216, posted on February 19, 2018 at 9:39 pm

  34. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2641217, posted on February 19, 2018 at 9:40 pm

    Oops, Carpe beat me to it while I was struggling with the Qanda website. You’d think $1.2B a year would be enough for them to update it in time for their foremost political gruntfest. (It still has last week’s panel up on the main page. Grr.)

  37. Carpe Jugulum
    #2641222, posted on February 19, 2018 at 9:42 pm

    Bruce of Newcastle
    #2641217, posted on February 19, 2018 at 9:40 pm

    Gomen Buruusu

  38. Carpe Jugulum
    #2641224, posted on February 19, 2018 at 9:43 pm

  39. a reader
    #2641229, posted on February 19, 2018 at 9:45 pm

    6 please. IPA bloke won’t get a word in and Frydenburg is a ‘liberal’

  40. Carpe Jugulum
    #2641232, posted on February 19, 2018 at 9:45 pm

  41. Turtle of WA
    #2641235, posted on February 19, 2018 at 9:47 pm

    foremost political gruntfest.

    Foremost political guntfest.

    FIFY.

  42. Carpe Jugulum
    #2641238, posted on February 19, 2018 at 9:51 pm

    I have to take issue with their suits

    What the fvk is it with a shirt with a half collar, skinny ties were great in the 1980’s not 2018 and why for the love of God is there a 3 button jacket with one button, and seriously a suit with no tie, what are you the fvking Iranian President you dickpipe.

  44. Carpe Jugulum
    #2641244, posted on February 19, 2018 at 9:53 pm

    And the Panel fellates Staint Mal of Turd

    Blacktivist juxtaposes Barnababy to a QUERTY

    Welcome to peak stupid.

  45. Carpe Jugulum
    #2641245, posted on February 19, 2018 at 9:54 pm

    Turtle of WA
    #2641240, posted on February 19, 2018 at 9:52 pm

    Chaps.

    Stop teasing the crowd.

  47. Turtle of WA
    #2641248, posted on February 19, 2018 at 9:55 pm

    Tweet: “It’s not acceptable to sleep with inferiors at work”

    Hilarious.

  48. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2641249, posted on February 19, 2018 at 9:56 pm

    what are you the fvking Iranian President you dickpipe.

    Don’t hold back, now, Carpe, tell us what you really think!

  49. Carpe Jugulum
    #2641251, posted on February 19, 2018 at 9:57 pm

    Blacktivist likes using big words

    Likes using the super slow public speaking voice

    No one has a clue what she is on about

  50. Turtle of WA
    #2641253, posted on February 19, 2018 at 9:58 pm

    She’s got the Noel Pearson theatrical profundity act down.

  51. Peter Campion
    #2641254, posted on February 19, 2018 at 9:59 pm

    Where’s an interruption when you need one?

  52. Carpe Jugulum
    #2641255, posted on February 19, 2018 at 9:59 pm

    Don’t hold back, now, Carpe, tell us what you really think!

    Men who wear suits with no tie get me a tad peeved

    I thought my subtle aside wouldn’t be noticed

    Curse my clumsy verbage.

  54. Carpe Jugulum
    #2641262, posted on February 19, 2018 at 10:02 pm

    Sweet cheeses on a bicycle Simon, grow a pair and rip them a new arse you slack jawed pussy.

    And get a decent haircut, you look like a bitch and get off my lawn.

  55. Turtle of WA
    #2641263, posted on February 19, 2018 at 10:03 pm

    Likes using the super slow public speaking voice

    All the digi activists do the same thing (Warren Mundine excepted) – the speak as though they are revealing some incomprehensible oracular truth, instead of just chatting about politics. Fake profundity for hipsters in Melbourne who’ve never met an aborigine in their life.

  56. Carpe Jugulum
    #2641264, posted on February 19, 2018 at 10:04 pm

    Josh Friedchickenburger complains about the time they spend away from their families.

    Josh, when you do a 9 month deployment, come back and see me you whiny bitch.

  57. EvilElvis
    #2641265, posted on February 19, 2018 at 10:05 pm

    Throw a dirty hankee over the thirties, this is on!

  58. Peter Castieau
    #2641266, posted on February 19, 2018 at 10:05 pm

    Josh reckons we need more in the gas market. We need more coal you idiot!

  59. Turtle of WA
    #2641271, posted on February 19, 2018 at 10:08 pm

    Snowcone pretending to give a fuck about manufacturing. Snowcone played no part at all in pushing the bullshit that is killing it.

  60. Peter Campion
    #2641273, posted on February 19, 2018 at 10:10 pm

    Bowen used the d-word!

  61. Carpe Jugulum
    #2641274, posted on February 19, 2018 at 10:10 pm

    ll the digi activists do the same thing (Warren Mundine excepted) – the speak as though they are revealing some incomprehensible oracular truth, instead of just chatting about politics.

    I do a bit of public speaking and have done it in Oz, Japan and Singapore, my voice when amplified i try to keep in a bass tone but maintain a good pace, pauses and a deeper tone, you use to convey a somber moment or point of gravity. To do it constantly is asinine and bores your audience, and they know it.

  62. Turtle of WA
    #2641275, posted on February 19, 2018 at 10:10 pm

    Snowcone, climate skeptics warned you about this. Don’t pretend you didn’t see this coming.

  63. Bushkid
    #2641276, posted on February 19, 2018 at 10:11 pm

    Yeah, that “time spent away from home” excuse just doesn’t wash with anyone who’s spent time in the real defence force. And you don’t get the choice, either. I’m sick of the weak-willed buggers, complaining about having to be away from home and family. What did they think it was going to be like?

    At least they don’t – ooops, make that they’re not likely to – get shot at in Canberra. I honestly think the time may well come when some poor disillusioned bastard who thought that governments and MPs could actually be trusted or relied upon wakes up and realises what a bloody fantasy that is.

  64. egg_
    #2641277, posted on February 19, 2018 at 10:12 pm

    Blacktivist juxtaposes Barnababy to a QUERTY

    Blacktivist looks like she ate a Qwerty

  65. Peter Campion
    #2641278, posted on February 19, 2018 at 10:14 pm

    Frydenberg just went full retard…

    Never go full retard.

  66. Anonandon
    #2641279, posted on February 19, 2018 at 10:14 pm

    Based on the answers provided by the two sides of politics on the electricity cost question, we are fucked.

  67. egg_
    #2641280, posted on February 19, 2018 at 10:14 pm

    All the digi activists do the same thing (Warren Mundine excepted) – the speak as though they are revealing some incomprehensible oracular truth, instead of just chatting about politics.

    It’s what the digi’s do do well.

  68. Carpe Jugulum
    #2641282, posted on February 19, 2018 at 10:15 pm

    Blacktivist looks like she ate a Qwerty

    Must.not.make.a.joke.yet.

  69. Turtle of WA
    #2641283, posted on February 19, 2018 at 10:16 pm

    Christopher Booker wrote about the future energy crisis with too much renewables and not enough baseload in The Real Global Warming Disaster in 2009.

  70. Carpe Jugulum
    #2641284, posted on February 19, 2018 at 10:17 pm

    Blacktavist hates high power bills.

    has no idea why they are high.

  71. Turtle of WA
    #2641285, posted on February 19, 2018 at 10:17 pm

    Well stop being a lefty, Shareena.

  72. Spider
    #2641286, posted on February 19, 2018 at 10:18 pm

    Bloody hell this is hard going. Dull beyond belief.

  73. Carpe Jugulum
    #2641287, posted on February 19, 2018 at 10:20 pm

    Snowcone – “It would take 30 years to build a nuclear reactor”

    FMD he must be on A grade crack.

  74. egg_
    #2641288, posted on February 19, 2018 at 10:21 pm

    Blacktavist hates high power bills.

    has no idea why they are high.

    She’s probably burnt out three grillers.

  75. EvilElvis
    #2641289, posted on February 19, 2018 at 10:21 pm

    Only if Shareena queen of the jumble builds it Tony…

  76. Turtle of WA
    #2641290, posted on February 19, 2018 at 10:22 pm

    Frydenberg is such a cuck.

  77. Spider
    #2641291, posted on February 19, 2018 at 10:22 pm

    Yes they are on a unity ticket.

  78. Carpe Jugulum
    #2641293, posted on February 19, 2018 at 10:23 pm

    Friedeggburger – we signed up to the Paris Deal we need a bipartisan approach

    Sod off you douchenozzle.

  79. Turtle of WA
    #2641295, posted on February 19, 2018 at 10:24 pm

    Yes they are on a unity ticket.

    Yep.

  80. Carpe Jugulum
    #2641296, posted on February 19, 2018 at 10:24 pm

    And on cue a blacktivist from the audience to a blacktivist on the panel

    Stop doing the noel pearson voice you dickhead.

  81. Turtle of WA
    #2641297, posted on February 19, 2018 at 10:25 pm

    It’s not aborigines with WAAPA degrees that die early, Shareena. Unless they are terminally obese.

  82. Peter Campion
    #2641298, posted on February 19, 2018 at 10:26 pm

    Most irritating Qanda guest ever.

    And that takes some doing…

  83. Carpe Jugulum
    #2641299, posted on February 19, 2018 at 10:27 pm

    FMD she would be better going;

    Lo do i see my mother, Lo do i see my father, Lo do i see my sister and my brother, i see the line of my people back to the beginning.

    Oh wait that was 13th Warrior.

