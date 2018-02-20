Karl Popper on education

A collection of comments and criticism from the pen of Chairman Karl, the Great Helmsman of critical rationalism.

“The mental power”, T. H. Huxley wrote in A Liberal Education, “which will be of most importance in your…life will be the power of seeing things as they are without regard to authority…But at school and at college, you shall know of no source of truth but authority.” I admit that, unfortunately, this is true also of many courses in science, which by some teachers is still treated as if it was a “body of knowledge”, as the ancient phrase goes. But this idea will one day, I hope, disappear; for science can be taught as a fascinating part of human history – as a quickly developing growth of bold hypotheses, controlled by experiment and by criticism. Taught in this way, as a part of the history of “natural philosophy”, and of the history of problems and of ideas, it could become the basis of a new liberal university education; of one whose aim, where it cannot produce experts, will be to produce at least men who can distinguish between a charlatan and an expert. This modest and liberal aim will be far beyond anything that our Arts faculties nowadays achieve’.