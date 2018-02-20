The Ballad of Bill Shorten

The party determin and I will comply.

Do anything I shall as their leadership guy. The people have spoken and heard them have I.

To lead them I follow as their leadership guy.

For all the fans of David Morrison out there, please forgive the use of the expression “guy”. But the point still holds. Is there anything that Bill Shorten stands for?

Now your correspondent Spartacus watched the Bob Hawke documentary over the past 2 Sundays. According to the show’s producers, Hawke’s only failures, to the extent they were failures, were personal. Apparently, according to the show’s producers, Hawke never once made a policy mistake. And his sole personnel (not personal) mistake was the error of not getting out of the way for Paul Keating (at least according to Graham Richardson).

But one thing for sure about Hawke was that people knew what he stood for. If the ABC ever getting around to putting together a similar show on John Howard, viewers will probably come to the same conclusion.

But what does Bill Shorten stand for other than winning and not losing?

Follow I Am Spartacus on Twitter at @Ey_am_Spartacus