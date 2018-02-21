Commonwealth Budget Committee meeting

Posted on 3:38 pm, February 21, 2018 by I am Spartacus

A picture tells a direction-ally plausible projected number of words.

This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

3 Responses to Commonwealth Budget Committee meeting

  1. bemused
    #2642607, posted on February 21, 2018 at 4:10 pm

    Hopefully you’ve sought approval before posting Dilbert comics. Just saying: http://dilbert.com/infringements.

  2. Chris
    #2642638, posted on February 21, 2018 at 5:21 pm

    Scott Adams does good work.

  3. NB
    #2642793, posted on February 21, 2018 at 9:37 pm

    Scott Adams hosts a daily discussion of American politics on Periscope. He discusses political events, mainly through the lens of persuasion.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *