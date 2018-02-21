Wednesday Forum: February 21, 2018

Posted on 10:00 am, February 21, 2018 by Sinclair Davidson
12 Responses to Wednesday Forum: February 21, 2018

  2. Kel
    #2642238, posted on February 21, 2018 at 10:01 am

    Seems so. All shiny and new.

  4. Spider
    #2642240, posted on February 21, 2018 at 10:02 am

    So far a Barnaby Free zone

  6. marc
    #2642247, posted on February 21, 2018 at 10:08 am

    Climbing photo of the week. Prince Hiro climbs Ayers Rock, 1974

  7. Spider
    #2642250, posted on February 21, 2018 at 10:14 am

    It will be interesting to see the MSM reaction to Trump initiating action on bump stops. What’s the bet “doesn’t go far enough” or just stunned silence.

  9. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2642259, posted on February 21, 2018 at 10:22 am

    Goeiemore vir almal op die Kat!

  10. Mak Siccar
    #2642262, posted on February 21, 2018 at 10:23 am

    Just when you thought we had hit peak stupidity. From the SMH.

    A rising star inside the Turnbull government has called for a national debate on introducing mixed gender competitions to professional sports, asking why women are segregated from competing against men in codes like the AFL, NRL and rugby union.

    Linda Reynolds, who was Australia’s first brigadier in the Army Reserve before joining Parliament, told Fairfax Media that sport should follow in the footsteps of the Australian Army, which has a target of lifting the proportion of women in its ranks to 25 per cent within five years.

  11. Fred
    #2642264, posted on February 21, 2018 at 10:27 am

    The corrupt Human Rights Commission looks after its mates.

  12. H B Bear
    #2642271, posted on February 21, 2018 at 10:31 am

    A rising star inside the Turnbull government …

    Oh dear. What a terrible label to have hung around your neck. Luckily it’s a Fauxfacts paper so almost no-one will read it.

