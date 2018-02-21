Who are you going to blame?

This is what Tony Abbott reckons is currently wrong with Australia:

My issue is not immigration; it’s the rate of immigration at a time of stagnant wages, clogged infrastructure, soaring housing prices and, in Melbourne at least, ethnic gangs that are testing the resolve of police.

Okay. I think sensible individuals can agree that this particular list of complaints is a fair summary of what (some) people are talking about.

It seems to me, however, that everything on that list is due to government. Government is to blame for stagnant wages. Government is to blame for clogged infrastructure. Government is to blame for soaring housing prices. Government it blame for ethnic gangs testing the resolve of police.

The solutions to those problems include:

cutting spending, cutting taxation, cutting red tape, and cutting green tape.

better coordination, prioritising, and tighter budgeting for infrastructure spending.

releasing more land for housing, cutting red tape, and cutting green tape.

tougher sentencing for violent criminal behaviour, and truth in sentencing.

To be fair to Tony Abbott, a lot of that involves both the commonwealth and state governments getting off their bums and actually doing stuff. But quite frankly, until he starts talking about actual solutions to real problems, all this anti-immigration talk is just a waste of everybody’s time.