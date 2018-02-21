Who are you going to blame?

This is what Tony Abbott reckons is currently wrong with Australia:
My issue is not immigration; it’s the rate of immigration at a time of stagnant wages, clogged infrastructure, soaring housing prices and, in Melbourne at least, ethnic gangs that are testing the resolve of police.
Okay. I think sensible individuals can agree that this particular list of complaints is a fair summary of what (some) people are talking about.
It seems to me, however, that everything on that list is due to government. Government is to blame for stagnant wages. Government is to blame for clogged infrastructure. Government is to blame for soaring housing prices. Government it blame for ethnic gangs testing the resolve of police.
The solutions to those problems include:
- cutting spending, cutting taxation, cutting red tape, and cutting green tape.
- better coordination, prioritising, and tighter budgeting for infrastructure spending.
- releasing more land for housing, cutting red tape, and cutting green tape.
- tougher sentencing for violent criminal behaviour, and truth in sentencing.
To be fair to Tony Abbott, a lot of that involves both the commonwealth and state governments getting off their bums and actually doing stuff. But quite frankly, until he starts talking about actual solutions to real problems, all this anti-immigration talk is just a waste of everybody’s time.
Not if if gets the topic on the public agenda for discussion, as this post does 🙂
Current high immigration rates put a lot of pressure on public infrastructure and services, which necessitates increased government spending, which must negate some or all of any economic benefit the immigrants brought in the first instance and also compounds our budgetary problem. That would be an interesting calculation for an economist to look at.
If Abbott is not meaning that government is causing the problems, who is he pointing the finger at?
Yea lets just keep up the immigration program and try to play catch up while we continue to get further behind in all those areas and pretend that government will suddenly pull their finger out and fix things, lets not slow things down to make it easier for our incompetent governments to catch up and sort the mess out, lets just scream anti-immigration and keep on going backwards.
Well most of us are going backwards, some however are finding the current conditions either very profitable or have little to no impact on their day to day lives. Makes it very easy to simply scream anti-immigration that way.
I read Abbott wants the numbers reduced to 110k/year.
If that is a start for year one and halved to 55k then 27.5k… in subsequent years then he has my attention.
We know TA will not deliver so, I’m not interested.
Next.
If you arrive home and your house is flooded the first thing you do is turn the water off at the mains.
It makes no sense to keep importing sociopathic illiterate dysfunctional “youths” on the assumption that once each successive wave have committed a few home invasions and got a severe sentence they’ll reform and make way for the next intake to maintain the violent crime rate.
More immigration isn’t going to give Australia better governments. And there is a reasonable argument it will give us worse.
Immigration is fine, as long as savage racism and affluence are the deciding factors. Also no 457 visas while feral douches receive welfare, they will pick fruit, or starve in a skip. Enough pandering to grown adults.
In Texas, a keen oil and gas explorer can buy leases from the landholder, lodge the drill program, drill and make discovery, fit out well(s) and produce Texas Tea all within 12 months or one year. How is this possible – direct dealing with the landholder who owns the mineral rights (no government involved) and mature black letter law government regulation on well and oilfield management. All levels of government then collect a healthy tax flow. In Australia, it is not possible under a decade these days. The exploration/development permit system across all jurisdictions has ground to a halt. There is your red and green tape in abundance in Australia causing delays lasting decades rather than facilitating well and consistent regulated development that would otherwise see development times drop dramatically. Australia;s first oilfield was up and running in 18 months in 1961. Same oil same state – now needs 10 years.
Wrong. Immigration is the problem and it was created by government and it can be easily fixed by government. Put a 10 year moratorium on all immigration and let us see in 10 years how many (if any) people we really need to bring into this country
In the 1920s Coudenhove-Kalergi devised a plan to destabilise Europe by bringing in overseas migrants so that the sovereignties of individual countries would be destroyed. This was Marxist plan for a single European government a la the USSR and eventually a One World Government. It’s happening now and Europe is being destabilised. Paul Keating in 1992 agreed to the UN’s Agenda 21, a plan for a One World Government run by unelected UN bureaucrats and Malcolm Turnbull agreed to the latest version in 2015, Agenda 2030, again without reference to the people. Everything is working nicely in Australia; we are being flooded with migrants, many of whom will not assimilate, and are on the path to a Socialist State. Nothing happens by chance.
Why is it an either/or proposition? Surely one can advance multiple policy objectives at the same time.
Treasurer Scott Morrison thinks the opposite way to Abbott. Morrison believes that immigration rates that are triple Australia’s historical levels are the economic solution. He said so on radio this morning.
Well, it would seem that the more people you have in a country causes competition for jobs and wages go down.
Robotisation adds to the problem.
The only reffos we should be accepting for permanent residence are Jaaapie farmers, who are being routinely murdered by savages. There’s no going back for them, short of a nuclear war or wholesale epidemic. Accept severely vetted ones from shitholes, on the basis that they are on TPVs, have to work, and will be repatriated by force if necessary when it’s safe to do so.
Too many pussies have a say on this and other pertinent issues.
Each year the population appears to get sicker, as well. Cold and flu season goes right into the summer months.
Then there is the urban heat effect, but state governments are now considering paying us to keep the air-conditioner off in summer.
How so?
Intellectuals have been discussing this shit for over 40 years and the place is a bigger shit hole now then then.
When do we start winning?
Well said Sinc.
You do realise what the (now abolished) 457 visa was?
This lack of understanding is disappointing.
I did write ‘public agenda’, not the intellectuals’ agenda. Since we have politicians who are by temperament and occupation so insulated from normal life that they routinely mistake sectional interests for the national interest, at the end of the day only electoral pressure will force change.
457 visas were meant to be a means to fill a skill shortage on a temporary basis. They’ve been mis-used since inception- I’ve no bother with kanakas coming in to do shitty jobs, except when there’s a myriad of idle bogans, charlie, hadjis and assorted other detritus collecting welfare.
You’ll have 100% agreement from all in Australia on this.
Excepting idle bogans, hadjis, and the assorted detritus collecting welfare.
And they do. There’s going to be quite some adjustment now they’ve been cancelled.
Got a quick opinion on how some of those skills gaps may be able to be filled in the short term?
Habib, there are plenty of other South Africans as well who would significantly contribute to Australia if they could meet the point requirements. South Africans are unaccustomed to social welfare in any form. You work or you starve. When they arrive here the last place they look for is the Centrelink office. They look for work, try and earn enough to get their kids into good schools and buy a house as soon as they can. Most of us think we have won the lottery of our life when get into Australia. And you won’t find us joining unions and for that matter, I don’t know any who vote Labor.
Abbott’s been getting out among the great unwashed and listening to people that are not highly paid political advisors for about 2 years now. He is getting the facts first hand from the voting public. He understands that there are votes in cutting immigration. Lots of votes. Lots and lots of votes in marginal electorates. More than enough votes to win an election.
I suspect at some point soon after Newspoll number 30, there will be a challenge to Turnbull. Abbott is getting his pitch ready.
The Australian Conservatives have these Immigration and Citizenship policies.
Tekwini: My experience of South Africans is they are as guilty as you can get of the following:
Working hard without complaint.
Going to Church.
Abhorring blasphemy in the workplace (can take quite some adjusting for some to remove the “JC” from their lexicon when you’ve just deleted a day’s work by accident or something)
Raising a family in dignity, and with standards.
Telling you like it is. (i.e. no “yes” men)
Having limited people skills (you gotta keep them away from customers).
I’ve employed one South African. They made a false statement to police resulting in their supervisor being jailed, for something the Saffa had actually done.
In one of those cute twists, she was promptly deported as it turned out her entry paperwork was faked or something.
Took him long enough (Abbott).
Cutting immigration (for any reason) to say 10% of current levels would deliver him a landslide of seats.
Partly because the electorate will believe he can do it.
Immigration is a cultural issue not an economic issue. The economic case is merely a rationalization made by polite people to avoid an uncomfortable conversation.
The truth is that the common people in the nations of the civilized Western world have decided they no longer accept the fantasies of diversity, multiculturalism, globalism and Western guilt promoted by the elites. They have had enough and they want an end to mass immigration from the Third world.
Wymminses give up their jerbs for reffos and robots – instant wage rise.
Reffos and robots don’t need red and green tape.
No…it’s both.
Otherwise we’d be happy for 300 000 Anglos to come in each year from UK, NZ, Canada, US & SA. Yes, they’d be more readily assimilated culturally, but the associated costs in infrastructure and services provision would still raise questions about the net economic benefit of such high numbers.
Australian federal election, 7 September 2013
He had plenty of time.
Got a quick opinion on how some of those skills gaps may be able to be filled in the short term?
Start charging full whack for useless degrees, and make trades more attractive by slashing tax and regulation. Fill any shortfalls by targetted migration, with recognition of valid overseas qualifications and tell the unions to fuck off. Pretty bloody easy really, if you’re not a sitzpinkler.
Got a few Zimbabwean mates, they all work, run businesses, and a couple volunteered for the ADF as chocks as soon as they were qualified. Terrible accent, they drink like fish and don’t especially like kaffirs. Otherwise sound chaps and chapettes, unlike the hordes of levantine layabouts that’ve been brought in wholesale.
The government is also at fault for bringing in lots of unskilled labor with the intention of placing them on welfare…
Until the welfare state is abolished this reckless immigration must end!
Not the mention the massive Pro-Leftist vote increase this would represent…
So yes cultural impact due to mass incoming cucks.
Harken back to the 90’s and examine what Pauline was saying at the time. To parphrase:
a) “Do you want to preserve our Australian culture? If you do, that will not be accomplished through unfettered immigration of people who are culturally different.
b) “Do you want Australians to belong to one nation? If you do, multiculturalism flies in the face of this objective. Multicult encourages a tribal culture in which people identify as something other than Australian.”
c) “Do you want to satisfy the demand that Australian employers have for productive employees? You will not achieve that objective by encouraging the immigration of people who speak a different language, lack the skills that emplyers need now, and who don’t understand the way Australians think”.
For this Abbott and Costello put her in teh crowbar hotel.
Who was right? Who was wrong.
This is quite a powerful voting bloc…
Habib at 1237
Accept severely vetted ones from shitholes, on the basis that they are on TPVs, have to work, and will be repatriated by force if necessary when it’s safe to do so.
A good example of the left’s two-faced approach on these matters occurred when a number of Kosovars were brought to Australia during the troubles there in the 1990s.
Labor voted with the Coalition on special temporary visas for them, specifically providing for repatriation when the troubles ended. Almost as soon as they had arrived, the “usual suspects” started lobbying for permanent residence for them.
Labor immediately supported the lobbying, totally abrogating the agreement they had with the government about temporary residence only. Fortunately Howard stayed firm.
I understand Hong Kong welcomes immigrants, but oh, by the way, there is no welfare available for immigrants.
I don’t think they have the same problems we seem to be having with immigrants.
OK I get it (as Paul Murray might say), his government stopped the boats got rid of the carbon (dioxide) and cut annual immigration by 30,000 but he coulda shoulda done more.
However someone in the Coalition has to say what Abbott said.
The solutions also include:
An end to Muslim immigration.
An end to black African immigration.
Prioritising immigration from western countries and cultures.
The sooner we get back to something resembling a homogeneous culture the better.
Wrong. Immigration is the problem and it was created by government and it can be easily fixed by government. Put a 10 year moratorium on all immigration and let us see in 10 years how many (if any) people we really need to bring into this country
Sounds about right to me so all we need is some conservative centre right politician’s to be elected instead of the left wing SJWankers that inhabit our parliament. Immigration especially the refugee program is destroying Australia. No immigration unless skilled English speaking tax paying .
No welfare or citizenship unless a person has been a nett taxpayer for 10 years. Only Australian born and raised should be eligible for parliament.
That’s a start.
CD, also easily fixed with a net tax franchise.
We reap what we sow they say, We reap what we sow. Who amongst us knew we’d cheapen ourselves so by joining the landed in viewing the lucrative overseas market.
Divided we may be and kept that way lest for every few years where by we unitedly select either head of the tossed coin, and oh we now so do charge the tossed coin with our sins.
It is we us and co who have our back to each other.
We now number more than the Landed bearer of ore or grain or stock, and yet we still will not unite and steer the way. It is as if we want to be the worlds tip. To take all those that they don’t want.
Some control would be fortuitous would it not?
This is why the left and big immigration libertarians actually dislike him….
Not for what he shoulda done but for what he did.
It makes no sense to say that the current immigration intake plays no significant role in clogged infrastructure, soaring housing prices, etc. And no one doubts that green and red tape, etc. also play a significant role in the above nor that we should cut them as well.
Stopping immigration will reveal the economic Ponzi scheme in operation. It must be maintained at all costs, even if nobody wants it.
Compare Australia today to Australia 20 to 25 years ago, before the current phase of greatly accelerated permanent and temporary immigration began – more liveable? more affordable? more internationally cost-competitive for exporting businesses? more fiscally sustainable? more environmentally sustainable? healthier lifestyles? more supportive of family formation?
No on all counts.
We could have been the world’s greatest gated community, instead we are turning into just another shithole.
I look forward to Judith Sloans’s’s repsonse to Sinclair’s thought piece…
Wait no more:
Why is it that you are so willing to invoke the law of supple and demand on every aspect of economics except that of immigration? It is so typical of the libertarian mindset that swallowed the leftie lie that people around the world are all the same.
If you import masses of low skilled labor that will work for peanuts just to survive then wages will fall or at best stagnate.
These same masses of cheap labor will compete with young people who are just entering the workforce and attempting to acquire workforce skills in low positions so they can get a foot on the ladder. 30 years ago when we were teenagers a bunch of us worked in service stations as a first job. I challenge you to find an Australian teenager working in a Melbourne service station today.
Business loves cheap labor and will favor immigrants over locals. Business loves illegal labor even more as it is cheaper again. Foreigners exploiting 457 loopholes are illegal labor and they more or less work for free whilst being supported by family networks back in their home nations.
Governments have a duty to represent their constituents. In the last 20 years we have seen that duty abandoned in favor of importing new constituents. Politicians and certain sectors of the business community benefit from this. But people are now waking up. Australia has been invaded and the first casualties have been young people and unskilled labor.
The reason we are in this mess is exactly because of commonwealth and state governments doing stuff. And your solution is for them to do more of the same?
You are truly delusional.
From Abbott’s speech, this is the source, the key source to our problems today.
As for Sinc’s listing of problems re immigration, talk about skirting around the issue by focusing on the symptoms! As Adam said,
To which Judith has added
jupes at 1452
An end to Muslim immigration.
An end to black African immigration.
Having observed the problems the US has with a significant black population (and the career opportunities these problems provide for politicians and the “caring”professions) our resident SJWankers seem determined to produce a similar situation here. They, of course, will ensure that the joys of multiculturalism are kept well away from their leafy suburbs.
Sinc, serious question: what should the immigration rate be, and where should they come from?
Are you willing to accept there might need to be some restriction on both of those metrics? If so, why?