Cycling into the sunset

Spartacus suspects that he will be slammed for expressing the following view, and so be it. But the time has come for Tony Abbott to ride off into the sunset. Mr Abbott. You had a chance to be the leader you wanted to be and should have been, yet you blew it. You failed to convince, you failed to explain. And rather than dealing with stuff that mattered, you instead deployed Knights and Dames.
This is not a commentary on Mr Abbott’s policy views, many of which Spartacus strongly agrees with. But if Mr Abbott wants to be a pundit, he needs to get out of the Parliament. And in as much as he may respect and admire Howard, Menzies and Churchill, he is not Howard, Menzies or Churchill. Sorry Mr Abbott, there won’t be a second act for you.
Earlier this week, Mr Abbott spoke at the Sydney Institute and among other things, suggested that there be a reduction in immigration in Australia. He suggested that the levels of immigration were putting pressures on house prices, public infrastructure and wages. These are all fair observations.
Now don’t get me wrong, Spartacus believes that such matters of public policy should be discussed. Absolutely positively. For one, when it comes to immigration, Spartacus does not have a view on quantity, but does have a view on quality; in that Australia accepts too many low skilled and older migrants who will likely be a net drain on the community. The subject of immigration should be discussed, as should any matter of public policy. No matter of public policy should be quarantined from debate.
However, the way Mr Abbott goes on about this matter and other matters, including renewable energy, you would think that he was a humble back bencher hungry for a chance to get into the executive. For heaven’s sake Mr Abbott. You were the Prime Minister for 2 years. And to suggest now, as he did on Andrew Bolt’s show earlier in the week, that he was constrained by a difference of opinions in Cabinet is just disingenuous. He had no problem making a Captain’s picks on his economically insane paid parental leave scheme, but to touch the equally economically insane renewable energy scheme apparently required cabinet consensus. Please.
Mr Abbott. You are crowding out other younger, hungrier conservative back benchers. And for what purpose? No matter the virtue in what you propose, it will always be seen from the prism of a Turnbull-Abbott dispute meaning that no matter how bright or brilliant an idea you propose, it will unlikely be implemented for political reasons. Much as for the same reason that the Prime Minister probably did not support the “Warringah Motion” because it came from your Warringah branch.
We thank you for your service Mr Abbott, but your service is over. It’s time to move on.
Why do so many people feel so threatened by the mere existence of Tony Abbott the politician. Whenever he so much as opens his mouth its the same tired old lines over and over again.
Who are these younger, hungrier conservative back benchers you claim are being crowded out, further I would suggest that if someone like Tony Abbott and all the baggage he has is able to crowd them out they are not as good as you would suggest and that if they want to be taken seriously they need to be able to get their message out over Tony Abbott, because if they can’t then there is obviously no chance that they will be able to deal with the media and all the other enemies that conservatives have.
No he must stay. The press love quoting the new conservative Abbott at it embarrasses libs
“A good tactic is one your people enjoy.”
“Keep the pressure on.
“The major premise for tactics is the development of operations that will maintain a constant pressure upon the opposition.”
O please. Is there room in Australia for only one conservative back bencher? These younger, peckish back benchers can’t be hungry, or we would be hearing from then, no?
Abbott provides a high profile, widely heard, and effective conservative voice. Nobody else, including Cory, has as public a platform as he does. He can open a debate where no-one else has a chance. An important part of that visibility is the fact that he is still in Parliament, and can still provide a focus for dissident conservative sentiment ( of which there seems to be very little) and is still a threat to the Labor-lite within the Liberal Party.
If Abbott leaves Parliament, there is no-one who can fill that void.
Lazarus rose once to lead the Liberals.
It’s time for it to happen again (to mix my PM metaphors).
While Turnbull and his cronies remain, Abbott needs to remain as a constant reminder and worry for the former.
It is an absolute travesty that PHON, Australian Conservatives, and the LibDems can’t find enough common ground to fight the Left together.
This senseless notion that we must choose the flacid phallus of the Liberal Party for fear that same party with a different name (ALP) must be avoided will go on until the entire continent is a third world country, unless we fight Left head on.
Bwahahaa. Yeah they are really knocking down the door. Photios had got a dozen more lined up just ready to go.
At best Abbott might be able to find a couple and guide them through the wilderness years that the Lieborals face in Opposition.
So Abbott should go and be replaced by another dripping wet small l liberal from Team Photios dropped into the seat of Warringah?
I don’t think so. He may have failed as PM – despite fulfilling two major promises nobody thought possible – but his needling of the government on key issues in parliament is welcomed and he gets media attention nobody else from the conservative ranks can muster at this stage.
Abbott should stay. I agree with Roger.
I am disappointed to realise that Tony’s biggest value is that he is a squatter in Malturd’s head.