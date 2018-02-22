Pope Francis has sparked uproar with inflammatory comments on capitalism and markets based on his passion to help the poor and his experience of crony capitalism in Argentina. He has called for a dialogue on building a compassionate society and the Independent Institute has responded with a high powered collection of papers led by the late and great Michael Novak who wrote the Foreword not long before he died in February last year. The book is Pope Francis and the Caring Society.
Many of the contributors are Christian believers of various kinds and they have bent over backwards to embrace the dialogue (an awkward posture) on the assumption that Pope Francis is genuine in his humanitarian concerns and in the hope that he might be prepared to learn some economics like the great Polish Pope John Paul. Economic issues are thoroughly treated, especially the power of markets to liberate the poor if only there is a framework of law and property rights and a vibrant civil society. Several contributors pay attention to the Pope’s wayward and scientifically illiterate views on the environment and ecological issues.
I think the Pope believes in the old adage of ‘charity begins at home’, given the Vatican’s immense wealth.
Is a Spanish or Italian translation available?
I don’t think the pope’s written English comprehension would be up to reading it otherwise.
The Catholic Church has bestowed many great benefits on humanity.
The election of Pope Trotsky I isn’t one of them.
I’m sure that he is in many ways a decent human being, but I sometimes wonder whether he has ever read the Bible. For example, he once stated that no Christian could ever invest in an arms manufacturer.
That would be news to Pope Trotsky’s predecessor St Peter, who (Luke’s Gospel tells us), along with the other disciples, was advised by Jesus to go out and buy swords to defend themselves. It would be a bit difficult to buy swords if there were no arms manufacturers. So according to Pope Trotsky, Jesus was telling his disciples to support by their patronage an industry that no Christian should support as an investor.
If that seems a bit improbable, it’s no doubt only because we deplorables simply aren’t insightful enough to understand the elevated thoughts of the enlightened and progressive.