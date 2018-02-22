SA Pest Energy Policy

Now Spartacus is not an energy policy expert. Perhaps Alan Moran will deconstruct the details better in the coming days. But it appears that the SA Pest Party and their Dear Leader, Mr Nick Xenophon have announced their “energy policy“.
The arrogance of the man and his party drip like the fat off a roasting chicken.
Get this (as reported in the Australian). Mr X-Phon does not want to be part of the executive government, yet he has proposed a half cooked policy which he expects whomever forms government to implement. And if, whomever is supposed to implement this policy fails to achieve a 20% reduction reduction is prices, they should resign. How do you like them apples?
Apparently Mr X-Phon also said:
There is nothing like focusing the mind of a government if they think they are going to lose office by not delivering on a core promise
Oy Nick. Listen up. The 20%/2 year promise is not their’s. It’s your’s!
How about this as an alternative. Whoever wins sufficient seats to form a government implements their policies (for better or for worse) and you, Mr X-Phon, resign.
What a joke. As part of his policy, Mr X-Phon has proposed :
the creation of a member-based, not-for-profit electricity retailer – to be named the Community Electricity Trust of SA – that would provide power to households with an annual below $75,000 and small businesses with power bills under $20,000.
Ok. Let’s just assume for a moment that this retailer can properly run as a not for profit (BIG assumption). What are you going to do about the cost of generation and the cost of distribution (the poles and wires)?
The cost of generation has gone through the roof thanks to the renewable energy target that you support and advocate for.
Perhaps there should be a 4th party for South Australia, the SA Mortein Party. That would be a perfect counter to the SA Pest Party. At least in Spartacus’ mind.
Surely to God the voters will throw the gangrene communists out next election gerrymander or not ,I suggest complete investigation of probable corruption ,must be there. You have all the ingredients. alp gangrenes,unions,the law trade and foreign criminal carpetbaggers .must be there .
Do it Mainland Tasmanians. Leap into the low carbon future. You know you want to.
The SA Pest what an excellent description .
“Not for profit” is bandied about as a sure-fire antidote to capitalism. All NFP means is not for the profit of the directors. A NFP can make a hell of a profit. It can exploit its NFP status and rake in huge bucks. Doubtless many do just that. NFPs can enrich their directors in many ways other than dividends or salary – look at unions. Payments classified as training, reimbursements, foreign conferences at resorts…the ways top brass can profit are endless. FBT-free too.
As long as Queensland gets to sell power to the wankers at full spot price I don’t care what wankery they get up to.
Enjoy it while it lasts Entropy. The Pony Club is heading in exactly the same direction.
“Not for profit” is bandied about as a sure-fire antidote to capitalism. All NFP means is not for the profit of the directors.
Well, not for profit of shareholders as well. But your point is right of course.
I remember the artist formerly known as “Salvatore from the pub” writing about a “charity” which, in order to protect its privacy he pseudonymmed “Ockspham”, and the degree of humility and self-restraint that its employees displayed during an organisation-funded stay at his premises.
In addition to the RET (which is a big enough scam on its own), Xenophon also supports additional taxpayer-subsidies for the construction of renewables. This includes the large solar facility being built in the state’s north at the moment which was, of course, subsidised by Australia’s Potentially Greatest Libertarian PM.
Xenophon is a Green through and through. He pretends to be a centrist and the media and his opponents don’t have the guts or brains to call him out on it.
I suspect this greeny lawyer will form government with Labor. At the end of the day who cares – SA Liberals are incompetent and actually prefer the ease and job security of being in opposition. The sooner the state goes belly-up financially the better. It cannot be corrected and must crash and burn now.
My power rate in SA has just jumped 38% in one hit so a 20% reduction means little and besides is a joke when promised by a Greenie.
Why did the Pest scramble back to SA after years in the Feds?
Possessive pronouns don’t need apostrophes!
Sales of diesel and petrol generators in SA are going through the roof. Perhaps Xenophon could propose a compulsory bicycle powered generator for every home. Whenever clouds appear, or the wind drops, it’s all feet to the pedals.
The inter-connector should be dynamited and the croweaters left to rot.
Australia is going through a ‘learning experience’ of historical proportions.
Xylophone is helping.
The gerrymander’s gone. The Liberals would hold 27 seats on a notional basis, so they only need to win three seats less of Labor than SA Best will take off them.
Surely they can’t bugger that up.
Less off Labor.
Apart from all the other rivers of Commonwealth cash flowing in to SA, Christopher Pyne is the conduit for about $90 billion+ of ‘defence’ expenditure to SA.
Nothing in Canberra that Xylophone can sit across matches that. So back he goes to SA to start ‘beavering’ away building a dam across the Pyne and C-wlth rivers of gold.
This is the first shot across the bows.
‘Nice government you have there. Shame if something happened to your government for not raining money on a boondoggle I am sponsoring’.
Xylophone may not wind up retiring to the Riviera alongside the Pynes and the Shortens. He may have to settle for a villa on a Greek Island – one not invaded by Turkey. But the intention is clear.
Let me say it again. The reason why Xenophon gets more than an nanosecond of coverage in the MSM in SA or anywhere else is because the Liberal Party is lock-stock-and-barrel as useless as tits on a bull. That Marshall isn’t a mile in front of Wetherdill tells you all you need to know.
This guy, I don’t understand why people here in SA like him, well actually I do, they just take zero time to actually look into what he does. Today with the Qantas results it reminded me of the Joyce vs Xenophon fight when good old Nick knew best about how to run a gigantic global airline and demanded Joyce and the board resign over their strategy and direction. Having the gall to even write that letter and demand that and then say nothing as Joyce’s strategy has taken Qantas upwards and onwards says all you need to know about him as a politician. He is useless and something like this should have made him a joke in the electorate but it is ignored by the MSM. How can the liberals not be bringing this up and other things like this hammering him? How can they not be hammering Labor here, it’s a piss easy target after so many years and the worlds most expensive power!? I think it’s because they agree with a lot, their much promoted release of their energy policy at the end of the last year was a complete disappointment, managed an own goal on something they should win the election on alone.
He will definitely go with Labor to form gov, its laughable the attack ads from Labor that Xenophon is doing deals with the libs, his performance as an independent already tells us he wants to move further left than Labor on everything so he naturally fits there.
I’ll be telling people again when they are whinging not long after an election about power prices etc that this is what you turds voted for again so enjoy it. You just know in SA it’s going to happen again to finish us right off.
Here’s a link to the Xenophon schmozzle when he was on his high horse
Xylophone is the worst human being in politics. I don’t even hate Corbyn, Sea-Patrol, Rhiannon, Castreau etc like I hate him.
LNP will never govern DPRSA again. It will be ALP-X or X-ALP coalitions forever. And I’m happy with that.
The sad part is subsidies will continue to allow RE plant to be built. Ultimately, they will have five to ten times the rated nameplate capacity required compared to if they had baseload . Then they will have a bit of storage but there will still be daily, weekly, monthly and seasonal cycles of energy gluts and energy droughts. A lot of money spent and still no energy security. There will be back up wasting like never before. The gluts mean those over the border will suffer from dumping of surplus. This wont drive prices down, it will send generators broke. We’ve seen it here, you see it in Germany.
The ABC only give favourable coverage to Nick the Greek and the Adelaide Advertiser follows suit. It’s a done deal he’ll hold the balance of power. You heard it here first.