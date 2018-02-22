SA Pest Energy Policy

Now Spartacus is not an energy policy expert. Perhaps Alan Moran will deconstruct the details better in the coming days. But it appears that the SA Pest Party and their Dear Leader, Mr Nick Xenophon have announced their “energy policy“.

The arrogance of the man and his party drip like the fat off a roasting chicken.

Get this (as reported in the Australian). Mr X-Phon does not want to be part of the executive government, yet he has proposed a half cooked policy which he expects whomever forms government to implement. And if, whomever is supposed to implement this policy fails to achieve a 20% reduction reduction is prices, they should resign. How do you like them apples?

Apparently Mr X-Phon also said:

There is nothing like focusing the mind of a government if they think they are going to lose office by not delivering on a core promise

Oy Nick. Listen up. The 20%/2 year promise is not their’s. It’s your’s!

How about this as an alternative. Whoever wins sufficient seats to form a government implements their policies (for better or for worse) and you, Mr X-Phon, resign.

What a joke. As part of his policy, Mr X-Phon has proposed :

the creation of a member-based, not-for-profit electricity retailer – to be named the Community Electricity Trust of SA – that would provide power to households with an annual below $75,000 and small businesses with power bills under $20,000.

Ok. Let’s just assume for a moment that this retailer can properly run as a not for profit (BIG assumption). What are you going to do about the cost of generation and the cost of distribution (the poles and wires)?

The cost of generation has gone through the roof thanks to the renewable energy target that you support and advocate for.

Perhaps there should be a 4th party for South Australia, the SA Mortein Party. That would be a perfect counter to the SA Pest Party. At least in Spartacus’ mind.

