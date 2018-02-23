ATA to Appear at Free Speech Rally in Melbourne on the 24th February

The Australian Taxpayers’ Alliance would like to invite you to the Free Speech Rally outside the State Library of Victoria, organised by the Australian Freedom of Speech Movement, at 1pm on the 24th of February 2018.
Speakers will include:
- Satyajeet Marar, Director of Policy at the Australian Taxpayers’ Alliance
- Andie Moore from the Australian Libertarian Society
- Tim Wilms from The Unshackled
- Magnus O’Mallon from the Australian Freedom of Speech Movement
- Nathaniel England from the Australian Freedom of Speech Movement
Freedom of Speech is crucial to our democracy. It continues to remain under threat from legislation including some of the Western world’s stricter defamation laws and 18C. It is also under threat from a toxic political and media environment driven by political correctness and elitism which deter frank discourse on the issues that matter to us.
What: Free Speech Rally
Where: State Library of Victoria, Melbourne
When: 1 pm (1300 hrs), Saturday: February 24th
We hope that you will join us on Saturday for a great event in support of a solid cause.
I hope the organisers have a successful rally tomorrow but since it is taking place in Melbourne I also wish them luck and safety.
By the bye, I was in the cafe near my Canberra office today and noticed the T-shirt of a nearby Gen Y. She stood there scowling and stabbing her phone like it had said something wrong. Friday is also our dept’s casual day of course, so you tend to see everything in fashion that you probably never wanted to see.
Anyway, in this case, the Lena Dunham lookalike’s T-shirt read, ‘Why be transphobic, sexist and racist when you could just be quiet’. I will admit I felt a chill down my back as I read that, even if its sour inhabitant didn’t scare me one iota. I also thought bloody hell, bring on Remodernism or whatever if it can hold back this rising tide of baby-faced fascists.
As far as I understand, we only have a common law right to limited free speech. For probably the millionth time I have to say what a profound pity it is we had no founding fathers of the calibre of George Washington et al.
Australia in 1901 never envisaged the PC brigade.
” I have to say what a profound pity it is we had no founding fathers of the calibre of George Washington et al.”
I completely agree. Our federation spawned from colonial state constitutions, not forged from the heat of civil war.