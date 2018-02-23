ATA to Appear at Free Speech Rally in Melbourne on the 24th February

The Australian Taxpayers’ Alliance would like to invite you to the Free Speech Rally outside the State Library of Victoria, organised by the Australian Freedom of Speech Movement, at 1pm on the 24th of February 2018.

Speakers will include:

Satyajeet Marar, Director of Policy at the Australian Taxpayers’ Alliance

Andie Moore from the Australian Libertarian Society

Tim Wilms from The Unshackled

Magnus O’Mallon from the Australian Freedom of Speech Movement

Nathaniel England from the Australian Freedom of Speech Movement

Freedom of Speech is crucial to our democracy. It continues to remain under threat from legislation including some of the Western world’s stricter defamation laws and 18C. It is also under threat from a toxic political and media environment driven by political correctness and elitism which deter frank discourse on the issues that matter to us.

What: Free Speech Rally

Where: State Library of Victoria, Melbourne

When: 1 pm (1300 hrs), Saturday: February 24th

We hope that you will join us on Saturday for a great event in support of a solid cause.