Barnaby quits

Barnaby Joyce has resigned from his leadership positions. This is Andrew Bolt’s post:
Barnaby Joyce quits as Nationals leader and Deputy Prime Minister. He says the complaint against him of sexual harassment – which he denies – was the last straw.
Malcom Turnbull had tried to publicly shame him into quitting but failed. His personal attak at a press conference eight days ago backfired, wth Nationals MPs declaring Joyce would stay.
But then came three devastatig leaks from the Government which destroyed Joyce and invite revenge.
Someone, almost certainly from Cabinet, leaked that Joyce had not declared during a Cabinet discussions to apparove an inland rail line that he owned land along the route.
Then someone, almost certainly within Cabinet, leaked that Joyce had been “ruthless” in Cabinet in demanding Minister Sussan Ley quit over her expenses controversy and thus was a hypocrite in not himself quitting now.
A familiar name features in that leak:
Sky News is reporting that cabinet ministers are angry about Mr Joyce’s behaviour in light of his handling of previous crises.
Witnesses have reportedly said that during cabinet discussions relating to the scandal over Ms Ley’s travel, Mr Joyce was “ruthless”, insisting that Ms Ley “had to go”.
Foreign Minister Julie Bishop reportedly argued for a proper investigation to establish whether Ms Ley had done anything wrong, but Mr Joyce said, “No, let me tell you how this is going to end. She needs to stand down”.
He is said to have taken a similar approach with respect to allegations relating to a late-night incident in a Hong Kong bar involving a female departmental staffer, which were levelled at Mr Briggs.
And now someone, probably in the Nationals party or in the Government, leaked that a woman in Western Australia had accused Joyce of sexual harassment (which he strongly denies). The woman says she never wanted the accusation made public.
Politics is always tough. This assassination of Joyce has been particularly brutal.
I doubt he will forgive.
here is Jordan Peterson discussing
Can we get just one post without the Goddamn Lobster Whisperer please Steve?
Just one?
Jesus Christ.
😁
Serves him fright. The arrogant little shit was a traitor to the Howard government, crossing the floor many times. What goes around comes around.
The Cat’s Barnaby quits post is Andrew Bolt’s Barnaby quits post?
Come on, Steve. That’s lame.
I hope Barnaby won’t forgive.
Bolt seems to conveniently forget that he has been shrieking for Barnabus to resign for a fortnight.
Unfortunately he didn’t come out as a lesbian. Noone held a grudge against Christine Forster for leaving her spouse for another wymminz. (And yes, I know they’ve alleged a bunch of other stuff against dirty old kiwi Baaaaaaaaaaanaby besides marital infidelity, but none of this dirt would have come out but for the initial trigger.)
You in the right thread? Cannot find Jordan or Peterson in the post above. Two discussions but no discussing.
Sexual “misconduct” claims are the modern equivalent of pointing the bone.
Everyone must remember that Joyce was against a Federal Gov. corruption body. I wonder why!
Stimpy, is Jordan Peterson one of the voices you hear?
I certainly can’t see/hear/understand what you are referring to.
You in the right thread? Cannot find Jordan or Peterson in the post above. Two discussions but no discussing.
Because he rightfully purged the post of The Lobster Whisperer after he read my advice.
Good man Steve.
Cheers.
😁
When you have an unnamed woman from an unknown location who won’t go to the police about an alleged sexual assault, and the media glories in it, any man in public life would know his time is up. It simply can’t be fought and would make his children’s lives miserable.
Someone in MTs close circle is so devoted to him, they will do anything to discredit his perceived enemies and get him out of a tight situation.
Turnbull going to be getting a lot of love from the backbench with Abbott and Barnaby back there. Both blame Turnbull for where they find themselves.
Does Barnaby qualify for defined benefit pension on retirement?
Serve ’em right if he continues to do so.
SFL’s, you’ve done it again.
At least he still has his family to fall back upon in hard times like these. Lucky he wasn’t dumb enough to burn that bridge. Whew.
He’s probably already cut some sort of a deal, post politics.
I told you lot the Liberals (sic) and agrarian socialists would stuff up.
Again.
Meanwhile the LDP are supporting eastern irrigators by calling out South Australia for unnecessarily filling a huge shallow lake with valuable irrigation water, only to let it evaporate.
Probably because corruption bodies are nothing more than a place for lawyers to preen and persecute people who are denied the presumption of innocence.
Nothing good ever comes from them. A complete waste of taxpayer’s money.
No egg. Arrived in Canbs too late.
The backbench grows by one more. When will the ego land back in Australia? Who leaks? Who gains? MT, mostly likely.
Thanks Judith. That makes me feel a bit better about the fiasco.
‘ALP supporters’ comments above. BS for sure.
Does MT qualify for defined benefit pension on retirement?
How many MT supporters qualify for defined benefit pension on retirement?
How much damage has NP stopped MT creating?
He should quit the Nationals and become an Independent.
Barn will probably shack up with Gillard’s Timbo.
I think Malcolm and Julie will feel much more comfortable if the Nationals elect someone as leader who is less conservative. They’re doing a fine job reengineering the Liberal Party into a soft Left institution, so now it’s the Nationals turn.
Fashion Julie strikes again, doing more damage to the LNP than the ALP MPs combined. And Lonely Malcolm retains his position at the top of the greasy pole.
Can we have a Trumpian Nicknames thread? I’m sure someone has a pearler for Barnaby.
We now have a rough idea of which Nat quislings luv their United Nations and willingly carry water for Stalin’s own Bishop and the black handed turnbullites.
We wait to see how far left they can ratchet the Nats.
An ABC wymynsys for leader?.
What a brilliant idea Julie Bishop.
Landline’s starting to resemble Gardening Australia.
And NP lose votes like LP did at last election.
“I doubt he will forgive.”
Maybe not, but then again, he might reflect on the fact that an opposition backbencher can do even less for his electorate than a government backbencher.
The Nationals will probably hold most of their Reps seats regardless of who is the leader, but if Barnaby had managed to dig in and hold on as leader, it would have been that much harder to hold marginal Liberal seats. For those who say “bring it on”, a few months of a Shorten-Plibersek Government will cure any such dangerous thoughts.
‘Can we have a Trumpian Nicknames thread?’
Chuck another beetroot on the barbie doll!
Judith Sloan
#2644128, posted on February 23, 2018 at 4:16 pm
I meant private employment; someone covered his 2004 parliamentary entitlements in a previous OT.
Baaarnaby was fine until Waffleworth’s Thursday press conference. It was apparent from QT that day that the Liars had nothing else on him and were scratching around in the Armidale gutters for something. Sure he was exposed as a hypocrite and a laughing stock but that is hardly terminal to a political career in Canberra. Then Waffles emerged from the Point Piper bunker after getting his running orders from Lucy and everything turned to sh1t with a complete absence of Potential Greatness from the smartest man in the room.
As it always does.
So not content with knifing people in her own party the perfumed stick insect strikes down the Nats leader as well.
We are ruled by arse-clowns.
When the Nats started tipping the dirt bucket, may as well sit back, as he has.
Innovative agility! Ego to the fore.
Turnbull’s gangrenous touch.
Precisely.
Shorten must be grinning from ear to ear.
Trump must be painfully aware he’s been in the company of a retard for the last week.
‘Can we have a Trumpian Nicknames thread?’
In light of his rooting, and the rail line he could be
One track Barnaby
Plugger, for short.
If we had instant recall I wonder if the New England voters would call out Joyce? The only way he would win was if his opposition was the Traitor Windsor , put someone half decent up and the boy would be struggling ,lots of country people don’t like family men whoring .
Politicians the scrapings off the bottom of the barrel .
I’m sure the voters of New England will be reminded how they were dudded at the by-election at the next election.
I think it is time for a serious bout of Mutually Assured Destruction. These pricks live a life too diff than from us, and they must be exposed.
Is there another parliamentarian that got a girl pregnant while married to someone else? I bet there is.
For a bonus, was this girl married to someone else at the time? I bet she was.
As a further bonus, was this parliamentarian accused of assaulting a very young someone in the past? I bet he was.
Is there a rumour that this parliamentarian has had his new MIL complain to the PM of the time that he was dallying with someone else since? I have heard that.
Are these facts well known in the parliament? I bet they are.
Are these facts well known to the media? I bet they are.
Are these facts well known to the public. I bet they aren’t.
I am not advocating Barnaby should get away with his behaviour, but in comparison to the dude above, Barnaby is a shambolic amateur.
All heading down to be coming a Republic.
The Left must be revelling in the Wingnut outrage and self immolation.
Poor old Cory. How he would love to pinch Barnaby for the ACs. But even he is not that shameless. Or… is he?
My newspaper reading (dead tree version) is always several months behind. Today my lunch read was The Australian, dated I forget which day in September 2017.
Front page is a long article, continued on p. 4 about a Skye Laris and her work with GetUp! (and also some work for the ALP) and her crusade to kill off coal, blah blah blah.
There is no mention of her having any connection to the ALP, except she’s held a couple of jobs with them from time to time, and there’s also a photo of her with an ALP guy, Tony Burke.
No mention there may be a connection between the pair. No mention in all the article of Skye Laris’ domestic arrangements.
Nada, Nyet, Non. Nottin to see there. You’d think she was snapped with Mr. Burke by pure chance or something.
Ah yes, Tony Burke. Another candidate for the MAD process I mentioned above. The only diff is he didn’t get Skye preggis before leaving his wife and kids. Or at least I don’t know. It isn’t as if the Canberra press gallery would tell me.
I also think ex parliamentarians deserve some hot coals too. I am particularly thinking of John Hewson and Keating.
Used to be my Sunday lunchtime standards, but I’ve given up both and take a book out to the garden instead. Never watch ABC any more.
The media (including Bolt and Blair) refused to cover the sexual assault claims until this unnamed parliamentarian was cleared by police, yet they’re more than happy to splash unfounded allegations of sexual harassment by Joyce all over the front page. That says it all really.
The feminisation of politics along with the media is responsible for all this gossipy trivialisation and bitchiness IMO — there I’ve said it.
The current coalition agreement was signed by Turnbull and Joyce. It expires with Barnaby’s leadership on Monday. The Nationals should not allow their incoming leader to negotiate a new coalition agreement without a few stipulations.
The first of these should concern the ongoing Liberal party leadership shenanigans which are at the root of the coalition’s second consecutive set of 28 Newspoll failures. This is entirely due to the Liberals alone deposing/electing the Prime Minister. The Nationals are in the same sinking ship and must have an equitable right to participate in electing the coalition Prime Minister. The first condition in any new coalition agreement must be election of the PM by a joint party meeting, i.e. the PM may be from either party but must be elected by a majority of coalition members at a joint party meeting. The selection of a PM must precede reactivation of the coalition.
National parliamentarians should also seize the opportunity to include conservative conditions about abolishing green energy subsidies, reducing immigration and halting the hallal levy.
Without commenting on the whys and wherefores of his demise there is a certain inevitability about all of this.
There is in fact a PhD thesis in the offing in deciding at what point in the cycle the media stops merely reporting the news and starts actively creating the news.
Barnaby could win New England for the shooters,farmers and fishers.
I am happy that Barnaby has finally done the right thing and gone to the back bench where he can regain a clear head and direction. I hope Barnaby now reverts to his former self and crosses the floor against every one of Turnbull’s left wing policies. Tony and Barnaby would make a great conservative force that other conservatives could join. Barnaby’s gloves can come off and go bare knuckle representing right wing conservatism trashing the left wing of the liberals. Might give him some browny points with the electorate.
Now can we get back to that labor sl..t who is putting on the crocodile tears and not being made to leave parliament.
Next please.
Sitting in a cafe in Armidale this afternoon not a few feet from joyce’s Office I heard a conversation among about five women – probably in their fifties – in which Joyce featured. It sounded very much like a Nat meeting. They don’t like his chances at an election.
The LNP tards deserve it.
We’ll see – Electioneering with Vikki and the new bub will give it a Womens Weekly glow with the old ducks.
Will the floodgates of salacious allegations now open?
No.
Like obsessions over the travel expenses which arise from time-to-time, the target (eg Bishop) is carefully chosen and when they have secured a resignation, normal business then resumes.
Was Barnaby targeted because the MSM was outraged over adultery?
Nah.
His big crime was opposing SSM.
I wouldn’t bet on it.
Seems all sides are cool with foreigners illegally voting on laws the rest of us are expected to follow.
That was the meme Van Badass was playing to on Teh Dumb recently.
He to forgive? I keep thinking about his poor family having to live though this. He has a lot to atone for.
I expect he thought he could ride it out just as Shorten and Bourke did but a pregnant girlfriend is much harder to hide than one that is not. What he forgot to factor in is the media who only cooperate with the Left, never the Right. He’s not that bright.
Barnaby has proven that he is not a conservative in any sense of the word so why would Cory be interested.
People don’t like being played for mugs.
Fiftyish, ‘old ducks’? FMD.
That is the age at which they are very very conscious if the husband stares too hard at a younger bit, they may end up chopping their own firewood for the next forty years. Punishment is at hand, from that demographic.
Yes, a unique opportunity which the Nats will fail to grasp.
It sounded very much like a Nat meeting. They don’t like his chances at an election.
Grass roots Nats members are so socially conservative they make Tony Abbott look like a screaming liberal.
Crossie – Page and McEwan carried a lot of weight. Recent NP less so.
Hi Art, your statement “The media (including Bolt and Blair) refused to cover the sexual assault claims until this unnamed parliamentarian was cleared by police, yet they’re more than happy to splash unfounded allegations of sexual harassment by Joyce all over the front page. That says it all really.” All I can say is well said. I have today cancelled my subscription to The Telegraph. I will no longer read Blair whom I think is spineless. And Bolt has been utterly pathetic. He has published a post on his blog this afternoon that reads “Barnaby Joyce Quits, Assassinated by Leaks”. Bolt then writes under this headline “This assassination of Joyce has been particularly brutal. I doubt he will forgive.” I can’t believe Bolt’s chutzpah! He participated in the lynching. Now Bolt is trying to pack pedal. It is all such a disgrace. I have lost ALL respect for Blair and Bolt. Both of them were part of a baying mob that rivalled anything from the McCarthy witchhunts of the 1950s.
Barnaby Joyce did some really dumb stuff, covering up his affair and baby on the way, that was disappointing.
I’m sad he had to resign. I’m not sure any new leader will have the personality and style to capture people and make them realise there is a National Party and there are actually farmers and rural people and life is not just cities and fancy coffee places and eateries.
I hope he’s okay. What a tremendous life change.
It’s all relative – my demographic, by the way – the post sounds bogus, anyway – I’d say Barn is still quite popular/seen as a victim – I could do some straw polling of my own, but how credible would it be?
Come the Election and watch the emoting self-styled pundits here be exposed; I recall the bedwetters with the last minute RGR switch.
Happens very frequently there – 10:1 single females/males as it’s a male unfriendly employment market, she may be lucky enough to be snagged by a violent alcoholic.
/Karma
The big loser is Murdoch. He will regret this.
You’re on, sock.
Horse sh1t
Murdoch and Turnbull’s hands are all over it.
My impression is that Barnaby has been a leader who did not tolerate anyone outshining him. With him gone perhaps we will see someone with a different leadership style who will encourage other MPs and senators in the party.
Murdoch’ judgement is slipping, he also picked Hillary over Trump.
egg Murdoch gave us Gough then changed. Murdoch gave USA Carter then changed.
Crossie Murdoch children influence?
Barnaby used taxpayer funds to facilitate his little affair. Good riddance to the grafting prick, shouldn’t be in parliament at all.
The place should be empty in that case, retard.
apropos to the Mr Joyce situation, I report that the stunning American girl with a winning smile has left the wilderness.
In spite of some hamfisted wooing and cooking her dinner twice, I was never in with a sniff.
This is relevant because it had been my ambition to enhance the close ties in the USA/ Australian relationship by employing barnabisation, in bureaucrat-speak.
(without the baby thing..whatever)
The place should be empty in that case, retard.
Hell of an argument in Barnaby’s favour dopey.
Full retard.
All we end up with is sharri’s law.
Better I guess than Sharia law.
A sad day for me it’s been.
My thoughts and prayers are with Vikki and baby.
It’s understandable in the hubbub that bob hawke’s rapacious dick waggling in the day was the talk of the town and out of town.
Of course this is because the clown is an icon.
Hypocrisy gives me the shits