We are fighting to-day for our life, for our liberty, for our all; we cannot go on being led as we are. I have quoted certain words of Oliver Cromwell. I will quote certain other words. I do it with great reluctance, because I am speaking of those who are old friends and associates of mine, but they are words which, I think, are applicable to the present situation. This is what Cromwell said to the Long Parliament when he thought it was no longer fit to conduct the affairs of the nation:You have sat too long here for any good you have been doing. Depart, I say, and let us have done with you. In the name of God, go.
If you haven’t read Tony Abbott’s op-ed in the Australian this morning you should. It is an angry, and ugly outburst.* Clearly he views his Parliamentary colleagues with contempt. Politics is a team sport and Mr Abbott has demonstrated that he cannot and will not be a team player.
*I agree with his views on taking expert advice – yet I well recall his time in office. He took lots of advice, yet never any advice from his friends.
Yes.
Just lob the verbal MOAB on the way out.
Thank you for being in Parliament since 1994.
The Liberal Party left the team.
Abbott and a very few others are all that remain of it.
Strictly speaking, the team chose to keep him on in forward pocket then went for a strategy that was apparently based in the offside rule, while swapping the baggy green for the silk of, I dunno, maybe Phar Lap’s owners.
Surely Tony is just saying what many on this blog have been demanding for some time now. Clear the deck. The situation has become somewhat dire for a while and it isnt improving.
Tony Abbot needs to stay. It is the ……….. PM Talkbull that needs to go and take Bishop pyne and a few others with him
We we cant debate issues on there merits we all loose
Talkbull is a dud has always been a dud and will always be a dud
That my 2 cents worth
Only three more Newspolls to Potential Greatness.
Excellent in parts:
I heartily agree with that.
Why?
We didn’t vote for a massive immigration program and we didn’t vote for the green dream.
Libs should keep telling Abbott to shut up, and take their convictions to the polls.
Meanwhile we wait for Turnbull to show that great potential, or whatever it was.
MT was to provide innovation and agility. I am still waiting.
Well said, Bruce of Newcastle.
In that paragraph Tony is only saying what I’m hearing everyday from the ordinary, everyday suburban Australian who you are unlikely to encounter in the halls of Academia or the glittering ballrooms of Public Service.
The team in politics is not the party…it is the electorate. Tony seems to be the only one left that gets it.
Has bed wetting suddenly become a team sport?
I’m sorry,
Abbott has held his tongue mighty well for quite some time.
I feel he’s just finally cutting loose and decided he’s had enough of the party’s bullshit.
More power to him; I hope he tears them a new one.
Over 1,000 comments at Teh Australian, most of them along the same lines. Rare to see comment numbers get up that high. Sinc just throwing out more click-bait for his Potentially Great PM.
Wow. Well said. True for backbenchers; apparently the present PM comes from an electorate of 98% North Shore doctors’ wives and he is on board with whatever they said too.
Poor Sinc. Chained to Trimble’s block…
The fact is right now tits shorten will eviscerate turdball; or at least he would if turdball had any guts. Actually on reflection and while scorning such conspiracies, tits will probably make turdball the GG under the new republican system for the intentional or otherwise job he is doing on the conservatives.
At least you know what Abbott stands for. And he’s finally realised his party, the ostensible bastion of conservatism, has been appropriated by the left: SSM, alarmism, renewables, almost every leftie fart policy is there in the ostensible conservatives. Abbott has finally got it.
Go Abbott
So do I but.
Scott Morrison
Josh Frydenberg
Greg Hunt
Kelly O’Dwyer
But I’m sure a few more will come to mind shortly.
As a matter of fact anyone who voted for the Coalition at the last election voted for exactly those things. By the election we all knew what Turnbull and co were about,
Turnbull does have some talent. I think he would have made a good Treasurer. But he loves himself more than he loves the country. That is not something i would say about Howard, Abbott or almost anybody who has lead the Coalition
Turnbull has never been a team player. It is not in his DNA.
Let’s remind ourselves about how teamwork works in the Lieboral Party.
For all his faults, our parliament as presently constituted would be immeasurably weaker without Abbott.
He is a rare politician whose ultimate loyalty is to the nation rather than his party, as it should be.
He is a rare politician whose ultimate loyalty is to the nation rather than his party, as it should be.
That is the thing about the ALP. They are loyal to their socialist beliefs. They are left wing fundamentalists who put loyalty to their ideas above the country. OK if their ideas work but they never do. That is why they trash everything they touch
Apparently we still have 20,000 boat people in community detention/bridging visas costing us $1B/year left over from the Rudd/Gillard disaster
Shouldn’t Professor Davidson declare his interest before posting this kind of crap. Professor Davidson makes his living selling 2nd rate degrees from a third rate Uni, when all he is really selling is Australian permanent residency. His career and his lifestyle is based entirely on keeping the immigration ponzi scheme going, anyone that threatens the gravy train must be eliminated.
Turnbull does have some talent. I think he would have made a good Treasurer.
I’ve always maintained that Abbott should have made Turnbull Treasurer instead of Hockey. Not only would he have been better than Hockey but his ambitions would have been more easily managed in the medium term. Just the same, Turnbull should have made Abbott Minister for Defence. But again we see political machinations intrude on the national interest.
Abusing host not recommended.
Nailed it.
Waffles bought the Party and is taking it with him in his lead parachute.
Roger MT doesn’t understand team work. Never will.
Trifle unfair AJ.
I’ve worked with a lot of RMIT grads and they’re usually better than sandstoners.
He’s just a backbencher, Prof. D. Don’t fret.
The Liberal Party is a broach church and members are allowed to express their opinions.
Even the Cabinet minister who said TA was a “dog whistling c…”.
Malcolm Turnbull would have made a good treasurer definitely.
In no way would that have stopped him knifing TA. In fact, he would have done it even sooner.
His eye was always on the prize – being PM of Australia and his wife being First Lady. You can see by their demeanour they revel in it.
Roger – there is nothing in Waffleworth’s previous Ministerial performance that would suggest that he would have performed any better as Treasurer. Sloppy Joe was another poor Treasurer in a long line and should have been replaced, although it pays to remember Abbott was only allowed 2 years as PM and cutting Sloppy within that time would have caused serious political damage.
Given the way events have transpired, it is arguable that appointing Waffles as Treasurer would merely have emboldened him. Costello knew he could never be trusted and chose to depart for this (and other) reasons.
Just like Tony Abbott, now that Barnaby is on the back bench I hope he starts telling it how it is and expedites the demise of the fake Liberal/National alliance. Turnbull probably thinks the right thing has been done. He will soon find out.
Politics is a team sport and Mr Abbott has demonstrated that he cannot and will not be a team player.
We are so lucky that we have the ultimate team player, Malcolm Turnbull in charge.
His glorious reign really has been going from strength to strength.
Just amazing to watch.
Politics is a team sport
Yes, Ms Gillard and Mr Turnbull are certainly team players ( when they are not exactly the PM). But when they are PM – it’s all about being team players.
Human nature, I guess.
First Sparty now Sinc. I think Ronald Reagan’s take on the Democrats is relevant here- I didn’t leave the Democrats, the Democrats left me.
Joyce is tainted with the Paris betrayal, Abbott is not.
Da Craw?
Abbott was removed because his polls had gone down the gurgler. He should drop the dummy spit, join Bernardi and compete with One Nation for votes.
there is nothing in Waffleworth’s previous Ministerial performance that would suggest that he would have performed any better as Treasurer
Turnbull gave some good speeches against the Rudd/Swan stimulus disaster. I think he would have made a good Treasurer if he could keep his ambitions on hold which i guess would never happen. He did good when he changed the NBN from FTTP to FTTN saving us billions.
But Turnbull loves himself more than he loves the country. Most probably the first Coalition leader to be like that
Good.
I too seriously wonder if Abbott is wasting his time in the LP.
Abbott will still be in parliament, or the Senate if necessary, long after the Turnbull team have been ejected by the voters.
In this team Turnbull is a loser fly half who kicks away all advantage and hard won possession of the overworked scrum. Abbott is the blindsideflanker who has to do the hard tackles and fight for possession of the ball. The crowd can see who is playing for the team, and who wants to look pretty.
The team in politics is not the party…it is the electorate. Tony seems to be the only one left that gets it.
Exactly and Bruce of Newcastle you got it right also
“Joyce is tainted with the Paris betrayal, Abbott is not.
But we still have Clives RET that Tony let sneak in. It is causing havoc.
Tony was a huge disappointment to conservatives when he was in the role of PM. But I think he has learned from that experience…
Roger – there is nothing in Waffleworth’s previous Ministerial performance that would suggest that he would have performed any better as Treasurer.
If he hadn’t then his career would have been over.
Spartacus has also learned from his mistakes. But he is not yet able to travel back in time.
Tony Abbott: I know more about winning elections than anyone.
There ain’t no “I” in team and there ain’t no Abbott in the Lodge.
Shoulda. Coulda. Woulda.
If there is to be a conversation on immigration, let’s have it. But to draw a simplistic and straight line between the number of immigrants and house prices, wages and traffic congestion is about as clever as bringing back Knights and Dames.
I for one am glad that somebody is telling it as the electorate wants it said.
It does not matter whether Abbott was a failure or success as PM. What matters is that he is prepared to voice his opinion. Most importantly, his opinions reflect the vast majority of liberal and ex-liberal voters opinions. He is a lone voice amongst the herd of bottom feeders that inhabit the halls of our parliament.
MR Sinclair…. You are quite correct in that politics is a team sport. However Team Turdball has shown no direction or purpose and have deserted their voter base. If Captain Turdball and his sidekicks can’t run the ship, surely they should welcome a nudge in the right direction? AND when the nudge is ignored, I feel that a bludgeon to the head is also called for. I say…Good onya Abbott!
Having said that, there is no way I will be voting for the Libs in the near future. The party needs a huge cleanout of all the left-leaning idiots that have taken root. Turdball and his cohorts destroyed any chance they may have had at re-election success a long, long time ago.
I dunno Davidson… It would seem that Tony Abbott is the only Liberal who is playing for Team Australia.
…. I have no idea what Team the rest of them are playing for.
The only time the Libs played as a team was to get homosexual marriage over the line. Abbott can stay or go, it’s neither here nor there as the Liberals are finished for 10+ years either way.
My sitting member is Pyne, he’ll never get my vote.
I miss all those pro-Turnbull posts from Sinc, he’s gone so quiet on that topic of late.
Abbott seems the litmus test politician, Labor, Greens, cuckservatives and now Libertarians despise him. I take the the anti-open borders speech was the last straw for the latter bunch. Seems there are few globalist policies they didn’t like?
Turnbull really sorted out the NBN didn’t he !! He would have had the same success in Treasury 🤪
What?
Abbott is not a team player.
And Turnbull is ?
You cannot be serious.
Why didn’t Turnbull give Abbott a ministry? He’s light years better
than most of the mugs in Cabinet.
The cheek of Turnbull in the U.S talking about covering mates back.
With a knife?
Anyway we’ll see at the next election won’t we.
Forget Turnbull’s upcoming 30 poll losses.
Election wipeout.
I read somewhere today on the www that Tony Abbott has got wind of the fact that he will not receive preselection for Warringah for the next election.
Is this just rumour and has it perhaps caused the latest outburst from TA ?
So it’s one of the reasons for high real estate prices and traffic congestion even if not the only one therefore why not eliminate it and then go after the other causes?
What you fail to see is that people out there in the lower market voter land see the saturation effect in their suburban areas and see the causes walking among them. The zoning laws and roads building policies do not interest them, they assume if you let in all these people you have a plan so that it will not impact them and their children.
What’s even worse, they see you making generous allowances to newcomers that are not available to them and their children, I don’t know if this is true or not. I live in outer western Sydney where no self respecting MP, federal or state, has set foot in many years, eavesdropping in local cafes and restaurants would surprise our parliamentarians. Racism or bigotry has nothing to do with it, it is purely numbers that horrify them, dollar numbers and population numbers.
P, if he doesn’t get preselection for Warringah, great news. No excuse for him not to give the Australian Conservatives a try and if the Nationals got some sense and broke away from the fake Libs, the Libs would be really finished. The sooner the better.
My sitting member is Pyne, he’ll never get my vote.
He’s done more for SA than any of WA’s pissweak representatives have done for WA.
Whatever makes anyone think Mr Rolex watch knows anything about budget? He struck it lucky with Ozymail which was mostly other people’s work.
Turnbull really sorted out the NBN didn’t he !! He would have had the same success in Treasury
Nobody in the government understood the NBN, hence Maladroit was allowed to stuff up while building his leadership credentials.
He would have been on a much tighter leash as Treasurer.
If that is true then fire away Tony.
Abbott’s endorsement of any policy – good or bad – is its kiss of death.
He should redign. (So, incidentally, should MT). We need someone else to lead.
His balls are in Lucy’s purse.
P, your vague reference to Abbott’s loss of preselection seems nonsensical.
Of all the pollies in Parliament, Abbott would have the greatest personal following in his electorate.
Abbott’s endorsement of any policy – good or bad – is its kiss of death.
He stopped the boats and axed the carbon tax.
Is there a PM since Hawke who was more successful in implementing his core agenda?
Other than that, I’ll grant he was a disappointment, but less so than his successors.
They’d vote for a donkey in Warringah, if he/she/it had Liberal Party endorsement.
Some unkind people may say they’ve been doing that anyway since 1994.
Nobody in the government understood the NBN, hence Maladroit was allowed to stuff up while building his leadership credentials.
Turnbull understood the NBN
https://www.techworld.com.au/article/395910/opel_would_serving_bush_broadband_today_turnbull/
Federal opposition communications spokesman Malcolm Turnbull has used his National Press Club address to argue the decision to scrap the Howard government’s OPEL network for an NBN has denied the bush broadband services over the past three years.
Turnbull gave familiar arguments against the NBN saying the network is too costly, won’t result in more affordable broadband services and will stifle competition.
You don’t know tbe NSW Libs, do you? Even Labor is more democratic than that lot..
WA Lieboral Photios-type character Noel Crichton-Browne tried that stunt in the blue ribbon seat of Floreat on the then sitting Lieboral Liz Constable. Constable won the seat as an Independent and went on to become the longest serving female MP in the state parliament. On her retirement it was the safest seat on a margin of 23% and Constable was a minister in Emperor Barnett’s government.
Do it!!
What could say more for the Turncoat Party than the fact that the former PM and his Deputy are now sitting on the back bench?
I read somewhere today on the www that Tony Abbott has got wind of the fact that he will not receive preselection for Warringah for the next election.
If they take away his HoR seat he has the option of running for the senate as an independent. He will win a full quota of votes in almost any state.
Jo, I think back to the early to mid nineties when Tony Abbott, a relatively new member for Warringah, came backstage to congratulate a son of mine who had just completed an exhibition of kickboxing. It’s not something that one forgets when the local MP waits till after the show to come and congratulate someone for their performance.
Bye the way Tony Abbott later came along to the kickboxing club where they were training and helped them retain the premises they were presently using. He was at home talking to these blokes who spoke with him and appreciated the effort he had made on their behalf. These were guys who had never before met and spoken to a MP. Tony made them feel at home and free to express themselves as they indeed did.
Other than that, I’ll grant he was a disappointment, but less so than his successors.
He’s only had one successor so far, Roger, and he had to save the farm after Tony had burnt the crops, butchered the stock, and sold the plant for scrap.
He’s done more for SA than any of WA’s pissweak representatives have done for WA.
Really? Do tell. He stuffed up a straightforward higher ed reform soon after TA was reelected. Now I think it was deliberate on his part.
egg_ you are forgetting the Waffleworth Coalition Team are an election winning machine, despite turning a 14 seat majority into a 1 seat majority thanks to the Nationals picking up a seat in Victoriastan, credit for which actually goes to the Hunchback of Spring St and his fellow Marxists.
It was Maladroit what christened it the Turnbull Coalition Team, nemkat.
Stand together, die together.
Mark Textor allegedly tweeted Campion was a lousy adviser for costing her boss his job and quickly deleted it. Shades of Philipino porn star….
Hopefully, the bench is not as whiteanted as the Party, or it could be an OHS issue.
I am seriously thinking of switching off Australian politics until the next federal election night. Then I will sit in front of the television with a bottle of very good wine and I will watch the results come in. Despite the Shorten victory and the knowledge that Australia will be in big strife, I will revel and salivate in seeing that piece of scum called Turnbull slink cowardly out of his Point Piper mansion with the ugly toad that is his wife. I will enjoy watching Turdbull’s agonised, twisted and angry face grasp the reality of his electoral annihilation. I will enjoy seeing his pruned and venal face deliver the concession speech in which he will rant and rave and blame everybody apart from himself. I will enjoy seeing the Liberal party reduced to perhaps 20 members. I will finish drinking the bottle and then I will turn the lights off as the lights will definitely be off for this country.
Abbott atopped the biats. Don’t underestimate that success. Repealed carbon tax with a hostile senate. Didn’t go far enough but did do it. He stared down the Irish twerp at Qantas and Amatil and all those wanting handouts. His PPL was actually popular among the ladies even if shitty policy ( he should have just cut APS PPL)… he did quite a bit in 2 years considering half his team were running dead on him or just straight undermining him.
… despite turning a 14 seat majority into a 1 seat majority thanks to the Nationals picking up a seat in Victoriastan, …
The Nationals won Murray back from the Liberals, so, while it was a fair performance, it wasn’t great, except in comparison to the Liberals, who were almost destroyed by Tony Abbott, who is good at talking the talk, but that’s it.
Me too Cassie.
I’m voting mercenary.
Just like an internet troll.
Abbott atopped the biats. [sioc]
Yeah, whatever. It wasn’t that hard, but meanwhile he let 500,000 migrants in, most a drain on the Welfare Budget.
Now he’s trying to pretend that didn’t happen.
Yeah, whatever. It wasn’t that hard,
Labor had 6 years to stop the boat after they started the trade up again and did not stop one boat. Not one. In July 2013 just before the 2013 election we got 4,000 boat people.
Lord Waffles will simply conclude that the Australian people have proved unworthy of his leadership – they do not deserve his leadership, and will go on to the next step of his political career – President of the Republic of Australia.
Socks working overtime on this fred.
Spot on.
Plus I doubt he’ll use Credlin again.
Labor had 6 years to stop the boat after they started the trade up again and did not stop one boat. Not one. In July 2013 just before the 2013 election we got 4,000 boat people.
I hate to break this to you, Neil, but y’know when Rudd promised to keep stoppin the boats before the 2007 Election?
He was fucking lying to you.
As i said before, stoppin the boats was no big deal. It’s called Border Security, a basic requirement of Governments.
Comparing the Abbott Government to the most corrupt, treacherous Government in Australia’s history isn’t much of a comparison.
P, Tony Abbott, a long time member of the Liberal Party is watching the Party crumble and disintegrate before his eyes as are thousands and thousands of Liberal voters. The values he thought they stood for are no longer there and the progressive left have made their indelible mark. There must come a time when he realises it is pointless to keep fighting the inevitable. We need a viable alternative that is able to grow otherwise we are doomed to left wing politics into the future whether it be Labor or Liberal. Tony Abbott needs to do us a favour and decide if his loyalties lie with a left wing Liberal Party or the Liberal voters.
Jeebers. Effing. Crumpet.
We are still on the Turn-Bott merry-go-round? After how many years now? Everyone claims they’ve just vomited the last of their intestines, but they still cling to the sad, faded horse they’ve had their arse stapled too since they lost control of all cognitive activity.
Is there really only two horses to choose from on this ride?
Can we not grab a chainsaw from the woodchopping arena and express our inner creativity?
Or do we want to remain in side-show alley until the lights go off?
Waffleworth’s electoral annihilation will be like Keating in ’96 and Gillard/KRudd in ’13. Baseball bat swinging, angry and intended to punish. Electoral maps will be a sea of red.
ZKTA is right Waffles won’t be blubbing and taking it personally. Anyone who saw Emperor Barney’s performance over here in WA will have a pretty good idea of what to expect. Barney led the Lieborals over a cliff with one of the biggest losses ever, shrugged his shoulders, said he had lead a good government despite the State being $19bn in debt heading for $30bn+ and a $1.5bn+ deficit and then walked off.
lol. Turnbullians whistling past the graveyard.
You go die on that hill of mass immigration. Another in a long line of policy and political narrative truimphs!
ahahahah
Waffleworth’s electoral annihilation will be like Keating in ’96 and Gillard/KRudd in ’13. Baseball bat swinging, angry and intended to punish. Electoral maps will be a sea of red.
I think U are right but the Coalition have not trashed anything. Swan turned a $20B surplus into a $27B deficit within 12 months and we have been in deficit ever since. Rudd/Gillard started the boats again, locked up 50,000 people costing us $10B to 2013 plus $1B/year since on a problem Howard had solved. Increased unemployment from 4.3% to 5.8%, started a runaway debt truck.
Coalition are saints in comparison. The people smugglers are warming up their engines at the sight of a Labor govt