We are fighting to-day for our life, for our liberty, for our all; we cannot go on being led as we are. I have quoted certain words of Oliver Cromwell. I will quote certain other words. I do it with great reluctance, because I am speaking of those who are old friends and associates of mine, but they are words which, I think, are applicable to the present situation. This is what Cromwell said to the Long Parliament when he thought it was no longer fit to conduct the affairs of the nation: You have sat too long here for any good you have been doing. Depart, I say, and let us have done with you. In the name of God, go.

Leo Amery.

If you haven’t read Tony Abbott’s op-ed in the Australian this morning you should. It is an angry, and ugly outburst.* Clearly he views his Parliamentary colleagues with contempt. Politics is a team sport and Mr Abbott has demonstrated that he cannot and will not be a team player.

*I agree with his views on taking expert advice – yet I well recall his time in office. He took lots of advice, yet never any advice from his friends.