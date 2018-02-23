Forget Putin, we need to fear Russia’s weaknesses

Posted on 2:26 am, February 23, 2018 by Henry Ergas

Today in The Australian
Like Casablanca’s Captain Renault, who was “shocked, shocked” to discover gambling was taking place at Rick’s nightclub, the Democrats on the US House of Representatives’ intelligence committee have barely been able to contain their outrage at evidence of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

About Henry Ergas

Henry Ergas AO is a columnist for The Australian. From 2009 to 2015 he was Senior Economic Adviser to Deloitte Australia and from 2009 to 2017 was Professor of Infrastructure Economics at the University of Wollongong’s SMART Infrastructure Facility. He joined SMART and Deloitte after working as a consultant economist at NECG, CRA International and Concept Economics. Prior to that, he was an economist at the OECD in Paris from the late 1970s until the early 1990s. At the OECD, he headed the Secretary-General’s Task Force on Structural Adjustment (1984-1987), which concentrated on improving the efficiency of government policies in a wide range of areas, and was subsequently Counsellor for Structural Policy in the Economics Department. He has taught at a range of universities, undertaken a number of government inquiries and served as a Lay Member of the New Zealand High Court. In 2016, he was made an Officer in the Order of Australia.
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

4 Responses to Forget Putin, we need to fear Russia’s weaknesses

  1. stackja
    #2643754, posted on February 23, 2018 at 8:20 am

    Yes. Czar, Lenin, Stalin didn’t help. Russians may yet overcome Putinism. USA is open to scrutiny. And yes, Red China has yet to even start. The last attempt ended in the Square.

  2. Leo G
    #2643772, posted on February 23, 2018 at 8:49 am

    But Putin and his gang are opportunistic and rational crooks, not arch-demons

    Hillary Clinton’s demoniac laughter comes to mind.

  3. Leo G
    #2643823, posted on February 23, 2018 at 10:25 am

    None of that means the US should ignore violations of its laws. On the contrary, the vigour with which the Russia investigation is being pursued attests to the enduring strength of American institutions in the Trump presidency.

    Adapting Henry’s quote from Tom Lehrer’s “Send in the Marines”:-

    Send in the Muellerines

    When someone makes a move
    Of which DNC don’t approve,
    Who is it that always intervenes?
    U.N. and O.A.S.,
    They have their place, I guess,
    But first – send the Muellerines!

    We’ll send them all we’ve got,

    What do we do? We send the Muellerines!

    For might makes right,
    And till they’ve seen the light,
    They’ve got to be protected,
    All their rights respected,
    Till somebody we like can be elected

  4. stackja
    #2643832, posted on February 23, 2018 at 10:41 am

    Liberty Quote
    … after a succession of governments intent on proving that their word is their junk bond, any voters who aren’t jaded should have their pulse checked.

    — Henry Ergas

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *