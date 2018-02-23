Nirvana – income equality and a truly fair society

The evidence is in. Again. Socialism and government stat-ism is the only way to eliminate income inequality.
As reported in Reuters, a 3 university study of conditions in Venezuela has shown that 90% of citizens now live in poverty. But socialism can only achieve so much. The other 10% must suffer in abject affluence so that the 90% can have income equality.
That in Venezuela income equality necessitates poverty is a design feature of the policy and not a fault.
Venezuela has also demonstrated that socialism can not only eliminate income inequality, it can also eliminate obesity. There was no need to deploying a sugar tax, when the income equalization policies achieved the same ends. You see, Venezuelans reported losing an average of 11 kilograms in 2017. This was on top of losing an average of 8 kilograms in 2016.
Viva Venezuela. Viva Chavez. Viva Maduro.
It was so sad that Hugo Chavez did not manage to accept the invitation of the leading green left lights of Australia to come down under to achieve our own version of income equality and fairness.
Perhaps Philip Adams can get the ABC to sponsor a Maduro tour this time. Public service budgets you know – use it or lose it.
After a strike Chavez replaced the workers at the state oil company with Party members. Today:
“I Haven’t Eaten Meat In 2 Months” – Venezuelan Oil Workers Are Collapsing From Hunger On The Job
Meanwhile over in the enlightened Democratic People’s Republic of Korea the elite soldiers on the front line are hungry and infested with worms. It has now gotten so bad that despite being shot at trying escape the army has been forced to rotate the guards every 30 minutes lest they run away.
North Korea on ALERT: Paranoid Kim swaps border guards every 30 minutes in new crackdown (21 Feb)
But surely someone will make socialism work if they do it just right!
I must have missed this .. 2015
Gold surged above $1,200 an ounce Monday in its best day since January, amid market intrigue surrounding a deal between Venezuela and Citigroup to swap $1 billion in cash for part of the country’s gold reserves.
The swap, reported last week, provides cash to President Nicolas Maduro’s socialist government as the country reels from a steep drop in oil revenue. Reuters reported Friday that the Venezuelan central bank was expected to have provided 1.4 million ounces of gold in exchange for the cash, and the country would have to pay interest on the funds.
“He had to pawn their gold. That’s what they’ve done. They can buy it back. They have rights of first refusal,” said Dennis Gartman, publisher of The Gartman Letter. “They went to the biggest pawnbroker of gold—Citibank.”
Mao attacked obesity as well although he may have overdone it. Still we all make mistakes.
Socialism and Starvation go together like love and marriage.
They should put Hollywood on the Venezuelan diet.
Things fall apart;
the centre cannot hold;
Mere anarchy is loosed upon the world,
The blood-dimmed tide is loosed
Venezuela now has the 3rd highest murder rate in the world. Maybe cannibalism is taking over.
Corbyn. Watch and see.
a 3 university study of conditions in Venezuela has shown that 90% of citizens now live in poverty.
As in the Soviet Union in its latter days the 10% doing OK are probably party hacks or black marketeers…I’d say the goal – equal misery – is as good as attained.
Chalk up another society destroyed by Socialism.
Cobain had Nirvana!
Australia must send a study tour of our waddling and corpulent leftists to Venezuela immediately.
Surely one of our enlightened porkasaurusas per starving rural village could stave off starvation for a month.
Thinly sliced.
Comrades.
Aah yes Venezuela, but lefties all know the US crashed the price of oil just to destroy their economy cos they were threatened by Socialism.
It’s a conspiracy I’s tells ya!!!
…so that would be their Obama?