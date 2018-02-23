Nirvana – income equality and a truly fair society

The evidence is in. Again. Socialism and government stat-ism is the only way to eliminate income inequality.

As reported in Reuters, a 3 university study of conditions in Venezuela has shown that 90% of citizens now live in poverty. But socialism can only achieve so much. The other 10% must suffer in abject affluence so that the 90% can have income equality.

That in Venezuela income equality necessitates poverty is a design feature of the policy and not a fault.

Venezuela has also demonstrated that socialism can not only eliminate income inequality, it can also eliminate obesity. There was no need to deploying a sugar tax, when the income equalization policies achieved the same ends. You see, Venezuelans reported losing an average of 11 kilograms in 2017. This was on top of losing an average of 8 kilograms in 2016.

Viva Venezuela. Viva Chavez. Viva Maduro.

It was so sad that Hugo Chavez did not manage to accept the invitation of the leading green left lights of Australia to come down under to achieve our own version of income equality and fairness.

Perhaps Philip Adams can get the ABC to sponsor a Maduro tour this time. Public service budgets you know – use it or lose it.

