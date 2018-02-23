Think tank uses fake figures to calculate mining sector tax

As I pointed out in my column for The Australian on Tuesday, when you stop making up the figures and look at actual profits and actual tax paid, it shows the mining industry actually paid a little less 30 per cent in company tax.

And the Institute claimed the mining industry had made a $498 billion profit in the last ten years. The real figure is $353 billion. But what’s the odd $145 billion between friends?

Campbell, the TAI’s research director, doesn’t dispute the 30 per cent figure (29.3 percent, to be precise) – even though it is twice the figure claimed by his colleague David Richardson in this letter to the Australian Financial Review in January:

Error One: TAI took a wild guess at how much corporate tax the mining industry had paid. They took the total mining tax take, included royalties for the last 11 years – $185 billion – and made the brave assumption that only 41 per cent of that – or $76 billion – was corporate tax.

Error Two: The fanciful figure of $76 billion was based on data for 11 years, not ten. TAI seemed to think that didn’t matter and called it a ten-year figure anyway.

Error Three: They used the wrong ABS table to identify mining profits from 2006 – 2016. TAI took the profit for the entire resource sector – oil, gas, exploration and support services included – to arrive at a ten year profit of $498 billion. The figure they should have used, 10 year profits mining alone, without oil and gas, is $353 billion.

Error Four: There was no need to calculate an “assumed” figure. The actual figure for corporate tax payments – $103 billion, not $76 billion – was staring them in the face. It appeared in the January Deloitte report they used for other figures.

Summary: For the benefit of Richard Denniss and his crew we’ll take them through that again.

Actual profit for 2006-16: $353 billion

TAI’s fake figures: $498 billion

Actual corporate tax payments: $103 billion

TAI’s stab-in-the-dark figure: $76 billion

Actual rate of corporate tax paid: 29.3 per cent

TAI’s fake rate: 15 per cent

If we had time, we’d also explain to the Institute the difference between a before-tax profit with inventory changes, and one without. But that’s a rounding error compared to their wild misstatement of the Mining Industry’s tax payments.

Conclusion: The Australian Institute cannot be trusted in this, or any other, debate.

Email from TAI research director Roderick Campbell:

