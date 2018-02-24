Donald Trump at the CONSERVATIVE Political Action Conference

As he says at the start, “I have proved I am a conservative”. And so he is. And very very well received he was.
As he says at the start, “I have proved I am a conservative”. And so he is. And very very well received he was.
How pale is the art of sorcerers, witches, and conjurors when compared with that of the government’s Treasury Department!
Top U.S. conservative event CPAC has been hijacked by LGBT activists. Trust me, I used to be one
I attended my first Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) nearly a decade ago, while still living as a gay man.
I had recently undergone a ‘political awakening’ and, as a participant in the Tea Party movement from its inception, had recently co-founded National Capital Tea Party Patriots in Washington, DC.
At the time, I was dating a guy whose cousin was one of the Republican Party’s famous three “Young Guns” — Eric Cantor, Kevin McCarthy and Paul Ryan — who were rising in leadership in the U.S. House of Representatives. I felt like that added to my conservative bona fides.
Soon after walking through the door to CPAC at DC’s venerable Wardman Park Hotel, something unexpected happened: My ‘gadar’ — that mysterious internal instrument that informs gay guys that they are in the presence of other gays — began buzzing off the charts. The needle shot to the upper reaches of the red zone and remained there.
I was again pleasantly surprised when, as I began leafing through the CPAC program, I discovered that a gay group that called itself, GOProud, had a booth alongside all the other old guard conservative exhibitors.
Interestingly, while making my way past all the other exhibitor’s tables in order to get to GOProud’s booth, I spotted a very nice looking young man dressed in a Navy pea coat and sporting a great Kennedy-esque head of hair, standing alone near the GOProud booth. I thought for a minute that I might like to meet him.
As I drew closer, I was overcome with horror. What I had thought was a handsome guy turned out to be MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, no doubt doing undercover reconnaissance work for her show.
I would like to use my embarrassing Maddow mistake as a metaphor for what I believe is the current state of CPAC, namely that things at CPAC are not what they seem. While at a distance it might seem that CPAC is a solidly conservative enterprise, a close-up view reveals something entirely different.
Last week I reported that CPAC had abruptly rescinded its acceptance of the pro-family group MassResistance as an exhibitor at its annual national meeting while permitting the pro-LGBT group, Log Cabin Republicans, to remain.
MassResistance’s founder, Brian Camenker, suggested that CPAC continuing to define itself as conservative is “deceiving.”
“Similar to the direction of the GOP establishment, in recent years CPAC has become more libertarian-oriented and pro-LGBT – and hardly any pro-family groups have had exhibits or been sponsors. This seems to mesh with the attendees: approximately half are 18-24, and clearly products of modern culture,” he said.
Camenker is right. The trading of conservative values for values-free libertarianism should come as a surprise to no one. CPAC set itself on this trajectory years ago.
At my very first CPAC gathering, I quickly came to understand that CPAC was not so much a conservative group as a libertarian one when I noticed that year after year, Ron Paul won CPAC’s presidential straw poll. And it was no wonder he won: The Paul Campaign always made sure that CPAC was flooded with college-aged attendees who are prone to libertarianism.
Where’s our Trump.
Yes if only!
We’re not allowed to have one.
Our MSM says so.
Can’t happen. Not gonna happen. Welcome to the UniParty state.
Closest was probably Hawke, not so much as a political outsider rather as someone whose personal popularity allowed them to operate outside the constraints of the party and its factions. Possibly Australia’s best Lieboral PM thanks to Howard’s bipartisanship on good policy taking the usual Senate fruit-loops blocking out of play.