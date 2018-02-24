Open Forum: February 24, 2018

Posted on 12:01 am, February 24, 2018 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

182 Responses to Open Forum: February 24, 2018

  7. zyconoclast
    #2644600, posted on February 24, 2018 at 12:07 am

    I don’t want to waste this from close to midnight.

    WHY ARE WOMEN BETTER SHOOTERS?

    Our bodies are built differently than men. In sports like football this may be a disadvantage, but for sports like mountain climbing and long-distance shooting, our unique body structure actually works as a benefit. Wider hips and a lower distribution of weight provide women with more balance and control. According to expert marksman (or markswoman) Launi Mieli, head coach of the Air Force Academy rifle team and the only American woman to win an Olympic gold in small-bore rifle, “Women have a lower center of gravity and I think that gives them a distinct advantage in shooting from the standing position. I think they have better balance.”

    Indeed, when I did my Commonwealth coaching qualifications, this was pointed out to us, with particular reference to offhand pistol shooting, where a woman’s hip structure allows her to actually “lock” into position more so than a male’s.

    And this is where Barnaby Beetroot’s problems began.

  10. egg_
    #2644604, posted on February 24, 2018 at 12:11 am

    And this is where Barnaby Beetroot’s problems began.

    Something about a Barndoor and a handful of seed?

  11. jupes
    #2644605, posted on February 24, 2018 at 12:12 am

    WHY ARE WOMEN BETTER SHOOTERS?

    See my rebuttal to this horse shit at the end of the Wednesday thread.

  14. jupes
    #2644611, posted on February 24, 2018 at 12:15 am

    Let’s not forget that the Coalition government negotiated with a member of Islamic State so she and her sprog could return to Australia. Note they neglected to inform the public what they were doing on our behalf until months after their return.

    What did the negotiations entail? Seriously what was there to negotiate? What’s the bet she’s running around Western Sydney in a niqab collecting Centrelink payments and her sprog will be raised as a Pius Muslim. What could possibly go wrong?

    Also note that after six months the AFP are still trying to work out whether to charge the traitorous moll. Utterly incompetent morons.

    The sooner Tony Abbott destroys the Liberal Party the better.

  15. Splatacrobat
    #2644615, posted on February 24, 2018 at 12:18 am

    Douglas Murray explains the “intellectual dark web” and how the right is fighting back against the left MSM.

    “Because of the prevalence of outrage culture in Britain and America, a range of modern orthodoxies, on issues such as gender and trans, have been adopted extraordinarily swiftly. On such issues discussion has been shut down almost entirely. Not least because the mainstream media has become terrified of ever being caught on the ‘wrong side’ of any debate. As a result, the public has been starved of the full and frank discussion a healthy society should have if it is to arrive at remotely healthy conclusions. Before the internet, the resistance to this would have found it hard to be heard. Today, it can be heard above the noise of the one-time gatekeepers.”

  16. Old School Conservative
    #2644617, posted on February 24, 2018 at 12:20 am

    “Women have a lower center of gravity and I think that gives them a distinct advantage in shooting from the standing position. I think they have better balance.”

    So you’re saying my pot gut makes me the next Michael Diamond?

  17. zyconoclast
    #2644619, posted on February 24, 2018 at 12:21 am

    The sooner Tony Abbott destroys the Liberal Party the better.

    Barnaby Beetroot can can down the Nats at the same time.

    Call it a synchronised suicide bombing. They must go down doing the only useful thing that have done in over 30 years in Parliament.

  18. zyconoclast
    #2644621, posted on February 24, 2018 at 12:24 am

    So you’re saying my pot gut makes me the next Michael Diamond?

    Your pot gut maybe.
    The dangly bits below your gut throw you off balance.
    Removed the offending dangly bits, you become as good as the womens.

  19. Armadillo
    #2644623, posted on February 24, 2018 at 12:24 am

    Thank God that last thread got ditched. The sheliahs around there were starting to ask difficult questions.

    Fresh start.

  21. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2644626, posted on February 24, 2018 at 12:29 am

    Just as a change over who can shoot, and who can’t?

  22. Armadillo
    #2644628, posted on February 24, 2018 at 12:31 am

    Shooting isn’t actually a sport. I’d much prefer to see a few rounds of them knocking down those clay pigeons with a sling shot, spear or a boomerang.

  23. jupes
    #2644630, posted on February 24, 2018 at 12:33 am

    Call it a synchronised suicide bombing. They must go down doing the only useful thing that have done in over 30 years in Parliament.

    We can only hope.

  24. Armadillo
    #2644632, posted on February 24, 2018 at 12:35 am

    So you’re saying my pot gut

    If you have something worth protecting, you need to put a balcony over it.

  25. zyconoclast
    #2644636, posted on February 24, 2018 at 12:40 am

    Shooting isn’t actually a sport. I’d much prefer to see a few rounds of them knocking down those clay pigeons with a sling shot, spear or a boomerang.

    My definition of sport is if the winner can be objectively determined by a score or measurement.

    Anything else where the judges decide purely on opinion, then it is just an activity or pastime.

  26. Armadillo
    #2644638, posted on February 24, 2018 at 12:47 am

    Anything else where the judges decide purely on opinion, then it is just an activity or pastime.

    Politics is definitely not a sport then.

  27. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2644639, posted on February 24, 2018 at 12:48 am

    “Women have a lower center of gravity and I think that gives them a distinct advantage in shooting from the standing position. I think they have better balance.”

    What kind of insane raving maniac would give a woman a gun?
    Madness.

  28. egg_
    #2644640, posted on February 24, 2018 at 12:50 am

    Before the internet, the resistance to this would have found it hard to be heard. Today, it can be heard above the noise of the one-time gatekeepers.”

    Hence, the advent of trolls and socks in furious agreement to shut down or derail discussion – case in point: the Depart and Barnaby threads.

  29. Old School Conservative
    #2644641, posted on February 24, 2018 at 12:50 am

    Criag Emerson claims his abusive, bullying, wild moodswinging mother caused his 3-year affair with Julia Gillard.
    While he was married.
    With 3 children.

    It’s all in his new book, coming out on Monday
    Geeze The Oz is going downhill giving previews like this.

  30. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2644643, posted on February 24, 2018 at 12:51 am

    It might not have been Carroll … 🙁

    Mere Christianity by C. S. Lewis.

  31. Armadillo
    #2644644, posted on February 24, 2018 at 12:58 am

    What kind of insane raving maniac would give a woman a gun?

    Donald Trump. God bless his cotton socks.

  32. Ubique
    #2644647, posted on February 24, 2018 at 1:04 am

    Douglas Murray explains the “intellectual dark web”.

    Fascinating article, Splatacrobat.

    If it weren’t for the internet, the Green-left establishment would have been entirely successful in shutting off any opposition to its avalanche of anthropogenic global warming propaganda. The internet allowed a few brave skeptics to become the David who slew the AGW Goliath.

  33. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2644648, posted on February 24, 2018 at 1:05 am

    What kind of insane raving maniac would give a woman a gun?
    Madness.

    I’ve had a loaded, cocked, 9mm F1 machine carbine, pointed straight at me, by a member of the Woman’s Royal Australian Air Force Corps. Believe me, Stimpy, I did wonder.

  34. overburdened
    #2644651, posted on February 24, 2018 at 1:11 am

    As an occasional contributor I would like to say it’s good to see splatacrobat back in the mix. Kudos for the avatar eh.
    As mentioned on the other thread, a lost opportunity for the advancement of intercontinental relationships.
    This doesn’t help

  35. Armadillo
    #2644652, posted on February 24, 2018 at 1:12 am

    I think the reason why a Shelila pointing a machine gun at you might be worthy of further explaination. Go ahead. We won’t judge.

  36. Armadillo
    #2644654, posted on February 24, 2018 at 1:22 am

    Mid thread record attempt – whilst the Cats sleep.

  37. overburdened
    #2644655, posted on February 24, 2018 at 1:23 am

    In my experience pointing and ready to go is the real deal

  39. Armadillo
    #2644657, posted on February 24, 2018 at 1:24 am

    That was short lived.

  40. Infidel Tiger
    #2644658, posted on February 24, 2018 at 1:24 am

    WHY ARE WOMEN BETTER SHOOTERS?

    Same reason some fellas think they are better at rooting, drinking and footballing. They are cockheads who have lost their fucking minds.

  41. overburdened
    #2644661, posted on February 24, 2018 at 1:27 am

    give it a crack. It would be informative to do a lineal study

  42. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2644662, posted on February 24, 2018 at 1:29 am

    Funny how they didn’t have a problem with their neighbours until they found jihadism.

    People would like them more if they had found soap first.

  43. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2644663, posted on February 24, 2018 at 1:29 am

    I think the reason why a Shelila pointing a machine gun at you might be worthy of further explaination. Go ahead. We won’t judge.

    Nothing sinister about it at all. Qualified weapons instructor, Royal Australian Air Force, posted to RAAF Base ##### awaiting an honorable discharge. “You’re a qualified weapons instructor, can you give us a hand to run a range practice for a few days while your papers come through.” A nervous WAAF, pointing a loaded and cocked F1 at me did cause me to wonder if my discharge was coming through…

  44. Infidel Tiger
    #2644664, posted on February 24, 2018 at 1:30 am

    Holy fucking duck shit. Not a only did theFBI ignore all warnings about the shooter in Florida, the school guard was a complete and utter faggot who let hose kids be slaughtered while he hid like a bitch:

    https://mobile.twitter.com/MarcACaputo/status/966804287203479552

  45. overburdened
    #2644665, posted on February 24, 2018 at 1:36 am

    sorry about the ad.

  46. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2644666, posted on February 24, 2018 at 1:37 am

    Holy fucking duck shit. Not a only did theFBI ignore all warnings about the shooter in Florida, the school guard was a complete and utter faggot who let hose kids be slaughtered while he hid like a bitch:

    Oh it allegedly gets much better.

  47. Knuckle Dragger
    #2644667, posted on February 24, 2018 at 1:39 am

    Apparently the school ‘guard’ thought he did an excellent job because he called it in.

    There’s said to be footage of him taking cover behind a concrete pillar while shooter was executing students well within range.

    His Sherriff bagged him out thoroughly, and more tellingly so did his own union.

    It’s a bit late for some parents to ask for a refund….. Jesus wept.

  48. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2644668, posted on February 24, 2018 at 1:46 am

    Holy fucking duck shit. Not a only did theFBI ignore all warnings about the shooter in Florida, the school guard was a complete and utter faggot who let hose kids be slaughtered while he hid like a bitch:

    So, the school guard has a pistol on his hip, and looney tunes has an M16 rifle. How many of the Commando Commandos of the Cat would be prepared to take on those odds? Nah, didn’t think so.

  49. C.L.
    #2644669, posted on February 24, 2018 at 1:47 am

    The Weekend Australian:

    ‘This is the last thing she wanted’

    The woman who claims Barnaby Joyce sexually harassed her is determined to have the former deputy PM held to account.

    Go to the police, then, dear. Otherwise STFU because I couldn’t care less what happened.
    ———
    Many women in public life in the Western world are all going crazy right now and you know why?
    Nothing to do with harassment; everything to do with the fact that they’re deeply, existentially unhappy trying to imitate men. They were sold a lie and they weren’t smart enough to spot it.

  50. overburdened
    #2644670, posted on February 24, 2018 at 1:47 am

    Standard measure.
    Many are called few are chosen.
    So much better if they chose better but hey

  51. overburdened
    #2644671, posted on February 24, 2018 at 1:48 am

    ZK2A
    If you have point and cover, why not

  52. Infidel Tiger
    #2644672, posted on February 24, 2018 at 1:56 am

    So, the school guard has a pistol on his hip, and looney tunes has an M16 rifle. How many of the Commando Commandos of the Cat would be prepared to take on those odds? Nah, didn’t think so.

    He was employed to guard the school you faggot. He hid like a little bitch.

    Are you telling us you would run and hide like a little bitch?

    P.s a big man like you that has served in hot wars in Southern Africa must know that an AR-15 is not an M16. What are you playing at?

  53. C.L.
    #2644673, posted on February 24, 2018 at 2:05 am

    Ace of Spades editorialist J.J. Sefton:

    Any decent human being would know to leave the children alone. They’re in shock and grieving. Not the Democrat-Media complex. Not content to kill innocent babies in the womb, nor waste the lives of scores of inner-city youths year after year, decade after decade, here we have them pulling shattered souls and psyches almost directly out of a bloodbath and using them as figurative kamikaze pilots as a way for us to surrender our G-d given right to self defense from a tyranny they feel is within their reach. There is a special place in Hell for people who do this.

  54. EvilElvis
    #2644674, posted on February 24, 2018 at 2:06 am

    If you have something worth protecting, you need to put a balcony over it.

    Nothing wrong with a verandah over the tool shed.

  55. Knuckle Dragger
    #2644675, posted on February 24, 2018 at 2:07 am

    Now I don’t want to get all armchair warrior here, albeit that the guy is paid for the job and should do it, accepting the risks involved.

    BUT – any pistol against an M16 or AR15 means you’re seriously outgunned. Until you’re personally in that situation you don’t know what you’d do.

    Personally, I’d like to think I could keep the comms rolling while putting at least a couple of rounds at the shooter, letting him know he’s not the only fox in the henhouse. After that, you’re guided by the actions of the shooter.

  56. Armadillo
    #2644676, posted on February 24, 2018 at 2:09 am

    Ask your missus to dig a hole and bury the Labrador, and all hell breaks loose. I never patted the bastard once. Fed and watered the prick daily. Stupid grin on his face.

    He started out on the verandah tied to a post, and ended up lying next to the matrimonial bed. Good riddance to him.

    How the hell he I got away with it, I’ll never know. I should have been paying more attention.

  57. Knuckle Dragger
    #2644677, posted on February 24, 2018 at 2:17 am

    Arma,

    Chicks are weird like that. Their dog, their hole I say.

    My Staffy’s a lovable old pest, but when she goes (at 14 she’s two years into red time already) it’ll be time for the extra big garbage bag, into the back of the ute and off to the tip.

    Or – you could throw it over the fence, turn over about five inches of soil in the shape of a dog and put a cross up. Job done.

  58. overburdened
    #2644678, posted on February 24, 2018 at 2:34 am

    KD Just asking the question. Based on what I know circumstances affect the events.

  59. Zatara
    #2644679, posted on February 24, 2018 at 2:36 am

    So, the school guard has a pistol on his hip, and looney tunes has an M16 rifle. How many of the Commando Commandos of the Cat would be prepared to take on those odds? Nah, didn’t think so.

    The AR-15 (not M-16) is a semi-automatic rifle. The only advantages it lends over a pistol are range and a larger ammo capacity.

    The short engagement distances inside a building negate the range advantage and the shooter has to change magazines sometime. An untrained person trying to change magazines under fire is generally like a monkey fornicating with a football and a rifle being longer than a pistol, it is much harder to maneuver in a building than a pistol.

    Excepting a moron who yells something stupid like “Halt or I’ll shoot” the advantage of surprise is to the cop with the pistol.

    Last but not least, it was his sworn duty to engage in order to protect the civilians. He’d been paid to do just that for many years. As Knuckle Dragger has pointed out there are ways to do that without charging into the shooter’s line of fire, but hiding outside isn’t one of them.

  60. MPH
    #2644681, posted on February 24, 2018 at 2:41 am

    In other news, M3 has rolled over… Goodnight Australian economy.

  61. Armadillo
    #2644683, posted on February 24, 2018 at 2:48 am

    Or – you could throw it over the fence, turn over about five inches of soil in the shape of a dog and put a cross up. Job done.

    I don’t want to go to too much expense here. When you say “cross”, that could basically mean a few small branches tied up with a rubber band? If so, it sounds like a plan.

    Alternatively, I could throw the corpse in the freezer, lose a bet with mOnster, and offer him a home cooked meal. He claims JC’s steak was rubbish. “Dearly Departed Doggie” is more to his taste.

  62. Knuckle Dragger
    #2644684, posted on February 24, 2018 at 2:57 am

    OB,

    Yes they do. The days of cordoning, containing and negotiating these events are long gone (the Lindt Café doesn’t count because the baddie was in a stronghold and had taken hostages). The protocol here and in the US relating to active shooters is whether there’s one or 20 of you, you go in, hunt the shooter down and take him/her out. No challenges, ‘Stop Police’ or any of that, just getting the job done before more people get killed.

    In this instance the guard’s inactivity let the shooter kill people until he was sick of it, get away from the school with a group of escaping students and get nearly an hour away before he was picked up. Sure, it may have been because of the description given by the guard but 17 kids paid for it.

    No one would expect any Die Hard stuff – put a few rounds his way to let him know he has opposition and he’ll run (stops killing), kill himself (stops more killing) or have a crack at you. Which is what, ultimately, he was paid for.

  63. Knuckle Dragger
    #2644685, posted on February 24, 2018 at 2:59 am

    Arma,

    Sticks and a rubber band would be fine. And if Monty happens to be Korean, you’re really in luck.

  64. Armadillo
    #2644686, posted on February 24, 2018 at 3:00 am

    Excepting a moron who yells something stupid like “Halt or I’ll shoot” the advantage of surprise is to the cop with the pistol.

    Exactly. The shooter wouldn’t be expecting any opposition. That’s exactly why he was there in the first place.

  65. overburdened
    #2644687, posted on February 24, 2018 at 3:02 am

    yep the plan in the old days was contain isolate and resolve but hey I’m out of date

  66. overburdened
    #2644688, posted on February 24, 2018 at 3:04 am

    Armadillo
    Kakushite

  67. Armadillo
    #2644689, posted on February 24, 2018 at 3:06 am

    Pretty sure mOnts will get the subtle inference.

  68. overburdened
    #2644690, posted on February 24, 2018 at 3:10 am

    missed that one.
    The poster you referred to is irrelevant to most anything from what I’ve noted on this site, outside of providing parlour games for willing participants

  69. Armadillo
    #2644693, posted on February 24, 2018 at 3:29 am

    kakushite

    The shooter was “going about his business”. Quite a task, mentally at least. He should have been taken out.

  70. None
    #2644694, posted on February 24, 2018 at 3:38 am

    “IT WAS THE LAST THING SHE WANTED”

    What the hell did the stupid bint want? Joyce did right to resign but also did right to call this idiot woman and the WA Nationals’ bluff. Take it to the police
    Normal rules of evidence to apply. Given Joyce just lost 300k p.a
    Salary the efamation damages will be sweet. ALSO IF THE ALLEGATIONS ARE A PRIVATE INTERNAL WA NATIONAL PARTY (= independent) matter why is Corman pronouncing they are serious? Also why is not Sco Mo acting PM?

  71. Armadillo
    #2644695, posted on February 24, 2018 at 3:44 am

    Can’t imagine being there and hearing the gun shots, the screams, and you are the only one there to protect them. The students have nothing. You have a gun. You sit and listen. Coward.

  72. Baldrick
    #2644697, posted on February 24, 2018 at 4:10 am

    Armadillo
    #2644676, posted on February 24, 2018 at 2:09 am
    Ask your missus to dig a hole and bury the Labrador, and all hell breaks loose. I never patted the bastard once. Fed and watered the prick daily. Stupid grin on his face.
    He started out on the verandah tied to a post, and ended up lying next to the matrimonial bed. Good riddance to him.
    How the hell he I got away with it, I’ll never know. I should have been paying more attention.

    There’s something odd about people who hate dogs. Poor bastards dead now and probably better off.

  73. Tom
    #2644698, posted on February 24, 2018 at 4:40 am

    Mark Knight on Victorianstan’s racehorse doping scandal.

  84. Tom
    #2644710, posted on February 24, 2018 at 4:55 am

    LOL. Can’t bring you A.F. Branco #2 because it has the word Joos in the Twitter image URL command string — a jumble of numbers and letters that identify each image. One in a million!

  87. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2644714, posted on February 24, 2018 at 6:13 am

    For those guys arguing about women shooters.

    Stunning ex-KGB agent uses gun skills to win Olympic gold for Belarus

    Darya Domracheva is a model, a former KGB lieutenant, a four-time gold medal-winning Olympic biathlete known for her shooting skills and has been honored in her home country by the president as the “Hero of Belarus.”

    And the 31-year-old is a film director — just for good measure.

    Domracheva won her fourth gold – in the relay – at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, solidifying her spot as a legend in the sport. Domracheva is the first female to win four Golds in the biathlon.

    Being Belorussian she can probably drink any Aussie under the table too…

  88. Tom
    #2644715, posted on February 24, 2018 at 6:15 am

    Trump is congratulating Trumble for Australia’s “merit-based immigration system”.

    That’s the new term for importing welfare parasites from moozley shitholes.

  90. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2644717, posted on February 24, 2018 at 6:28 am

    A bit more winning:

    North Korea PANIC as Trump announces ‘LARGEST EVER’ sanctions in crackdown on Kim

    Mr Trump, speaking at CPAC today, said: “Today I am announcing that we are launching the largest-ever set of new sanctions on the North Korean regime.”

    The US Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control today formerly announced the measures, which are designed to disrupt North Korean shipping and trading companies and vessels and to further isolate Pyongyang. The Treasury also sanctioned one person, 27 companies and foreign 28 ships for breaking sanctions on North Korea.

    US to open Jerusalem embassy in May

    The United States is expected to open its embassy to Israel in Jerusalem in May, a source tells Reuters, in a move from Tel Aviv that reverses decades of US policy. … The opening will coincide with the 70th anniversary of Israel’s founding, said the US official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

    He’s exploding all the right heads. I wonder if a journo will ask Turnbull in the Q&A after his Trump meeting whether Australia will move our embassy to Jerusalem too?

  92. Peter Castieau
    #2644720, posted on February 24, 2018 at 6:42 am

    Imagine being able to ask a proper question of Mike Trumble during his press conference with the Trumpster:

    Mike, if the POTUS pulled out of the Paris accord because it was a bad deal for his country, why do you continue to support a deal that only inflicts harm on your people?

  93. Tom
    #2644722, posted on February 24, 2018 at 7:00 am

    Ahahaha. Trump just locked the fake news media out of his “news conference” with Trumble. He nominated only two questioners from neutral US media, including the Washington Examiner, and Trumble was able to nominate his only two questioners, Phabulous Phil Coorey from the Fakefacts anti-business daily and Keiran Gilbert from Their Sky.

    BTW, WSJ’s Daniel Henninger on FNC just pointed out a terrible Trump clanger during his off-the-cuff comments with Trumble: Trump said America’s only mission in Syria was to defeat ISIS (which has already been achieved). As Henninger pointed out, Putin, Assad and the mullahs in Iran are celebrating the fact that, on Trump’s statement, the US is going to give them a clear run to further entrench their beachhead in Syria to wage war on Israel.

    This is one of the risks of having an anti-politician in the White House.

  94. Zatara
    #2644724, posted on February 24, 2018 at 7:18 am

    Putin, Assad and the mullahs in Iran are celebrating the fact that, on Trump’s statement, the US is going to give them a clear run to further entrench their beachhead in Syria to wage war on Israel.

    Henninger doesn’t have much of a memory.

    The Russians have been in Syria since 1956 and the Iranians have been there ever since the ayatollahs took over Tehran back in ’79. Trump and the allies hanging around eastern Syria hasn’t and won’t change that.

  95. calli
    #2644725, posted on February 24, 2018 at 7:20 am

    Helen you asked a question on the last OT.

    The answer is The Abolition of Man by C.S. Lewis. That was Roger’s homework. 😃

  96. calli
    #2644726, posted on February 24, 2018 at 7:22 am

    Tom
    #2644710, posted on February 24, 2018 at 4:55 am
    LOL. Can’t bring you A.F. Branco #2 because it has the word Joos in the Twitter image URL command string — a jumble of numbers and letters that identify each image. One in a million!

    Have you tried TinyURL?

  97. Eyrie
    #2644728, posted on February 24, 2018 at 7:33 am

    While the deputy was outside:
    https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation-now/2018/02/18/florida-school-shooting-military-burial-sought-jrotc-hero/350050002/
    Full military honors sounds about right to me, if not the Medal also. At least in their grieving his parents can be proud.
    As for the deputy, he’ll have to live with it for the rest of his life. Wear the uniform and a gun, swear to defend and protect, get paid for it. Try isn’t optional, survival is.

  98. Shy Ted
    #2644729, posted on February 24, 2018 at 7:36 am

    Australians, we are rid of Joyce
    He’s gone with young Nikki
    You’re ruled by an Ineptocrat
    Whose boss is called Lucy
    Our land abounds with leftie gits
    They get rich, it’s not fair
    Your and my tax pays for them
    Contributions for the final line welcome

  99. notafan
    #2644730, posted on February 24, 2018 at 7:37 am

    And the anti Assad lot are mostly Isis clones.

  100. OneWorldGovernment
    #2644731, posted on February 24, 2018 at 7:40 am

    overburdened
    #2644671, posted on February 24, 2018 at 1:48 am

    ZK2A
    If you have point and cover, why not

    ZK2A

    He could have at least started firing his gun into the ground.

    Started screaming at the f*ck nut.

    Whatever.

  101. min
    #2644732, posted on February 24, 2018 at 7:40 am

    If Craig Emerson claims his horrible mother is to blame for his affair with another horrible woman that would support one hypothesis that there is a tendency to choose partners similar to the parent who did not meet your needs. Unfortunately the partner usually turns out to have the same faults as the parent. Sorry cannot remember the name of the author of this psychological research.

  102. Shy Ted
    #2644733, posted on February 24, 2018 at 7:40 am

    The recommendations of Lucy’ Royal Commission into Youth Detention are exactly the same as the actual practices of the school board and various associated organisations in the US school shooting – whatever you do, don’t treat criminal behaviour as criminal behaviour.

  103. notafan
    #2644734, posted on February 24, 2018 at 7:43 am

    Australian we are rid of Joyce

    he’s gone with young Vikki

    we ruled by an inept oh crap

    who’s boss is called Lucy

    Our Land abounds with leftie gits

    they get rich in ways not fair

    your and my taxes pay for them

    and their flopping underwear

    Or

    And they really just don’t care
    Or

    It’s very hard to bear

    Or
    It’s enough make you stare

  104. Shy Ted
    #2644735, posted on February 24, 2018 at 7:44 am

    min
    #2644732, posted on February 24, 2018 at 7:40 am
    If Craig Emerson claims his horrible mother is to blame for his affair with another horrible woman that would support one hypothesis that there is a tendency to choose partners similar to the parent who did not meet your needs. Unfortunately the partner usually turns out to have the same faults as the parent. Sorry cannot remember the name of the author of this psychological research.
    Freud and IMHO he nailed it. Not absolute but common enough. Tasmanians and hillbillies have perfected it – simply get together with the parent.

  105. notafan
    #2644736, posted on February 24, 2018 at 7:45 am

    Or

    And the ones from ‘over there’

  106. Eyrie
    #2644737, posted on February 24, 2018 at 7:46 am

    This is a brutal takedown of the Florida kids being used by the left:
    https://pjmedia.com/trending/mouths-babes-comes-great-deal-nonsense/

  107. Tom
    #2644738, posted on February 24, 2018 at 7:48 am

    Thanks, Calli! I’d forgotten about TinyURL.

    A.F. Branco #2.

  108. calli
    #2644739, posted on February 24, 2018 at 7:56 am

    The policeman employed to protect the students failed to do his duty.

  109. Tom
    #2644741, posted on February 24, 2018 at 7:56 am

    Google The Alleged $1.2 Billion Ponzi Scheme Sapping L.A.’s Trophy-Home Market:

    When real-estate developer Woodbridge Group of Companies bought the famous Owlwood estate in Los Angeles in September 2016, the $90 million transaction marked the pinnacle of a nearly four-year property acquisition spree. The company announced it planned to preserve the 1930s-era, Holmby Hills property—once owned by Tony Curtis and later by the pop duo Sonny & Cher—renovate it and add square footage before relisting it.

    By July 2017, with none of the work completed, Woodbridge put the property back on the market for $180 million, far above the record price for a Los Angeles home. In a statement announcing the listing, Woodbridge chief executive Robert Shapiro said he’d assembled a team of well-known architects to convert and upgrade the property. He said the home had gotten significant market interest after the music mogul Jay-Z hosted a Grammy Awards party there earlier that year.

    According to the Securities and Exchange Commission, Mr. Shapiro was actually operating the company as a $1.2 billion Ponzi scheme, in which storied estates like Owlwood were a lure to draw investors. The SEC lawsuit, filed in December, claims that the company, controlled by Shapiro, sold unregistered securities to an estimated 7,000 retail investors—many of them elderly—who were told their funds would provide secured, short-term real-estate loans. Instead, most of the invested money funded real-estate purchases made by Shapiro-controlled shell companies, from luxury homes in L.A. to vacant lots, court papers allege. Investors collected “interest” checks that were largely funded by money from newer investors, the SEC alleges.

    RTWT

  111. cohenite
    #2644744, posted on February 24, 2018 at 8:05 am

    Infidel Tiger

    #2644664, posted on February 24, 2018 at 1:30 am

    Holy fucking duck shit. Not a only did theFBI ignore all warnings about the shooter in Florida, the school guard was a complete and utter faggot who let hose kids be slaughtered while he hid like a bitch:

    https://mobile.twitter.com/MarcACaputo/status/966804287203479552

    So that’s it; between the fbi and this gutless bastard that’s the reason for this not guns. Some of the comments are defending the guy’s decision not to go in and shoot the shooter. Terrible.

  112. Leigh Lowe
    #2644745, posted on February 24, 2018 at 8:10 am

    #2644699, posted on February 24, 2018 at 4:41 am

    Knight on the Liars (butter) knife fight.

    That incident was crying out for the Crocodile Dundee “that’s not a knife” treatment.

  113. calli
    #2644746, posted on February 24, 2018 at 8:13 am

    Or as a friend of mine puts it, “the Fall was worse than we thought.”

    Yes. Yes, it was.

  114. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2644750, posted on February 24, 2018 at 8:49 am

    Venezuela hasn’t paid the rent on their consulate in Miami since August.
    So they’ve been evicted by the landlord.

  115. zyconoclast
    #2644752, posted on February 24, 2018 at 8:59 am

    Bruce of Newcastle
    #2644714, posted on February 24, 2018 at 6:13 am
    For those guys arguing about women shooters.

    Stunning ex-KGB agent uses gun skills to win Olympic gold for Belarus

    The headline Belarus Olympic biathlete Darya Domracheva — an ex-KGB agent — is a renaissance woman

    A shorter headline: Ex KGB is a hottie who can shoot.

  116. Mak Siccar
    #2644753, posted on February 24, 2018 at 9:00 am

    The consequences of high immigration.

  119. Carpe Jugulum
    #2644757, posted on February 24, 2018 at 9:07 am

    calli
    #2644739, posted on February 24, 2018 at 7:56 am

    The policeman employed to protect the students failed to do his duty.

    He failed in a spectacular fashion, he had several advantages in his favour;

    reasonable awareness of the situation & location of the shooter
    The shooter didn’t know he was there
    If it was indoors, greater weapon maneuverability

    Quite simply he forgot the most basic tactics

    Speed, Surprise and Violence of action.

  120. stackja
    #2644758, posted on February 24, 2018 at 9:07 am

    1810 Governor Lachlan Macquarie issues a proclamation condemning cohabitation and immorality.

    Proclamation: 24 February 1810
    By His Excellency LACHLAN MACQUARIE,
    Esquire, Captain-General and Governor
    in Chief of the Territory of New South
    Wales and its Dependencies, &c. &c.

    WHEREAS HIS EXCELLENCY the GOVERNOR has seen with great Regret, the Immorality and Vice so prevalent among the Lower Classes of this Colony; and whereas he feels HIMSELF called upon in particular to reprobate and check, as far as lies in his Power, the scandalous and pernicious Custom so generally and shamelessly adopted throughout this Territory, of Persons of different Sexes COHABITING and living together, unsanctioned by the legal ties of MATRIMONY; and whereas the Consequences of this immoral and illicit Intercourse have been found (as might have been expected) not only highly injurious to the Interests of the Society at large, but oftentimes attended also with grievous Calamity to the Parties themselves, and the innocent Offspring of their Misconduct : — And whereas such Practices are a Scandal to RELIGION, to DECENCY, and to all GOOD GOVERNMENT; And whereas also, frequent Applications have been made on the part of divers Women, to the Court of Civil Jurisdiction, for the Grant of Letters of Administration of the Goods and Effects of Persons dying intestate, on the sole Ground of having lived for a Number of Years with the Deceased in a State of illegal and criminal intercourse; His Excellency the GOVERNOR, anxious to promote the Interests of Virtue (upon which those of Society must ever rest) by the Encouragement of lawful Marriage to preserve Morality and Decorum, and to protect the innocent Sufferers from the Consequences of such Practices; and hoping that the Frequency of such Connexions may be in a great Measure owing to an Ignorance of the Calamity which will probably result from them; and that a more extended Knowledge of this Circumstance may be the Means of checking the Formation of such Engagements in future, feels it his Duty hereby publicly to make known to the INHABITANTS of this Colony, that the mere Circumstance of Illegal Cohabitation (for whatever Length of Time) with any Man, confers no valid Title upon the Woman to the Goods and Effects of such Person, in Case he should die intestate; and that Letters of Administration of the Goods and Effects of Persons dying intestate cannot be legally granted to any Applicants upon such Grounds, and under such Circumstances as aforesaid; and that the distressful Consequences which must be felt in particular Instances from the Refusal of such Applicants, can alone be avoided by the Formation of honourable and legal Engagements.

  121. stackja
    #2644760, posted on February 24, 2018 at 9:08 am

    1968 John Gorton, having resigned from the Senate, gains a record vote to win the by-election for Harold Holt’s vacant seat.

  122. Shy Ted
    #2644761, posted on February 24, 2018 at 9:11 am

    Breaking news – A passenger vehicle struck a White House security barrier on Friday but did not breach it, and the female driver was immediately apprehended, the U.S. Secret Service said. CNN, citing unnamed law enforcement sources, said the woman intentionally drove into the barricade. She was known to the Secret Service, CNN reported, but the action of driving into the barricade was not directed at the president or anyone at the White House. Mental health issues may have been a factor, CNN said, citing the sources.
    I know it’s CNN so not a word can be trusted but has Malcolm something to tell us? And no description of the lady AND mental health issues. So she IS a muesli.

  123. twostix
    #2644762, posted on February 24, 2018 at 9:13 am

    There’s three thousand children at that highschool and it only has years 9-12.

    If anybody wants to find out what is creating these mentally deranged children they need to start with a school system that crams three thousand of them into one school, and importantly, the mass scale systems of control that are in place to make such a thing work.

  124. C.L.
    #2644763, posted on February 24, 2018 at 9:15 am

    This is why you don’t wear RMs with a suit.

  125. twostix
    #2644764, posted on February 24, 2018 at 9:17 am

    3000 teenagers 129 teachers and one, basically, rent-a-cop.

    It’s like a supersize version of lord of the flies.

  126. Helen
    #2644765, posted on February 24, 2018 at 9:19 am

    Thanks calli, stimp roger et al, I have got it on kindle. Now the dozer is unbogged, (seven feet deep in black clay mud at the rear end) I may have some time to read it! 🙂

  127. twostix
    #2644766, posted on February 24, 2018 at 9:19 am

    God turnbull is a weird looking guy, all out of proportion head to toe.

  129. stackja
    #2644769, posted on February 24, 2018 at 9:24 am

    Catherine Marriott named as the woman who says former Nationals leader Barnaby Joyce harassed her
    Staff writers and Annika Smethurst in Washington DC, News Corp Australia Network
    41 minutes ago
    Subscriber only
    FORMER West Australian Rural Woman of the Year recipient Catherine Marriott is reported to be the person who claims Barnaby Joyce sexually harassed her.

    The Weekend Australian reports that Ms Marriott’s lawyer, Emma Salerno, says her client, a respected figure in the agriculture community, wants the Nationals to follow her complaint through to its conclusion.

    “What was most difficult and what prevents a lot of people in circumstances like this (from coming forward) is the repercussions of being dragged through a scandal,” Ms Salerno told the paper. “It’s the last thing my client wanted.”

  130. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2644770, posted on February 24, 2018 at 9:24 am

    A lefty knows he’s really hit bottom when even the Washington Post thinks he’s an idiot.

    Trudeau’s India trip is a total disaster — and he has only himself to blame (WaPo 22 Feb)

    How did Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the world’s favorite liberal mascot — a feminist man, with movie-star good looks, a 50 percent female cabinet and a political lexicon that has replaced “mankind” with “peoplekind” (making millions swoon) — end up looking silly, diminished and desperate on his trip to India this week?

    Trudeau’s eight-day India expedition has been an absolute fiasco.

    Maybe after our next election the Canadian liberals could offer Turnbull the job as a replacement for Trudy. He has experience doing hostile takeovers and his policies would fit right in!

  131. twostix
    #2644772, posted on February 24, 2018 at 9:26 am

    We must be feeling pretty embarrased now that our childish pm and his provincial cabinet said all those vulgar things about Trump before he was elected…

    Must make it hard for us any great deals with the US now, right? I mean what are we missing out on now as a nation because of their vain retarded moral preening for the australian media class?

  132. twostix
    #2644773, posted on February 24, 2018 at 9:30 am

    “What was most difficult and what prevents a lot of people in circumstances like this (from coming forward) is the repercussions of being dragged through a scandal,” Ms Salerno told the paper. “It’s the last thing my client wanted.”

    Sure. Which is why she’s come out right at this exact moment. Because shes afraid of scandal.

  133. Shy Ted
    #2644775, posted on February 24, 2018 at 9:32 am

    Morning stroll, Radio National, Geraldine Doogue. Nonentity has a book coming out that needs free publicity. I’d forgotten how crushingly boring Craig Emerson was. “My mother made me do chores” “the nuns made me think of the less fortunate” “I worked for the UN and all I did was fill in forms” “I met Hillary Clinton and she’s a normal person”. Minor question about Barnaby and how it was quite different to his own marital indiscretion. Book’s called The Boy From Baradine. I was going to suggest The Idiot From Indamooka but did a quick search if there was something more cutting. Search result says “We couldn’t find any matches for: craig emerson minister achievements”. Hon Dr Craig Emerson MP for a Dr he is.

  134. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2644776, posted on February 24, 2018 at 9:33 am

    The headline

    Zyconoclast – Yes the story headline was limp girlyman stuff so I put in the headline from the main Fox News webpage instead. 😀

  135. Chris
    #2644777, posted on February 24, 2018 at 9:35 am

    he had several advantages in his favour;

    reasonable awareness of the situation & location of the shooter
    The shooter didn’t know he was there
    If it was indoors, greater weapon maneuverability

    Quite simply he forgot the most basic tactics

    Speed, Surprise and Violence of action.

    Training. There is a huge difference between a school cop trained to not make waves for bureaucrats, and a pointy-end working copper.
    We should be training not just police for the fast and violent response, but also the bystanders.
    And when we get one alive, maim him on the spot – to encourage the others.

  136. cohenite
    #2644778, posted on February 24, 2018 at 9:35 am

    The punters don’t think much of our Catherine and the timing of her allegation against old beetroot:

    https://www.facebook.com/dallas.beaufort/posts/10155480873989370

  137. stackja
    #2644779, posted on February 24, 2018 at 9:38 am

    Transgender Kiwi weightlifter gets green light to compete in Gold Coast games
    Jack Houghton, Exclusive, The Daily Telegraph
    February 24, 2018 12:00am
    Subscriber only
    AUSTRALIA has called for a champion transgender woman weightlifter to be banned from the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games because she has an unfair advantage over female rivals.

    Australian Weightlifting Federation CEO Michael Keelan fired off a protest letter to Games officials after New Zealander Laurel Hubbard — formerly a successful male weightlifter named Gavin — was granted permission to compete in the women’s event.

    Officials have ruled Hubbard has met international guidelines after undergoing at least 12 months of hormone therapy and recording low levels of testosterone in tests.

  138. Shy Ted
    #2644781, posted on February 24, 2018 at 9:40 am

    C.L.
    #2644763, posted on February 24, 2018 at 9:15 am
    This is why you don’t wear RMs with a suit.
    Weren’t the Trumbles allowed on the red carpet?

  139. H B Bear
    #2644782, posted on February 24, 2018 at 9:41 am

    The Legover-Man reappears, an R-G-R zombie to remind us how bad the Liars were and what we can look forward to.

  140. stackja
    #2644783, posted on February 24, 2018 at 9:42 am

    Prahran Market losing money, new figures show, as traders talk about future fears
    Rebecca Di Nuzzo, Stonnington Leader
    February 24, 2018 12:00am
    Subscriber only

    PRAHRAN Market is haemorrhaging money, plummeting from a $829,000 profit in 2011 to a $24,000 loss last year.

    The unaudited figures come from Stonnington Council’s annual report — and traders say they paint a terrifying picture for the market’s viability.

    Current trader Chris, who declined to have his real name published, thought new management should be brought in to save the market.

    Records show the market has made dramatic year-on-year profit falls since 2011, with profits tumbling $853,000 in about six years.

    Christopher Young was appointed as general manager in 2011.

    The Leader recently visited the market to speak with traders. Almost all the traders we spoke to agreed to talk only on condition of anonymity.

    All but one complained of a lack of foot traffic, falling sales and ever-increasing rents.

    Many said they felt money had been wasted in recent years to revamp the Harvest Hall and introduce tables and seating, and worried the large number of vacant shops made the market less attractive.

    Some raised questions about a business trip management took overseas at the market’s expense.

    Former trader George Zervides, who operated the Health Bowl cafe in the market’s Harvest Hall until December, said many stallholders were afraid to speak up publicly in case their leases weren’t renewed.

    He said the culture and morale at the market was at an all-time low, and he questioned management’s performance, given the market’s rapidly falling profits.

    A letter sent to traders by Prahran Market management, also seen by the Leader, in May the same year announced Mr Young had been appointed as the new general manager.

  141. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2644784, posted on February 24, 2018 at 9:42 am

    3000 teenagers 129 teachers and one, basically, rent-a-cop.
    It’s like a supersize version of lord of the flies.

    Even more accurate than you think. Don’t miss the link that Stimpy found:

    Oh it allegedly gets much better.

    I mentioned a little of the full bore progressive craziness of the Broward County schools system some days ago, but from Stimp’s link it’s far worse than I’d read. The move of the gangs into the schools because arresting young crims is verboten is as logical as night following day, and is utterly evil. Amazing and horrifying.

  142. calli
    #2644785, posted on February 24, 2018 at 9:48 am

    Officials have ruled Hubbard has met international guidelines after undergoing at least 12 months of hormone therapy and recording low levels of testosterone in tests.

    I presume doctors also swapped his skeleton and muscles for a female’s.

  143. destroyer D69
    #2644786, posted on February 24, 2018 at 9:52 am

    Trump is playing Turnbull like a strad violin..Give him some limelight,a spot on the centre stage, let him think that he really matters , and then he can piss off and continue to destroy his country.

  145. Nick
    #2644788, posted on February 24, 2018 at 9:53 am

    3000 teenagers 129 teachers and one, basically, rent-a-cop.
    It’s like a supersize version of lord of the flies.

    Shit yeah. The ratios are mind boggling.

  146. Baldrick
    #2644790, posted on February 24, 2018 at 9:54 am

    Australian Weightlifting Federation CEO Michael Keelan fired off a protest letter to Games officials after New Zealander Laurel Hubbard — formerly a successful male weightlifter named Gavin — was granted permission to compete in the women’s event.

    Nope, I have no idea which one is Gavin. Absolutely none.

  147. stackja
    #2644792, posted on February 24, 2018 at 9:55 am

    Ms Marriott is a former chief executive of the Kimberley Pilbara Cattlemen’s Association.

    Alf Garnett and his “silly old moo”

  148. calli
    #2644793, posted on February 24, 2018 at 9:55 am

    From Bruce’s link:

    Again, over time, the most corrupt police officers within the system became the police inside the schools. These officers were those who are best skilled at identifying the political objectives and instructions.

    Those “School Cops” also have special privileges. It’s a great gig. They get free “on campus” housing close to the schools they are assigned to etc. They’re crooked as hell and the criminal kids how just how to play them. It’s a game. Also an open secret.

    Good grief.

  149. zyconoclast
    #2644795, posted on February 24, 2018 at 9:57 am

    “What was most difficult and what prevents a lot of people in circumstances like this (from coming forward) is the repercussions of being dragged through a scandal,” Ms Salerno told the paper. “It’s the last thing my client wanted.”

    Sure. Which is why she’s come out right at this exact moment. Because shes afraid of scandal.

    Come on Barnaby Beetroot.
    Go scorched earth on her and sue now.
    Your reputation is in tatters and you have nothing to lose.
    The accuser on the other hand…

  150. Leigh Lowe
    #2644796, posted on February 24, 2018 at 10:02 am

    Breaking news – A passenger vehicle struck a White House security barrier on Friday but did not breach it, and the female driver was immediately apprehended, the U.S. Secret Service said. CNN, citing unnamed law enforcement sources, said the woman …

    Hilary?
    .

    … intentionally drove into the barricade. She was known to the Secret Service …

    Could be Hilary.
    .

    CNN reported, but the action of driving into the barricade was not directed at the president …

    Probably not Hilary.
    .

    Mental health issues may have been a factor …

    Yep, it’s Hilary.

  151. stackja
    #2644797, posted on February 24, 2018 at 10:03 am

    It’s time for a plebiscite on immigration James Morrow February 24, 2018 12:00am Subscriber only
    Last year the nation came together over the issue of same-sex marriage in a much derided but, for equality advocates, ultimately successful plebiscite. And aside from a few isolated instances of bad behaviour on both sides, a mature, positive debate took place.

    Why not do the same thing, but with immigration?

    The biggest complaint of those concerned about the level of immigration is that they never had a say, particularly with both major parties committed to “Big Australia”. Put it to the people that the number of new arrivals be wound back to, say, a historical average of around 100,000 for a decade, to give infrastructure a chance to catch up and the nation a chance to absorb those who’ve already arrived, and let them have their say.

    You never know, the answer may just surprise you.

    James Morrow is Opinion Editor of the Daily Telegraph. A migrant to Australia himself, he’s pretty sure he wouldn’t have let him in the country, either.

  152. zyconoclast
    #2644798, posted on February 24, 2018 at 10:04 am

    What is the bet that the WA Nats offered the complainant a good position on the next Senate ticket either in WA or Federally?

  153. johanna
    #2644800, posted on February 24, 2018 at 10:08 am

    The rationale behind all those statistical and behavioural manipulations in US schools to hide disparities between ethnic groups is being repeated here. In our case, it’s Aborigines and Muslims who are being favoured, because any disparities in behaviour and academic performance can only be due to racism, so we are told by our betters.

    It would be laughable, except for two things.

    One is that students who are actually trying to learn get held back by the bad behaviour and lousy attitudes of those who are not interested in learning. Not only are their classes disrupted, but they are shackled by the tyranny of low expectations so that the problem kids don’t look so bad in comparison.

    The second is that these kids learn that they can get away with just about anything, including assaulting teachers and other students, and then go out into the wider world to wreak havoc on the general population. And then, especially the indigenous criminals find that exactly the same rules apply. Aborigines get away with things every day that a white person would be thrown in the slammer for, because of the endless crocodile tears about incarceration rates. So why would they change their behaviour? This also applies to a numerically small but very dangerous group of non-indigenous offenders who have learned to play the victim card.

    The elevation of victimhood is having terrible effects in schools and more widely. Since it’s such a fruitful career path for so many academics and do-gooders, I’m not expecting change any time soon.

  154. zyconoclast
    #2644801, posted on February 24, 2018 at 10:11 am

    In March last year Rebecca White, at 34 the youngest member of Tasmania’s parliament, became leader and began the job of rebuilding a party struggling to recover from a drubbing in the 2014 election.

    She soon had a reputation for being smart, well-briefed, hard-working and well-presented. Comparisons were soon made between her and New Zealand’s new leader, Jacinda Ardern, herself seen as part of a trend of new voices in global progressive politics.

  155. nemkat
    #2644803, posted on February 24, 2018 at 10:12 am

    The punters don’t think much of our Catherine and the timing of her allegation against old beetroot:
    Maybe not, but unless Old Beetroot is some kind of Royalty we haven’t been told about, then he doesn’t qualify for Noblesse Oblige.
    Can’t see him suing, though.
    Barnaby does appear to have a thing for masculine women, though.
    Anyone know how long he spent at that Jesuit boarding school?

  156. zyconoclast
    #2644804, posted on February 24, 2018 at 10:12 am

    Beaches around La Perouse closed after ‘great white shark’ attack

    Beaches around La Perouse are closed after a woman suffered deep cuts to her leg in a shark attack at dusk on Friday.

    Paramedics treated the woman, aged in her 50s, for significant lacerations to one of her legs after they were called to Congwong Beach in Botany Bay National Park about 7pm.

  157. C.L.
    #2644805, posted on February 24, 2018 at 10:15 am

    ABC Online’s Zoe Daniel and Roscoe Whalan prove the NRA’s point:

    The NRA says the media loves covering mass shootings, but trust me we don’t.

    They got another article out of a massacre to prove they don’t mine massacres for articles.

  158. stackja
    #2644807, posted on February 24, 2018 at 10:16 am

    An electric train is moving north at 100mph and a wind is blowing to the west at 10mph. Which way does the smoke blow?

  159. zyconoclast
    #2644809, posted on February 24, 2018 at 10:20 am

    Big investors backed shareholder campaigns on climate, human rights

    It had already been a challenging year for BHP by the time its new chairman, Ken MacKenzie, took to the stage at the company’s AGM last November.

    The complex repercussions of the deadly Samarco mine disaster in Brazil two years before rolled on and combative hedge fund Elliott had spent much of the year using its toe-hold shareholding to push for a radical shake-up.

    Against that backdrop a resolution lobbed by a tiny group of retail shareholders coordinated by a Canberra NGO, questioning BHP’s membership of groups like the Minerals Council of Australia (MCA) and its response to climate change, seemed like a third-order issue.

    BHP had already been on the front foot; pledging to review its peak body memberships, and to spell out how its policies on climate and energy diverged from the MCA and others.

    “Our climate change strategy is tied to economic growth, so our sustained growth is not possible without an effective response,” MacKenzie told shareholders in a speech emphasising the importance of BHP’s social licence.

    But some big investors, it seems, were not satisfied. As MacKenzie finished his speech it would soon be revealed that the votes backing the resolution had reached a discomfiting level of almost 10 per cent. Not only that – there were also a high number of abstentions, more than 5 per cent.

    Who had ignored the board’s call to vote against the resolution? The answer to that question was not widely known until now.

    Proxy voting disclosures, compiled by proxy intelligence firm Proxy Insight and made available to Fairfax Media, throw up some surprisingly big names – and not just at BHP.

    Analysis of several votes, including at the Woolworths, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Origin Energy and Oil Search annual meetings, shows some of those who sided with NGO-led rebellions are serious hitters in the investment world.

    In BHP’s case they included Australian asset manager BT Investment Management, part-owned by Westpac Bank with $98 billion in funds under management, and big European asset managers Deutsche and Nordea.

    Also voting yes were a clutch of industry super funds from Australia, and the US$300 billion-plus Californian pension fund CalPERS. And then there was Schroders – the London asset manager that, according to Bloomberg data, ranks among BHP’s top 10 shareholders.

    And as for Elliott and its stake? It hasn’t disclosed how it voted, and declined to tell Fairfax Media when asked.

  160. Eyrie
    #2644810, posted on February 24, 2018 at 10:22 am

    Rebecca White won’t be able to do too much damage. It is Tasmania after all.

  161. Helen
    #2644811, posted on February 24, 2018 at 10:23 am

    cohenite
    #2644778, posted on February 24, 2018 at 9:35 am

    The punters don’t think much of our Catherine and the timing of her allegation against old beetroot:

    https://www.facebook.com/dallas.beaufort/posts/10155480873989370

    Comment under the post

    Is this the same Cath Marriott who was involved in the campaign to get Cathy McGowan in to Parliament?

    “The campaign to get rid of Mirabella started in May 2012, in Melbourne’s inner suburbs. A group of 20-somethings who’d grown up in Indi, including Cathy McGowan’s nieces and nephews, were disillusioned with Mirabella and felt that issues they cared about, such as climate change, public transport, marriage equality, health and education, were being ignored.

    A few of these young people, as well as some like-minded people in Indi, including McGowan, began meeting in the Wangaratta public library. These people, who called themselves “Voice for Indi”, met in semi-clandestine fashion because some feared Mirabella would “blacklist” them. “It was a real and tangible fear,” says local community development consultant Susan Benedyka. “I knew that if the former member was re-elected, I would be putting my future contracts in peril and any recommendations to Commonwealth boards in jeopardy.”

    The Voice for Indi volunteers had several gripes. They felt Indi, as a safe seat, had become a backwater, and that the two-party system had failed them. Many were annoyed that Mirabella, along with four other MPs, refused to apologise to the Stolen Generations. Others saw her appearance on ABC TV’s Q&A in July 2012 – when she recoiled from Simon Sheikh, then national director of activist group Get Up!, after he passed out and face-planted on the desk next to her – as emblematic of her lack of compassion. (Mirabella, who has only peripheral vision in her right eye, says she thought Sheikh was pretending to fall asleep from boredom as Labor’s then climate change minister Greg Combet spoke.)

    Many in the electorate – and not just Voice for Indi members – believed she was rude, abrupt and talked at people. “She is extraordinarily clever,” says Cath Marriott, a farmer who was heavily involved in a local Liberal branch but now supports McGowan. “But I think Sophie is a prime example of somebody who has completely alienated herself from the grassroots needs of the electorate.”

  163. The Barking Toad
    #2644814, posted on February 24, 2018 at 10:28 am

    H/t Shy Ted @ & 7:44 and 9:32

    FMD!

    Just read the self indulgent crap from Emerson in the Oz.

    Is there any Labor party face Gillard didn’t sit on?

  164. calli
    #2644816, posted on February 24, 2018 at 10:30 am

    An electric train is moving north at 100mph and a wind is blowing to the west at 10mph. Which way does the smoke blow?

    Presumably a pre-90’s electric train. Depends if the windows are shut.

  165. Tel
    #2644817, posted on February 24, 2018 at 10:31 am

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HnPZ1yuoFIc

    Something to think about in the light of the failure of various law enforcement branches in the US to prevent the recent school shooting, or even to engage the shooter.

  166. twostix
    #2644818, posted on February 24, 2018 at 10:31 am

    At the administrative level they run maxi-schools in the US like prisons. Using the same psychological programs and systems to make them operate at that scale while having as little interaction between the prisoners/students and administration as possible (who are outnumbered 30 to one by a literal army of 14-18 year olds).

    At the foundation of it all is the mass drugging of troublesome kids.

  167. stackja
    #2644819, posted on February 24, 2018 at 10:32 am

    Helen
    #2644811, posted on February 24, 2018 at 10:23 am

    Thank you.

  168. The Barking Toad
    #2644821, posted on February 24, 2018 at 10:34 am

    Thanks for the ‘toons Tom. Again

    Where did you find Broelman? Not bad stuff.

  169. stackja
    #2644822, posted on February 24, 2018 at 10:34 am

    Tel
    #2644817, posted on February 24, 2018 at 10:31 am
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HnPZ1yuoFIc

    Something to think about in the light of the failure of various law enforcement branches in the US to prevent the recent school shooting, or even to engage the shooter.

    Great Society.

  170. nemkat
    #2644823, posted on February 24, 2018 at 10:34 am

    She is extraordinarily clever,” says Cath Marriott, a farmer who was heavily involved in a local Liberal branch but now supports McGowan. “But I think Sophie is a prime example of somebody who has completely alienated herself from the grassroots needs of the electorate.”

    That’s interesting. Maybe Joyce didn’t want to be targeted by GetUp, like Wilson Tuckey, Mirabella, and Andrew Nikolic were.
    Cathy McGowan also has a background in the NFF

  171. hzhousewife
    #2644824, posted on February 24, 2018 at 10:37 am

    Someone got a laugh this morning in the coffee queue when they explained that Barney should have gone for a bloke, then the media would have lauded him for being “out and proud”.

  172. stackja
    #2644825, posted on February 24, 2018 at 10:41 am

    Tom
    #2644710, posted on February 24, 2018 at 4:55 am

    Found it. The Deep State!

  173. The Barking Toad
    #2644827, posted on February 24, 2018 at 10:43 am

    Christ on a bike..

    Even more accurate than you think. Don’t miss the link that Stimpy found:

    That link BoN @9:42 is incredible – school discipline here heading the same way

  174. nemkat
    #2644828, posted on February 24, 2018 at 10:43 am

    Someone got a laugh this morning in the coffee queue when they explained that Barney should have gone for a bloke, then the media would have lauded him for being “out and proud”.

    It didn’t work out that way for Peter Slipper.

  175. C.L.
    #2644829, posted on February 24, 2018 at 10:47 am

    I predict Joyce will be back home with the Mrs within 18 months.

  176. Eyrie
    #2644830, posted on February 24, 2018 at 10:49 am

    And paying for it every day.

  177. Caviar
    #2644831, posted on February 24, 2018 at 10:49 am

    The rationale behind all those statistical and behavioural manipulations in US schools to hide disparities between ethnic groups is being repeated here.

    The inevitable outcome of multiculturalism. Your generation supported this.

  178. egg_
    #2644834, posted on February 24, 2018 at 10:52 am

    3000 teenagers 129 teachers and one, basically, rent-a-cop.
    It’s like a supersize version of lord of the flies.

    Shit yeah. The ratios are mind boggling.

    Yup, but keyboards will know better.

  179. C.L.
    #2644835, posted on February 24, 2018 at 10:53 am

    Latest polls: America loves Trump more than Obama at same of their presidencies.
    50 to 45.
    Now, let’s take into account media fellatio of Obama vs. lunatic excoriation of Trump.
    I’d say that adjusted figure is something like Trump 80 percent vs. Obama 15 percent.

  180. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2644836, posted on February 24, 2018 at 10:53 am

    So, the school guard has a pistol on his hip, and looney tunes has an M16 rifle. How many of the Commando Commandos of the Cat would be prepared to take on those odds? Nah, didn’t think so.

    Oh I would.
    Just another day at work doing the F$CKING JOB I AM EMPLOYED TO DO.
    Also the sound of screaming f$cking kids and gunshots would possibly pique my interest in becoming involved somehow.
    Plus it’s not racist if a crazy person shoots a crazy person.
    We are allowed to, on special occasions.

  181. Myrddin Seren
    #2644838, posted on February 24, 2018 at 10:56 am

    Have a look at this:

    Missing CDC employee left work sick 10 days ago, hasn’t been seen since, police say

    Okay – cue my standard Zombie Apocalypse meme.

    But have a look at the photos of the missing guy:

    Timothy Cunningham, 35, went to work on Feb. 12 and left sick, the Atlanta Police Department said. Cunningham, who studied at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, is a commander in the Public Health Service

    He is wearing a naval style uniform. In the Public Health Service ? The CDC is a branch of Sea Org ??

    Now I really am worried about what they are up to…

  182. egg_
    #2644839, posted on February 24, 2018 at 10:58 am

    nemkat
    #2644803, posted on February 24, 2018 at 10:12 am

    Why don’t you fvck off and share stories with old P about the Moree baths, you boring old horse’s hoof.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *