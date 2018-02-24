Liberty Quote
-
-
Open Forum: February 24, 2018
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
1
Woohoo! First
Darn it!
Wake Me Up – Avicii (violin/cello/bass cover) – Simply Three
Clean Bandit – Rather Be ft. Jess Glynne [Official Video]
Lets gets mellow
I don’t want to waste this from close to midnight.
WHY ARE WOMEN BETTER SHOOTERS?
Our bodies are built differently than men. In sports like football this may be a disadvantage, but for sports like mountain climbing and long-distance shooting, our unique body structure actually works as a benefit. Wider hips and a lower distribution of weight provide women with more balance and control. According to expert marksman (or markswoman) Launi Mieli, head coach of the Air Force Academy rifle team and the only American woman to win an Olympic gold in small-bore rifle, “Women have a lower center of gravity and I think that gives them a distinct advantage in shooting from the standing position. I think they have better balance.”
Indeed, when I did my Commonwealth coaching qualifications, this was pointed out to us, with particular reference to offhand pistol shooting, where a woman’s hip structure allows her to actually “lock” into position more so than a male’s.
And this is where Barnaby Beetroot’s problems began.
Moaning
Otto (von Bismarck)
Something about a Barndoor and a handful of seed?
See my rebuttal to this horse shit at the end of the Wednesday thread.
Candy Dulfer & David A. Stewart – Lily Was Here
Chris Botti Night Sessions ( Full Album )
Let’s not forget that the Coalition government negotiated with a member of Islamic State so she and her sprog could return to Australia. Note they neglected to inform the public what they were doing on our behalf until months after their return.
What did the negotiations entail? Seriously what was there to negotiate? What’s the bet she’s running around Western Sydney in a niqab collecting Centrelink payments and her sprog will be raised as a Pius Muslim. What could possibly go wrong?
Also note that after six months the AFP are still trying to work out whether to charge the traitorous moll. Utterly incompetent morons.
The sooner Tony Abbott destroys the Liberal Party the better.
Douglas Murray explains the “intellectual dark web” and how the right is fighting back against the left MSM.
“Because of the prevalence of outrage culture in Britain and America, a range of modern orthodoxies, on issues such as gender and trans, have been adopted extraordinarily swiftly. On such issues discussion has been shut down almost entirely. Not least because the mainstream media has become terrified of ever being caught on the ‘wrong side’ of any debate. As a result, the public has been starved of the full and frank discussion a healthy society should have if it is to arrive at remotely healthy conclusions. Before the internet, the resistance to this would have found it hard to be heard. Today, it can be heard above the noise of the one-time gatekeepers.”
So you’re saying my pot gut makes me the next Michael Diamond?
The sooner Tony Abbott destroys the Liberal Party the better.
Barnaby Beetroot can can down the Nats at the same time.
Call it a synchronised suicide bombing. They must go down doing the only useful thing that have done in over 30 years in Parliament.
So you’re saying my pot gut makes me the next Michael Diamond?
Your pot gut maybe.
The dangly bits below your gut throw you off balance.
Removed the offending dangly bits, you become as good as the womens.
Thank God that last thread got ditched. The sheliahs around there were starting to ask difficult questions.
Fresh start.
Christopher Cross – The Best Of Christopher Cross (Full Album)
Just as a change over who can shoot, and who can’t?
Shooting isn’t actually a sport. I’d much prefer to see a few rounds of them knocking down those clay pigeons with a sling shot, spear or a boomerang.
We can only hope.
If you have something worth protecting, you need to put a balcony over it.
Shooting isn’t actually a sport. I’d much prefer to see a few rounds of them knocking down those clay pigeons with a sling shot, spear or a boomerang.
My definition of sport is if the winner can be objectively determined by a score or measurement.
Anything else where the judges decide purely on opinion, then it is just an activity or pastime.
Politics is definitely not a sport then.
“Women have a lower center of gravity and I think that gives them a distinct advantage in shooting from the standing position. I think they have better balance.”
What kind of insane raving maniac would give a woman a gun?
Madness.
Hence, the advent of trolls and socks in furious agreement to shut down or derail discussion – case in point: the Depart and Barnaby threads.
Criag Emerson claims his abusive, bullying, wild moodswinging mother caused his 3-year affair with Julia Gillard.
While he was married.
With 3 children.
It’s all in his new book, coming out on Monday
Geeze The Oz is going downhill giving previews like this.
It might not have been Carroll … 🙁
Mere Christianity by C. S. Lewis.
Donald Trump. God bless his cotton socks.
Fascinating article, Splatacrobat.
If it weren’t for the internet, the Green-left establishment would have been entirely successful in shutting off any opposition to its avalanche of anthropogenic global warming propaganda. The internet allowed a few brave skeptics to become the David who slew the AGW Goliath.
I’ve had a loaded, cocked, 9mm F1 machine carbine, pointed straight at me, by a member of the Woman’s Royal Australian Air Force Corps. Believe me, Stimpy, I did wonder.
As an occasional contributor I would like to say it’s good to see splatacrobat back in the mix. Kudos for the avatar eh.
As mentioned on the other thread, a lost opportunity for the advancement of intercontinental relationships.
This doesn’t help
I think the reason why a Shelila pointing a machine gun at you might be worthy of further explaination. Go ahead. We won’t judge.
Mid thread record attempt – whilst the Cats sleep.
In my experience pointing and ready to go is the real deal
1st – Woo Whoo.
That was short lived.
Same reason some fellas think they are better at rooting, drinking and footballing. They are cockheads who have lost their fucking minds.
give it a crack. It would be informative to do a lineal study
Funny how they didn’t have a problem with their neighbours until they found jihadism.
People would like them more if they had found soap first.
Nothing sinister about it at all. Qualified weapons instructor, Royal Australian Air Force, posted to RAAF Base ##### awaiting an honorable discharge. “You’re a qualified weapons instructor, can you give us a hand to run a range practice for a few days while your papers come through.” A nervous WAAF, pointing a loaded and cocked F1 at me did cause me to wonder if my discharge was coming through…
Holy fucking duck shit. Not a only did theFBI ignore all warnings about the shooter in Florida, the school guard was a complete and utter faggot who let hose kids be slaughtered while he hid like a bitch:
https://mobile.twitter.com/MarcACaputo/status/966804287203479552
sorry about the ad.
Holy fucking duck shit. Not a only did theFBI ignore all warnings about the shooter in Florida, the school guard was a complete and utter faggot who let hose kids be slaughtered while he hid like a bitch:
Oh it allegedly gets much better.
Apparently the school ‘guard’ thought he did an excellent job because he called it in.
There’s said to be footage of him taking cover behind a concrete pillar while shooter was executing students well within range.
His Sherriff bagged him out thoroughly, and more tellingly so did his own union.
It’s a bit late for some parents to ask for a refund….. Jesus wept.
So, the school guard has a pistol on his hip, and looney tunes has an M16 rifle. How many of the Commando Commandos of the Cat would be prepared to take on those odds? Nah, didn’t think so.
The Weekend Australian:
Go to the police, then, dear. Otherwise STFU because I couldn’t care less what happened.
———
Many women in public life in the Western world are all going crazy right now and you know why?
Nothing to do with harassment; everything to do with the fact that they’re deeply, existentially unhappy trying to imitate men. They were sold a lie and they weren’t smart enough to spot it.
Standard measure.
Many are called few are chosen.
So much better if they chose better but hey
ZK2A
If you have point and cover, why not
He was employed to guard the school you faggot. He hid like a little bitch.
Are you telling us you would run and hide like a little bitch?
P.s a big man like you that has served in hot wars in Southern Africa must know that an AR-15 is not an M16. What are you playing at?
Ace of Spades editorialist J.J. Sefton:
If you have something worth protecting, you need to put a balcony over it.
Nothing wrong with a verandah over the tool shed.
Now I don’t want to get all armchair warrior here, albeit that the guy is paid for the job and should do it, accepting the risks involved.
BUT – any pistol against an M16 or AR15 means you’re seriously outgunned. Until you’re personally in that situation you don’t know what you’d do.
Personally, I’d like to think I could keep the comms rolling while putting at least a couple of rounds at the shooter, letting him know he’s not the only fox in the henhouse. After that, you’re guided by the actions of the shooter.
Ask your missus to dig a hole and bury the Labrador, and all hell breaks loose. I never patted the bastard once. Fed and watered the prick daily. Stupid grin on his face.
He started out on the verandah tied to a post, and ended up lying next to the matrimonial bed. Good riddance to him.
How the hell he I got away with it, I’ll never know. I should have been paying more attention.
Arma,
Chicks are weird like that. Their dog, their hole I say.
My Staffy’s a lovable old pest, but when she goes (at 14 she’s two years into red time already) it’ll be time for the extra big garbage bag, into the back of the ute and off to the tip.
Or – you could throw it over the fence, turn over about five inches of soil in the shape of a dog and put a cross up. Job done.
KD Just asking the question. Based on what I know circumstances affect the events.
The AR-15 (not M-16) is a semi-automatic rifle. The only advantages it lends over a pistol are range and a larger ammo capacity.
The short engagement distances inside a building negate the range advantage and the shooter has to change magazines sometime. An untrained person trying to change magazines under fire is generally like a monkey fornicating with a football and a rifle being longer than a pistol, it is much harder to maneuver in a building than a pistol.
Excepting a moron who yells something stupid like “Halt or I’ll shoot” the advantage of surprise is to the cop with the pistol.
Last but not least, it was his sworn duty to engage in order to protect the civilians. He’d been paid to do just that for many years. As Knuckle Dragger has pointed out there are ways to do that without charging into the shooter’s line of fire, but hiding outside isn’t one of them.
In other news, M3 has rolled over… Goodnight Australian economy.
I don’t want to go to too much expense here. When you say “cross”, that could basically mean a few small branches tied up with a rubber band? If so, it sounds like a plan.
Alternatively, I could throw the corpse in the freezer, lose a bet with mOnster, and offer him a home cooked meal. He claims JC’s steak was rubbish. “Dearly Departed Doggie” is more to his taste.
OB,
Yes they do. The days of cordoning, containing and negotiating these events are long gone (the Lindt Café doesn’t count because the baddie was in a stronghold and had taken hostages). The protocol here and in the US relating to active shooters is whether there’s one or 20 of you, you go in, hunt the shooter down and take him/her out. No challenges, ‘Stop Police’ or any of that, just getting the job done before more people get killed.
In this instance the guard’s inactivity let the shooter kill people until he was sick of it, get away from the school with a group of escaping students and get nearly an hour away before he was picked up. Sure, it may have been because of the description given by the guard but 17 kids paid for it.
No one would expect any Die Hard stuff – put a few rounds his way to let him know he has opposition and he’ll run (stops killing), kill himself (stops more killing) or have a crack at you. Which is what, ultimately, he was paid for.
Arma,
Sticks and a rubber band would be fine. And if Monty happens to be Korean, you’re really in luck.
Exactly. The shooter wouldn’t be expecting any opposition. That’s exactly why he was there in the first place.
yep the plan in the old days was contain isolate and resolve but hey I’m out of date
Armadillo
Kakushite
Pretty sure mOnts will get the subtle inference.
missed that one.
The poster you referred to is irrelevant to most anything from what I’ve noted on this site, outside of providing parlour games for willing participants
The shooter was “going about his business”. Quite a task, mentally at least. He should have been taken out.
“IT WAS THE LAST THING SHE WANTED”
What the hell did the stupid bint want? Joyce did right to resign but also did right to call this idiot woman and the WA Nationals’ bluff. Take it to the police
Normal rules of evidence to apply. Given Joyce just lost 300k p.a
Salary the efamation damages will be sweet. ALSO IF THE ALLEGATIONS ARE A PRIVATE INTERNAL WA NATIONAL PARTY (= independent) matter why is Corman pronouncing they are serious? Also why is not Sco Mo acting PM?
Can’t imagine being there and hearing the gun shots, the screams, and you are the only one there to protect them. The students have nothing. You have a gun. You sit and listen. Coward.
There’s something odd about people who hate dogs. Poor bastards dead now and probably better off.
Mark Knight on Victorianstan’s racehorse doping scandal.
Knight on the Liars (butter) knife fight.
Peter Broelman.
Mark Zanetti.
Peter Brookes.
Michael Ramirez #1.
Michael Ramirez #2.
A.F. Branco #1.
Lisa Benson.
Glenn McCoy.
Ben Garrison.
LOL. Can’t bring you A.F. Branco #2 because it has the word Joos in the Twitter image URL command string — a jumble of numbers and letters that identify each image. One in a million!
Thanks Tom.
Turnbull and Trump about to do a joint press conference.
For those guys arguing about women shooters.
Stunning ex-KGB agent uses gun skills to win Olympic gold for Belarus
Being Belorussian she can probably drink any Aussie under the table too…
Trump is congratulating Trumble for Australia’s “merit-based immigration system”.
That’s the new term for importing welfare parasites from moozley shitholes.
US immigration stats
A bit more winning:
North Korea PANIC as Trump announces ‘LARGEST EVER’ sanctions in crackdown on Kim
US to open Jerusalem embassy in May
He’s exploding all the right heads. I wonder if a journo will ask Turnbull in the Q&A after his Trump meeting whether Australia will move our embassy to Jerusalem too?
Australian
Imagine being able to ask a proper question of Mike Trumble during his press conference with the Trumpster:
Mike, if the POTUS pulled out of the Paris accord because it was a bad deal for his country, why do you continue to support a deal that only inflicts harm on your people?
Ahahaha. Trump just locked the fake news media out of his “news conference” with Trumble. He nominated only two questioners from neutral US media, including the Washington Examiner, and Trumble was able to nominate his only two questioners, Phabulous Phil Coorey from the Fakefacts anti-business daily and Keiran Gilbert from Their Sky.
BTW, WSJ’s Daniel Henninger on FNC just pointed out a terrible Trump clanger during his off-the-cuff comments with Trumble: Trump said America’s only mission in Syria was to defeat ISIS (which has already been achieved). As Henninger pointed out, Putin, Assad and the mullahs in Iran are celebrating the fact that, on Trump’s statement, the US is going to give them a clear run to further entrench their beachhead in Syria to wage war on Israel.
This is one of the risks of having an anti-politician in the White House.
Henninger doesn’t have much of a memory.
The Russians have been in Syria since 1956 and the Iranians have been there ever since the ayatollahs took over Tehran back in ’79. Trump and the allies hanging around eastern Syria hasn’t and won’t change that.
Helen you asked a question on the last OT.
The answer is The Abolition of Man by C.S. Lewis. That was Roger’s homework. 😃
Have you tried TinyURL?
While the deputy was outside:
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation-now/2018/02/18/florida-school-shooting-military-burial-sought-jrotc-hero/350050002/
Full military honors sounds about right to me, if not the Medal also. At least in their grieving his parents can be proud.
As for the deputy, he’ll have to live with it for the rest of his life. Wear the uniform and a gun, swear to defend and protect, get paid for it. Try isn’t optional, survival is.
Australians, we are rid of Joyce
He’s gone with young Nikki
You’re ruled by an Ineptocrat
Whose boss is called Lucy
Our land abounds with leftie gits
They get rich, it’s not fair
Your and my tax pays for them
Contributions for the final line welcome
And the anti Assad lot are mostly Isis clones.
ZK2A
He could have at least started firing his gun into the ground.
Started screaming at the f*ck nut.
Whatever.
If Craig Emerson claims his horrible mother is to blame for his affair with another horrible woman that would support one hypothesis that there is a tendency to choose partners similar to the parent who did not meet your needs. Unfortunately the partner usually turns out to have the same faults as the parent. Sorry cannot remember the name of the author of this psychological research.
The recommendations of Lucy’ Royal Commission into Youth Detention are exactly the same as the actual practices of the school board and various associated organisations in the US school shooting – whatever you do, don’t treat criminal behaviour as criminal behaviour.
Australian we are rid of Joyce
he’s gone with young Vikki
we ruled by an inept oh crap
who’s boss is called Lucy
Our Land abounds with leftie gits
they get rich in ways not fair
your and my taxes pay for them
and their flopping underwear
Or
And they really just don’t care
Or
It’s very hard to bear
Or
It’s enough make you stare
min
#2644732, posted on February 24, 2018 at 7:40 am
If Craig Emerson claims his horrible mother is to blame for his affair with another horrible woman that would support one hypothesis that there is a tendency to choose partners similar to the parent who did not meet your needs. Unfortunately the partner usually turns out to have the same faults as the parent. Sorry cannot remember the name of the author of this psychological research.
Freud and IMHO he nailed it. Not absolute but common enough. Tasmanians and hillbillies have perfected it – simply get together with the parent.
Or
And the ones from ‘over there’
This is a brutal takedown of the Florida kids being used by the left:
https://pjmedia.com/trending/mouths-babes-comes-great-deal-nonsense/
Thanks, Calli! I’d forgotten about TinyURL.
A.F. Branco #2.
The policeman employed to protect the students failed to do his duty.
Google The Alleged $1.2 Billion Ponzi Scheme Sapping L.A.’s Trophy-Home Market:
RTWT
Very good, Tom.
It reminds me of this sinister meme.
So that’s it; between the fbi and this gutless bastard that’s the reason for this not guns. Some of the comments are defending the guy’s decision not to go in and shoot the shooter. Terrible.
That incident was crying out for the Crocodile Dundee “that’s not a knife” treatment.
Yes. Yes, it was.
Venezuela hasn’t paid the rent on their consulate in Miami since August.
So they’ve been evicted by the landlord.
Bruce of Newcastle
#2644714, posted on February 24, 2018 at 6:13 am
For those guys arguing about women shooters.
Stunning ex-KGB agent uses gun skills to win Olympic gold for Belarus
The headline Belarus Olympic biathlete Darya Domracheva — an ex-KGB agent — is a renaissance woman
A shorter headline: Ex KGB is a hottie who can shoot.
The consequences of high immigration.
https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2018/02/if_immigration_creates_wealth_why_is_california_americas_poverty_capital.html
Bugger!
He failed in a spectacular fashion, he had several advantages in his favour;
reasonable awareness of the situation & location of the shooter
The shooter didn’t know he was there
If it was indoors, greater weapon maneuverability
Quite simply he forgot the most basic tactics
Speed, Surprise and Violence of action.
Breaking news – A passenger vehicle struck a White House security barrier on Friday but did not breach it, and the female driver was immediately apprehended, the U.S. Secret Service said. CNN, citing unnamed law enforcement sources, said the woman intentionally drove into the barricade. She was known to the Secret Service, CNN reported, but the action of driving into the barricade was not directed at the president or anyone at the White House. Mental health issues may have been a factor, CNN said, citing the sources.
I know it’s CNN so not a word can be trusted but has Malcolm something to tell us? And no description of the lady AND mental health issues. So she IS a muesli.
There’s three thousand children at that highschool and it only has years 9-12.
If anybody wants to find out what is creating these mentally deranged children they need to start with a school system that crams three thousand of them into one school, and importantly, the mass scale systems of control that are in place to make such a thing work.
This is why you don’t wear RMs with a suit.
3000 teenagers 129 teachers and one, basically, rent-a-cop.
It’s like a supersize version of lord of the flies.
Thanks calli, stimp roger et al, I have got it on kindle. Now the dozer is unbogged, (seven feet deep in black clay mud at the rear end) I may have some time to read it! 🙂
God turnbull is a weird looking guy, all out of proportion head to toe.
Hey, it happens …
Former Freemason, 51, found drunk and naked inside a huge pipe organ with a toy gun and remote-controlled police car says he got lost while trying to hand out cheeseburgers to the homeless.
A lefty knows he’s really hit bottom when even the Washington Post thinks he’s an idiot.
Trudeau’s India trip is a total disaster — and he has only himself to blame (WaPo 22 Feb)
Maybe after our next election the Canadian liberals could offer Turnbull the job as a replacement for Trudy. He has experience doing hostile takeovers and his policies would fit right in!
We must be feeling pretty embarrased now that our childish pm and his provincial cabinet said all those vulgar things about Trump before he was elected…
Must make it hard for us any great deals with the US now, right? I mean what are we missing out on now as a nation because of their vain retarded moral preening for the australian media class?
Sure. Which is why she’s come out right at this exact moment. Because shes afraid of scandal.
Morning stroll, Radio National, Geraldine Doogue. Nonentity has a book coming out that needs free publicity. I’d forgotten how crushingly boring Craig Emerson was. “My mother made me do chores” “the nuns made me think of the less fortunate” “I worked for the UN and all I did was fill in forms” “I met Hillary Clinton and she’s a normal person”. Minor question about Barnaby and how it was quite different to his own marital indiscretion. Book’s called The Boy From Baradine. I was going to suggest The Idiot From Indamooka but did a quick search if there was something more cutting. Search result says “We couldn’t find any matches for: craig emerson minister achievements”. Hon Dr Craig Emerson MP for a Dr he is.
Zyconoclast – Yes the story headline was limp girlyman stuff so I put in the headline from the main Fox News webpage instead. 😀
Training. There is a huge difference between a school cop trained to not make waves for bureaucrats, and a pointy-end working copper.
We should be training not just police for the fast and violent response, but also the bystanders.
And when we get one alive, maim him on the spot – to encourage the others.
The punters don’t think much of our Catherine and the timing of her allegation against old beetroot:
https://www.facebook.com/dallas.beaufort/posts/10155480873989370
C.L.
#2644763, posted on February 24, 2018 at 9:15 am
This is why you don’t wear RMs with a suit.
Weren’t the Trumbles allowed on the red carpet?
The Legover-Man reappears, an R-G-R zombie to remind us how bad the Liars were and what we can look forward to.
Even more accurate than you think. Don’t miss the link that Stimpy found:
I mentioned a little of the full bore progressive craziness of the Broward County schools system some days ago, but from Stimp’s link it’s far worse than I’d read. The move of the gangs into the schools because arresting young crims is verboten is as logical as night following day, and is utterly evil. Amazing and horrifying.
I presume doctors also swapped his skeleton and muscles for a female’s.
Trump is playing Turnbull like a strad violin..Give him some limelight,a spot on the centre stage, let him think that he really matters , and then he can piss off and continue to destroy his country.
LOL
https://youtu.be/b8fW8h-lZ3g
Shit yeah. The ratios are mind boggling.
Nope, I have no idea which one is Gavin. Absolutely none.
From Bruce’s link:
Good grief.
“What was most difficult and what prevents a lot of people in circumstances like this (from coming forward) is the repercussions of being dragged through a scandal,” Ms Salerno told the paper. “It’s the last thing my client wanted.”
Sure. Which is why she’s come out right at this exact moment. Because shes afraid of scandal.
Come on Barnaby Beetroot.
Go scorched earth on her and sue now.
Your reputation is in tatters and you have nothing to lose.
The accuser on the other hand…
Hilary?
.
Could be Hilary.
.
Probably not Hilary.
.
Yep, it’s Hilary.
What is the bet that the WA Nats offered the complainant a good position on the next Senate ticket either in WA or Federally?
The rationale behind all those statistical and behavioural manipulations in US schools to hide disparities between ethnic groups is being repeated here. In our case, it’s Aborigines and Muslims who are being favoured, because any disparities in behaviour and academic performance can only be due to racism, so we are told by our betters.
It would be laughable, except for two things.
One is that students who are actually trying to learn get held back by the bad behaviour and lousy attitudes of those who are not interested in learning. Not only are their classes disrupted, but they are shackled by the tyranny of low expectations so that the problem kids don’t look so bad in comparison.
The second is that these kids learn that they can get away with just about anything, including assaulting teachers and other students, and then go out into the wider world to wreak havoc on the general population. And then, especially the indigenous criminals find that exactly the same rules apply. Aborigines get away with things every day that a white person would be thrown in the slammer for, because of the endless crocodile tears about incarceration rates. So why would they change their behaviour? This also applies to a numerically small but very dangerous group of non-indigenous offenders who have learned to play the victim card.
The elevation of victimhood is having terrible effects in schools and more widely. Since it’s such a fruitful career path for so many academics and do-gooders, I’m not expecting change any time soon.
In March last year Rebecca White, at 34 the youngest member of Tasmania’s parliament, became leader and began the job of rebuilding a party struggling to recover from a drubbing in the 2014 election.
She soon had a reputation for being smart, well-briefed, hard-working and well-presented. Comparisons were soon made between her and New Zealand’s new leader, Jacinda Ardern, herself seen as part of a trend of new voices in global progressive politics.
The punters don’t think much of our Catherine and the timing of her allegation against old beetroot:
Maybe not, but unless Old Beetroot is some kind of Royalty we haven’t been told about, then he doesn’t qualify for Noblesse Oblige.
Can’t see him suing, though.
Barnaby does appear to have a thing for masculine women, though.
Anyone know how long he spent at that Jesuit boarding school?
Beaches around La Perouse closed after ‘great white shark’ attack
Beaches around La Perouse are closed after a woman suffered deep cuts to her leg in a shark attack at dusk on Friday.
Paramedics treated the woman, aged in her 50s, for significant lacerations to one of her legs after they were called to Congwong Beach in Botany Bay National Park about 7pm.
ABC Online’s Zoe Daniel and Roscoe Whalan prove the NRA’s point:
The NRA says the media loves covering mass shootings, but trust me we don’t.
They got another article out of a massacre to prove they don’t mine massacres for articles.
Big investors backed shareholder campaigns on climate, human rights
It had already been a challenging year for BHP by the time its new chairman, Ken MacKenzie, took to the stage at the company’s AGM last November.
The complex repercussions of the deadly Samarco mine disaster in Brazil two years before rolled on and combative hedge fund Elliott had spent much of the year using its toe-hold shareholding to push for a radical shake-up.
Against that backdrop a resolution lobbed by a tiny group of retail shareholders coordinated by a Canberra NGO, questioning BHP’s membership of groups like the Minerals Council of Australia (MCA) and its response to climate change, seemed like a third-order issue.
BHP had already been on the front foot; pledging to review its peak body memberships, and to spell out how its policies on climate and energy diverged from the MCA and others.
“Our climate change strategy is tied to economic growth, so our sustained growth is not possible without an effective response,” MacKenzie told shareholders in a speech emphasising the importance of BHP’s social licence.
But some big investors, it seems, were not satisfied. As MacKenzie finished his speech it would soon be revealed that the votes backing the resolution had reached a discomfiting level of almost 10 per cent. Not only that – there were also a high number of abstentions, more than 5 per cent.
Who had ignored the board’s call to vote against the resolution? The answer to that question was not widely known until now.
Proxy voting disclosures, compiled by proxy intelligence firm Proxy Insight and made available to Fairfax Media, throw up some surprisingly big names – and not just at BHP.
Analysis of several votes, including at the Woolworths, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Origin Energy and Oil Search annual meetings, shows some of those who sided with NGO-led rebellions are serious hitters in the investment world.
In BHP’s case they included Australian asset manager BT Investment Management, part-owned by Westpac Bank with $98 billion in funds under management, and big European asset managers Deutsche and Nordea.
Also voting yes were a clutch of industry super funds from Australia, and the US$300 billion-plus Californian pension fund CalPERS. And then there was Schroders – the London asset manager that, according to Bloomberg data, ranks among BHP’s top 10 shareholders.
And as for Elliott and its stake? It hasn’t disclosed how it voted, and declined to tell Fairfax Media when asked.
Rebecca White won’t be able to do too much damage. It is Tasmania after all.
Comment under the post
Is this the same Cath Marriott who was involved in the campaign to get Cathy McGowan in to Parliament?
“The campaign to get rid of Mirabella started in May 2012, in Melbourne’s inner suburbs. A group of 20-somethings who’d grown up in Indi, including Cathy McGowan’s nieces and nephews, were disillusioned with Mirabella and felt that issues they cared about, such as climate change, public transport, marriage equality, health and education, were being ignored.
A few of these young people, as well as some like-minded people in Indi, including McGowan, began meeting in the Wangaratta public library. These people, who called themselves “Voice for Indi”, met in semi-clandestine fashion because some feared Mirabella would “blacklist” them. “It was a real and tangible fear,” says local community development consultant Susan Benedyka. “I knew that if the former member was re-elected, I would be putting my future contracts in peril and any recommendations to Commonwealth boards in jeopardy.”
The Voice for Indi volunteers had several gripes. They felt Indi, as a safe seat, had become a backwater, and that the two-party system had failed them. Many were annoyed that Mirabella, along with four other MPs, refused to apologise to the Stolen Generations. Others saw her appearance on ABC TV’s Q&A in July 2012 – when she recoiled from Simon Sheikh, then national director of activist group Get Up!, after he passed out and face-planted on the desk next to her – as emblematic of her lack of compassion. (Mirabella, who has only peripheral vision in her right eye, says she thought Sheikh was pretending to fall asleep from boredom as Labor’s then climate change minister Greg Combet spoke.)
Many in the electorate – and not just Voice for Indi members – believed she was rude, abrupt and talked at people. “She is extraordinarily clever,” says Cath Marriott, a farmer who was heavily involved in a local Liberal branch but now supports McGowan. “But I think Sophie is a prime example of somebody who has completely alienated herself from the grassroots needs of the electorate.”
Linky no worky
https://www.facebook.com/dallas.beaufort/posts/10155480873989370
H/t Shy Ted @ & 7:44 and 9:32
FMD!
Just read the self indulgent crap from Emerson in the Oz.
Is there any Labor party face Gillard didn’t sit on?
Presumably a pre-90’s electric train. Depends if the windows are shut.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HnPZ1yuoFIc
Something to think about in the light of the failure of various law enforcement branches in the US to prevent the recent school shooting, or even to engage the shooter.
At the administrative level they run maxi-schools in the US like prisons. Using the same psychological programs and systems to make them operate at that scale while having as little interaction between the prisoners/students and administration as possible (who are outnumbered 30 to one by a literal army of 14-18 year olds).
At the foundation of it all is the mass drugging of troublesome kids.
Thank you.
Thanks for the ‘toons Tom. Again
Where did you find Broelman? Not bad stuff.
Great Society.
“She is extraordinarily clever,” says Cath Marriott, a farmer who was heavily involved in a local Liberal branch but now supports McGowan. “But I think Sophie is a prime example of somebody who has completely alienated herself from the grassroots needs of the electorate.”
That’s interesting. Maybe Joyce didn’t want to be targeted by GetUp, like Wilson Tuckey, Mirabella, and Andrew Nikolic were.
Cathy McGowan also has a background in the NFF
Someone got a laugh this morning in the coffee queue when they explained that Barney should have gone for a bloke, then the media would have lauded him for being “out and proud”.
Found it. The Deep State!
Christ on a bike..
Even more accurate than you think. Don’t miss the link that Stimpy found:
That link BoN @9:42 is incredible – school discipline here heading the same way
Someone got a laugh this morning in the coffee queue when they explained that Barney should have gone for a bloke, then the media would have lauded him for being “out and proud”.
It didn’t work out that way for Peter Slipper.
I predict Joyce will be back home with the Mrs within 18 months.
And paying for it every day.
The rationale behind all those statistical and behavioural manipulations in US schools to hide disparities between ethnic groups is being repeated here.
The inevitable outcome of multiculturalism. Your generation supported this.
Yup, but keyboards will know better.
Latest polls: America loves Trump more than Obama at same of their presidencies.
50 to 45.
Now, let’s take into account media fellatio of Obama vs. lunatic excoriation of Trump.
I’d say that adjusted figure is something like Trump 80 percent vs. Obama 15 percent.
So, the school guard has a pistol on his hip, and looney tunes has an M16 rifle. How many of the Commando Commandos of the Cat would be prepared to take on those odds? Nah, didn’t think so.
Oh I would.
Just another day at work doing the F$CKING JOB I AM EMPLOYED TO DO.
Also the sound of screaming f$cking kids and gunshots would possibly pique my interest in becoming involved somehow.
Plus it’s not racist if a crazy person shoots a crazy person.
We are allowed to, on special occasions.
Have a look at this:
Okay – cue my standard Zombie Apocalypse meme.
But have a look at the photos of the missing guy:
He is wearing a naval style uniform. In the Public Health Service ? The CDC is a branch of Sea Org ??
Now I really am worried about what they are up to…
nemkat
#2644803, posted on February 24, 2018 at 10:12 am
Why don’t you fvck off and share stories with old P about the Moree baths, you boring old horse’s hoof.