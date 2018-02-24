Tony Abbott should become leader of the Nationals

Posted on 7:25 pm, February 24, 2018 by Steve Kates

If we are seeking a genuine realignment of politics on the right, the Nationals should draft Tony Abbott into the leadership of their party. It would finally give the true conservative side of politics a foothold and spook the Liberals into shading more towards their traditional constituency than the Labor-Lite they have become.

36 Responses to Tony Abbott should become leader of the Nationals

  1. Peter Campion
    #2645168, posted on February 24, 2018 at 7:29 pm

    Prompted by an earlier comment on the open thread, I both text my regions’ daily newspaper and wrote to Tony…

    G’day Tony

    Here’s today’s submission to my regional newspaper’s opinion page…

    “Tony Abbott should switch to the Nats, be elected leader and become Deputy PM. You know it makes sense. Higgs, Tolga”

    Tony, to we simple “weatherboard and iron” folk it makes excellent sense.

    You and Barnyard are the two best retail pollies we have. Yet you were both deposed by the leftstream media. Against the will of your electors.

    Pitch in with the Nats, Tony. Be the new leader there. Take any worthwhile Libs with you. Form a coalition with Cory’s Conservatives. Set a new agenda.

    Australia needs that option.

    Every watermelon-head in Australia would explode simultaneously, and that alone would be worth the price of admission.

    The media would be exposed as the hopeless partisan player they are. The internet rules anyway.

    You won’t be judged disloyal by anyone rational. The Libs’ structure was hijacked years ago. They’re leftists now. They left you, mate.

    We’re fed up to the back teeth with capital city socialists setting every agenda, corrupting science, choking productivity and freedom and sending us broke.

    C’mon, Tony. You know it makes sense!

  2. Gavin R Putland
    #2645172, posted on February 24, 2018 at 7:35 pm

    Yeah, an old DLP type like Tony would be almost socialist enough to lead the Nats.

  3. Neenee
    #2645174, posted on February 24, 2018 at 7:41 pm

    The Prime Minister should be chosen at a meeting of every elected representative in the Coalition. If this had occurred in September 2015 Abbott probably would have won.

    The Nationals should insist on this as a condition of the new Coalition Agreement which must be signed by the new National leader and the Liberal leader next Monday if the Coalition is to continue.

    Another possibility is for someone like Abbott (and/or Joyce or Christiansen) to simply withdraw from the Coalition to sit on the cross-bench and deny Turnbull a parliamentary majority unless this more equitable practice is implemented.

  4. jupes
    #2645178, posted on February 24, 2018 at 7:47 pm

    If we are seeking a genuine realignment of politics on the right, the Nationals should draft Tony Abbott into the leadership of their party.

    Now that would be genuinely funny.

  5. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2645179, posted on February 24, 2018 at 7:48 pm

    Sadly I don’t agree.

    I think, without knowing Mr Abbott’s mind, he believes he should remain with the Liberal Party to retain the conservative Menzies core. When the next election wipes out and discredits the Photios wet progressives he and other like-minded Libs will be ready to take over the structure and purge the Gramscians.

    Failing that the Liberal Party is dead.

    It may well be dead now, but a residual structure which can be built on remains. We’ve seen the difficulties that new parties like PHON, PUP, ALA and the AC have had, so keeping the furniture intact may be a reasonable strategy.

  6. zyconoclast
    #2645183, posted on February 24, 2018 at 7:56 pm

    Even if that was a good idea, which it is not. Who wants Abbott back, really?

    The Nationals leadership contenders will be happy to be deputy PM until they get flicked from government in 2019.

    Looks great on the CV, speaking tours, book covers and boosts the retirement benefits.
    Tony has had his turn.

    Also remember the last time a Lib tried to become a Nat to stay in cabinet McFarlane.
    That failed, so will this.

  7. RobK
    #2645185, posted on February 24, 2018 at 8:00 pm

    At some point something has to give. I doubt it will happen but I don’t think it’s a bad idea and haven’t heard a better one. Unfortunately a dreary cycle of entrenched socialism to cleanse voters conscience is more likely. Somewhat unimaginative and costly.

  8. Philippa Martyr
    #2645198, posted on February 24, 2018 at 8:13 pm

    Gavin, you’re dead right.

    Bruce, it pains me to say this, but Abbott is not liberal, nor especially conservative, and so I beg to differ.

    I would be glad to see the Liberal Party die. The idea that it’s the thin blue line between us and anarchy has been conclusively disproven since 2007.

  9. egg_
    #2645199, posted on February 24, 2018 at 8:13 pm

    I think, without knowing Mr Abbott’s mind, he believes he should remain with the Liberal Party to retain the conservative Menzies core. When the next election wipes out and discredits the Photios wet progressives he and other like-minded Libs will be ready to take over the structure and purge the Gramscians.

    +1

  10. egg_
    #2645200, posted on February 24, 2018 at 8:15 pm

    Who’d want to join the snakes with the (WA) leaker?

  11. herodotus
    #2645203, posted on February 24, 2018 at 8:17 pm

    Yeah, an old DLP type like Tony would be almost socialist enough to lead the Nats.

    Resentment of agricultural assistance is often the hallmark of the truly unreconstructed socialist left.

  12. herodotus
    #2645207, posted on February 24, 2018 at 8:19 pm

    Even if that was a good idea, which it is not. Who wants Abbott back, really?

    Quite a few people commenting on Sinc’s last effort.

  13. stackja
    #2645208, posted on February 24, 2018 at 8:22 pm

    I wonder who was the 2GB listener who suggested this, this morning? Someone here?

  14. memoryvault
    #2645210, posted on February 24, 2018 at 8:24 pm

    Now that would be genuinely funny.

    A lot of emotions spring to mind, Jupes, and unfortunately humour isn’t one of them.
    Now please excuse me while I go throw up.

  15. candy
    #2645211, posted on February 24, 2018 at 8:25 pm

    TA does not have a rural background. Sure he probably has good grip of some issues, but from what I see the Nats want a genuine rural person as leader. You know, born in a country town, lived in a country town, went to work in a country town. And sure, made good, but the roots are country.

    M. Turnbull is ideally suited to Libs as he has spent much time in the wealthy parts of Sydney and mixes with the privileged and elite very easily and is suited to that scene.

    Horses for courses.

  16. memoryvault
    #2645213, posted on February 24, 2018 at 8:27 pm

    Quite a few people commenting on Sinc’s last effort.

    Desperation borne on the cusp of madness.

  17. stackja
    #2645215, posted on February 24, 2018 at 8:27 pm

    candy I have never seen MT mix like TA. Even JH got out and about.

  18. Nerblnob
    #2645216, posted on February 24, 2018 at 8:28 pm

    You got it right about media Vs internet. Look at Trump – ignores the media lecturing him. As did Thatcher and Reagan, so it predates internet.

  19. candy
    #2645220, posted on February 24, 2018 at 8:30 pm

    Bruce, it pains me to say this, but Abbott is not liberal, nor especially conservative, and so I beg to differ.

    I think he is quite conservative, otherwise I would not support him so much. His views on marriage, abortion and social issues, and self reliance and stamina, and freedom, to be rewarded for achievement because achievement is good.

    Very old fashioned values.

    Philippa, I hope you are really well now after the health incident you disclosed last year? Sorry to be rude, but hope all is good with you.

  20. stackja
    #2645221, posted on February 24, 2018 at 8:30 pm

    Helping the ALP is seen as progress?

  21. candy
    #2645224, posted on February 24, 2018 at 8:33 pm

    candy I have never seen MT mix like TA. Even JH got out and about.

    I think MT he would be nice to have a coffee with, stackja. He’s a very educated, erudate gentleman, but TA is just more involved, more interesting as a man. M. Turnbull would look at his phone while he talked.

  22. memoryvault
    #2645225, posted on February 24, 2018 at 8:35 pm

    I think he is quite conservative, otherwise I would not support him so much.

    You’re a blond, arern’t you Candy?

  23. Perth Trader
    #2645243, posted on February 24, 2018 at 9:01 pm

    Tony Abbot increased taxes on ‘ciggis’ and income to please the left…he’ll never get my vote again.

  24. gary
    #2645244, posted on February 24, 2018 at 9:02 pm

    I think it unlikely that Turnbull will be the first PM since Howard in 2007 to last a full term in government as the PM. Abbott should stay in the Liberals – he may get a 2nd chance as PM – although he may have to lead the liberals to victory from opposition again.

  25. EvilElvis
    #2645248, posted on February 24, 2018 at 9:10 pm

    When the next election wipes out and discredits the Photios wet progressives he and other like-minded Libs will be ready to take over the structure and purge the Gramscians.

    I hate to say it but the reverse may eventuate, BoN. Imagine the last hopes for the libs (Hasties etc) being turfed by constituents pissed off at Mal while the Photios faggots retain their city seats because progressive..

  26. Caviar
    #2645252, posted on February 24, 2018 at 9:21 pm

    Abbott is a city slicker but as a sportsmen, firey and straight talker I am willing to view him as an honourary country bloke

  27. Entropy
    #2645254, posted on February 24, 2018 at 9:26 pm

    EvilElvis is right. The arseholes in the photios mob and the black hand dickheads have the safe seats. They will be all that is left in a rotted mouldy husk.

  28. Spring is coming
    #2645263, posted on February 24, 2018 at 9:32 pm

    National Party still has traits of being Rural Socialists. Whenever their business model breaks down they expect the taxpayer to insure them. Privatise the profits and public to cover the losses.

  29. Candy
    #2645273, posted on February 24, 2018 at 9:47 pm

    Poor form of Donald Trump to blame the guard who froze up or whatever. This guy has to live with some shame forever. It could be any of us. Who’s to know how you would react in such a dire situation.

  30. egg_
    #2645278, posted on February 24, 2018 at 9:57 pm

    You’re a blond, arern’t you Candy?

  31. Confused Old Misfit
    #2645282, posted on February 24, 2018 at 10:04 pm

    Poor form for Donald Trump? Don’t let your TDS take too deep a hold.
    There are one hell of a lot of people who blame that guard and the three other deputies who when they arrived did NOTHING!
    All four of them will have to live with the shame. And they damn well should!

  32. jupes
    #2645289, posted on February 24, 2018 at 10:12 pm

    Who’s to know how you would react in such a dire situation.

    It was his job. He failed spectacularly.

    He deserves everything coming his way and more.

    Coward.

  33. Confused Old Misfit
    #2645291, posted on February 24, 2018 at 10:13 pm

    Candy
    #2645273, posted on February 24, 2018 at 9:47 pm

    This is off topic.

    And some of us do know.

  34. Muddy
    #2645293, posted on February 24, 2018 at 10:15 pm

    I would be glad to see the Liberal Party die. The idea that it’s the thin blue line between us and anarchy has been conclusively disproven since 2007.

    BINGO!
    Political nostalgia is slow self-suffocation. The effects are masked by soothing sounds of our own voices.
    There is no-one else to blame but we who continue to pine (pyne?) for ‘the good old days.’
    The past can never be resurrected, nor exactly repeated.
    Conservatives truly ARE delusional.

  35. Entropy
    #2645294, posted on February 24, 2018 at 10:17 pm

    Entropy
    #2645254, posted on February 24, 2018 at 9:26 pm
    EvilElvis is right. The arseholes in the photios mob and the black hand dickheads have the safe seats. They will be all that is left in a rotted mouldy husk.

    To add to my earlier bit, these wankers would also probably prefer to be in opposition. Less work, more time to get up to whatever perversion they prefer to get up to.

  36. Old School Conservative
    #2645301, posted on February 24, 2018 at 10:24 pm

    Who’s to know how you would react in such a dire situation.

    If you don’t know when given time and space to think about it, then it’s certain you won’t act correctly when under pressure.

