Coalition of the wanting

As Cats know, Barnaby Joyce resigned as leader of the Federal Nationals and by virtue of the coalition agreement, as Deputy Prime Minister.

Late last week, the National Party Court Jester, George Christensen called for an end to the coalition. Apparently Christensen:

said he wanted to see a National Party in coalition with regional Australia “rather than wedded to a Liberal Party lurching further away from the values we still hold”.

Spartacus wonders whether George considers perfidy as one of those values, but notwithstanding.

Yesterday, Steve Kates posts a fascinating idea that Tony Abbott should become the leader of the National Party because

It would finally give the true conservative side of politics a foothold and spook the Liberals into shading more towards their traditional constituency than the Labor-Lite they have become.

ISHO, I think Steve is right, no, correct. But rather than installing Captain Knights and Dames for the purpose of realignment, there should be a dissolution of the coalition as has been proposed by George. But with a concomitant end to the protection racket that exists for incumbent National MPs and Senators.

What Spartacus is talking about is the excellent idea put forward by John Ruddick in the Spectator this week. For those who don’t know who John Ruddick is, he is a former member of the Liberal Party who once stood for the Federal Presidency. Depending on who you ask, John is either the George Washington of the Liberal Party of the Sisyphus of the Liberal Party. John has been a driving force for the democratization of the Liberal Party within NSW.

In his Spectator piece, John writes:

The National party is Australia’s greatest hindrance to good government.

Demonstrably true. But also:

For the little they bring to the table the Nats get the Deputy Prime Ministership and five members of the 23 member cabinet on a platter.

Again demonstrably true. And also:

In the Joint Party Room, Nationals typically argue for more conservative policies (good) but when it comes around to a leadership ballot these right-wing votes walk out (bad). When you add the National MPs and the Senators plus the LNPer’s who wear a Nationals badge in Canberra we are talking about 21 votes. When conservative Liberals are counting numbers for a leadership ballot they’re starting 21 votes unnecessarily down – around a quarter of the number who actually vote.

Wonderfully argued by John. Conservative Cats should read and decide for themselves.

Oh and George. Be careful what you wish for.

