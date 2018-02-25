Monopolistic behaviour

The thing about the society we live in is that the state has a monopoly on the use of force. And the thing about monopolies is that they like to destroy their competition through unscrupulous means, they tend to laziness and incompetence and they despise innovation.

Which brings me to the recent Florida school shooting.

Now Spartacus is not sure that he would support a US 2nd amendment in Australia, but when the body that has the monopoly on the use of force, on the condition of protecting citizens, is as incompetent as the law enforcement agencies in Florida, one has to wonder.

Consider the following:

1 – there was an armed guard on site during the Parkland Florida shooting, but he chose not to enter the school. See here.

2 – On 5 February 2018, the FBI received a call from someone familiar with Nikolas Cruz warning that he was a risk of shooting up a school. The FBI did not follow up. See attached a CHILLING transcript of the warning call. Trigger warning, really trigger warning, before you consider reading this.

We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.

Between the lines of these beautiful words is the right to self defense. The was a factor in considering the inclusion of the 2nd amendment.

One must wonder.

