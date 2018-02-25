RIP Ainsley Gotto

Ainsley Gotto, a legendary Liberal Party operative and confident, has died. Gotto, who had a savage wit and disdain for political correctness, worked as chief of staff to Prime Minister John Gorton. I met Gotto and found her a charming, erudite and thoughtful woman who comfortably outwitted many persons who took great pride in their supposed intellect.

While news of her passing can be readily found in the Murdoch press, as at the time of publication of this blog the ABC has not reported her death (and this is using a google advanced search for the website abc.net.au). So much for the expensive taxpayer-funded organisation which claims to keep abreast of news.

compare that to news.com.au at 7:10pm (and it is now 10:45 pm – still nothing on our ABC)

The world needs more Ainsley Gottos.