Abbott misses the boat (Again)

I have an op-ed in the AFR dealing with Tony Abbott’s comments about immigration and housing prices.
Populism is being mainstreamed in Australia. At a book launch former prime minister Tony Abbott set out an aggressive populist agenda for Australia – presumably a second Abbott government. Abolish the renewable energy target, abolish the Human Rights Commission, cut spending, reform the Senate, and cut immigration.
This from a man who couldn’t amend a single section of the Racial Discrimination Act while PM. A man who increased taxes. A man whose government set the current renewable energy target. Good luck with that.
More concerning, however, is the increased antagonism towards immigration. To be sure, there is much to dislike about immigrants. I have loathed migrants ever since I became a citizen myself. They take our jobs, live in our houses, marry our women, deprive our children of jobs, and speak with strange accents. Most immigrants have the temerity to integrate into Australian society and come to think of themselves as being Australian!
Now Tony Abbott wasn’t as crude as that in his call for restricted immigration but many would nod in approval while thinking those, or similar, thoughts. The official line for restricting immigration is to reduce house prices (at least until housing starts pick up). As if most new migrants to Australia could afford to buy a house upon arrival.
Abbott accuses the federal Treasury of having a “big is best” mode of thinking. Quite right. Most economists support free trade and have done so since Adam Smith. Economists understand that more trade leads to improvements in our standard of living and greater prosperity. This is the basis for promoting international trade.
What many people don’t seem to realise is that domestic trade is good for prosperity too. We can trade with foreigners across international borders, or we can trade with immigrants right here at home. The case for free trade – an argument Abbott knows well – is also the case for immigration. We are better off when goods and services cross borders and when people cross borders, too.
International trade and immigration are not substitutes, they are compliments.
Arguments in favour of immigration usually emphasise diversity, food choice, and the like. These arguments are true, but trivial. The benefit of immigration comes from the fact that immigrants increase the size of the market.
Immigrants don’t just increase demand for Australian goods and services, they also increase the supply of Australian goods and services. This is especially so given the fact that Australia’s immigrant intake is skewed towards skilled migrants. People who are likely to quickly gain employment, start paying taxes, and making other contributions to Australian life.
A restriction on immigration is a restriction on economic prosperity – much like increased taxation.
If Abbott truly believes that housing starts are lagging population growth he should focus his attention on supply side barriers to entry and not on restricting the demand side of the economy. That means lowering taxation, cutting red tape, cutting green tape, and forcing the states to do so, too.
Sinclair Davidson is a professor of economics at RMIT University, a senior fellow at the Institute of Public Affairs, and an academic fellow at the Australian Taxpayers’ Alliance. He is an immigrant to Australia.
Abbott misses the boat. Turnbull sinks it.
“As if most new migrants to Australia could afford to buy a house upon arrival.”
No, but they don’t live under a bridge either, ie. they take up a portion of housing stock.
My problem is not with the approved working migrants at all BTW, but with the number of goatbotherer unemployable welfare sucking country shopping ‘refugees’.
Defending the asset holding classes again I see.
…who often have no intention of integrating but, instead, bring their tribal violence and religious hatreds to Australia.
Robots are the new “skilled immigrants”, fvck the reffos.
Senile Old Guy, I totally agree.
A lot to like here Sinc but your avoidance of the issue of cultural clashes minimises any good points you make. Migrant fuelled violence may be small in quantity but large in effect.
Also, not mentioning the drain many migrants place on current taxpayers through long term welfare is another argument you avoid through omission.
Also missing is a critique of Abbott’s point that major cities are getting clogged. There is a significant argument in favour of restricting immigration unit that problem can be rectified.
On populism – doesn’t every single politician and party depend on populism to win power? It’s not the dirty word you imply.
Man, the AFR didn’t proof-read…at least 2 typos
Otherwise good.
1901 Federation created a Commonwealth of former colonies. And the ALP will support any change, of course. MT has done what since knifing TA?
Mate – this is just not up to your standard.
Your arguments have been basically refuted by the careful studies, particularly the argument that we need a bigger market. What because the economies of scale cannot be exploited through international trade?
Me thinks that your subjective views are clouding your professional judgement.
But have you made the case that the benefit of the “increase in the size of the market” flows to those already resident in the country?
Appealing to GDP is meaningless if we have been kept out of recession by importing consumers.
Appealing to skilled migration is irrelevant to residents who will see business grab an “import” rather than open up an apprenticeship position.
Appealing to diversity wears thin when there is the appearance of overstretched infrastructure (hospitals etc) and we are told its not a problem to import a few hundred thousand more.
It can be summed up.
How has migration improved MY life, not the abstract of “bigger markets”.
See also Wolfgang Kasper’s important work about the essential role that cultural integration plays in terms of any economic benefits emerging. We score very badly in terms of cultural integration in terms of recent migrant flows.
And by the way, Scott Morrison has clearly lied by saying that a cut to the migrant intake wasn’t contemplated when TA was PM. It clearly was and Morrison should probably now resign.
Sinc – International trade and immigration are not substitutes, they are compliments. This is just your assertion. International trade is many instances is a substitute for migration, particularly given developments in trade in services.
We can trade rather than move people.
“most” but some not so inclined. some are inclined to turn our country into the shitholes they came from.
Robots are the new “skilled immigrants”, fvck the reffos.
Highly skilled migrant working in financial sector made redundant by robots featured on ABC recently.
Our migration policy is redundant, too.
Sinc, any chance you could back up the claim that migrants don’t buy houses? My partner is Irish and most of his mates (also migrants) own property here. Also, when I go to auctions, there seems to be a lot of Chinese…perhaps immigrants, perhaps not. My experience may not be statistically significant, but I’m yet to see anyone give facts on the matter that ‘migrants can’t afford houses’.
Ta
I tested Wolfgang’s theory here.
From a post by Zulu on the Monday Forum:
Iranian refugee couple who came to Australia by boat ‘busted flooding the streets of Sydney with ice’ – as police seize 36 kilograms of the deadly drug, $260,000 cash and three luxury cars
That’s what I’m talking about Willis.
“As if most new migrants to Australia could afford to buy a house upon arrival.”
We’re not taking in the poor, huddled masses, mate.
Try be honest. This is what I wrote:
Sounds good to me.
Very hard to achieve all of the above when so many in your party and coalition are Termites intent on wrecking the joint and undermining you every step of the way.
Would Abbott be successful a second time around?
Possibly – but he’d first need a massive can of insecticide to eliminate all the Termites embedded within his Government.
Arguments in favour of immigration usually emphasise diversity, food choice, and the like. These arguments are true, but trivial. The benefit of immigration comes from the fact that immigrants increase the size of the market.
Try telling the residents of Melbourne’s outer west and north west about the “benefits” of “diversity”.
Immigrants don’t just increase demand for Australian goods and services, they also increase the supply of Australian goods and services. This is especially so given the fact that Australia’s immigrant intake is skewed towards skilled migrants. People who are likely to quickly gain employment, start paying taxes, and making other contributions to Australian life.
Fine, keep importing them and stop importing unskilled illiterate non English speaking parasites, grievance mongers and sociopaths. We could easily halve the immigration intake that way.
We could possibly increase our home-grown population if we followed this “aggressive populist agenda” (FFS), lowered taxes and made stay-home mothering a viable option.
Apologies, I see variants of the above fairly frequently. Honestly, just wanting to know how true it is. Upon arrival means maybe 5 years later? Eventually they become a player, but to what affect?
This so called economic aim is nothing more than a spurious attempt at plastering over our below replacement birth rate since the 70s and skewing the voting patterns of an ageing ie increasingly conservative population towards the welfare state big government parasitism that the left is so enamoured with.
on both fronts what we are talking about is nothing short of treason.
replacing 10% of the population every decade is a recipe for long term disaster
Immigrant robots are the new zombies!
In particular the higher education market?
As for diversity?I wonder if Melbourne is relishing its diversity of criminal gang culture imported from various overseas s-holes…
Yup, software is anticipated to take up to 70% of white collar Financial jerbs, which a lot of immigrants take up.
Robot Maccas assistants and baristas on the way.
Dr Bear agrees with your diagnosis. Sadly another case of Abbott Derangement Syndrome. There is a lot of it about.
The ironic thing about the immigrant/house price debate is that immigrants who can arrive here and afford Melbourne prices are probably precisely the kinds of immigrants we should be encouraging in the first place.
The jerb Visa racket?
I would imagine most new migrants would rent for a period of time. To the extent that Australia runs an overwhelmingly skilled migration program and in the fullness of time that migrants would buy homes in Australia. I imagine that your Irish friends would have found it easier to buy home in Australia prior to the GFC if they had sold up in Ireland and come here. The Euro is stronger than the dollar and property prices were, in average, higher.
This must explain why Japan’s GDP/capita has grown about 50% faster than ours over the past decade.
Judith
#2646261, posted on February 26, 2018 at 10:24 am
We can trade rather than move people.
Exactly. I might be happy to trade with anyone, but why would I invite them to live next door to me?
Woohoo!
Whiteanting the whiteants?
How ironic.
Uh-oh.
Sorry, I read the article, but I couldn’t actually find any evidence that Australia’s living standards would fall if immigration were lower than 190,000 per year, let alone any evidence that GDP/capita would rise if immigration increased.
This is a very big problem, but it is quite normal for most libertarian op-eds – very light on actual evidence.
From previous – the model to study – and they love robots.
I think you mean complements Sinc. And as others have pointed out, the assumption that any immigrant is equivalent to any other and that all cultures are equal is dubious.
I like variety and am prepared to tolerate and indeed learn from a fair amount of cultural diversity, but there are definite limits to this. I am not happy to watch the Western intellectual tradition go down the gurgler and be replaced by a repulsive ideology, and I see it happening every day.
Blah, blah blah.
Government doesn’t want to cut immigration significantly because it will put us into recession.
Simple as that.
It’s on. The Bolta Vs. The Doomlord.
Delcon Dutton is the responsible minister – why aren’t these criminals being deported?
Nicely argued article and pitched to sell, but the moose your are pretending is not on the table, is that immigration is not homogeneous and the positives and negatives are very unequally shared.
The higher education sector is in some ways a predator on western society. Talk to a few Uber drivers and its clear they are selling immigration access to fund their salaries, just as they loot grad students lives and undergrads future earnings to fund buildings and salaries for staff.
The public sector is now also a predator on western society.
As for the media…
These sectors continually re-calibrate our values to validate paying them respect, salaries and budgets. The values started from civilised western liberalism and the tension with conservatism but are now hypertrophic like woolly mammoth tusks, and like them are used to crush.
they= academic sector, not uberologists.
Given what we now know the Liberal party to be – bursting at the seams with spivs and progs – does anyone believe Abbott could have had legislation reforming the RDA through? Considering it was how own party that scuppered it.
Let’s have a look at the conclusions of that paper by Sinc, et al.
So “low economic transactions”, no “no economic transactions”. And, it is important to note, that the paper contains no economic data, so this conclusion is inferred.
But “they may well impose high transactions costs”, which is exactly what some (many?) are saying: a position highlighted by recent violent transactions in major cities on the east coast.
Why “impose high transactions costs” for the sake, also, of “low economic transactions”?
Racism is the natural order of man. People prefer their own kind. Nobody wants to be a minority in their own countries, which is precisely where we are headed. Even migrants gravitate towards the same suburbs where they eventually become the majority.
One of the grandkids first day at a public school, she was one of two white girls in the whole class. Her mother freaked out by the number of burqa clad parents. She was moved to a catholic school and now there is a single white girl in that class. But think of the future economic benefits that girl will enjoy from her fellow yellow, brown and black classmates.
Good question, however you might want to redirect your query to the Administrative Appeals Tribunal…
Also, Sinc’s paper was in 2007, with data up to 2005-06, so is possibly not current.
Well a fair few of them have been born in Australia to refugee immigrant parents, many will be “Australian citizens” and numerous attempts to deport non-citizens have been overturned by the AAT following appeal by the Immigration Industry (a subsidiary of the Ambulance Chasing & Union Abetting Industry). So there’s that.
What’s populist about wanting a (relative to trend) lower population? “Populism” should be the name given to vote importers.
Because they are Australian citizens who were imported to the applause of most libertarians.
A very important sentence or two:
The disquiet that is evident in all but the gross small “l” liberal community, the anti-immigrant push back if you will, that we deplorable, mouth breathing, knuckle dragging red necks are expressing is one of those transaction costs.
I would rephrase that semi paragraph as follows:
The solutions offered are of the most gentle nature imaginable. Basically what one used to call History & Civic class. When I immigrated from Canuckstan in ’81 one’s entire family had to present at the High Commission in Ottawa for an interview. We had been advised that we would be questioned on our knowledge of Australian history, government and social milliue. The advice was taken and the local library and NFB offices consulted. We passed.
That probably still applies for immigrants going through the normal procedures. But the push back is being fueled by those who are brought in on a humanitarian basis where there appears to be little or no attention paid to their cultural adaptability.
