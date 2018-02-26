Are you going to put your hand in your pocket?

It never ceases to amaze. Actually not.
Those who advocate loudest for tax increases so as to fund the Fairness Fairy Functions never seem to be prepared to put their hands in their pockets; always someone else’s pocket. No doubt the Commonwealth Treasury will accept voluntary tax contributions if they are proffered.
On a similar line, when it comes to infrastructure self interest, it always seems to be presented as in the National interest or State interest.
Drum roll please. Step up to the microphone Mr Andrew Hore, the NSW Rugby boss. In a glowing reference for the crazy knockdown and rebuilt of the Sydney Stadia, Mr Hore said:
We’re very ‘pro’ and the reason we’re ‘pro’ is that we want our people to be able to get to toilets at half-time, to be able to get a beer and a pie without missing large sections of the game.
Clearly there seems to be a toilet, pie and beer problem for those 5,000 to 6,000 attendees of NSW Waratah games. You know the ones who fill maybe 20-40% of the stadium’s capacity. It must be a godsend for NSW Rugby that they can never get a sell out crowd lest the patrons wouldn’t ever get to see any of the second half while they are doing their half time toilet, pie and beer run.
Here’s an idea for you Mr Hore. Design, patent and deploy a pie and beer vending machines in the toilets. Hows that for a solution that does not require government support.
Mr Hore further says:
We feel as a state we’ve fallen behind the other states. We’re going to have a light rail going right there with a good transport system … why not use it to its maximum, create the bubble and squeak, get the money into pubs and bars again and use it to generate income, reignite all of the sports that play in there.
Fallen behind other states eh. What does that mean? What does “falling behind other states mean”? Really.
Mr Hore, are you proposing that the NSW Waratahs play their home games in Melbourne? How about Perth? Perhaps the South Australian Government might throw you some “industry development” dollars to have home games in Adelaide.
But in the end, if you want to get the wiz bang stadium, the maximum, create the bubble and squeak, PUT UP YOUR OWN MONEY! Go to the bank. Get a loan. Let your directors sign on the dotted line to guarantee the loan as support of the the business case. Don’t come asking the rest of us for the money.
Even better. By not wasting money to knock down and rebuilt perfectly functional infrastructure that is barely 20 years old, the NSW tax payers can save the $17 million of “compensation” you seem to want.
If the sporting bodies want a new stadium, why don’t they fund it? They make plenty of money.
That photo makes it look like he’s pretending to play AFL.
Or be like Baseball in Japan. Where beer girls run up and down the stairs all night with kegs of beer on their back and bring it to you in your seat and pour you a beer. And full strength beer too, none of that mid or light crap.
I wonder if Mr Hore has paused and thought about how absolutely fucking stupid he is. Maybe if he played rugby he should have worn a helmet cos that might have limited the damage to his already tiny brain.
This one is ripe for a few FOIAs.
Gladys cannot possibly be intending to knock down billion dollar stadia to build slightly newer squillion dollar stadia unless there is a very pressing reason.
I wonder what it could be?
Lakemba luvvies?
Qwerty multisex loos?
Shonky previous engineering which is about to fall down and give Slater & Gordon lots of work?
CFMEU lobbying?
New and separate changerooms for teams of men, women, men who became women, women who became men, men and women who identify as chickens, and others?
Prayer rooms for Muslims, Christians, Buddhists, Hindus, Rastafarians and Gaia-worshippers?
Lots more screens so that no one has to ever actually look at the playing area?
Seats that don’t turn your arse black and blue?
Ok not that last one. Some traditions never die.
@ Bruce
You’re over-thinking it. It’s the brainchild of Stuart Ayres, to buy off the rugger blokes who were upset he couldn’t deliver them the additional site they’d wanted in Moore Park.
No use the ARU putting its hand in its pocket, It can’t even afford to run a national competition. Just ask a Western Force supporter.
Meanwhile the cost of the Perth Stadium has risen to $1.8bn dollars. Total capex contributions from the AFL $0.00, Crown Casino $0.00 and Cricket Australia $0.00. The WACA continues to sit on the riverfront at the bottom of Adelaide Terrace while the place falls down around its ears and the Football Commission continues its lease over dozens of hectares of land at Subiaco. Suck eggs if you are a WA taxpayer. Hang on I am …
Mr Hore, you can make fun of that name. Like, The Hore store called and they run out of Hore’s
Well, tonight’s news provided much the same from the AFL and Etihad stadium, asking the state government to help fund a revamp. And because the AFL is all ALP/union, of course the state government is all ears.
In situ sh1tters*, serviced by beer & pie grrls?
*ISS design.
Better still…serve the thugby crowd (all three of them) cold pies.
It certainly got rid of Bull Shitten in a hurry!
The A.L.P.F.L. has been getting similar-sized crowds for its new franchise – the A.W.F.U.L.
(Australian Womens’ Football Underachievers League).
You’d see more skill at a Bingo game.
Hypocrisy and tax-exempt sporting clubs go together like a politicians’ hand and a taxpayers’ pocket.
Sporting clubs are exempt from income tax. The poor bloody suckers whose pockets they are always trying to pick, are emphatically NOT.
I hear that they have an 80-year-old bridge across Sydney Harbour. They will be asking for that to be replaced every 20 years, next.
I am sick and tired of these freeloaders sucking on the poor bloody taxpayers teat!
Most sporting codes in this country make a mozza! Pay for the bloody thing yourselves!
Overpaid, over-indulged sportsmen and women, and their governing bodies need to get a grip on reality.
With the money that abounds in our sporting codes, if you can’t budget for an occasional upgrade for a venue, you shouldn’t be in bloody management!
Record TV rights $$$ etc. Where does all the money go? These sporting codes are big money making businesses. Surely somebody in management has suggested that money be put aside for a rainy day?
If not, I can only suggest that they always expect to get what they want from the taxpayer when they ask for the handouts.
I say stuff ’em!
Give the people real jobs in real wealth-creating industries and they’ll buy their own bread and circuses.
I went to a football match last season and the weather was so damned cold, I saw a politician with his hands in his OWN pockets!
“Fallen behind other states?”
Western Australia lost its rugby team, a*shole, and we were getting much bigger crowds than the Waratahs.
Spot on Spartacus. It’s like when all these inner city Greenies object to some old house being pulled down to build something new. They want the Government, TAXPAYER, to preserve it. Well greenie scum you put up the money to buy it, you mortgage your houses to preserve it, if not your just typical hypocritical scum.
Put your money where your mouth is!!!!!
Call me when the Wallabies have some silver worth bragging-rights in the cabinet.
Record TV rights $$$ etc. Where does all the money go?
Hey, those SSM plebiscites don’t pass themselves, you know!
Hmm I think they are missing an opportunity.
I recently saw a travelogue about an old pub in Uraidla in the Adelaide Hills ( https://www.broadsheet.com.au/adelaide/uraidla/bars/uraidla-hotel# ) which, it was reported, still sports an original feature in the old front bar – a pissoire drain at the foot of the main bar so men (and of course it was men only back in the day) could indulge in the six o’clock swill without missing a beat while taking a urinal break. The pub has been recently gentrified but that feature was kept as (hopefully) a talking point. (Though personally I think the locals were taking the, well you know what, out of the reporter and it was actually for spilled beer and ciggie butts.)
But in any event it is not a bad idea and maybe the Sydney Stadia folk need to take a leaf out of their book. An application for a few million to construct a pie and piss stand would definitely produce a few giggles at Infrastructure Australia. Efficient, speedy and great for tourism too – capitalizing on quaint colonial customs and all that.