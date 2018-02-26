Are you going to put your hand in your pocket?

It never ceases to amaze. Actually not.

Those who advocate loudest for tax increases so as to fund the Fairness Fairy Functions never seem to be prepared to put their hands in their pockets; always someone else’s pocket. No doubt the Commonwealth Treasury will accept voluntary tax contributions if they are proffered.

On a similar line, when it comes to infrastructure self interest, it always seems to be presented as in the National interest or State interest.

Drum roll please. Step up to the microphone Mr Andrew Hore, the NSW Rugby boss. In a glowing reference for the crazy knockdown and rebuilt of the Sydney Stadia, Mr Hore said:

We’re very ‘pro’ and the reason we’re ‘pro’ is that we want our people to be able to get to toilets at half-time, to be able to get a beer and a pie without missing large sections of the game.

Clearly there seems to be a toilet, pie and beer problem for those 5,000 to 6,000 attendees of NSW Waratah games. You know the ones who fill maybe 20-40% of the stadium’s capacity. It must be a godsend for NSW Rugby that they can never get a sell out crowd lest the patrons wouldn’t ever get to see any of the second half while they are doing their half time toilet, pie and beer run.

Here’s an idea for you Mr Hore. Design, patent and deploy a pie and beer vending machines in the toilets. Hows that for a solution that does not require government support.

Mr Hore further says:

We feel as a state we’ve fallen behind the other states. We’re going to have a light rail going right there with a good transport system … why not use it to its maximum, create the bubble and squeak, get the money into pubs and bars again and use it to generate income, reignite all of the sports that play in there.

Fallen behind other states eh. What does that mean? What does “falling behind other states mean”? Really.

Mr Hore, are you proposing that the NSW Waratahs play their home games in Melbourne? How about Perth? Perhaps the South Australian Government might throw you some “industry development” dollars to have home games in Adelaide.

But in the end, if you want to get the wiz bang stadium, the maximum, create the bubble and squeak, PUT UP YOUR OWN MONEY! Go to the bank. Get a loan. Let your directors sign on the dotted line to guarantee the loan as support of the the business case. Don’t come asking the rest of us for the money.

Even better. By not wasting money to knock down and rebuilt perfectly functional infrastructure that is barely 20 years old, the NSW tax payers can save the $17 million of “compensation” you seem to want.

