Does ignorance have a gender?

When Spartacus asks whether ignorance has a gender, perhaps he should have asked whether the ignorant have an agenda. Because whilst there may not be a definitive answer to the former, Twitter demonstrates that there is an answer for the later.
As already quoted in his post of earlier today, Sinc referenced an opinion piece by Chris Mitchell in the Australian today. Given that Chris Mitchell has referenced Catallaxy Files twice in 2 weeks now, it suggests that he might be a Closet Cat? In any case, hello out there Chris.
In response to Chris’ harsh but accurate take down of Emma Alberici’s company tax article, Alberici tweeted this:
In 1990 News Corp hired me and 8 others among a field of close to 1000 candidates. By the age of 22 the
@theheraldsun had appointed me Finance Editor under the tutelage of Terry McCrann. He was a wonderful mentor
2 weeks ago, in response to the criticism of her company tax article, Alberici tweeted this:
In 2001 I was a
@walkleys finalist for a story on tax minimisation #justsaying
So let’s just get this right. Being hired by NewsCorp, wining a Walkley 17 years ago and being mentored by Terry McCrann is supposed to be the special talisman, a get out of jail free card protecting Alberici from criticism? Does not the fact that her “fair and balanced” employer took down her article and rewrote it tell Alberici anything?
Does anyone out there know if there are grounds for Alberici to complain to the Human Rights Commission on this? #justsaying.
On the Walkley Award, last Spartacus checked, the Walkey’s are an award by journalists, of journalists, for journalists. If she wants to wave around credentials, wave around an Economics Society award. Oh but wait. She does not have one. How about qualification in economics (other than Econ 101 as part of her Arts and Italian degree)? Nope. Doesn’t have those. How about some experience in “doing” economics and tax rather than talking to and writing about others who are “doing” economics and tax? Nah. Not that either.
But keep digging Emma. Keep digging.
However. It is the Twitter comments in defense of Alberici that take the cake. Like this one from someone called Thought-Bubble:
Find myself feeling disheartened that you have to defend your credentials in 2018 RW white male privilege dying an undignified slow death. Keep up the good work. 4th estate needs integrity-you have it in spades.
And this one from someone called Hana Assafiri:
when women challenge the system; you question her capacity to be an intelligent equal and don’t speak to the issue she has raised. Emma Albericie’s perspective on many issues is well founded,intelligent &grounded in journalistic &integrity. A truely missed platform on the ABC
Yep. Alberici is not wrong on the issues. She is a woman and thus must be shielded from criticism. One wonders if any women exercised their male privilege in criticizing Alberici. Yes actually. Judith Sloan did. Was that male privilege? It must be very confusing in identity politics land.
Spartacus does not need to think about how to phrase it. Chris Mitchell said it well enough:
Those who wilfully conflate turnover and profit should be run out of journalism.
PS – As for Sinc touch up on Creighton’s piece on the banks, my question for the ABA is this. If 80% of bank profits go to shareholders, where do the other 20% go?
Most of it under the mattress as Tier 1 capital, on the orders of APRA.
Yet another unaccountable quasi government bureaucracy.
Perhaps. But retained earnings still belong to the shareholders. Just wondering if there is some broader narrative that the other 20% belongs to the community. Either that or the ABA’s advertising agency is about as economically sophisticated as Emma Alberici.
The problem with journalists is that many are so dumb that a faux title of editor instead of a pay rise gives them a feeling of infallibility.
Adding to equity – strictly belongs to shareholders but can’t be paid out due to APRA/Basel regulations (so really a form of taxation).
Ignorance, thy name is wamen.
“..wining a Walkley 17 years ago”
She only says she was a finalist – whatever that means.
If she had won, we would have heard about it very loudly indeed.
A major in Italian – so she would know that an Italian monk invented ‘double entry’ bookkeeping then? maybe she thought that was enough to be able to blab about economics and accounting for a living. As it happens I was born the year the transistor was invented – I guess that makes me a qualified electronics engineer!
Last year I wrote to the ABC asking if Tony Jones had a reference for some outlandish claim he had made and the ABC wrote back telling me he was a Walkley Award winner.
Tony Jones
Also his white hair makes him look distinguished.
It appears that Emma Alberici’s early promise as a finance journo at News Ltd was thwarted when she came under the influence of ABC groupthink.
Whatever historical merit they may have once enjoyed, the Walkley awards have devolved to a union merit award and Leftist circle jerk. They rank somewhere around the Nobel Peace Prize and above the Sydney Peace Prize.
Their only positive contribution to the thankfully dying j’ism trade is illustrated here.
Respect ma authoritah.
No-one questions Snowcone.
They really are idiots, impervious to reason.
Check your information and knowledge privilege. Feelings and vibes rulez.
Oh and Walkley’s too.
The origin of the term ‘wives tales’?
I have a feeling in my Walkley’s.
Nothing to brag about if you did, either.
You realise of course that anyone that lauds Alberici’s economic credentials is as economically astute as Alberici, hence the comments by the Twits.
And yet we pay them. Who’s the idiots?
@ Sinc
So, the banks get a subsidised or cost-free lender of last resort facility, but any requirement to hold back distributions is ‘taxation’?
“These are not the droids you’re looking for”
Forced at gun point.
We’re not idiots.
We’re slaves.
By the age of 22 the @theheraldsun had appointed me ….
She is saying that the Herald Sun was only 22 years old when it appointed her? The poor airhead bint is as ignorant of English sentence construction as she is of economics and taxation. Truly, one of the ABC’s finest ornaments.
Knowledge is toxic masculinity.
Judith Sloan is a conservative female journalist.
Open season.
Must be good doing a “degree”in Italian with a name like hers ,probably heard it at home all her life. Be like Sinclair doing a degree in Scottish .
Pyrmonter #2646743, posted on February 26, 2018, at 4:35 pm
Hmm, no Sinc, I would call it the quid pro quo for the government’s backing should a run occur (and permission to operate while technically insolvent, thus creating the risk of a run in the first place).
Of course, that would not be necessary if the compulsory reserve ratio was 100% of deposits at call plus maturing in the next month. Since it is, what? – 7% at the moment, the government gets to play inflation.
The three scariest words in the English language, when a woman says: “I’ve been thinking”.
Talking about awards from adoring peers, who could possibly forget the legendary A.L.P. numbers man and financial genius, Wayne Swan (the bloke who didn’t know the subtle difference between red ink and black ink, or between a surplus and a deficit).
He was proclaimed to be: “The World’s Greatest Treasurer”
(Funny that not so much as a single primary school tuck shop in the land would dare trust him to do their books.)
Back in the 70’s in High School, all my mates who were Greek took Greek, all who were Italian took Italian for the easy pass grades.
I hated the fact that they didn’t offer Turkish for a Turkish w0g like me. I’d bet I could demand it these days though.
Now regards Miss Emma. If you needed to look up the meaning of “Affirmative Action” her pic would be right there.
How would Alaberici or any of us know she got those positions on merit or coz she got vag?
I am a woman, therefore my thoughts and criticisms are the most valid, because…uterus.
Emma Alberici is a self aggrandising, know little, who seems to think that just because she’s some sort of TV talking head, then she’s beyond criticism. Man up Emma…or toughen up princess if you prefer. Your column on Company Tax was absolute twaddle and really only got half the criticism it deserved. The fact that it was re-written is testament to that. As soon as you insert yourself into the public arena Emma, you open yourself to criticism from all comers. You would not know too much of that, having been protected for so long by the mandarins of the alpbc. Welcome to the real world of journalism, where twaddle is called out for what it is. Seems Emma can dish it out but not take it…fvcking snowflake.
I keep hearing this argument that banks are being subsidised, but I don’t get the argument. How are they being subsidised? What the actual mechanism at work? At best people seem to point to a difference in the cost of capital – but why isn’t that due to larger size and lower probability of distress?
LLR is NOT cost free. There is penalty interest attached.