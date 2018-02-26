Does ignorance have a gender?

When Spartacus asks whether ignorance has a gender, perhaps he should have asked whether the ignorant have an agenda. Because whilst there may not be a definitive answer to the former, Twitter demonstrates that there is an answer for the later.

As already quoted in his post of earlier today, Sinc referenced an opinion piece by Chris Mitchell in the Australian today. Given that Chris Mitchell has referenced Catallaxy Files twice in 2 weeks now, it suggests that he might be a Closet Cat? In any case, hello out there Chris.

In response to Chris’ harsh but accurate take down of Emma Alberici’s company tax article, Alberici tweeted this:

In 1990 News Corp hired me and 8 others among a field of close to 1000 candidates. By the age of 22 the @ theheraldsun had appointed me Finance Editor under the tutelage of Terry McCrann. He was a wonderful mentor

2 weeks ago, in response to the criticism of her company tax article, Alberici tweeted this:

In 2001 I was a @ walkleys finalist for a story on tax minimisation # justsaying

So let’s just get this right. Being hired by NewsCorp, wining a Walkley 17 years ago and being mentored by Terry McCrann is supposed to be the special talisman, a get out of jail free card protecting Alberici from criticism? Does not the fact that her “fair and balanced” employer took down her article and rewrote it tell Alberici anything?

Does anyone out there know if there are grounds for Alberici to complain to the Human Rights Commission on this? #justsaying.

On the Walkley Award, last Spartacus checked, the Walkey’s are an award by journalists, of journalists, for journalists. If she wants to wave around credentials, wave around an Economics Society award. Oh but wait. She does not have one. How about qualification in economics (other than Econ 101 as part of her Arts and Italian degree)? Nope. Doesn’t have those. How about some experience in “doing” economics and tax rather than talking to and writing about others who are “doing” economics and tax? Nah. Not that either.

But keep digging Emma. Keep digging.

However. It is the Twitter comments in defense of Alberici that take the cake. Like this one from someone called Thought-Bubble:

Find myself feeling disheartened that you have to defend your credentials in 2018 RW white male privilege dying an undignified slow death. Keep up the good work. 4th estate needs integrity-you have it in spades.

And this one from someone called Hana Assafiri:

when women challenge the system; you question her capacity to be an intelligent equal and don’t speak to the issue she has raised. Emma Albericie’s perspective on many issues is well founded,intelligent &grounded in journalistic &integrity. A truely missed platform on the ABC

Yep. Alberici is not wrong on the issues. She is a woman and thus must be shielded from criticism. One wonders if any women exercised their male privilege in criticizing Alberici. Yes actually. Judith Sloan did. Was that male privilege? It must be very confusing in identity politics land.

Spartacus does not need to think about how to phrase it. Chris Mitchell said it well enough:

Those who wilfully conflate turnover and pro­fit should be run out of journalism.

PS – As for Sinc touch up on Creighton’s piece on the banks, my question for the ABA is this. If 80% of bank profits go to shareholders, where do the other 20% go?

