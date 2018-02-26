Liberty Quote
There is only one duty, only one safe course, and that is to try to be right.— Winston Churchill
-
Recent Comments
- johanna on Monday Forum: February 26, 2018
- Sinclair Davidson on Abbott misses the boat (Again)
- H B Bear on Monday Forum: February 26, 2018
- Arky on Monday Forum: February 26, 2018
- 132andBush on Monday Forum: February 26, 2018
- stackja on Monday Forum: February 26, 2018
- Mick Gold Coast QLD on Open Forum: February 24, 2018
- Confused Old Misfit on Abbott misses the boat (Again)
- Fisky on Abbott misses the boat (Again)
- Turtle of WA on Abbott misses the boat (Again)
- H B Bear on Abbott misses the boat (Again)
- egg_ on Monday Forum: February 26, 2018
- Muddy on Monday Forum: February 26, 2018
- Senile Old Guy on Abbott misses the boat (Again)
- struth on Monday Forum: February 26, 2018
- A Lurker on Abbott misses the boat (Again)
- Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV) on Abbott misses the boat (Again)
- Senile Old Guy on Abbott misses the boat (Again)
- Mother Lode on Abbott misses the boat (Again)
- Rafe Champion on Monday Forum: February 26, 2018
- egg_ on Monday Forum: February 26, 2018
- Chris on Abbott misses the boat (Again)
- Bruce of Newcastle on Monday Forum: February 26, 2018
- Arky on Monday Forum: February 26, 2018
- Chris on Abbott misses the boat (Again)
- Sinclair Davidson on Abbott misses the boat (Again)
- Mother Lode on Monday Forum: February 26, 2018
- Turtle of WA on Abbott misses the boat (Again)
- RobertS on Abbott misses the boat (Again)
- struth on Monday Forum: February 26, 2018
-
Recent Posts
- Monday Forum: February 26, 2018
- Abbott misses the boat (Again)
- RIP Ainsley Gotto
- Monopolistic behaviour
- Coalition of the wanting
- Tony Abbott should become leader of the Nationals
- Donald Trump at the CONSERVATIVE Political Action Conference
- Open Forum: February 24, 2018
- Allan Hird: ASADA out of control
- Depart, I say.
- “Lepanto” by Chesterton and a metaphysical hangover
- Nirvana – income equality and a truly fair society
- Barnaby quits
- Very important defence of free speech by Mark Steyn
- ATA to Appear at Free Speech Rally in Melbourne on the 24th February
- The One Australia Policy
- Think tank uses fake figures to calculate mining sector tax
- Forget Putin, we need to fear Russia’s weaknesses
- CSIRO – Blockchain slides
- SA Pest Energy Policy
- Unwinding the politically induced crisis in Australian energy
- Pope Francis and the Caring Society
- Cycling into the sunset
- Kate Sills: The Promise of Smart Contracts
- Commonwealth Budget Committee meeting
- Who are you going to blame?
- Socialists at heart
- Wednesday Forum: February 21, 2018
- Ed West: How Capitalism Tamed Medieval Europe
- Roll up. Roll up. Get your Blockchain education here.
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Quillette
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Monday Forum: February 26, 2018
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
First?
Second ?
“Fire and Fury” author seems to pretend he can’t hear Ben Fordham’s grilling about President Trump’s “affair”
Is this a new tactic of the left?
4th?
Top 5
New deputy PM . I’m sure Malcom now has the “clean air” he needs to finish off the the coalition.
6th?
Top ten
Woo Hoo
Muddy?
Drain the fetid billabong!
Question Time should be fun this arvo.
Look away for a second…
RMS Whiteantanic.
Xi cements power indefinitely.
Good Moaning
There is a whole education bureaucracy at State level who are political and social activists with the sole aim of empowering children and destroying discipline in schools.
Exactly this.
If the teachers union cared about it’s members more than it’s Marxist agenda it would ensure strict discipline was upheld in schools with the parents given clear and unambiguous information as to what is to be expected and resultant actions if not met, prior to signing the kid up.
That they care not even for the safety of their members by disallowing a safe environment to work in is proof of this.
That the teachers are that dumb as to put up with it shows either a compliance or nauseating cowardice, or indeed as now is the case, willing participants in the agenda of their Marxist education department masters.
That they put up with it knowing what it does to children is unforgiveable.
Please stop blaming parents who agreed, there would be a lot of dickheads to deal with, (the results of poor education policies of their generation) but should have been read the riot act before they signed their kids up and so as everyone knew where they stood.
The school isn’t run by parents and they have no say when introducing disgusting sickness like safe schools, with the head of that claiming it doesn’t matter what parents say, while everyone still blames the parents for the lack of discipline in the schools.
What we have in our schools are gutless fuckers with no integrity trying to throw the blame on others when (if they wanted to ) the problem could be easily solved with a bit of practical common sense.
If you don’t have that level of common sense, you shouldn’t be teaching.
And if you decide that you really are just a soldier for Marx you should also not be teaching.
For the massive waste of taxpayers money thrown at schools all that really needs to happen is the above and maybe spend the money on a couple of security guards for those dickhead parents that come in yelling and screaming even after they’ve signed some sort of discipline agreement before the kid was enrolled.
The truth is, the parents are the perfect excuse to bring on the Marxist revolution.
Not buying it , sorry.
Even though there would be plenty of dickhead parents,
The parent problem is easily rectified.
Seems they have no say over safe schools, but everything else…………………pull the other one.
Here, in Australia on temporary protection visas…
Iranian refugee couple who came to Australia by boat ‘busted flooding the streets of Sydney with ice’ – as police seize 36 kilograms of the deadly drug, $260,000 cash and three luxury cars
Well at least we can’t say they weren’t trying to assimilate into the local culture.
Teachers union being at this for at least 50 years.
From the old Open Thread,
What the Lieborals need to understand is that Waffleworth isn’t trailing in the 2PP because the usual swinging voters, Howard’s battlers or whatever you want to call them, have drifted back to the Liars on the usual promise of more free shit, Like Gillard, Wafffles has crucified the primary vote, now hovering around 35% or something. He has lost the rusted-ons, many of whom will remain swinging voters and is now dependent on the preference flows from the usual rabble of so-called “Right wing” parties who are, in reality, a loose amalgamation of protest parties. This will not change anytime soon.
I know others were here first, but I claim this thread for Her Majesty The Queen.
ME refugees have always might a major contribution to the backyard tabbouleh, car re-birthing, drive-by and party drug sectors of the Australian economy.
MT is the disaster. Sinc on other thread doesn’t get it either.
Have student tell you to get fucked you fucking dog.
Wonder what makes a child so angry.
Ring up parent to let them know what is going on.
Get told to fuck off.
Oh. Now I get it.
Have entitled little shit refuse to work / disrupt lesson and employ passive aggression to complicate and derail attempted remedy.
Wonder how a fourteen year old learnt such sophisticated avoidance strategies.
Ring parent to let them know what’s going on. Have them respond with long series of vague and unfounded complaints about your teaching methods.
Oh, now I get it.
Recieve text from ex- student with graduation picture and message thanking your for making it possible.
Decide to keep teaching another year.
Waffleworth is just the tip of the iceberg. He sits atop Pyne’s Black Hand, Photios’s homos and quislings and the rest of the Lieboral Party structure. Anyone who thinks simply getting rid of Waffles will solve this hasn’t been paying attention.
Gradually corrupting the whole process until it’s nothing more than complete Marxist indoctrination as it is now.
It all starts in our schools.
I am actually one of those people that think teaching is one of the most important jobs people can do.
I believe it should be merit based and paid accordingly and paid well.
The responsibility to your nation and it’s future is in your hands.
Not a job to be taken lightly.
It should be held in high regard.
Our public education system is no less than a complete enemy to our state and our civilisation, and must be shut down immediately and made private.
It is beyond repair.
Even the best schools are way too left wing and running the Greens agenda.
We are now seeing the blinding Marxist insanity and hatred for our nation, it’s heritage, with divisive sexual insanity and victims fighting between sub goups of other subgroups of victims.
This doesn’t happen without severe brainwashing.
If you leave a kid alone and hardly educate him at all, he will be able to work out that there are only two sexes.
The sky is blue and water is wet.
The amount of effort in brainwashing required to now produce young ones who can’t look down at their own dick and work out they are male is staggering.
This is what we have come to.
All this forced on us by the parents.
Spare me.
Not buying that for a second.
Doomlord castigated on Bolt’s blog re immigration debate.
Arky
You are there to provide the guidance it seems many Australians cant be arsed to give their kids anymore.
Education is secondary.
In about 10 years time you will get “teacher of the year” awards for staving off cases of cannibalism among year 5 students.
Gillards spacktarded “educating preschoolers” was her realizing that without any moral compass and a free for all in the public behavior market many kids needed to be removed from their sperm/egg donors as quickly as possible.
But rather than focus on the feral and degenerate (because they might get bad FEELZ) it had to be “universal”.
Welcome to Feraldton: Australia edition.
Arky
#2646269, posted on February 26, 2018 at 10:29 am
Thanks Arky.
The salvageable proportion may be low, but they make it worth while.
But 7,000 Israelites have refused to worship Baal, and they will live. 1 Kings 19:18
Why wasn’t he expelled?
What are you doing ringing up the parents to have a chat?
FMD.
He gets kicked straight up to the headmaster’s office, who rings up the parents and quotes them the discipline agreement they should have signed before he became enrolled and tells them to pick their kid up.
You shouldn’t have to put up with that and other students should not be disrupted by it.
Where is the union working for you and your rights not to have to deal with this sort of shit in your workplace Arky?
Isn’t a safe and unthreatening workplace what unions are all about?
Kids used to get sent to the principle who sorted this shit out while you kept on teaching the others.
The school isn’t run by parents
Speak for yourself.
😁
Ninth rate ‘university’ Deakin has awarded itself a ‘Global Obesity Centre’ (I wonder if they thought that title through!) and has appointed itself the judge of supermarkets in the Fight Against Obesity:
This cobblers is what passes for academic research today, courtesy of taxpayers.
Finger-wagging, unscientific, cognitively biased crap.
There are so many things wrong with this nonsense, I don’t know where to begin. But how about starting with the premise that supermarkets are responsible for obesity in the first place, and that anything they do will make a measurable difference? Not a skerrick of evidence exists. The garbage just cascades on from there.
Aren’t we glad to be funding this drivel, and indoctrinating students that these are acceptable research methods? Grrr.
‘xacry!
By fourteen he should have been set right by the years he’s already attended school even with bad parents.
Kids know what they can get away with and change their behaviour dependant on the situation.
The education system didn’t get him at fourteen.
Blair’s site is very capricious in its moderating.
I was in the mood to send off a few comments (okay, about six) and none of them appeared. After showing pending for a few minutes they were just dissolved into the ether.
..
No one gets expelled Struth.
No one.
Lefty chip wrap reports on lefty unaccountable bureaucracy investigating whether lefty Spacechook and Goolag affect journalism quality…
ACCC to probe how Facebook, Google hurt quality journalism (AFR)
In the country of the blind the one-eyed man is king, but in the country of the Left there are no kings and no one-eyed men.
Sacré bleu!
I was ‘ere first!
The rule of law bakes no bread, it is unable to distribute loaves or fishes (it has none), and it cannot protect itself against external assault, but it remains the most civilized and least burdensome conception of a state yet to be devised.
— Michael Oakeshott
Of course, but the question is why, and we know the answer.
You are working with the shittiest people in the world, and they are causing you grief that you should not have in the workplace.
Once upon a time I would have said get a couple of like minded teachers together and next staff meeting demand change and action but the truth being there probably isn’t any others.
‘Global Obesity Centre’
It’s only a matter of time before the public service is assigned a ‘dietary monitoring and advice’ role as part of WH & S responsibilities. Some academic will put forward evidence that ’emotional productivity’ is affected by physical health, therefore, to get more bang for the taxpayer buck, (selective) public servants will be given the ‘opportunity’ to access dietary advice and guidance at work, in work time. The same public servants will be required to submit a great deal of personal information, not limited to diet, which will then be channelled back into research organisations, which will ‘tweak’ the otherwise [mental blank: insert word which means ‘can’t do without], something something, something.
Bollocks, that started so well too.
Curious how they scored this when all supermarkets seem to supply the basics of creating a healthy meal from scratch, rather than a ‘TV Dinner’.
2GB report on Australian born woman buried at Arlington:
SMITH, NORAH B
Birth Date: 08/20/1915
Death Date: 02/06/1966
Interment Date: 02/09/1966
Branch of Service: US ARMY
Section: 35
Grave: 3993
image headstone linky downloads image
Obesity epidemic solution.
Eat less, get off your arse.
You’re welcome.
..
You learn to look after your own shit or go under.
Humour helps.
Time someone took a chainsaw to Rod Sims and the rest of the cardigan wearing bureaucrats at the ACCC.
According their own statistics, Aldi and IGA customers should therefore be significantly fatter than Coles and Woolies customers.
Sadly, the ‘study’ is silent on that. It would be too much like evaluating actual data.