Monday Forum: February 26, 2018

  3. Old School Conservative
    #2646225, posted on February 26, 2018 at 10:04 am

    “Fire and Fury” author seems to pretend he can’t hear Ben Fordham’s grilling about President Trump’s “affair”
    Is this a new tactic of the left?

  6. Mr skeletor
    #2646229, posted on February 26, 2018 at 10:06 am

    New deputy PM . I’m sure Malcom now has the “clean air” he needs to finish off the the coalition.

  10. stackja
    #2646240, posted on February 26, 2018 at 10:11 am

    Man arrested for intimate image abuse

    Monday, 26 February 2018, Publish time: 8:45am
    A 47-year-old Gordon man will face the ACT Magistrate’s Court today (Monday, 26 February 2018) for intimate image abuse.

    On Saturday, 24 February 2018, NSW Police Force received a report of a threat to disseminate intimate images, which was sent to ACT Policing.

    About 2pm that day, officers from Tuggeranong Police Station executed a search warrant at a residence in Gordon and located a number of intimate images and videos.

    The man was charged with use carriage service to menace, harass or cause offence and three counts of threaten to capture or disseminate intimate images.

    Police will oppose bail.

    Police urge anyone who has been the victim of intimate image abuse to contact police on 131 444 or attend a police station to make a report.

    Media enquiries

    Police Media — (02) 6264 9460, [email protected]

  11. Roger
    #2646241, posted on February 26, 2018 at 10:12 am

    Drain the fetid billabong!

  12. Rae
    #2646244, posted on February 26, 2018 at 10:13 am

    Question Time should be fun this arvo.

  13. Tim Neilson
    #2646245, posted on February 26, 2018 at 10:13 am

    Look away for a second…

  14. egg_
    #2646247, posted on February 26, 2018 at 10:15 am

    New deputy PM . I’m sure Malcom now has the “clean air” he needs to finish off the the coalition.

    RMS Whiteantanic.

  15. Roger
    #2646250, posted on February 26, 2018 at 10:16 am

    Xi cements power indefinitely.

  16. struth
    #2646252, posted on February 26, 2018 at 10:17 am

    Good Moaning

    There is a whole education bureaucracy at State level who are political and social activists with the sole aim of empowering children and destroying discipline in schools.

    Exactly this.

    If the teachers union cared about it’s members more than it’s Marxist agenda it would ensure strict discipline was upheld in schools with the parents given clear and unambiguous information as to what is to be expected and resultant actions if not met, prior to signing the kid up.

    That they care not even for the safety of their members by disallowing a safe environment to work in is proof of this.
    That the teachers are that dumb as to put up with it shows either a compliance or nauseating cowardice, or indeed as now is the case, willing participants in the agenda of their Marxist education department masters.
    That they put up with it knowing what it does to children is unforgiveable.
    Please stop blaming parents who agreed, there would be a lot of dickheads to deal with, (the results of poor education policies of their generation) but should have been read the riot act before they signed their kids up and so as everyone knew where they stood.

    The school isn’t run by parents and they have no say when introducing disgusting sickness like safe schools, with the head of that claiming it doesn’t matter what parents say, while everyone still blames the parents for the lack of discipline in the schools.
    What we have in our schools are gutless fuckers with no integrity trying to throw the blame on others when (if they wanted to ) the problem could be easily solved with a bit of practical common sense.
    If you don’t have that level of common sense, you shouldn’t be teaching.
    And if you decide that you really are just a soldier for Marx you should also not be teaching.

    For the massive waste of taxpayers money thrown at schools all that really needs to happen is the above and maybe spend the money on a couple of security guards for those dickhead parents that come in yelling and screaming even after they’ve signed some sort of discipline agreement before the kid was enrolled.

    The truth is, the parents are the perfect excuse to bring on the Marxist revolution.
    Not buying it , sorry.
    Even though there would be plenty of dickhead parents,
    The parent problem is easily rectified.
    Seems they have no say over safe schools, but everything else…………………pull the other one.

  17. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2646253, posted on February 26, 2018 at 10:18 am

    Iranian refugee couple who came to Australia by boat ‘busted flooding the streets of Sydney with ice’ – as police seize 36 kilograms of the deadly drug, $260,000 cash and three luxury cars

    Here, in Australia on temporary protection visas…

  18. Roger
    #2646257, posted on February 26, 2018 at 10:21 am

    Iranian refugee couple who came to Australia by boat ‘busted flooding the streets of Sydney with ice’ – as police seize 36 kilograms of the deadly drug, $260,000 cash and three luxury cars

    Well at least we can’t say they weren’t trying to assimilate into the local culture.

  19. stackja
    #2646258, posted on February 26, 2018 at 10:21 am

    struth
    #2646252, posted on February 26, 2018 at 10:17 am

    Teachers union being at this for at least 50 years.

  20. H B Bear
    #2646259, posted on February 26, 2018 at 10:21 am

    From the old Open Thread,

    Do Textor and Devine have any sense that DelCons have their baseball bats at the ready, especially after the rolling of the Head of the Nats, likely at Termite’s hands?

    What the Lieborals need to understand is that Waffleworth isn’t trailing in the 2PP because the usual swinging voters, Howard’s battlers or whatever you want to call them, have drifted back to the Liars on the usual promise of more free shit, Like Gillard, Wafffles has crucified the primary vote, now hovering around 35% or something. He has lost the rusted-ons, many of whom will remain swinging voters and is now dependent on the preference flows from the usual rabble of so-called “Right wing” parties who are, in reality, a loose amalgamation of protest parties. This will not change anytime soon.

  21. Leigh Lowe
    #2646264, posted on February 26, 2018 at 10:25 am

    I know others were here first, but I claim this thread for Her Majesty The Queen.

  22. H B Bear
    #2646265, posted on February 26, 2018 at 10:26 am

    ME refugees have always might a major contribution to the backyard tabbouleh, car re-birthing, drive-by and party drug sectors of the Australian economy.

  23. stackja
    #2646266, posted on February 26, 2018 at 10:26 am

    H B Bear
    #2646259, posted on February 26, 2018 at 10:21 am

    MT is the disaster. Sinc on other thread doesn’t get it either.

  24. Arky
    #2646269, posted on February 26, 2018 at 10:29 am

    Have student tell you to get fucked you fucking dog.
    Wonder what makes a child so angry.
    Ring up parent to let them know what is going on.
    Get told to fuck off.
    Oh. Now I get it.
    Have entitled little shit refuse to work / disrupt lesson and employ passive aggression to complicate and derail attempted remedy.
    Wonder how a fourteen year old learnt such sophisticated avoidance strategies.
    Ring parent to let them know what’s going on. Have them respond with long series of vague and unfounded complaints about your teaching methods.
    Oh, now I get it.
    Recieve text from ex- student with graduation picture and message thanking your for making it possible.
    Decide to keep teaching another year.

  25. H B Bear
    #2646276, posted on February 26, 2018 at 10:31 am

    MT is the disaster

    Waffleworth is just the tip of the iceberg. He sits atop Pyne’s Black Hand, Photios’s homos and quislings and the rest of the Lieboral Party structure. Anyone who thinks simply getting rid of Waffles will solve this hasn’t been paying attention.

  26. struth
    #2646281, posted on February 26, 2018 at 10:35 am

    Teachers union being at this for at least 50 years.

    Gradually corrupting the whole process until it’s nothing more than complete Marxist indoctrination as it is now.

    It all starts in our schools.
    I am actually one of those people that think teaching is one of the most important jobs people can do.
    I believe it should be merit based and paid accordingly and paid well.
    The responsibility to your nation and it’s future is in your hands.
    Not a job to be taken lightly.

    It should be held in high regard.

    Our public education system is no less than a complete enemy to our state and our civilisation, and must be shut down immediately and made private.
    It is beyond repair.
    Even the best schools are way too left wing and running the Greens agenda.

    We are now seeing the blinding Marxist insanity and hatred for our nation, it’s heritage, with divisive sexual insanity and victims fighting between sub goups of other subgroups of victims.

    This doesn’t happen without severe brainwashing.

    If you leave a kid alone and hardly educate him at all, he will be able to work out that there are only two sexes.
    The sky is blue and water is wet.

    The amount of effort in brainwashing required to now produce young ones who can’t look down at their own dick and work out they are male is staggering.
    This is what we have come to.
    All this forced on us by the parents.
    Spare me.
    Not buying that for a second.

  27. Mak Siccar
    #2646284, posted on February 26, 2018 at 10:38 am

    Doomlord castigated on Bolt’s blog re immigration debate.

    On the other hand, there is this rant from Professor Sinclair Davidson which falls far, far short of the rationality I once expected from him:

    At a book launch former prime minister Tony Abbott set out an aggressive populist agenda for Australia …

    More concerning, however, is the increased antagonism towards immigration. To be sure, there is much to dislike about immigrants… They take our jobs, live in our houses, marry our women, deprive our children of jobs, and speak with strange accents. Most immigrants have the temerity to integrate into Australian society and come to think of themselves as being Australian!

    Now Tony Abbott wasn’t as crude as that…

    Actually, Abbott – an immigrant himself – said nothing at all like that. Davidson set up the crudest of straw men to lazily dismiss critics of our absurdly high immigration intake as mere racists or fools. It is telling that in his article there is not a line of evidence to support his feel-good claims that this very high intake is good for us.

  28. thefrolickingmole
    #2646286, posted on February 26, 2018 at 10:38 am

    Arky

    You are there to provide the guidance it seems many Australians cant be arsed to give their kids anymore.
    Education is secondary.
    In about 10 years time you will get “teacher of the year” awards for staving off cases of cannibalism among year 5 students.

    Gillards spacktarded “educating preschoolers” was her realizing that without any moral compass and a free for all in the public behavior market many kids needed to be removed from their sperm/egg donors as quickly as possible.
    But rather than focus on the feral and degenerate (because they might get bad FEELZ) it had to be “universal”.

    Welcome to Feraldton: Australia edition.

  29. Tim Neilson
    #2646288, posted on February 26, 2018 at 10:40 am

    Arky
    #2646269, posted on February 26, 2018 at 10:29 am

    Thanks Arky.

    The salvageable proportion may be low, but they make it worth while.

    But 7,000 Israelites have refused to worship Baal, and they will live. 1 Kings 19:18

  30. struth
    #2646293, posted on February 26, 2018 at 10:43 am

    Have student tell you to get fucked you fucking dog.
    Wonder what makes a child so angry.
    Ring up parent to let them know what is going on.
    Get told to fuck off.
    Oh. Now I get it.
    Have entitled little shit refuse to work / disrupt lesson and employ passive aggression to complicate and derail attempted remedy.
    Wonder how a fourteen year old learnt such sophisticated avoidance strategies.
    Ring parent to let them know what’s going on. Have them respond with long series of vague and unfounded complaints about your teaching methods.
    Oh, now I get it.
    Recieve text from ex- student with graduation picture and message thanking your for making it possible.
    Decide to keep teaching another year.

    Why wasn’t he expelled?
    What are you doing ringing up the parents to have a chat?
    FMD.
    He gets kicked straight up to the headmaster’s office, who rings up the parents and quotes them the discipline agreement they should have signed before he became enrolled and tells them to pick their kid up.

    You shouldn’t have to put up with that and other students should not be disrupted by it.

    Where is the union working for you and your rights not to have to deal with this sort of shit in your workplace Arky?
    Isn’t a safe and unthreatening workplace what unions are all about?

    Kids used to get sent to the principle who sorted this shit out while you kept on teaching the others.

  31. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2646297, posted on February 26, 2018 at 10:45 am

    The school isn’t run by parents

    Speak for yourself.

    😁

  32. johanna
    #2646300, posted on February 26, 2018 at 10:46 am

    Ninth rate ‘university’ Deakin has awarded itself a ‘Global Obesity Centre’ (I wonder if they thought that title through!) and has appointed itself the judge of supermarkets in the Fight Against Obesity:

    With two-thirds of Australian adults overweight or obese, researchers at Deakin University’s Global Obesity Centre analysed the obesity prevention and nutrition-related policies and commitments of the four main supermarket chains and gave each a score out of 100.

    Woolworths earned 46, while Coles received 40. Aldi and IGA performed poorly, receiving dismal scores of 11 and 8 respectively.

    It was what I expected it to be, I knew Coles and Woolworths were paying some attention to nutrition, while Aldi and IGA really were not, so it wasn’t a surprise,” said lead author Associate Professor Gary Sacks.

    Less than 7 per cent of Australians have diets that meet the Australian Dietary Guidelines and one in four children are overweight or obese, increasing their risk of obesity-related diseases such as stroke, heart disease and type 2 diabetes.

    This cobblers is what passes for academic research today, courtesy of taxpayers.

    Finger-wagging, unscientific, cognitively biased crap.

    There are so many things wrong with this nonsense, I don’t know where to begin. But how about starting with the premise that supermarkets are responsible for obesity in the first place, and that anything they do will make a measurable difference? Not a skerrick of evidence exists. The garbage just cascades on from there.

    Aren’t we glad to be funding this drivel, and indoctrinating students that these are acceptable research methods? Grrr.

  33. duncanm
    #2646302, posted on February 26, 2018 at 10:50 am

    But how about starting with the premise that supermarkets are responsible for obesity in the first place,

    ‘xacry!

  34. struth
    #2646303, posted on February 26, 2018 at 10:50 am

    Wonder how a fourteen year old learnt such sophisticated avoidance strategies.
    Ring parent to let them know what’s going on.

    By fourteen he should have been set right by the years he’s already attended school even with bad parents.
    Kids know what they can get away with and change their behaviour dependant on the situation.
    The education system didn’t get him at fourteen.

  35. Mother Lode
    #2646306, posted on February 26, 2018 at 10:53 am

    Blair’s site is very capricious in its moderating.

    I was in the mood to send off a few comments (okay, about six) and none of them appeared. After showing pending for a few minutes they were just dissolved into the ether.

  36. Arky
    #2646309, posted on February 26, 2018 at 10:53 am

    Why wasn’t he expelled?

    ..
    No one gets expelled Struth.
    No one.

  37. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2646310, posted on February 26, 2018 at 10:54 am

    Lefty chip wrap reports on lefty unaccountable bureaucracy investigating whether lefty Spacechook and Goolag affect journalism quality…

    ACCC to probe how Facebook, Google hurt quality journalism (AFR)

    In the country of the blind the one-eyed man is king, but in the country of the Left there are no kings and no one-eyed men.

  38. egg_
    #2646312, posted on February 26, 2018 at 10:54 am

    I know others were here first, but I claim this thread for Her Majesty The Queen.

    Sacré bleu!
    I was ‘ere first!

  39. Rafe Champion
    #2646313, posted on February 26, 2018 at 10:56 am

    The rule of law bakes no bread, it is unable to distribute loaves or fishes (it has none), and it cannot protect itself against external assault, but it remains the most civilized and least burdensome conception of a state yet to be devised.

    — Michael Oakeshott

  40. struth
    #2646318, posted on February 26, 2018 at 10:59 am

    No one gets expelled Struth.
    No one.

    Of course, but the question is why, and we know the answer.
    You are working with the shittiest people in the world, and they are causing you grief that you should not have in the workplace.

    Once upon a time I would have said get a couple of like minded teachers together and next staff meeting demand change and action but the truth being there probably isn’t any others.

  41. Muddy
    #2646320, posted on February 26, 2018 at 11:00 am

    ‘Global Obesity Centre’

    It’s only a matter of time before the public service is assigned a ‘dietary monitoring and advice’ role as part of WH & S responsibilities. Some academic will put forward evidence that ’emotional productivity’ is affected by physical health, therefore, to get more bang for the taxpayer buck, (selective) public servants will be given the ‘opportunity’ to access dietary advice and guidance at work, in work time. The same public servants will be required to submit a great deal of personal information, not limited to diet, which will then be channelled back into research organisations, which will ‘tweak’ the otherwise [mental blank: insert word which means ‘can’t do without], something something, something.

    Bollocks, that started so well too.

  42. egg_
    #2646321, posted on February 26, 2018 at 11:00 am

    Aldi and IGA performed poorly, receiving dismal scores of 11 and 8 respectively.

    Curious how they scored this when all supermarkets seem to supply the basics of creating a healthy meal from scratch, rather than a ‘TV Dinner’.

  43. stackja
    #2646327, posted on February 26, 2018 at 11:01 am

    2GB report on Australian born woman buried at Arlington:
    SMITH, NORAH B
    Birth Date: 08/20/1915
    Death Date: 02/06/1966
    Interment Date: 02/09/1966
    Branch of Service: US ARMY
    Section: 35
    Grave: 3993
    image headstone linky downloads image

  44. 132andBush
    #2646328, posted on February 26, 2018 at 11:04 am

    Obesity epidemic solution.

    Eat less, get off your arse.

    You’re welcome.

  45. Arky
    #2646329, posted on February 26, 2018 at 11:04 am

    Once upon a time I would have said get a couple of like minded teachers together and next staff meeting demand change and action but the truth being there probably isn’t any others.

    ..
    You learn to look after your own shit or go under.
    Humour helps.

  46. H B Bear
    #2646330, posted on February 26, 2018 at 11:05 am

    Time someone took a chainsaw to Rod Sims and the rest of the cardigan wearing bureaucrats at the ACCC.

  47. johanna
    #2646332, posted on February 26, 2018 at 11:06 am

    Aldi and IGA performed poorly, receiving dismal scores of 11 and 8 respectively.

    According their own statistics, Aldi and IGA customers should therefore be significantly fatter than Coles and Woolies customers.

    Sadly, the ‘study’ is silent on that. It would be too much like evaluating actual data.

