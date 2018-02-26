Q&A Forum: February 26, 2018

Posted on 9:00 pm, February 26, 2018 by Sinclair Davidson
157 Responses to Q&A Forum: February 26, 2018

  1. Baldrick
    #2646998, posted on February 26, 2018 at 9:02 pm

    Harriet Harman – Former Deputy Leader of the British Labour Party and Socialist
    Zed Seselja – Assistant Minister for Science, Jobs and Innovation
    Clare O’Neil – Shadow Minister for Justice and Emily Lister
    A.C. Grayling – Philosopher and Socialist
    Catherine McGregor – Sheboy freelance writer, broadcaster and author

  2. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2647003, posted on February 26, 2018 at 9:06 pm

    32 interruptions, please.

  3. Carpe Jugulum
    #2647004, posted on February 26, 2018 at 9:07 pm

    Good Evening Troops

    Bidding is open

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56

  4. Mak Siccar
    #2647006, posted on February 26, 2018 at 9:08 pm

    My first ever bid, but I can’t bring myself to watch the’show’.

    Carpe, 33 please.

  6. Baldrick
    #2647008, posted on February 26, 2018 at 9:08 pm

    Konbanwa Carpe San 21 please.

  7. Turtle of WA
    #2647009, posted on February 26, 2018 at 9:08 pm

    What a boring panel.

  8. Carpe Jugulum
    #2647010, posted on February 26, 2018 at 9:08 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    ZK2A 32
    Baldrick 21

  9. Turtle of WA
    #2647011, posted on February 26, 2018 at 9:09 pm

    27 please Jugulum.

  12. Carpe Jugulum
    #2647015, posted on February 26, 2018 at 9:10 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    ZK2A 32
    Baldrick 21
    Turtle of WA 27

  13. Pecker
    #2647016, posted on February 26, 2018 at 9:10 pm

    Carpie san… lock me in for 69 please

  14. Carpe Jugulum
    #2647018, posted on February 26, 2018 at 9:10 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    ZK2A 32
    Baldrick 21
    Turtle of WA 27
    Pecker 69

  15. Baldrick
    #2647020, posted on February 26, 2018 at 9:11 pm

    What a boring panel.

    That supposes Turtle that there are some times interesting panels.

  16. Carpe Jugulum
    #2647021, posted on February 26, 2018 at 9:12 pm

    Harriet Harman – Banstubator and tax hoover
    Zed Seselja – Patsy
    Clare O’Neil – Screeching Harpy
    A.C. Grayling – Mentally Ill beret wearer
    Catherine McGregor – Cock in a Frock

  17. Dave in Marybrook
    #2647022, posted on February 26, 2018 at 9:13 pm

    Quick check of the ABC Q&A web page-
    Clare O’Neil brings a broad diversity of life experience to the panel
    … and then goes on to list a narrow path straight to the top of academia, politics and qango board representation.

  19. Peter Campion
    #2647027, posted on February 26, 2018 at 9:14 pm

    That is a lot of groupthink.

    19, please, Carpe.

  20. Carpe Jugulum
    #2647029, posted on February 26, 2018 at 9:14 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    ZK2A 32
    Baldrick 21
    Turtle of WA 27
    Pecker 69
    Cpt Seahawks 40

  21. Turtle of WA
    #2647031, posted on February 26, 2018 at 9:15 pm

    Q&A puts punters, pollies and pundits together in the studio to thrash out the hot issues of the week, live to air. It’s about democracy in action – on Q&A the audience gets to ask the questions.

    That must be why WA doesn’t get a live broadcast on ‘free’*-to-air TV.

    *It’s not free. $1.1b bill to the taxpayer.

  22. Carpe Jugulum
    #2647032, posted on February 26, 2018 at 9:15 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    ZK2A 32
    Baldrick 21
    Turtle of WA 27
    Pecker 69
    Cpt Seahawks 40
    Peter Campion 19

  24. Baldrick
    #2647034, posted on February 26, 2018 at 9:15 pm

    Hahaha, you’re a bad man Mr. Jugulum, a bad man indeed. 😸

  25. Mak Siccar
    #2647036, posted on February 26, 2018 at 9:16 pm

    Mak Siccar
    #2647006, posted on February 26, 2018 at 9:08 pm
    My first ever bid, but I can’t bring myself to watch the’show’.

    Carpe, 33 please.

  26. Arky
    #2647038, posted on February 26, 2018 at 9:17 pm

    Or just ignore me.
    Either way.

  27. Dave in Marybrook
    #2647039, posted on February 26, 2018 at 9:17 pm

    Will watch, but later, so I can’t be buggered holding the interruption lotto stub with bated breath long after the horse has bolted.
    I will, however, propose a Tony Jones-to-audience question ratio of…
    32:9.
    If I’m correct, I demand some sort of embedded blockchain technology cryptokudos.

  28. Turtle of WA
    #2647041, posted on February 26, 2018 at 9:18 pm

    I meant relative to the usual levels of watching-paint-dry mundanity, Balders.

  29. Carpe Jugulum
    #2647042, posted on February 26, 2018 at 9:19 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    ZK2A 32
    Baldrick 21
    Turtle of WA 27
    Pecker 69
    Cpt Seahawks 40
    Peter Campion 19
    Arky 24
    Egg 50
    Mak Siccar 33

  30. Baldrick
    #2647044, posted on February 26, 2018 at 9:19 pm

    Libertarian /Conservatives – 0%
    Socialists and their enablers – 100%

    ABC Q&A ✔ @QandA
    In the #QandA audience tonight: COALITION 31%, ALP 27%, GREENS 10%.

  31. Carpe Jugulum
    #2647046, posted on February 26, 2018 at 9:20 pm

    Or just ignore me.
    Either way.

    I’m sorry

    I forgot you were there

  32. Carpe Jugulum
    #2647047, posted on February 26, 2018 at 9:21 pm

    ABC Q&A ✔ @QandA
    In the #QandA audience tonight: COALITION 31%, ALP 27%, GREENS 10%.

    And the other 32% are what?

    Socialist Alliance

  33. Turtle of WA
    #2647049, posted on February 26, 2018 at 9:22 pm

    You’re being unfair Baldrick. They usually have 0.5% conservative/liberatarians, just to try to spin us as a pathetic minority. That’s how leftist projection works.

  34. Arky
    #2647050, posted on February 26, 2018 at 9:23 pm

    You know, you do good work highlighting what a sham this show is.
    But you have been doing this for years, and nothing changes.
    That bloody smirk.
    The stacked audience.
    The Liberal stooges still showing up to get a soggy biscuit.
    The biased panel.
    Yiz need to crank it up a bit.
    It isn’t getting through.

  35. Vic in Prossy
    #2647054, posted on February 26, 2018 at 9:25 pm

    May I have 30 please, Carpe?

  36. egg_
    #2647055, posted on February 26, 2018 at 9:25 pm

    Firty (30) please Carpe San.

  37. Carpe Jugulum
    #2647057, posted on February 26, 2018 at 9:26 pm

    Don’t worry Arky

    When i’m in Oz next i’l bring a flamethrower

  38. Baldrick
    #2647058, posted on February 26, 2018 at 9:26 pm

    That’s how leftist projection works.

    Leftards can project all they like. I just hate them doing it on my dime.

  39. egg_
    #2647059, posted on February 26, 2018 at 9:26 pm

    The Liberal stooges still showing up to get a soggy biscuit.

    Yup, the veritable “soggy SAO”.

  40. Carpe Jugulum
    #2647060, posted on February 26, 2018 at 9:27 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    ZK2A 32
    Baldrick 21
    Turtle of WA 27
    Pecker 69
    Cpt Seahawks 40
    Peter Campion 19
    Arky 24
    Egg 50
    Mak Siccar 33
    Vic in Prossy 30

  41. egg_
    #2647061, posted on February 26, 2018 at 9:27 pm

    When i’m in Oz next i’l bring a flamethrower

    Will they be handing out Musk ones at the door?

  43. Rae
    #2647064, posted on February 26, 2018 at 9:28 pm

    Mmmmm. Honey Caramel Macadamia ice cream. Yum.

  44. Carpe Jugulum
    #2647065, posted on February 26, 2018 at 9:29 pm

    Will they be handing out Musk ones at the door?

    Play for keeps, use war surplus.

  46. urb
    #2647069, posted on February 26, 2018 at 9:30 pm

    42 please Carpe, if I’m not too late

  47. Carpe Jugulum
    #2647070, posted on February 26, 2018 at 9:31 pm

    Rae
    #2647067, posted on February 26, 2018 at 9:29 pm

    Oops, Sorry. Wrong Fwed.

    Oh Magoo, you’ve done it again.

  48. Carpe Jugulum
    #2647071, posted on February 26, 2018 at 9:32 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    ZK2A 32
    Baldrick 21
    Turtle of WA 27
    Pecker 69
    Cpt Seahawks 40
    Peter Campion 19
    Arky 24
    Egg 50
    Mak Siccar 33
    Vic in Prossy 30
    Urb 42

  49. Carpe Jugulum
    #2647074, posted on February 26, 2018 at 9:33 pm

    Ok Troops – it’s time.

    Adjust your hose, abtton your pantaloons and;

  50. Carpe Jugulum
    #2647077, posted on February 26, 2018 at 9:34 pm

    thought i would set the tone with poor spelling early.

  51. Carpe Jugulum
    #2647079, posted on February 26, 2018 at 9:37 pm

    That must be why WA doesn’t get a live broadcast on ‘free’*-to-air TV.

    You can stream it on YouTube and Periscope

  52. Carpe Jugulum
    #2647080, posted on February 26, 2018 at 9:38 pm

    1st question to the cock in a frock about the new deputy Dawg for malturd

  53. Serena at the Pub
    #2647082, posted on February 26, 2018 at 9:40 pm

    Where the heck do we find this Q&A?
    I’ve near turned the TV inside out, nothing.

  54. Turtle of WA
    #2647086, posted on February 26, 2018 at 9:41 pm

    I’ve near turned the TV inside out, nothing.

    YouTube: Q&A Live Stream.

    Yes, you pay twice. Trust TheirABC.

  55. egg_
    #2647087, posted on February 26, 2018 at 9:42 pm

    Clare O’Neil sensibly deflects Barndoor personal questions

  56. Carpe Jugulum
    #2647089, posted on February 26, 2018 at 9:42 pm

    pommy corruptocrat jumps on the homophobe bandwagon

    #FakeNews
    #HarpyHarpy

  57. Baldrick
    #2647090, posted on February 26, 2018 at 9:42 pm

    A nothing question about what somebody wrote 25 years ago. Yawn.

  59. Turtle of WA
    #2647093, posted on February 26, 2018 at 9:43 pm

    Harriet: make him do forced re-education.

  61. Carpe Jugulum
    #2647096, posted on February 26, 2018 at 9:44 pm

    These people are so dull they could put someone on a meth bender to sleep.

  62. The BigBlueCat
    #2647097, posted on February 26, 2018 at 9:44 pm

    Baldrick
    #2647090, posted on February 26, 2018 at 9:42 pm
    A nothing question about what somebody wrote 25 years ago. Yawn.

    The left love nothong more than kicking a conservative.

  63. Baldrick
    #2647098, posted on February 26, 2018 at 9:44 pm

    Dr. Who supports homo-hoedowns.

    Who knew?

  64. Carpe Jugulum
    #2647099, posted on February 26, 2018 at 9:45 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    ZK2A 32
    Baldrick 21
    Turtle of WA 27
    Pecker 69
    Cpt Seahawks 40
    Peter Campion 19
    Arky 24
    Egg 50
    Mak Siccar 33
    Vic in Prossy 30
    Urb 42
    Mizaris 26

  66. egg_
    #2647101, posted on February 26, 2018 at 9:45 pm

    A.C. Grayling – Philosopher and Socialist

    Not this fvckwit again.
    Dr Who with a lobotomy.

  67. egg_
    #2647102, posted on February 26, 2018 at 9:46 pm

    Is Cate wearing one of Grig’s designer skin suits?

  68. Carpe Jugulum
    #2647103, posted on February 26, 2018 at 9:47 pm

    Cock in a Frock – “everyone knows the Russians were involved”, FMD.

  69. Carpe Jugulum
    #2647104, posted on February 26, 2018 at 9:47 pm

    Cock in a Frock is now going into the conspiracy theory, a crossdresser and mentally ill.

  70. Carpe Jugulum
    #2647105, posted on February 26, 2018 at 9:48 pm

    Is Cate wearing one of Grig’s designer skin suits?

    It puts on the lotion or it gets the hose again.

  71. Baldrick
    #2647107, posted on February 26, 2018 at 9:49 pm

    Malcolm’s clutching his pearls too tight.

  72. egg_
    #2647108, posted on February 26, 2018 at 9:49 pm

    Cock in a Frock is now going into the conspiracy theory, a crossdresser and mentally ill.

    Probably has fantasies of Putin bending it over.

  73. Carpe Jugulum
    #2647109, posted on February 26, 2018 at 9:50 pm

    Probably has fantasies of Putin bending it over.

    JESUS H CHRIST – MY EYES, THEY BURN

  74. Baldrick
    #2647110, posted on February 26, 2018 at 9:51 pm

    Hahaha, now Dr.Who says the Wussian’s were involved in the Brexit referendum.
    These people are nuts!

  75. Carpe Jugulum
    #2647111, posted on February 26, 2018 at 9:51 pm

    Why doesn’t someone just say – you complete and utter nutters, you sound fucking deluded.

  76. Serena at the Pub
    #2647112, posted on February 26, 2018 at 9:52 pm

    Huh? y’mean the only way we can watch is to pay youtube to be able to see the stream?

  77. Turtle of WA
    #2647113, posted on February 26, 2018 at 9:53 pm

    Dr Who blames the Russians for Remainers being complacent bubble dwellers. BS.

  78. egg_
    #2647114, posted on February 26, 2018 at 9:53 pm

    now Dr.Who says the Wussian’s were involved in the Brexit referendum.

    When do the subterranean lizard people enter the fray?

  79. Carpe Jugulum
    #2647116, posted on February 26, 2018 at 9:55 pm

    Serena at the Pub
    #2647112, posted on February 26, 2018 at 9:52 pm

    Huh? y’mean the only way we can watch is to pay youtube to be able to see the stream?

    Use periscope or it may be on apac/tv

  80. Turtle of WA
    #2647117, posted on February 26, 2018 at 9:55 pm

    The Remoaners didn’t assume their opponents were stupid because of the Russians.

  81. Carpe Jugulum
    #2647118, posted on February 26, 2018 at 9:55 pm

    Welcome to QandA – the tinfoil hat editoin

  83. Baldrick
    #2647120, posted on February 26, 2018 at 9:57 pm

    ‘Intellectual elites’, what a bunch of cockheads, running around yelling about Wussian’s.

  84. Carpe Jugulum
    #2647121, posted on February 26, 2018 at 9:57 pm

    Snowcone to Zed – “to stop the Russians interfering in our elections”.

    Why would they bother with a 2 party pack of rtoddlers.

  85. egg_
    #2647123, posted on February 26, 2018 at 9:58 pm

    Wussia Wussia Wussia edition, indeed.

  86. Turtle of WA
    #2647124, posted on February 26, 2018 at 9:58 pm

    Lord. A good question.

  88. urb
    #2647126, posted on February 26, 2018 at 9:59 pm

    A.C. Grayling – Philosopher and Socialist

    Quite the fucking quinella

  89. Bushkid
    #2647128, posted on February 26, 2018 at 9:59 pm

    Carpe Jugulum
    #2647121, posted on February 26, 2018 at 9:57 pm
    Snowcone to Zed – “to stop the Russians interfering in our elections”.

    Why would they bother with a 2 party pack of rtoddlers.

    Quite. Besides, the Chinese have already bought our politicians out.

  90. Turtle of WA
    #2647129, posted on February 26, 2018 at 10:00 pm

    Snowcone asks why Douglas Murray says Europe is committing suicide. He knows the answer already.

  91. egg_
    #2647130, posted on February 26, 2018 at 10:01 pm

    Welcome to QandA – the tinfoil hat editoin

    Dr Who’s been wearing a lead helmet.

  92. Carpe Jugulum
    #2647131, posted on February 26, 2018 at 10:01 pm

    Cock in a Frock is playing the victim card – Again.

    It was an officer in the Army – Woop De Fucking Doo, Admin and a speechwriter, you bad arse warrior .

  93. Turtle of WA
    #2647132, posted on February 26, 2018 at 10:01 pm

    Malcolm is torn between reality and lefties who accept Islam and trannies.

  94. Carpe Jugulum
    #2647133, posted on February 26, 2018 at 10:04 pm

    This has gone beyond parody into the realm of abject stupidity.

    How anyone can advocate for the benefits of importing a million illiterate sandmonkeys is completely retarded.

  95. Carpe Jugulum
    #2647134, posted on February 26, 2018 at 10:05 pm

    On Cue liebor hack goes to the default AbottSatan666 position.

    They are just mailing it in now.

  96. egg_
    #2647136, posted on February 26, 2018 at 10:06 pm

    McGregor envious/threatened by real woman O’Neil, it would seem.

  97. Carpe Jugulum
    #2647140, posted on February 26, 2018 at 10:07 pm

    McGregor envious/threatened by real woman O’Neil, it would seem.

    They could compare sizes of their adams apples

  98. egg_
    #2647141, posted on February 26, 2018 at 10:08 pm

    On Cue liebor hack goes to the default AbottSatan666 position.

    Both Uniparty panellists looked threatened at the mere mention of his name.

  99. egg_
    #2647142, posted on February 26, 2018 at 10:09 pm

    SnowCone trying to wedge Zed.

  100. Baldrick
    #2647143, posted on February 26, 2018 at 10:10 pm

    Bwhahahaha,
    Tony Jones to Malcolm McGregor, “Catherine, do you want to play the man?”

    Gold!

  101. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2647144, posted on February 26, 2018 at 10:11 pm

    It was an officer in the Army – Woop De Fucking Doo, Admin and a speechwriter, you bad arse warrior .

    Transferred to the RAAF, and was discharged as a Group Captain. I thought the name was familiar.

  102. egg_
    #2647146, posted on February 26, 2018 at 10:12 pm

    Tony Jones to Malcolm McGregor, “Catherine, do you want to play the man?”

    Zinger!

  103. Carpe Jugulum
    #2647147, posted on February 26, 2018 at 10:12 pm

    Cock in a Frock is Abbott^^^ good friend

    Who then bags the fuck out of him.

  104. Carpe Jugulum
    #2647148, posted on February 26, 2018 at 10:13 pm

    Holy Shyte – a conservative snuck in a question on the socialists.

  105. Turtle of WA
    #2647150, posted on February 26, 2018 at 10:13 pm

    So Malcolm told Abbott to avoid certain ‘outlets’? Bolt?

  106. Carpe Jugulum
    #2647151, posted on February 26, 2018 at 10:14 pm

    was discharged as a Group Captain.

    LOL – a junior officer.

  107. Turtle of WA
    #2647152, posted on February 26, 2018 at 10:14 pm

    Yeah. Antifa are kind and gentle.

  108. Baldrick
    #2647153, posted on February 26, 2018 at 10:14 pm

    Grandma Harriet triumphs socialism.
    Quelle surprise.

  109. egg_
    #2647154, posted on February 26, 2018 at 10:15 pm

    Cock in a Frock is Abbott^^^ good friend

    Luckily he’s not an enema!
    Enemy!

  110. Turtle of WA
    #2647157, posted on February 26, 2018 at 10:17 pm

    Labor chick debating technique: giggle and roll your eyes like a 15 year old school girl.

  111. Carpe Jugulum
    #2647159, posted on February 26, 2018 at 10:19 pm

    Liebor – the 9 richest people have more wealth than the poorest 4.5 million.

    So some people are successful and some aren’t – what’s your point.

  112. Baldrick
    #2647160, posted on February 26, 2018 at 10:19 pm

    Yep, Emily Lister Claire also spruiking socialist talking points.

  113. Carpe Jugulum
    #2647161, posted on February 26, 2018 at 10:19 pm

    egg_
    #2647154, posted on February 26, 2018 at 10:15 pm

    I see what you did there.

  114. Turtle of WA
    #2647162, posted on February 26, 2018 at 10:20 pm

    Grayling: Corbyn’s policies are great, I just hope we can afford them.

    FMD. They can’t see past the end of their nose.

  115. Carpe Jugulum
    #2647165, posted on February 26, 2018 at 10:21 pm

    Beethovens punching bag thinks renationalising industry is a good idea.

    He licks windows and runs into walls.

  116. Baldrick
    #2647166, posted on February 26, 2018 at 10:21 pm

    Then Dr. Who chimes in with good socialist policy about nationalising energy and transport.

  117. Carpe Jugulum
    #2647167, posted on February 26, 2018 at 10:22 pm

    Harriet Harpy doesn’t like brexit, yeah blossom screw what the lumpenproles thought.

  118. Turtle of WA
    #2647170, posted on February 26, 2018 at 10:23 pm

    These remoaners are hilariously pathetic. Oh no, the kids couldn’t go out in the rain.

  119. egg_
    #2647171, posted on February 26, 2018 at 10:24 pm

    Pom pollie lectures academic.

  120. Baldrick
    #2647172, posted on February 26, 2018 at 10:24 pm

    Dr. Who – Brexit was won because it rained in London on the day of voting.
    FMD.

  121. Turtle of WA
    #2647173, posted on February 26, 2018 at 10:24 pm

    Then Dr. Who chimes in with good socialist policy about nationalising energy and transport.

    That’s what Globla Warming’s for.

  122. egg_
    #2647174, posted on February 26, 2018 at 10:25 pm

    Then Dr. Who chimes in with good socialist policy about nationalising energy and transport.

    Marxist?
    Quelle surprise.

  124. Carpe Jugulum
    #2647176, posted on February 26, 2018 at 10:26 pm

    Liebor – Rwanda is doing better than us

    Tell that to the people in Kibuye

  125. Turtle of WA
    #2647177, posted on February 26, 2018 at 10:27 pm

    100% tax rate? Those lefties are creative aren’t they!

  126. Turtle of WA
    #2647178, posted on February 26, 2018 at 10:28 pm

    Pyne could wear a dress. Would that help?

  127. egg_
    #2647179, posted on February 26, 2018 at 10:28 pm

    Dr. Who – Brexit was won because it rained in London on the day of voting.

    Must be horse grade tranquilisers he’s on?

  128. Carpe Jugulum
    #2647180, posted on February 26, 2018 at 10:29 pm

    Harriet Harpy – quotas are great – you go grrrl

  130. Carpe Jugulum
    #2647182, posted on February 26, 2018 at 10:30 pm

    Must be horse grade tranquilisers he’s on?

    Elephant anesthetic i think

  131. Turtle of WA
    #2647183, posted on February 26, 2018 at 10:30 pm

    Dr. Who – Brexit was won because it rained in London on the day of voting.
    Must be horse grade tranquilisers he’s on?

    Lefty philosopher. Sartre wrote his shit on amphetamines. It’s pretty obvious when you try to read it.

  132. egg_
    #2647185, posted on February 26, 2018 at 10:30 pm

    Is there a trans glass ceiling?

  133. Turtle of WA
    #2647186, posted on February 26, 2018 at 10:31 pm

    Dr Who is trans corpse.

  134. Baldrick
    #2647187, posted on February 26, 2018 at 10:32 pm

    Harriet Harpy wants a diverse group of people in government, including the stupid, criminals and Islamic freaks.

  135. Turtle of WA
    #2647189, posted on February 26, 2018 at 10:33 pm

    Wow. Another good question.

  137. Baldrick
    #2647191, posted on February 26, 2018 at 10:33 pm

    Oh FMD, now we’re onto the imagined wymmymses pay gap.

  138. Carpe Jugulum
    #2647192, posted on February 26, 2018 at 10:33 pm

    Is there a trans glass ceiling?

    It’s a feather boa.

  139. Turtle of WA
    #2647193, posted on February 26, 2018 at 10:34 pm

    So what that guy Peterson was saying was that women should go to the gas chambers.

  140. Carpe Jugulum
    #2647194, posted on February 26, 2018 at 10:34 pm

    Harriet Harpy – just shut up and make me a sammich

  141. egg_
    #2647195, posted on February 26, 2018 at 10:36 pm

    Gal quoda gets a run on the paddock, of course.

  142. Carpe Jugulum
    #2647196, posted on February 26, 2018 at 10:37 pm

    Liebor now says it’s a 15% pay gap, it’s jumped from 7% to 9% and now 15%.

    They don’t even try to hide that they are lying.

  143. Turtle of WA
    #2647197, posted on February 26, 2018 at 10:37 pm

    Jordan Peterson is drawn as a strawman yet again. They’re against what he didn’t say.

  144. Turtle of WA
    #2647200, posted on February 26, 2018 at 10:38 pm

    Grayling: when men start having babies …

    Was he joking?

  145. Carpe Jugulum
    #2647203, posted on February 26, 2018 at 10:39 pm

    Einsteins hair model waffles, something about when men have babies and stuff and discrimination and i am getting dumber listening to it.

    Zed on cue rolls over to have his tummy tickled, act like you’ve got a pair swampy.

  146. Baldrick
    #2647204, posted on February 26, 2018 at 10:39 pm

    Zed Seselja continues to disappoint yet again as a Fauxservative cockhead.

  147. egg_
    #2647205, posted on February 26, 2018 at 10:40 pm

    Harriet Harpy – just shut up and make me a sammich

    Doesn’t acknowledge timid women?
    Least empathetic person on the panel.

  148. Turtle of WA
    #2647206, posted on February 26, 2018 at 10:41 pm

    Next week: Muzzi edition.

  149. Carpe Jugulum
    #2647207, posted on February 26, 2018 at 10:41 pm

    Ok Troops

    Interruptions came in at 14

    Jackpot to next week

    I need to soak my brain in paint stripper to remove the taint.

  150. Turtle of WA
    #2647209, posted on February 26, 2018 at 10:42 pm

    Nite Cats.

    Thanks Jugulum.

  151. Carpe Jugulum
    #2647210, posted on February 26, 2018 at 10:42 pm

    Ok Troops – i’m done

    Oyasumi nasai

    Thanks for playing.

  152. egg_
    #2647211, posted on February 26, 2018 at 10:43 pm

    Einsteins hair model waffles, something about when men have babies

    The horse tranquiliser must have really kicked in.

  153. Pecker
    #2647212, posted on February 26, 2018 at 10:43 pm

    Many thanks Carpe..another great effort…”taking one for the team”

  155. egg_
    #2647214, posted on February 26, 2018 at 10:44 pm

    Next week: Muzzi edition.

    Victim card bingo edition.

  156. Pecker
    #2647215, posted on February 26, 2018 at 10:44 pm

    Many thanks Carpe for taking yet another one for the team..

  157. egg_
    #2647223, posted on February 26, 2018 at 11:00 pm

    I wonder if any of O’Neil’s female staff have successfully negotiated a payrise?

