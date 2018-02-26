Liberty Quote
Q&A Forum: February 26, 2018
Harriet Harman – Former Deputy Leader of the British Labour Party and Socialist
Zed Seselja – Assistant Minister for Science, Jobs and Innovation
Clare O’Neil – Shadow Minister for Justice and Emily Lister
A.C. Grayling – Philosopher and Socialist
Catherine McGregor – Sheboy freelance writer, broadcaster and author
32 interruptions, please.
Good Evening Troops
Bidding is open
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
My first ever bid, but I can’t bring myself to watch the’show’.
Carpe, 33 please.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
ZK2A 32
Konbanwa Carpe San 21 please.
What a boring panel.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
ZK2A 32
Baldrick 21
27 please Jugulum.
Konbanwa Barrudorriku
Give me 24 please.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
ZK2A 32
Baldrick 21
Turtle of WA 27
Carpie san… lock me in for 69 please
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
ZK2A 32
Baldrick 21
Turtle of WA 27
Pecker 69
That supposes Turtle that there are some times interesting panels.
Harriet Harman – Banstubator and tax hoover
Zed Seselja – Patsy
Clare O’Neil – Screeching Harpy
A.C. Grayling – Mentally Ill beret wearer
Catherine McGregor – Cock in a Frock
Quick check of the ABC Q&A web page-
Clare O’Neil brings a broad diversity of life experience to the panel
… and then goes on to list a narrow path straight to the top of academia, politics and qango board representation.
40 please Carpe.
That is a lot of groupthink.
19, please, Carpe.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
ZK2A 32
Baldrick 21
Turtle of WA 27
Pecker 69
Cpt Seahawks 40
That must be why WA doesn’t get a live broadcast on ‘free’*-to-air TV.
*It’s not free. $1.1b bill to the taxpayer.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
ZK2A 32
Baldrick 21
Turtle of WA 27
Pecker 69
Cpt Seahawks 40
Peter Campion 19
Firty please Carpe San.
Hahaha, you’re a bad man Mr. Jugulum, a bad man indeed. 😸
Or just ignore me.
Either way.
Will watch, but later, so I can’t be buggered holding the interruption lotto stub with bated breath long after the horse has bolted.
I will, however, propose a Tony Jones-to-audience question ratio of…
32:9.
If I’m correct, I demand some sort of embedded blockchain technology cryptokudos.
I meant relative to the usual levels of watching-paint-dry mundanity, Balders.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
ZK2A 32
Baldrick 21
Turtle of WA 27
Pecker 69
Cpt Seahawks 40
Peter Campion 19
Arky 24
Egg 50
Mak Siccar 33
Libertarian /Conservatives – 0%
Socialists and their enablers – 100%
I’m sorry
I forgot you were there
And the other 32% are what?
Socialist Alliance
You’re being unfair Baldrick. They usually have 0.5% conservative/liberatarians, just to try to spin us as a pathetic minority. That’s how leftist projection works.
You know, you do good work highlighting what a sham this show is.
But you have been doing this for years, and nothing changes.
That bloody smirk.
The stacked audience.
The Liberal stooges still showing up to get a soggy biscuit.
The biased panel.
Yiz need to crank it up a bit.
It isn’t getting through.
May I have 30 please, Carpe?
Firty (30) please Carpe San.
Don’t worry Arky
When i’m in Oz next i’l bring a flamethrower
Leftards can project all they like. I just hate them doing it on my dime.
Yup, the veritable “soggy SAO”.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
ZK2A 32
Baldrick 21
Turtle of WA 27
Pecker 69
Cpt Seahawks 40
Peter Campion 19
Arky 24
Egg 50
Mak Siccar 33
Vic in Prossy 30
Will they be handing out Musk ones at the door?
Sorry Egg, i misread it.
Mmmmm. Honey Caramel Macadamia ice cream. Yum.
Play for keeps, use war surplus.
Oops, Sorry. Wrong Fwed.
42 please Carpe, if I’m not too late
Oh Magoo, you’ve done it again.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
ZK2A 32
Baldrick 21
Turtle of WA 27
Pecker 69
Cpt Seahawks 40
Peter Campion 19
Arky 24
Egg 50
Mak Siccar 33
Vic in Prossy 30
Urb 42
Ok Troops – it’s time.
Adjust your hose, abtton your pantaloons and;
thought i would set the tone with poor spelling early.
You can stream it on YouTube and Periscope
1st question to the cock in a frock about the new deputy Dawg for malturd
Where the heck do we find this Q&A?
I’ve near turned the TV inside out, nothing.
YouTube: Q&A Live Stream.
Yes, you pay twice. Trust TheirABC.
Clare O’Neil sensibly deflects Barndoor personal questions
pommy corruptocrat jumps on the homophobe bandwagon
#FakeNews
#HarpyHarpy
A nothing question about what somebody wrote 25 years ago. Yawn.
26 please.
Harriet: make him do forced re-education.
William Hartnell
These people are so dull they could put someone on a meth bender to sleep.
Dr. Who supports homo-hoedowns.
Who knew?
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
ZK2A 32
Baldrick 21
Turtle of WA 27
Pecker 69
Cpt Seahawks 40
Peter Campion 19
Arky 24
Egg 50
Mak Siccar 33
Vic in Prossy 30
Urb 42
Mizaris 26
next question;
Wussia Wussia Wussia
Not this fvckwit again.
Dr Who with a lobotomy.
Is Cate wearing one of Grig’s designer skin suits?
Cock in a Frock – “everyone knows the Russians were involved”, FMD.
Cock in a Frock is now going into the conspiracy theory, a crossdresser and mentally ill.
It puts on the lotion or it gets the hose again.
Malcolm’s clutching his pearls too tight.
Probably has fantasies of Putin bending it over.
JESUS H CHRIST – MY EYES, THEY BURN
Hahaha, now Dr.Who says the Wussian’s were involved in the Brexit referendum.
These people are nuts!
Why doesn’t someone just say – you complete and utter nutters, you sound fucking deluded.
Huh? y’mean the only way we can watch is to pay youtube to be able to see the stream?
Dr Who blames the Russians for Remainers being complacent bubble dwellers. BS.
When do the subterranean lizard people enter the fray?
Use periscope or it may be on apac/tv
The Remoaners didn’t assume their opponents were stupid because of the Russians.
Welcome to QandA – the tinfoil hat editoin
Zed cucks it.
‘Intellectual elites’, what a bunch of cockheads, running around yelling about Wussian’s.
Snowcone to Zed – “to stop the Russians interfering in our elections”.
Why would they bother with a 2 party pack of rtoddlers.
Wussia Wussia Wussia edition, indeed.
Lord. A good question.
Putin666
Botfarms
A.C. Grayling – Philosopher and Socialist
Quite the fucking quinella
Carpe Jugulum
#2647121, posted on February 26, 2018 at 9:57 pm
Snowcone to Zed – “to stop the Russians interfering in our elections”.
Why would they bother with a 2 party pack of rtoddlers.
Quite. Besides, the Chinese have already bought our politicians out.
Snowcone asks why Douglas Murray says Europe is committing suicide. He knows the answer already.
Dr Who’s been wearing a lead helmet.
Cock in a Frock is playing the victim card – Again.
It was an officer in the Army – Woop De Fucking Doo, Admin and a speechwriter, you bad arse warrior .
Malcolm is torn between reality and lefties who accept Islam and trannies.
This has gone beyond parody into the realm of abject stupidity.
How anyone can advocate for the benefits of importing a million illiterate sandmonkeys is completely retarded.
On Cue liebor hack goes to the default AbottSatan666 position.
They are just mailing it in now.
McGregor envious/threatened by real woman O’Neil, it would seem.
They could compare sizes of their adams apples
Both Uniparty panellists looked threatened at the mere mention of his name.
SnowCone trying to wedge Zed.
Bwhahahaha,
Tony Jones to Malcolm McGregor, “Catherine, do you want to play the man?”
Gold!
Transferred to the RAAF, and was discharged as a Group Captain. I thought the name was familiar.
Zinger!
Cock in a Frock is Abbott^^^ good friend
Who then bags the fuck out of him.
Holy Shyte – a conservative snuck in a question on the socialists.
So Malcolm told Abbott to avoid certain ‘outlets’? Bolt?
LOL – a junior officer.
Yeah. Antifa are kind and gentle.
Grandma Harriet triumphs socialism.
Quelle surprise.
Luckily he’s not an enema!
Enemy!
Labor chick debating technique: giggle and roll your eyes like a 15 year old school girl.
Liebor – the 9 richest people have more wealth than the poorest 4.5 million.
So some people are successful and some aren’t – what’s your point.
Yep, Emily Lister Claire also spruiking socialist talking points.
I see what you did there.
Grayling: Corbyn’s policies are great, I just hope we can afford them.
FMD. They can’t see past the end of their nose.
Beethovens punching bag thinks renationalising industry is a good idea.
He licks windows and runs into walls.
Then Dr. Who chimes in with good socialist policy about nationalising energy and transport.
Harriet Harpy doesn’t like brexit, yeah blossom screw what the lumpenproles thought.
These remoaners are hilariously pathetic. Oh no, the kids couldn’t go out in the rain.
Pom pollie lectures academic.
Dr. Who – Brexit was won because it rained in London on the day of voting.
FMD.
That’s what Globla Warming’s for.
Marxist?
Quelle surprise.
The token sheilas Pardee.
Liebor – Rwanda is doing better than us
Tell that to the people in Kibuye
100% tax rate? Those lefties are creative aren’t they!
Pyne could wear a dress. Would that help?
Must be horse grade tranquilisers he’s on?
Harriet Harpy – quotas are great – you go grrrl
Dr Who is trans human.
Elephant anesthetic i think
Lefty philosopher. Sartre wrote his shit on amphetamines. It’s pretty obvious when you try to read it.
Is there a trans glass ceiling?
Dr Who is trans corpse.
Harriet Harpy wants a diverse group of people in government, including the stupid, criminals and Islamic freaks.
Wow. Another good question.
And onto the gender pay gap bollocks.
Oh FMD, now we’re onto the imagined wymmymses pay gap.
It’s a feather boa.
So what that guy Peterson was saying was that women should go to the gas chambers.
Harriet Harpy – just shut up and make me a sammich
Gal quoda gets a run on the paddock, of course.
Liebor now says it’s a 15% pay gap, it’s jumped from 7% to 9% and now 15%.
They don’t even try to hide that they are lying.
Jordan Peterson is drawn as a strawman yet again. They’re against what he didn’t say.
Grayling: when men start having babies …
Was he joking?
Einsteins hair model waffles, something about when men have babies and stuff and discrimination and i am getting dumber listening to it.
Zed on cue rolls over to have his tummy tickled, act like you’ve got a pair swampy.
Zed Seselja continues to disappoint yet again as a Fauxservative cockhead.
Doesn’t acknowledge timid women?
Least empathetic person on the panel.
Next week: Muzzi edition.
Ok Troops
Interruptions came in at 14
Jackpot to next week
I need to soak my brain in paint stripper to remove the taint.
Nite Cats.
Thanks Jugulum.
Ok Troops – i’m done
Oyasumi nasai
Thanks for playing.
The horse tranquiliser must have really kicked in.
Many thanks Carpe..another great effort…”taking one for the team”
Thanks Carpe San.
Victim card bingo edition.
Many thanks Carpe for taking yet another one for the team..
I wonder if any of O’Neil’s female staff have successfully negotiated a payrise?