Who owns the banks?

This morning Chris Mitchell had a go at the ABC:

Business writers who do not understand such things should not be writing in the area. Those who wilfully conflate turnover and pro­fit should be run out of journalism. Alberici is a good reporter and strong interviewer. She has cover­ed business, been a foreign correspondent and hosted the ABC’s Lateline, where regular viewers soon understood her political leanings. So what? We all have them. The question is: does she have the qualifications to be the ABC’s chief economics correspondent? As Aaron Patrick pointed out in The Australian Financial Review last week, she has a bachelor of arts with a major in Italian. Look at this paper’s economics team. [Judith] Sloan is a former professor of economics, a former commissioner of the Productivity Commission and the Australia Fair Pay Commission, and has sat on the boards of Mayne Nickless, SGIO Insurance, Primelife (chair) and Santos. Economics editor David Uren has been a senior economics writer for this paper for 15 years and was editor of Business Review Weekly. He has a BA (hons) and a masters of business. Economics writer Adam Creighton studied economics at Oxford and was an economist at the Reserve Bank. Economics contributor Henry Ergas is a former economics professor at the National University of Singapore and has worked at the OECD, the Trade Practices Commission and for several economics consulting firms.

Harsh. But fair. Yet in the same issue of the paper we see an article by the usually sensible, and Oxford educated, Adam Creighton.

For sheer hubris it’s hard to go past the “Australian Banks Belong to You” campaign — the Australian Bankers Association effort to soothe community anger against banks during a potentially incendiary royal commission.

For reasons that I can’t quite understand, Adam hates banks. He provides a long and complicated story about how ‘ordinary Australians’ don’t really own the banks and get the profits via dividends.

Hmmmmmmm. So I googled the share registry of the top four banks. Getting data on 3 of the 4 was quite easy.

52.36% of CBA shareholders are retail investors and 78.79% are Australian domiciled.

46.8% of NAB shareholders are retail investors and 30.3% are domestic institutional investors.

46.5% of Westpac shareholders are retail investors and 76.3% are Australian domiciled.

It seems to me – contrary to Adam’s suggestion – that the vast majority of dividends flow to Australian investors either directly, or via their super funds. The vast majority of capital gains flow to Australian investors either directly or via their super funds.

Then there is this bit of communism – I don’t expect to read in The Australian that shareholder capitalism is a bad thing:

If banks were run like utilities none of these sorts of sneaky ­excessive fees would exist. But ­returns would be far lower for shareholders, including “everyday Australians”. The dilemma is fundamental and probably insoluble. So long as management is motivated in large part by rate-of-­return targets, the incentives of the institution will be to act in ways that don’t ensure the industry ­respects the public. The royal commission must grapple with this question as it ponders how to ­reduce the likelihood of misconduct in financial institutions.

Let’s not forget that the Banking Royal Commission has been foisted on us by the National Party. This is an organisation whose leader impregnated his girlfriend before leaving his wife, all the while organising ever-higher paying government jobs for the aforementioned girlfriend. That organisation thinks the banks have a internal culture problem.

In the meantime I think Adam is neck in neck for the inaugural Emma Alberici Award for Economic Commentary.