Who owns the banks?

This morning Chris Mitchell had a go at the ABC:
Business writers who do not understand such things should not be writing in the area. Those who wilfully conflate turnover and profit should be run out of journalism. Alberici is a good reporter and strong interviewer. She has covered business, been a foreign correspondent and hosted the ABC’s Lateline, where regular viewers soon understood her political leanings. So what? We all have them. The question is: does she have the qualifications to be the ABC’s chief economics correspondent? As Aaron Patrick pointed out in The Australian Financial Review last week, she has a bachelor of arts with a major in Italian.
Look at this paper’s economics team. [Judith] Sloan is a former professor of economics, a former commissioner of the Productivity Commission and the Australia Fair Pay Commission, and has sat on the boards of Mayne Nickless, SGIO Insurance, Primelife (chair) and Santos. Economics editor David Uren has been a senior economics writer for this paper for 15 years and was editor of Business Review Weekly. He has a BA (hons) and a masters of business. Economics writer Adam Creighton studied economics at Oxford and was an economist at the Reserve Bank. Economics contributor Henry Ergas is a former economics professor at the National University of Singapore and has worked at the OECD, the Trade Practices Commission and for several economics consulting firms.
Harsh. But fair. Yet in the same issue of the paper we see an article by the usually sensible, and Oxford educated, Adam Creighton.
For sheer hubris it’s hard to go past the “Australian Banks Belong to You” campaign — the Australian Bankers Association effort to soothe community anger against banks during a potentially incendiary royal commission.
For reasons that I can’t quite understand, Adam hates banks. He provides a long and complicated story about how ‘ordinary Australians’ don’t really own the banks and get the profits via dividends.
Hmmmmmmm. So I googled the share registry of the top four banks. Getting data on 3 of the 4 was quite easy.
- 52.36% of CBA shareholders are retail investors and 78.79% are Australian domiciled.
- 46.8% of NAB shareholders are retail investors and 30.3% are domestic institutional investors.
- 46.5% of Westpac shareholders are retail investors and 76.3% are Australian domiciled.
It seems to me – contrary to Adam’s suggestion – that the vast majority of dividends flow to Australian investors either directly, or via their super funds. The vast majority of capital gains flow to Australian investors either directly or via their super funds.
Then there is this bit of communism – I don’t expect to read in The Australian that shareholder capitalism is a bad thing:
If banks were run like utilities none of these sorts of sneaky excessive fees would exist. But returns would be far lower for shareholders, including “everyday Australians”. The dilemma is fundamental and probably insoluble. So long as management is motivated in large part by rate-of-return targets, the incentives of the institution will be to act in ways that don’t ensure the industry respects the public. The royal commission must grapple with this question as it ponders how to reduce the likelihood of misconduct in financial institutions.
Let’s not forget that the Banking Royal Commission has been foisted on us by the National Party. This is an organisation whose leader impregnated his girlfriend before leaving his wife, all the while organising ever-higher paying government jobs for the aforementioned girlfriend. That organisation thinks the banks have a internal culture problem.
In the meantime I think Adam is neck in neck for the inaugural Emma Alberici Award for Economic Commentary.
Creighton appears regularly on The Dumb, ostensibly as the conservative panelist.
He regularly disappoints.
Nothing new, of course. Bone head Ben Chifley wanted to nationalise them 70 years ago.
In Australia today, making money for shareholders is now akin to taking money away from needy welfare recipient’s.
How about you engage the argument instead of playing the man, Sinc?
…. which is undeniable. That is why you don’t bother.
Ah the truth comes out…Barnaby’s real crime is being a virile white male in the age of Genocide by Stealth™
Sinc is having a very bad day, he needs an editor. Uren, of course, has one major problem as like most economists he has no clue about dividend imputation.
Zippy, you cannot separate the second part:
It would be helpful to distinguish between bank management who control the day to day activities of the banks and the owners. It may well be that the majority of dividends go back into the pockets of Australians but I would bet that they are not the same pockets of the Australians who pay the fees and margins in the first place.
I googled ‘who owns the banks?’ and it is indeed Rothschild.
Being quoted approvingly by Crikey isn’t a good look.
If banks were run like utilities none of these sorts of sneaky excessive fees would exist.
Like how the gas and electricity companies show you how much of your bill is due to “green energy”. Oh wait, they hide that cost. Hey Adam I’ve a House to sell you on Sydney Harbour and I’ll throw in a bridge for free.
Irrespective of whether investors are domestic or offshore, it is the shareholder group who effectively pay the tax on dividends – if fully franked, the tax is adjusted to reflect the status of the investor. Offshore investors don’t get the franking credit, while domestic investors will effectively pay their marginal rate of tax, or if in a super fund the contribution tax.
Of course, this applies to the non-tax paying entities Alberici made mention of – eg Qantas. Despite Qantas not paying corporate tax, this means the investor will. If there is no franking credit, an offshore investor will have tax withheld from their dividend.
Any time an ABC leftist “economics” journalist spouts off about domestically domiciled (for tax) companies not paying tax, call the BS police! And while there is a problem with Google, Apple, etc, the solution is simple – Australia should become the tax haven that other countries (eg. Ireland) have become. At least we’d be making the billions in tax the other tax regimes have been.
Basically the burden for paying tax in this country is borne by the individual (through PAYG, capital gains tax, GST, etc) and not by corporates (other than state levies and duties such as Payroll Tax).
But will you provide the finance for the house and can I dismantle the bridge?
Not even close. Alberici wins by a country mile.
So does everybody else who has dealt with banks, at any level, in the past 30 years.
With good reason: Such a internal culture problem exists.
the other jobs vicki got were roughly the same pay
1 was actually less than her first one
banks cannot ignore the public because the public are their biggest customers. m0nty go back to sleep
#2646495, posted on February 26, 2018 at 1:19 pm
Isn’t the (potentially great TM) prime minister a liberal? Makes you wonder why that same PM couldn’t resist the Great Foisting Barnaby? Oh that’s right
The great one attended the Groucho Marx school of principle formation and did his trademark imoression of a jellyfish.
Indicators are that sooner than we are ready to believe, employment in the banking sector dealing with the general public will crash.
Robots and artificial intelligence programs are the near future of personal banking.
Once cash goes, all the Australian banking sector will have to focus upon is their eternal and undying addiction to crony socialism and Making Stalin Great Again.
Can’t wait until McDonald’s gets a State guaranteed banking licence for banking robots and we get 24/7 banking hours with bacon and egg mcmuffins and clean dunnies.
Don’t the people that annoint the banks as too big to fail and theoretically underwrite all banking Stalinism and social engineering with taxpayer funded guarantees actually control the banking system?.
A company pays tax on it’s profits, then it may give all or some of the profits back to the shareholder as a dividend. Who do you think should pay the tax on the dividend?
If capital city house prices cook off, then we will see a genuine and extended debate as to who owns the whole Ponzi scheme.
Tip is that shareholders only hold the downside, getting enough divvies to lure them into providing risk capital until the Great Oops.
It is amusing to read Chris Mitchell on business analysis and so on. The man was utterly incapable of understanding his own business and faked it for many years – until the facts leaked and it was evident that his newspaper is perpetually in red ink. I gather the depth of that ink was masked by management through internal subsidies so that the embarrassment was not so great as to cause consternation.
Maybe he thinks banks should be run like the NBN.
Im lead to believe our big four banks have a legislative ring fence unfathomable by western standards. I think some kind of review to establish just how competative the present scheme is should be welcomed. Like the energy market, over regulation is not good.
If banks were run like utilities none of these sorts of sneaky excessive fees would exist.
That comment is very out of touch. Both areas are over regulated.
Got some CBA, returning more in divvies than original cost, so will whimper if they go.
If all being a bank means is leasing banking robot hardware and running proprietary artificial intelligence banking software while proclaiming the glories of socialism to qualify for a socialist tax funded bailout program, why don’t we open the market right up?.
Union super funds must be doing the numbers on providing taxpayer guaranteed bank services to their captive market for risk free margin, just like they do on their core Rort.
Their Eddie McGuire running the bank of collingwood, taxpayer guaranteed.
Sometimes I actually wonder how f*cking dumb people are with dealing with a bank.
They are JUST another cog in the business chain.
What you really have to wonder is how come so called Macquarrie Bank employed Turnbull!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Maybe he thinks banks should be run like the NBN.
has anyone checked out what loopy folk are in charge of ‘da big 4’ accounting firms?
check out the accc scum.
aemo sounds like and is a crap organization.
This is an organisation whose leader impregnated his girlfriend before leaving his wife,
Didn’t some IMF kahuna have similar behaviour? Maybe he knows more about banking (with an “a”) than he’s letting on. (Playing the man Sinc?)
ABC wymmymses come out in support of Alberici, but don’t help her cause:
In the meantime I think Adam is neck in neck for the inaugural Emma Alberici Award for Economic Commentary.
They already do.
Me Bank
They have spates of advertising on the FTA channels – probably more than any of the big 4.
Didn’t State and Federal governments once have a go at running the banks….”like utilities”. I seem to remember here in Victoria the Cain/Kirner Victorian Labor Governments’ great expertise brought the state to near economic ruin, remember Pyramid Building Society, Tricontinental, the State Bank and the Victorian Economic Development Corporation.
I have to agree with you Sinc, Adam has to be a shoo-in for the inaugural Emma Alberici Award for Economic Commentary.
The Banking RC is a taxpayer funded distraction from the real pressing issues: government spending and corruption.
Alberici and Creighton are willing and able distraction squirrels.
Alberici is more malleable. Ignorance is a valuable trait for a shill.
Maybe someone close to Creighton got genuinely shafted by a dirty banker.
You don’t need to be a customer of banks for long to see what they get up to.
This is not limited to Australia.
I do ! Well ‘I am one of the owners of a bank , have been for years . Been good to me .
Yeah when the next election is upon us, one Bill Shorten will be running the campaign along the lines that companies making profit any kind of profit need to be reigned in the made to share those profits because we have to have ‘equality’. And on the that word equality, how many times will the lefty and ABC spruikers be saying that.
I seem to recall that a certain “arseless chap” from the A.L.P. was a very BIG fan of the banks for a while…particularly those Swiss ones.
Was that before or after he gave up his hobby of playing with petrol, matches and insurance premiums?
The composition of shareholders – 50% private investor, 30% Australian institutional, 20% foreign institutional – is basically the same for the 3 banks that Sinclair lists. Hard to believe that’s an accidental convergence. What could it be? A gentleman’s agreement among the banks? A policy enforced by pressure from regulators? And if this composition of shareholders is actually a target, why those percentages, and how is it maintained?
I believe NAB is in the extended process of boning 6000 employees at the present moment.
Internet banks like ING etc are eating them for lunch.