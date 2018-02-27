David Bidstrup: Whose “democracy” is it?

As my cynicism deepens from watching the antics of those who “govern” us I decided to put down some thoughts and ask others to add theirs. It’s a quest for opinions not a whingeing session.

I suspect that the observations I make are shared by many people and the problem is not unique to the federal government, it is also applies to our state governments who seem to be as bad if not worse – particularly in SA and Victoria where chaos reigns and idiots rule.

Government has changed from representatives doing their best to deliver “peace, order and good government” in response to the people’s wishes to one where small groups have control of the agenda and tell us what to do.

Those small groups call themselves political parties and their combined membership numbers are less than the average AFL football club. We are expected to believe that those parties contain all the knowledge and can “represent” us.

Reality shows that they put up candidates of low quality who contribute very little other than nodding and voting “aye” or “nay” when told to, stay there for too long and suck on the public tit for all they are worth.

Politics has become more important than good government and this is the daily fare of newspapers and our wonderful and objective ABC. Nothing gets done because of the relentless competition between ideologies as each side exercises egos and pretends that they are infallible.

I resist the temptation to list the policy disasters that have been visited upon us. Anyone who thinks what we have is okay must have very low standards.

Here are some suggestions:

(1): Have a requirement that candidates are functionally literate and numerate and have some life experience to offer rather than stints as “advisors” or Union flunkeys. A psychological clearance to ensure there are no tendencies towards psychopathic behaviour or delusions of grandeur would be helpful.

(2): Make it compulsory for parties to have their membership numbers audited and made public so we can all see the depth, or lack of it, in their support base.

(3): Chuck them out after 2 terms so we do not end up with career politicians who clog up the system and prevent new ideas from getting a run.

(4): Have some mechanism whereby “policies” are subjected to some rigorous analysis by outside experts, hopefully not all Economists, to try and end the situation where bad policy impoverishes the citizens and locks them into never ending financial pain. If they don’t pass the test they go in the bin and are not implemented. Energy policy is a good example where the “policy” is atrocious, the “market” is a sick joke and the carpetbaggers have free reign to gouge us which they do in spades. We cannot do anything about it because of “sovereign risk” and “emissions”. Too bad many are going broke along the way.

(5): Stop the rubbish where Senators can get elected by the number of votes gleaned from a phone box and stop the rubbish where they can flit between parties or become “independent” after elections. Make it compulsory that they serve a full term so we can minimise the opportunities for crusading senators to leave in order to “save SA”. Any replacements need to face a ballot and the costs should be borne by the departing senator.

(6): Make it so that any member who lacks the intellectual capacity to determine whether they are eligible to sit is responsible for any costs associated with by-elections that are needed and also responsible for their costs for High Court challenges. We are nearly a year into the “citizenship” saga and it is still not resolved. Let us stop wondering whether Sec 44(i) has some “reasonable steps” interpretation because the High Court says it does not. Also let us consider that no one asked whether Secs 44 (iii) and (v) could be interpreted any other way when Bob Day was in strife

(7): Prohibit anyone who believes in Santa or the tooth fairy from ever standing for office.

(8): Ban all political donations from whatever source. Party members may contribute if they are silly enough but the election process needs to be funded by the people through government with very strict criteria applied. Payment for “votes received” should be thrown in the bin.

There are plenty more where these came from but I do not want to have all the fun. Somehow we need to grab back control of our “democracy” – looking forward to seeing some views.