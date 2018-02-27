David Bidstrup: Whose “democracy” is it?

As my cynicism deepens from watching the antics of those who “govern” us I decided to put down some thoughts and ask others to add theirs. It’s a quest for opinions not a whingeing session.
I suspect that the observations I make are shared by many people and the problem is not unique to the federal government, it is also applies to our state governments who seem to be as bad if not worse – particularly in SA and Victoria where chaos reigns and idiots rule.
Government has changed from representatives doing their best to deliver “peace, order and good government” in response to the people’s wishes to one where small groups have control of the agenda and tell us what to do.
Those small groups call themselves political parties and their combined membership numbers are less than the average AFL football club. We are expected to believe that those parties contain all the knowledge and can “represent” us.
Reality shows that they put up candidates of low quality who contribute very little other than nodding and voting “aye” or “nay” when told to, stay there for too long and suck on the public tit for all they are worth.
Politics has become more important than good government and this is the daily fare of newspapers and our wonderful and objective ABC. Nothing gets done because of the relentless competition between ideologies as each side exercises egos and pretends that they are infallible.
I resist the temptation to list the policy disasters that have been visited upon us. Anyone who thinks what we have is okay must have very low standards.
Here are some suggestions:
(1): Have a requirement that candidates are functionally literate and numerate and have some life experience to offer rather than stints as “advisors” or Union flunkeys. A psychological clearance to ensure there are no tendencies towards psychopathic behaviour or delusions of grandeur would be helpful.
(2): Make it compulsory for parties to have their membership numbers audited and made public so we can all see the depth, or lack of it, in their support base.
(3): Chuck them out after 2 terms so we do not end up with career politicians who clog up the system and prevent new ideas from getting a run.
(4): Have some mechanism whereby “policies” are subjected to some rigorous analysis by outside experts, hopefully not all Economists, to try and end the situation where bad policy impoverishes the citizens and locks them into never ending financial pain. If they don’t pass the test they go in the bin and are not implemented. Energy policy is a good example where the “policy” is atrocious, the “market” is a sick joke and the carpetbaggers have free reign to gouge us which they do in spades. We cannot do anything about it because of “sovereign risk” and “emissions”. Too bad many are going broke along the way.
(5): Stop the rubbish where Senators can get elected by the number of votes gleaned from a phone box and stop the rubbish where they can flit between parties or become “independent” after elections. Make it compulsory that they serve a full term so we can minimise the opportunities for crusading senators to leave in order to “save SA”. Any replacements need to face a ballot and the costs should be borne by the departing senator.
(6): Make it so that any member who lacks the intellectual capacity to determine whether they are eligible to sit is responsible for any costs associated with by-elections that are needed and also responsible for their costs for High Court challenges. We are nearly a year into the “citizenship” saga and it is still not resolved. Let us stop wondering whether Sec 44(i) has some “reasonable steps” interpretation because the High Court says it does not. Also let us consider that no one asked whether Secs 44 (iii) and (v) could be interpreted any other way when Bob Day was in strife
(7): Prohibit anyone who believes in Santa or the tooth fairy from ever standing for office.
(8): Ban all political donations from whatever source. Party members may contribute if they are silly enough but the election process needs to be funded by the people through government with very strict criteria applied. Payment for “votes received” should be thrown in the bin.
There are plenty more where these came from but I do not want to have all the fun. Somehow we need to grab back control of our “democracy” – looking forward to seeing some views.
Good luck with that because it seems to me that narcissists/sociopaths/psychopaths are the ones who are usually drawn to politics.
The quickest and easiest way to fix our Democracy is to abandon compulsory voting and compulsory preferential voting and to stop political parties from profiteering off voters after each election. If they want our votes then they damn well will have to work for them (no more taking the base for granted) and if they want our cash, then they have to damn well will have to work for that as well.
And No. 9: Remunerate politicians on a salary that is determined by averaging their previous three years’ taxable income – thus there is no financial incentive or disincentive for people to seek parliamentary office.
(3): Chuck them out after 2 terms so we do not end up with career politicians who clog up the system and prevent new ideas from getting a run.
I agree largely. But that would make the system very much the captive of the public service. They’d just have to bat out a few years of any troublemaker, then get a newbie who they’d be able to fool for the next few years.
Perhaps we should say that a sitting member of Cabinet (up to some maximum number of people) and perhaps a few members of the shadow Cabinet can stand for re-election and serve a term if re-elected, irrespective of years already served.
I know that that would create some permanent political jobs, but hopefully too few to encourage the continuation of our current “political class” (which I agree is an abomination).
Our “representative” democracy was conceived in an age when electing representatives to meet talk and make decisions was the only way feasible to attain government of the people, for the people and by the people. In fact in that day very few of the people were able to read and write.
We now have technology that could enable each and every citizen to have a say in each and every decision. This is possible either directly, or indirectly as outline in by Voteflux.org.
However, as many 19th century philosophers pointed out, individual liberty demands a lot of work. It requires the individual to research, listen to opposing views, and more than anything an inkling of the process invovled in making a rational decision. It requires logic, reason, and rational lateral thinking. Unfortunately, a century or more ago, Western civilization adopted an indoctrination system developed in Prussia following the Napoleonic wars designed specifically to prevent the individual from any ability to different than the herd. Is democracy doomed?
Stop paying them.
If you aren’t independently wealthy what right do you have to govern over others?
I forgot to mention that the constitution does not need to be re-written. It needs to be re-read. The senate is there for the purpose of ensuring that individual states are in competition with one another, by preventing the more successful from ganging up on the less so. There is no room for political party interference in senate elections. Senators should be elected solely on their patriotism to their State.
The following is complements of “the Feral Irishman” on an American blog:
(1) Isn’t it weird that in America, our flag and our culture offend so many people, but our benefits don’t?
(2) How can the federal government ask U.S. citizens to pay back student loans – when illegal aliens are receiving a free education?
(3) Only in America are legal citizens labeled “racists” and “Nazis”, but illegal aliens are called “Dreamers”.
(4) Liberals say, “If confiscating all guns saves just one life, it’s worth it.” Well, then, if deporting all illegals saves just one life, wouldn’t that be worth it?
(5) I can’t quite figure out how you can proudly wave the flag of another country, – but consider it punishment to be sent back there.
(6) The Constitution: It doesn’t need to be rewritten, – it needs to be reread.
(7) William F. Buckley said: “Liberals claim to want to give a hearing to other points of view, and are then shocked and offended when they discover there are other points of view.”
(8) Joseph Sobran said: “Need” now means wanting someone else’s money. “Greed” means wanting to keep your own. “Compassion” is when a politician arranges the transfer.
The rise of the professional politician was where it all went wrong.
Let the interest groups pay them directly and openly.
Then we don’t have to pay for someone who is already bought.
And can decide if we want to vote for a union stooge or a China stooge or a developer stooge.
Re: No.8
Banning donations to political parties is fine, but what about other bodies, supposedly independent, (looking at you GetUp!), doing all the advertising; independent thinktanks (Ponds Inst), doing all the policy development; and the CFMEU providing all the muscle. It won’t work.
And besides, banning political donations is a violation of free speech principles.
Well said David ,I gave long advocated the destruction of career politics ,and reluctantly agree on two terms ,though I much orefer one . I also abhor political parties or gangs as they really are and have advocated a law restricting donations to $10 per person or organisation per annum with draconian punishment for breaches of that law . All legistlation to be put to referenda to be held six monthly . Voluntary voting ,no preferences ,elections in two parts first all candidates ,lsecond round , two with the most votes . No pensions or super ,during office , the people pay their existing super untill their time expires . Cutting senate to one per one million people ,they are only there for review , however with the referenda system they may be obsolete and we can get rid of them . All pollies subject to dismissal by the electors they represent for misbehaviour ,lying .corruption ,being replaced by the candidate who ran second untill next election . Elections each three years on fixed term . That would be a loser approximation to democracy the the e siting system ._
Yup, weeding out Rudd and Turnbull early on would have saved their Parties and the Country a lot of bother.
Beetrooting is probably another narcissistic trait.
A psychological clearance
Don’t be racist.
Goddamn sane people think they can rule over us without competition.
Just outrageous.
“Rule no. 1 – no poofters!”
Would get rid of Pyne?
Past LNP candidates seemed probusiness. Now? I don’t know. Past ALP supposedly were seeking protect workers. Now? We have BS.
End compulsory voting.
No representation without taxation:
Only those who are net tax payers ought to have a vote as to who holds the Treasury benches.
That would go a long way to remedying what ails our polity.
egg – Penny?
Roger aged pensioners?
Voting in Australia is not compulsory as such. You may cop a fine if you don’t get your name crossed off the electoral roll but once that is done, you can do what you like with the voting paper – eat if you want to. On the other hand, optional preferential voting is definitely the way to go – vote for as many or as few of the candidates as you like thus avoiding the trickle-down effect to the bottom feeders. In addition, introduce citizens initiated referenda and, perhaps binding plebiscites on major issues that affect our country e.g. immigration. Definitely find some mechanism to discourage career politicians without loosing ‘corporate’ wisdom and dominance by the Public Service.
MT advisor sacked!
The Democracy is lost.
The socialists have won.
It is now a process of tidying up the remnants of the past.
The thing that won’t change is that those in privileged positions will be more equal than others.
..
Oh, that’s alright then.
/heavy sarcasm.
Some of us have better things to do every third bloody saturday than line up at the local primary school and vote for a bunch of worthless cocksucking leeches under threat of fine.
1) If voting is compulsory then only those who pay taxes should vote, State & Federal, and those who pay rates vote in local council.
2) Any MP who takes up the Treasury portfolio must have an economics background and worked in small to medium sized business.
Roger aged pensioners?
Could be assessed on life time contribution.
Voting in Australia is not compulsory as such.
Why does the ALP so fiercely oppose any reform? They rely on the vote herd.
Why do we have how to vote cards? Anyone who doesn’t know how they should vote shouldn’t be voting.
Just restrict voting rights to landowners. If you lack the work ethic and means to buy property then you don’t deserve a say over how others run their lives.
@Arky, pfffft. Show up, don’t show up, it won’t matter. No-one pays the fine, and they will accept any excuse as to why you didn’t vote. When you get the fine in the mail, send them back a letter saying you were out of town and got stuck due to mechanical failure, or suffered a nosebleed, or you were too upset to drive after receiving a racial taunt. You won’t hear back. Personally, I heartily endorse visiting the local school on election days and supporting their sausage sizzle.
None of this will work so long as the ABC and SBS exist in their current forms. You have more than $1.5 billion of hard left/extreme green propaganda spewed out each year. Once you get rid of that and have only media that people are prepared to pay for you may have a chance. Until then, whatever reforms you try to get through, you will be pissing into the wind.
(3): Chuck them out after 2 terms so we do not end up with career politicians who clog up the system and prevent new ideas from getting a run.
And Tim Neilson wrote
Perhaps we should say that a sitting member of Cabinet (up to some maximum number of people) and perhaps a few members of the shadow Cabinet can stand for re-election and serve a term if re-elected, irrespective of years already served.
Perhaps a system akin to that of the Defence forces could be implemented, that is the more senior you rise through the political ranks the more you can re-contest elections, as you have proven yourself, hopefully, to be of some actual use and not just a seat-warmer.
Lets face the facts, Australia’s democracy is almost at its end. If governments sign away our sovereignty (UN mainly) and the majority of voters vote for money/benefits; all we need do is wait for the end point and hope something good comes out of the ashes; or try and find another ship to sail in!
Kev, why should I have to invent a bullshit excuse?
This is the only country daft enough to accept compulsory voting (aside from one other shithole somewhere I forget) not even the goddamn commies make you vote.
It just never ends in this place.
Endless cheerful braindead fuckwits giving and following stupid orders.
Regarding costly over representation..get rid of Tasmania’s Parliament.
And the lazy Commercials repeat the propaganda and drivel of our ‘elites’, amplifying the problem: “Oh yes, I care about people drowning on low lying coral atolls! Look at my shiny new SUV!”.
Make getting the Parlimentary Pension (prior to the compulsory age – 67?) means tested. If you earn over say $120k as an ‘advisor’, post your Parliamentary career – no early pension for you. This is still better than what everyone else gets but it negates that old sob story about being voted out suddening by the electorate and having no career.
Both factions of the UniParty do. That is what Textor was trying to say. At the moment, other than genuine outlier seats, your vote will end up with one of the major parties unless you actively seek to prevent this.
Non-compulsory, optional preferential voting is the low hanging fruit to improve Australia’s structural and functionally deficient democracy.
Arky, you are scratching me where I itch. I’m right with you. There’s also the do nothing option by the way of not accepting or collecting the registered letter they send you. In which case, nothing happens. Basically it’s a load of bullshit from a bunch of beaurocratic manitees who would perish like runts if the world turned to shit.
Yep.
The problem lies in compulsory voting is that as argued above, you only need get your name crossed off the list, but the dummies compulsory voting brings to the ballot don’t do that, and don’t know that.
That’s why they’re dummies.
Compulsory voting and preference deals quite simply mean we don’t have a democracy, and to the extent that we do, our reps put in little effort to attract you to the ballot box, knowing that you are always voting in your mind for the leaders of parties and not the unknown face on the local poster.
Better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to open it and remove all doubt.
Non compulsory voting would see a lot more effort applied by your local candidate to secure your vote.
There would be a lot more pressure on these party hacks to perform for the people and not just to ensure pre selection from the party.
It is the absolute worst thing for Australia, and to the extent that the liberal party or any party that pretend to be right wing, have it low on their priority to change, says it all really.
I want to send the whole of the Labor party, the whole of the Liberal party, the whole of the greens and all of the independents to Survivor, not let any of them back, and start again with non-career politicians
Good thoughts David.
I reckon that,
-Optional preferential voting required,
-public service personnel should have term limits, not politicians. We are governed by the PS.
-net taxpayers only to be allowed to vote, retirees can vote as long as they have shown a net benefit through their working life.
-percentage caps on spending in key areas (welfare, NDIS etc) dependent on a percentage of GDP, PS wages also tied to the economy somehow so they can ride the waves like the rest of us.
Some of us have better things to do every third bloody saturday than line up at the local primary school and vote for a bunch of worthless cocksucking leeches under threat of fine.
But if you don’t vote, the wrong worthless cocksucking leech may get in!
The beauty of non-compulsory voting is that the first task of a candidate and party standing for election is to get you off the couch – that is to give you something to vote for. It would go along way to stop parties clustering around each other hoping to capture the 5% of swinging voters in the marginal seats that always decide election results. It would also mean the end of faux-Lieborals like Lord Waffleworth.
Tim – unless you are in the relatively small number of marginal seats that regularly change sides your vote doesn’t count for anything. That is most of us.
Was there a record informal count last Election?
A replacement for (8):
(8) As a constitutional amendment, ban all financing of political parties by the state, in its entirely.
That individual taxpayers are required to finance the advocacy of political viewpoint they find repugnant is unconscionable.
If a party is unable to finance itself from its own supporters then it can’t be much chop.
I have often suggested that anybody involved in student politics should be disqualified from standing for public office. I am only half joking.