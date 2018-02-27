Emma Alberici and the ABC have lost authority

Why the ABC’s economics correspondent felt the urge to share her incomplete understanding of corporate tax with the nation is somewhat puzzling of itself.

Suffice to say Alberici has ­irrevocably lost the authority that should attach to her position by aligning herself with the economic equivalent of the anti-vaccination movement.

By denying the broad economic benefits of corporate tax cuts, Alberici has become a member of an exclusive club. Its members consider themselves smarter than the experts in Treasury. They have nothing but disdain for the editors of The Australian Financial Review, The Australian and other journals that are apparently under the spell of Powerful Vested Interests.

Read the whole thing here.