Emma Alberici and the ABC have lost authority

Why the ABC’s economics correspondent felt the urge to share her incomplete understanding of corporate tax with the nation is somewhat puzzling of itself.
Suffice to say Alberici has irrevocably lost the authority that should attach to her position by aligning herself with the economic equivalent of the anti-vaccination movement.
By denying the broad economic benefits of corporate tax cuts, Alberici has become a member of an exclusive club. Its members consider themselves smarter than the experts in Treasury. They have nothing but disdain for the editors of The Australian Financial Review, The Australian and other journals that are apparently under the spell of Powerful Vested Interests.
Read the whole thing here.
‘Emmanating’ from a lofty height.
I don’t mind journalists taking on “experts”. The real problem is the sheer incompetence and megalomania of someone refusing to accept, e.g., that there’s a difference between gross revenue and net profit.
Alberici’s critics: Gross revenue and net profit are different.
Alberici: I’ve got a WALKLEY!
It’s presumably the Dunning-Kruger effect.
Fantastic expose on Media Watch, last night – about supposed child abuse in the UK, as reported here by 60 Minutes.
All I could think of throughout – was how complicit ‘their ABC’ is in the allegations against George Pell.
How their lead reporter wrote a book about these allegations, from the standpoint of the ‘supposed’ victims – whilst garnering her source material from the public purse.
How they have published propaganda to convict Pell in the minds of the public – rather than the courts (as yet).
God willing, their actions will come back to bite them on ‘their ABC’.
Its members consider themselves smarter than the experts in Treasury.
Given the success Treasury have had in forecasting when our next budget surplus will be I think most people opinions are just as good as Treasuries
The tax cut rejection movement has its own political party – the Greens and is well represented within the other majors.
About time they got pulled up for overreach.
They need to be called out more often and brought into line.
They were petrified of ‘shock jocks’ Laws and Jones in their heyday.
Hard to lose your authority when you have none to begin with.
Emma Alberici and the ABC have lost authority
Alas, they still get $1bn+ of our money every year to publish their propaganda.
They’ve lost it?
Another example of being too kind and compensating by the right.
When did a bunch of dickhead public servants ever have it?
How can we win with this level of insane comment?
They never had it, but you claim they have at one stage.
This is why we lose.
Test.
The best way to destroy the ALPBC would be to remove any oversight of it and let the staff co-op just go wild. Anyone who wades into the Twitter swamp and has a look at a co-op member’s feed is given their uncensored Green-Left thinking that is barely tempered by the ALPBC Charter or any of the other supposed mechanisms to ensure balance.
Ordinarily you would think this would be enough to kill it off. However with Marxist trannies running around in Victoriastani primary schools, with the full blessing and funding of the elected government, I have my doubts.
The ALPBC survives by virtue of rose coloured glasses of a 1960s Aunty prior to the rise of Allan Ashbolt’s Marxists. 70% of people never watch the ALPBC and couldn’t care less (with a fair overlap with the 50% of non-net taxpayers that don’t forcibly fund it either). It would take great political effort to break up the ALPBC and frankly I don’t see even the remotest possibility of it happening in my lifetime.
quite simply because she thought her understanding was complete.
Tax cuts are obviously beneficial but only if they come with reduced public spending. The BCA and it’s lapdogs in media have not made that case. They are simply promoting more debt. We will know government is serious when it begins with expense reduction at the front door of MPs and public servants. Once they experience tighter wallets the incentive to get into the real job will increase.
Pretty much what’s happening now, Editorially?
Googles has made some cutbacks, even affecting j’ism, thankfully – Albascreechy being a victim of same.