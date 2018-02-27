This shit is getting real

Georgia’s Lt. Governor tweeted this:

I will kill any tax legislation that benefits @Delta unless the company changes its position and fully reinstates its relationship with @NRA. Corporations cannot attack conservatives and expect us not to fight back. — Casey Cagle (@CaseyCagle) February 26, 2018

Time provides some background detail:

Georgia’s lieutenant governor on Monday threatened to prevent Delta Air Lines from getting a lucrative tax cut after the company ended its discount program with the National Rifle Association. Republican Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle, president of the state Senate and a leading candidate to succeed Gov. Nathan Deal, tweeted that he would use his position to kill a proposed sales tax exemption on jet fuel.

…

More than a dozen companies, including Metlife, Hertz, Avis, Enterprise, Best Western, Wyndham and United Airlines have ended NRA partnerships since 17 students and teachers were killed in a school shooting in Florida.

I have mixed views on the matter – in the very first instance Delta should be able to offer discounts to whomever it pleases. It is, however, good to see a principled politician holding business to account for its political choices.

On balance, however, I’m uncomfortable with politicians doing this sort of thing – it does politicise an issue that will resolve itself in time. If offering the discount to NRA members is a profitable business practice it will, in good time, be restored and if not, then withdrawing it is a decision that will benefit Delta’s owners.

It also seems to me that this is is slightly different than the cake baking for gay marriage case. In that case the bakers were refusing service – here the airline is simply refusing a discount.