This shit is getting real

Georgia’s Lt. Governor tweeted this:
I will kill any tax legislation that benefits @Delta unless the company changes its position and fully reinstates its relationship with @NRA. Corporations cannot attack conservatives and expect us not to fight back.
Time provides some background detail:
Georgia’s lieutenant governor on Monday threatened to prevent Delta Air Lines from getting a lucrative tax cut after the company ended its discount program with the National Rifle Association.
Republican Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle, president of the state Senate and a leading candidate to succeed Gov. Nathan Deal, tweeted that he would use his position to kill a proposed sales tax exemption on jet fuel.
More than a dozen companies, including Metlife, Hertz, Avis, Enterprise, Best Western, Wyndham and United Airlines have ended NRA partnerships since 17 students and teachers were killed in a school shooting in Florida.
I have mixed views on the matter – in the very first instance Delta should be able to offer discounts to whomever it pleases. It is, however, good to see a principled politician holding business to account for its political choices.
On balance, however, I’m uncomfortable with politicians doing this sort of thing – it does politicise an issue that will resolve itself in time. If offering the discount to NRA members is a profitable business practice it will, in good time, be restored and if not, then withdrawing it is a decision that will benefit Delta’s owners.
It also seems to me that this is is slightly different than the cake baking for gay marriage case. In that case the bakers were refusing service – here the airline is simply refusing a discount.
It was inevitable that it would come to the tipping point. The only question was what the pretext would be.
This will be the start of the next phase.
Prepare for more frequent and visceral exchanges as the Left use this as proof of paternalistic hegemony that needs to be eradicated, and the sleepwalkers realise too late that the past is gone.
The controllers have the useful idiots in place and ready to go.
One step closer to the breakdown of civil society, as is the plan.
Ever had to carry a pistol in the course of employment? I have.
Ever had a loaded shotgun or rifle aimed at you on your employer’s land in the course of employment? I have, on two occasions.
Ever had a stranger enter your land, uninvited, to shoot native animals, in the middle of the night? I have, multiple times.
Ever owned and used a rifle? I did, but no longer, thanks to John Howard’s buy-back scheme. I get by without.
This isn’t a right/left issue. It boils down to risk management and rational response to threats. Australia and most other nations have more than adequate weapons in private hands. Reducing that number is not a “breakdown of civil society”. It is a practical demonstration of a healthy society.
The Rule of Law is really having a hard time of late in the USA.
Singleton Engineer – This isn’t about the number of guns, this is about politicians openly stating that they will use their office to punish organisations that make private decisions that the politician doesn’t approve of.
It’s becoming kind of tiresome to explain the real world to libertarians but here we go again …
When businesses like Delta surrender to the leftist mob – conceding the veracity and morality of their cause – what follows is not a market correction but leftists in government legislating to prohibit what such businesses have shown they no longer care about. That’s how it works.
Which is a refreshing change!
Yeah, yeah. I remember once a pub banning students because we were too rowdy and misbehaved and the like. After 6 weeks they were begging us to come back.
So I imagine Delta will either reinstate the discount or not depending on how valuable NRA members are to their business. I have seen no evidence that the government is forcing Delta or anyone else to disassociate with the NRA.
this is about politicians openly stating that they will use their office to punish organisations that make private decisions that the politician doesn’t approve of.
like Potentially Great PM Turnbulls bank tax
singleton engineer
Yes.
I don’t like pissing contests.
Or, to be more focussed,
So, Sinc, this issue was not politicised until the Governor came along?
One could be excused for suspecting that the shooter was purposefully ignored so that a crisis would eventuates upon which the NRA could be excommunicated and the second amendment could be weakened.
At best the shooter was a known ticking time bomb waiting to go off, upon which the Sheriff quickly took advantage of to further his re-election. What is known us that these schools have arrangements with police to limit arrests of students to maximise funding, emboldening organised crime and resulting in ignoring clear threats.
All roads lead to Democrats.
“… this is about politicians openly stating that they will use their office to punish organisations that make private decisions that the politician doesn’t approve of…”
Somebody should tell the coal industry.
As Every dictator first took the weapons of his citizens away, and since 1996 our rights have been substantially eroded, would you call Nazi Germany or Communist China, Venezuela healthy societies?
I’m sure somebody called Nazi Germany a healthy society in 1935 after Hitler’s confiscations of firearms took place, but look how that turned out.
Read more History , before making statements like this.
“Republican politician politicises issue that would have resolved itself in time”
FFS. Stop the presses. The Left do this all the time, every single day on every single issue. But somebody on the right uses the same tactics and it makes the news.
Here’s the deal: until the left stop using the power of government to beat conservatives around the head, it is the sworn duty of every conservative politician to use whatever power is at their disposal to punish virtue signalling lefties. Any conservative politician not prepared to do that should resign.
Quite so.
Adani -> leftist mob -> banks -> Shorten.