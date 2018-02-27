Treasury needs more social workers and less economists

According to Gordon de Brouwer, the former Secretary of the Department of Environment and Energy:

The Commonwealth Treasury takes too narrow a view when evaluating policy …. I think this has frankly been one of the failures of Treasury … it relies so heavily on economics.

Read and weep here what comes out of the mouth of a former highly paid Commonwealth Government official.

Whilst there can be, and are plenty of debates about the type of economics “practiced” within Treasury, to suggest that Treasury should be less reliant on economics is perhaps a bit loopy. It’s a good thing that the Abbott and Turnbull governments had Mr de Brouwer to advise them on energy and environmental policy.

Might it have been the absence of economic analysis or possibly even the ignoring of economic analysis that brought Australia those policy highlights of Gonski Mark 1, Gonski Mark 2, NBN, Pink Bats, Adelaidian submarines, Cash for Clunkers, $900 cheques, Carbon tax, Mining tax, Banking tax, Renewable Energy target, Inland rail and most of Canberra. Dear Cats. Is there anything missed from this list? How much space is there in the comments section Sinc?

But not satisfied in suggesting that the costs and benefits or government policy no be a significant consideration, Mr De Brouwer

also believes a lack of straightforward communication with the public is one of the drivers of the turn towards populism.

Yep. That’s right. It’s communication that is a driver of populism.

Spartacus could go on in length about the height of arrogance in such a statement, but Judith Sloan did a better job this morning in the Australian:

My take-out is always to be alert to the use of the populist label and to consider the position of the author using the term. It is the ultimate cheap shot. In many ins­tances, commentators’ hostility to populism is just code for their dislike of, and condescension towards, people who are relatively uneducated and often live in outer suburbs or rural and regional areas. The implicit message is: how dare these people simply not accept the sage advice of the “experts” in government and business who feed material to the commentators?

The problem with such people is that they think that Government is a branch of science.

Gordon – take a Public Service Medal out of petty cash. Oh hang on. You already have. Take out an Alberici Medal instead.

Follow I Am Spartacus on Twitter at @Ey_am_Spartacus