Treasury needs more social workers and less economists

According to Gordon de Brouwer, the former Secretary of the Department of Environment and Energy:
The Commonwealth Treasury takes too narrow a view when evaluating policy …. I think this has frankly been one of the failures of Treasury … it relies so heavily on economics.
Read and weep here what comes out of the mouth of a former highly paid Commonwealth Government official.
Whilst there can be, and are plenty of debates about the type of economics “practiced” within Treasury, to suggest that Treasury should be less reliant on economics is perhaps a bit loopy. It’s a good thing that the Abbott and Turnbull governments had Mr de Brouwer to advise them on energy and environmental policy.
Might it have been the absence of economic analysis or possibly even the ignoring of economic analysis that brought Australia those policy highlights of Gonski Mark 1, Gonski Mark 2, NBN, Pink Bats, Adelaidian submarines, Cash for Clunkers, $900 cheques, Carbon tax, Mining tax, Banking tax, Renewable Energy target, Inland rail and most of Canberra. Dear Cats. Is there anything missed from this list? How much space is there in the comments section Sinc?
But not satisfied in suggesting that the costs and benefits or government policy no be a significant consideration, Mr De Brouwer
also believes a lack of straightforward communication with the public is one of the drivers of the turn towards populism.
Yep. That’s right. It’s communication that is a driver of populism.
Spartacus could go on in length about the height of arrogance in such a statement, but Judith Sloan did a better job this morning in the Australian:
My take-out is always to be alert to the use of the populist label and to consider the position of the author using the term. It is the ultimate cheap shot. In many instances, commentators’ hostility to populism is just code for their dislike of, and condescension towards, people who are relatively uneducated and often live in outer suburbs or rural and regional areas.
The implicit message is: how dare these people simply not accept the sage advice of the “experts” in government and business who feed material to the commentators?
The problem with such people is that they think that Government is a branch of science.
Gordon – take a Public Service Medal out of petty cash. Oh hang on. You already have. Take out an Alberici Medal instead.
He used to being bossy?
I think you’ve been told this already, Sinclair.
Can’t hurt reading it again.
Yes. One very big, very wasteful and destructive, classic piece of centralised government planning and control – the NDIS.
The pompous title of Teh Mandarin gives a good indication of the likely thinking contained within. Yet again Yes Minister proves to be the most informative work on the functioning of government.
Judith Sloan is my heroine!
If I was called Gordon de Brouwer and had anything to do with energy policy in Australia in the last 20 years I’d be keeping my head down and my mouth shut.
This is actually a real, increasing problem in the public service. It is like the government, people elected, are just there to implement what the technocrats tell them. And the arguments had when you suggest that suggest a decision is the province of parliament, rather than just do it, are far too common. Mind you, given the quality of the typical politician these days it is almost tempting to accept the trashing of parliamentary democracy.
As for Treasury, my dealings with that mob in Canberra would suggest that far too many of them are generational, if not multi generational Canberra residents who know naught else.
Meanwhile
Malcolm Turnbull Made Sure His Mansion Was Connected To The Highest Speed NBN
Good news for Malcolm Turnbull! Both his Point Piper mansion and his official Sydney residence, Kirribilli House, have been connected to the National Broadband Network (NBN) at the highest speeds available.
Government bureaucrats told Senate Estimates last night the PM’s two residences are both now connected to the premium 2000GB plan on a hybrid fibre coaxial (HFC) connection. The plan provides up to 100 megabits per second at a cost to taxpayers of $120 a month for the Point Piper residence and $90 a month in Kirribilli.
Paula Ganley from the Department of Prime Minister & Cabinet confirmed the PM’s connection to the NBN had gone “smoothly”, and the PM’s official residence in Canberra, The Lodge, would also soon be connected.
“The Prime Minister had asked us to make sure that it was connected to Point Piper, but our office just had to make sure that everything proceeded smoothly,” Ganley told Estimates.
“It was only one discussion [between NBN Co and the PM’s Department] and then one appointment for them to come out and have a look. The connection took place after that,” she said.
“They had a site visit… to ensure the transition to NBN had minimal impact on existing infrastructure such as telephones, security systems and pay-TV services.”
Now of course the PM’s residences need to have a decent internet connection. He is, after all, a fairly important man.
But the news will still be extremely frustrating for the thousands of Australians who have had their NBN connections delayed due to massive problems with the rollout, or who are already connected to the NBN but are suffering from serious service issues.
Complaints to the Telecommunications Industry Ombudsman (TIO) increased 160% last financial year, largely due to issues with the NBN.
(Full disclosure: I live in the PM’s electorate and have a HFC connection that’s supposed to operate at 100 megabits per second. It’s shit.)
Speaking to the Labor caucus this morning, Opposition Leader Bill Shorten congratulated the PM on his new internet connection.
“But there are whole suburbs of western Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane having to make do with a second rate copper network operating at one quarter of this speed. Mr Turnbull says that Australian families and businesses don’t need a first rate NBN, but he’s happy to use taxpayer money to look after his own suburb.”
Just like the “former Secretary of the Department of Environment and Energy” is a glorified accountant and not a senior technocrat?
Irony is wasted on these tards.
Although she is right about the disgusting term used by pompous twats “populism” which when you think about it, is proof of the fact education and intelligence aren’t the same thing, as it’s so absolutely stupid to use in a democracy, I feel she adds her own little inner urban bias.
Sinclair for example, wouldn’t be so stupid as to regard populism to be “of the outer suburbs and rural areas” because they are the uneducated populations.
She has added that in.
It seems to Judith, the educated shouldn’t dis the uneducated.
And she knows where they live.
She’s obviously one of those those educated types who through complete lack of intelligence think living in a shoe box catching public transport and paying through the nose for coffee, noise, and bullshit and now being told they can’t get take away in a plastic container, surrounded by left wing insulated dick heads and basically living like as many ants in a nest, is a desirable outcome.
It’s time we separated these people from their self assumed intelligence because they have had an institutional indoctrination they call being educated.
Because the two are not the same thing.
And they do not and should not own our political process based on it.
By the way Judith, get out to the small acreages at the limits of the outer suburbs heading into rural areas if you want to see the dwellings of the truly rich and intelligent as well………………….
Probably true, but I don’t think Judith is excluding intelligence from said areas also.
And there are proles in inner urban areas, too – probably browbeaten by their “superiors”.
You’re awfully bitter today Struth.
Tell us, is there anyone (other than your good self) that can engender just a tiny bit respect in your tortured breast?
In her column, Judith notes that both lefties and libertarians use the term ‘populism’ in a derogatory manner. However she differentiates between the lefty meaning of and the libertarian meaning which is that “… people are insufficiently concerned about individual rights and too caught up in their local, daily lives”.
Populism – the art of gathering the most votes.
All parties practice it.
I can only go by what is written and this is classic Freudian slip.
Although it is poorly worded, I’ll give her the benefit of the doubt, as she seems to have a following here that allows no criticism from us uneducated rural folk.
Maybe she should have written this
But she didn’t.
If I happen to be one of those rural folk, I feel quite justified commenting on what she has written.
Educated people must surely know how to construct sentences so us dumb hicks can work out what they mean?
The original way it is phrased states that she believes the elites are condescending toward dumb people who are to be found in the burbs and the country.
Whaddaya want from me???
Silence??
Don’t answer that.
You’re not getting it anyway.
The transcript and video of Gordon’s Valedictory is here.
Many regrettably will be too busy so I have extracted a few relevant highlights:
Martim Parkinson (Secretary of the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet):
Frances Adamson (Secretary of the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade):
Gordon de Brouwer:
“also believes a lack of straightforward communication with the public is one of the drivers of the turn towards populism.”
What about some straightforward listening to the public – not just lobbyists and pet corporatist spokespersonages – and when asked a question, try answering it in a straightforward way, rather than answering the question that you wished had been asked.
As to Treasury’s alleged narrowness, that might, almost, be a point if it weren’t for the fact that there is a proliferation of economic and other advice (including from many generously taxpayer funded outfits) available to politicians.
In my experience, most of the bureaucrats in Mr De Brouwer’s former department are not at all equipped with the skills and nous to do their jobs at even a minimum standard. They had no understanding of economics, policy or statistics and would often regularly quote dodgy, made-up stats from Greenpeace, WWF etc to try to support their arguments.
While Treasury is nowhere near the organisation that it used to be, they no doubt still had the ability to poke holes in Mr De Brouwer’s former department’s arguments. It’s little wonder that he has so much dislike for those with an understanding of economics and policy.
Now I am truly hurt.
I respect you all so much, I converse and argue with you.
I care what you think, I enjoy your witty quips and observances.
This comment has shattered me.
I’m done for I tell ya.
Infamy, Infamy, you’ve all got it in fa me!!!!
No, HELL no!
I thought his point about populism had some validity:
Australian politicians are poor communicators who rarely go off the script prepared by their minders (Shorten is the worst example of this, although he also borrows the rhetoric of the populist for electoral advantage). They also increasingly come from a limited range of occupations and life experiences. The electorate feels disconnected from them, even disenfranchised, losing trust in a system which seems to have been captured by elites for their own benefit. They then turn to leaders who seem more down to earth and may have some good policies but on the whole offer no real answers. Hanson is the classic case in our history. The antidote is the politician from the elite ranks of society who can speak directly to the people and their concerns – Churchill, for example. Or, less rare, the person from the ranks of ordinary life who can rise to political leadership – Menzies or the early Thatcher – as a true representative of the people, someone whom they can respect but also recognise as one of them. Reagan could also take the American electorate into his confidence, not just because he was an actor used to delivering lines but because he was perceived as sincere and not condescending. But what we also need are politicians who will question the experts, who have often enough been proved wrong, in the interest of promoting the common good, which also means keeping the lobbyists representing sectional interests at arm’s length.
I believe appointments should be based on merit alone but I’m curious as to how ‘diversity’ recruitment works in the PS.
Gender would be relatively straightforward, 50%-50% although not as easy as it used to be, but how is the right balance of indigenous, religious, disability and LGBTI etc. determined, do they use the census figures or what?
As a variation of the Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon I would propose the One Degree of Martin Parkinson. That is for every crap policy of the APS there is a direct connection between the proponent and Martin Parkinson, who should have been fired by Sloppy Joe on the Monday after Abbott won in a landslide.
I never scroll past you, struth, you almost always say what I am thinking !!!
Here’s a clue.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=452XjnaHr1A
Life imitating art?
Struth – when you have my track record in beating up Treasury and elitist politicians, then you can bitch and moan as much as you like.