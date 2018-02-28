ASADA up to its old tricks

We have made the point that ASADA views itself above the law of the land and above the Parliament.

Well there is no let up.

THE Australian Sports Anti-Doping Authority is fighting fresh attempts for key documents in the Essendon drugs scandal to be released.

Twenty of the 34 past and present Dons players caught up in the four-year saga were informed this afternoon of an appeal against a Freedom of Information request made by a member of the public. The FOI request surrounds doping control forms signed by Essendon players between August 2011 and September 2012. They include the names and dates of the urine and blood tests conducted by ASADA on Essendon players during that period. … ASADA has rejected the request on the basis that the doping control forms contain personal information and that they are therefore exempted from the requirement to provide access.

Secret trials, now secret evidence too.