Gratitude and history

This is from Powerline: Churchill in Five Minutes. We are an ignorant and ungrateful age although how exceptional we are is hard to know. The ingratitude I have become aware of since driving along the Western Front during August 2014 on the hundredth anniversary of the start of World War I, a conflict almost as crucial in the defence of freedom as the war that followed. Even there on that 100th anniversary there were no ceremonies I came across, with nothing of much interest in the pages of the press. During the entire period since August 2014 right up until now there have been the 100th anniversary of battles and events that have just gone by without notice, although they were noticed then. Maybe ever thus, but there must have been a long period of time when Agincourt was a live memory. Today little is remembered, certainly of WWI and now even WWII. What follows is from Powerline which is an attempt to remind us of Winston Churchill to whom we owe so much.
PragerU enlisted the services of the prominent historian Andrew Roberts to give its short course on “Winston Churchill: The man who saved the free world” (video below). It’s a good title and Roberts knows what he is talking about. He is the author of The Storm of War: A New History of World War II and the forthcoming biography Churchill: Walking with Destiny (also a good title, drawn from the concluding paragraph of The Gathering Storm).
The linked PragerU page includes a set of additional points, citations, and sources. The comments posted at YouTube include nitpicking about the video’s maps. The comments miss the point. This is the point: “The point about Churchill in 1940 is not that he stopped the German invasion, but that he stopped the British government making peace.” Sometimes you have to give war a chance.
I learned of the video via Roberts’s Twitter feed. It seems to be a box office hit in its own right.
Churchill: The Man Who Saved the Free World
