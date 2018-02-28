I am, you are, we are all paying for this nonsense

Yesterday, your man Spartacus posted on this esteemed site about some of the well considered comments from the former Secretary of the Department of Environment and Energy, one Mr Gordon de Brouwer:

The Commonwealth Treasury takes too narrow a view when evaluating policy …. I think this has frankly been one of the failures of Treasury … it relies so heavily on economics.

In as much as such view by the former chief advisor to the Abbott and Turnbull governments on matters energy and environment are an odd mix of insane and not surprising, it was something that was highlighted in the comments by manalive that was more disturbing:

The transcript and video of Gordon’s Valedictory is here.

Many regrettably will be too busy so I have extracted a few relevant highlights: Martim Parkinson (Secretary of the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet): He’s [Gordon] worked on fiscal policy, industry policy, natural resource management and climate change. The job he’s about to step down from, has entailed expertise or at least working knowledge of everything from hydro electricity, don’t get him started on pumped hydro schemes, marine biology, convict architecture, 30,000 year old cave paintings and the finer points of ice coring. Frances Adamson (Secretary of the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade): I do want to acknowledge Gordon as one of a number of secretaries who’ve worked very closely with you. Your exceptional work from the point of view of my own department, the department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, on climate change, on the Paris Agreement and all that flows from that and in particular also on the Great Barrier Reef. You know and many of you in the room know it too just how important that work has been. Gordon de Brouwer: In many respects, the public service does well in diversity.

We typically have vibrant women’s, Indigenous, religious, disability and LGBTI networks in our agencies. I think that is important and warrants ongoing reinforcement.

We are certainly stronger on gender balance than we used to be, but we could finally turn the dial to 50:50, especially at senior levels, by being more explicit and forward leaning on flexible working arrangements and changing some of our selection procedures, like expanding our senior officer recruitment panels from three to four people, with a requirement of gender balance on the panel, not just to ensure we are neutral to gender in promotion but to give an unambiguous signal to applicants that we are.

Thanks for the highlights and summary manalive.

Spartacus thought it was important to share this information in case it was missed in the comments section.

This is what the leadership of the Commonwealth Public Service thinks and how it spends our tax dollars.

But it leads Spartacus to wonder whether the paleo organic pear and banana bread sustainably sourced?

Follow I Am Spartacus on Twitter at @Ey_am_Spartacus