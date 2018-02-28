I am, you are, we are all paying for this nonsense

Yesterday, your man Spartacus posted on this esteemed site about some of the well considered comments from the former Secretary of the Department of Environment and Energy, one Mr Gordon de Brouwer:
The Commonwealth Treasury takes too narrow a view when evaluating policy …. I think this has frankly been one of the failures of Treasury … it relies so heavily on economics.
In as much as such view by the former chief advisor to the Abbott and Turnbull governments on matters energy and environment are an odd mix of insane and not surprising, it was something that was highlighted in the comments by manalive that was more disturbing:
The transcript and video of Gordon’s Valedictory is here.
Many regrettably will be too busy so I have extracted a few relevant highlights:
Martim Parkinson (Secretary of the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet):
He’s [Gordon] worked on fiscal policy, industry policy, natural resource management and climate change. The job he’s about to step down from, has entailed expertise or at least working knowledge of everything from hydro electricity, don’t get him started on pumped hydro schemes, marine biology, convict architecture, 30,000 year old cave paintings and the finer points of ice coring.
Frances Adamson (Secretary of the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade):
I do want to acknowledge Gordon as one of a number of secretaries who’ve worked very closely with you. Your exceptional work from the point of view of my own department, the department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, on climate change, on the Paris Agreement and all that flows from that and in particular also on the Great Barrier Reef. You know and many of you in the room know it too just how important that work has been.
Gordon de Brouwer:
In many respects, the public service does well in diversity.
We typically have vibrant women’s, Indigenous, religious, disability and LGBTI networks in our agencies. I think that is important and warrants ongoing reinforcement.
We are certainly stronger on gender balance than we used to be, but we could finally turn the dial to 50:50, especially at senior levels, by being more explicit and forward leaning on flexible working arrangements and changing some of our selection procedures, like expanding our senior officer recruitment panels from three to four people, with a requirement of gender balance on the panel, not just to ensure we are neutral to gender in promotion but to give an unambiguous signal to applicants that we are.
Thanks for the highlights and summary manalive.
Spartacus thought it was important to share this information in case it was missed in the comments section.
This is what the leadership of the Commonwealth Public Service thinks and how it spends our tax dollars.
But it leads Spartacus to wonder whether the paleo organic pear and banana bread sustainably sourced?
These people all were promoted because they had the will and drive to abandon rational principles and spout this claptrap, just like they soew out ancestor worship liturgy at the beginning of each meeting. The willingness to do so allowed them to achieve their ambitions.
They did it so often they might have even begun to believe it.
Of course, if it was a Trump figure in charge, these very inprtoant peeople would say something entirely different.
Drain the fetid billabong that is Canberra.
Thanks Sparty and Manalive. I had missed it. It’s a shame to read. No wonder we so often get the feeling we’ve been done over; it’s because we have been.
This is the same way Campbell Newman went wrong in Qld. What LNP govts ought to do as soon as they get in is gather all the CV’s submitted by all those occupying the top ranks and any who have sprouted this rot on the way in can carry it all on the way out. Otherwise they sit there and carry on regardless waiting for the next green left govt. It’s not as if they weren’t warned.
Using a dog analogy, I have some sympathy for those too soft to shoot their own dawgs, but none for those who won’t shoot mongrels left behind by some other bastard. And don’t let them off the chain, heaps easier to drill them when tied up.
It shows that major sections of the public service are captured by the left political agendas of the day, being climate change, identity politics and political correctness.
If a Trump figure was in charge, or even if the coalition had reverted to its middle-Liberal policy settings (rather than its current far-left Liberal position), many of these people would no longer be there.
God help us
Dont laugh but this is the same rubbish infecting business these days. Just check your contacts on linkdin. The virtue signalling is rampant. And most of my contacts are supposed to be rough and tumble finance folk from banks and corporates. Its depressing how leftist they all seem to be at least in public online.
We simply need to start reminding PS ’employees’ from the bottom up that we are not clients we (fuck me a dwindling mass of us) contribute to their wages and treat them like the dogs they are. There may be some nice ones in there, somewhere, but collateral damage is acceptable. Even the bottom rung PS I deal with are 90% cows to deal with and that’s with me leading off with a nice attitude. Fuck them all, they’ve marginalised themselves from normal society, time to really marginalise them as tax hoovering nobody’s.
We won’t though, we’re far to nice.
Nice title to, sparty 😉
What rubbish, the actions signal that no member of the panel can be trusted to be neutral to gender in their deliberations, and so the fallback is to assume a balance of partisan panelists.
Fairness, in that case requires all panelists to exercise the same degree of gender bias in accordance with their own gender, all gender issues to be resolvable like a normal distribution, and all applicant and employee group pools to be similarly distributed by gender and by gender issue.
I wonder if we could privatise a lot of federal state and locak]l government functions ? No pensions ,no huge super payouts ,a lot less bullshit . The non privatised areas could be purged getting rid of the leftists , demote them to the lowest ranks then work the ideals out of them ,make their lives a m]misery till they resign en masse . Appoint a Minister for ethical cleansing to perform this valuable service . Clean up Australia Department ,getting rid of all ry[ubbish .
Hint: Read and understand the message about bureaucracy in Ayn Rand’s ‘Atlas Shrugged’. Prophetic. Unfortunately I can’t see any sign of the ‘lifters’ here destroying their factories and decamping to a better place, so how will this all end?