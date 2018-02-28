Speed cameras – who are they good for? Updated

In the last couple of days, a hysterical video appeared on the internet. It showed a driver (or drivers) in Washington DC pulling their car over and destroying one of the eleven (11) speed cameras. Here is the video. Don’t laugh too loud.

Apparently the Washington DC police are looking for the vandal(s). But it is not clear that they are looking for the right people – the people who took down the camera or the people who put up the cameras.

This video has started a whole conversation on the merits and benefits of speed cameras, as apparently:

they are primarily a revenue source. D.C. raised just shy of $100 million last year from just 87 cameras — double the revenue of the preceding year.

Although (and obviously) people come and go, and go through Washington DC, its population just shy of 700,000.

By way of contrast, NSW with a population of 7.5 million collected $185 million from speed and red light cameras in 2016.

Proportions aside, reading about and listening to stories about this tax grab, Spartacus discovered some interesting things, especially while listening to the Weekly Substandard podcast while on his 2 wheel chariot this morning.

Firstly, the business model of these cameras is that they are installed and maintained by a private company which receives a generous proportion of the fine revenue collected. Apparently, the private company that installs and maintains these cameras is an Australian company. I wonder which one?

[Thanks Catfan for point out that the Australian company is called Redflex – whose CEO pleaded guilty in 2015 for bribing Washington DC officials to obtain contracts. Ha!]

Secondly, and not being a traffic engineer, apparently, the natural traffic speed is impacted by lane width. That is, the wider the lane, the higher the natural traffic speed, and the narrower the lane, the slower the natural traffic speed.

Thus, if the purpose of speed cameras is revenue, then lane widths should be considered when considering where to install cameras.

So dear citizens, the next time you get a speeding ticket from a camera, consider whether there was a contributing factor – whether the relevant local authority which benefits from the fine revenue – had taken other steps first to slow down traffic. Specifically to narrow lanes in relevant designated areas.

