Speed cameras – who are they good for? Updated

In the last couple of days, a hysterical video appeared on the internet. It showed a driver (or drivers) in Washington DC pulling their car over and destroying one of the eleven (11) speed cameras. Here is the video. Don’t laugh too loud.
Apparently the Washington DC police are looking for the vandal(s). But it is not clear that they are looking for the right people – the people who took down the camera or the people who put up the cameras.
This video has started a whole conversation on the merits and benefits of speed cameras, as apparently:
they are primarily a revenue source. D.C. raised just shy of $100 million last year from just 87 cameras — double the revenue of the preceding year.
Although (and obviously) people come and go, and go through Washington DC, its population just shy of 700,000.
By way of contrast, NSW with a population of 7.5 million collected $185 million from speed and red light cameras in 2016.
Proportions aside, reading about and listening to stories about this tax grab, Spartacus discovered some interesting things, especially while listening to the Weekly Substandard podcast while on his 2 wheel chariot this morning.
Firstly, the business model of these cameras is that they are installed and maintained by a private company which receives a generous proportion of the fine revenue collected. Apparently, the private company that installs and maintains these cameras is an Australian company. I wonder which one?
[Thanks Catfan for point out that the Australian company is called Redflex – whose CEO pleaded guilty in 2015 for bribing Washington DC officials to obtain contracts. Ha!]
Secondly, and not being a traffic engineer, apparently, the natural traffic speed is impacted by lane width. That is, the wider the lane, the higher the natural traffic speed, and the narrower the lane, the slower the natural traffic speed.
Thus, if the purpose of speed cameras is revenue, then lane widths should be considered when considering where to install cameras.
So dear citizens, the next time you get a speeding ticket from a camera, consider whether there was a contributing factor – whether the relevant local authority which benefits from the fine revenue – had taken other steps first to slow down traffic. Specifically to narrow lanes in relevant designated areas.
Follow I Am Spartacus on Twitter at @Ey_am_Spartacus
RDF.AX
Excellent observation about lane widths.
Traffic engineering, it seems to me, is largely about perceptions; ie psychology, rather than mere mathematics.
It has crossed my mind that several multi-lane, high traffic roundabouts I have used have very wide (say, 300+ mm) lane marking in a solid line to identify a “through” lane from which it is not permissible to continue around the roundabout beyond a particular exit. This is intended to be, I presume, some kind of median across which traffic must not stray – and it appears to work quite well.
My observations include that these broad lane lines also tend to tame/calm the traffic. I wonder now whether the same treatment between lanes with high traffic volumes and/or poor accident statistics might not have the same effect – for example, approaching traffic lights. Of course, I am thinking of at least two lanes headed in the same direction.
Thus, two lanes of (say) 3.6 metres, plus a normal 100mm lane line, might become two somewhat safer lanes of 3.5 metres and a single solid lane line of 300mm width.
Regarding speed cameras, they clearly had their place 40 years ago when they were first introduced, but in these days of mobile and stationary radar and lidar cameras, seemingly installed in every highway patrol car, they might be past their prime as deterrents and have now become essentially tax collecting devices which target the stupid, the impetuous and the momentarily distracted.
Have you fallen off your treadly and hurt your noggin?
This is the sort of idiocy that comes from bike riding.
Stop all road safety measures. Eventually all the idiots will kill themselves off. Too bad for all the others that get involved.
I note one of the early comments on the video admitted to a ticket for 38 in a 25mph zone – that’s 50% excess speed and they still thought they were badly done by.
Another comment admitted to 33 in a 25 zone and claimed that “a cop would not have given me a ticket” – yeah, right!
I hold to the view that I will observe the speed limits and avoid paying more to the government than I have to. But if I am photographed then it’s my fault, as I am in charge of the car.
In New South Wales, speed cameras are usually only approved for locations with adverse histories of injury accidents, particularly where the road at the location does not meet the road authority’s “minimum acceptable” engineering standards for road geometry.
My view is that camera revenues should be used to accelerate programs to bring those carriageways up to standard. Instead, they most often are used to justify punishing infringers for the failures of the road authority.
A fairer system would try very widely to detect infringements and apply a very small fine for each minor offense.
Speed is almost irrelevant in accident statistics, the biggest factor in causing/creating accidents is distraction from watching the road, or traveling on country roads where the mean safety design capacity to avert fatality in crashes of the Australian vehicle fleet is exceeded (<~ 80 kmh). Consequently, a process that forces to drivers to divert their attention frequently from the road to see what speed you are doing, and is often complicated by the fact that the speedo is only numbered in increments of 20, means you can spend a lot of time with your eye off the road while you work out whether you are in the correct speed ranges or not.
Since nose-to-tail crashes and the increase in motor-bike fatalities can be placed right at the door of this ridiculous law, it is not a stretch to say that one of the biggest factors in fatality statistics being on the increase could be reasonably blamed on the various traffic accident commissions that are operating in the states and territories.
The soap dodgers and cheese eaters have a more amusing way of dealing with the type we have on high poles..
http://english.controleradar.org/burning-gatso.php
I agree with JohnA. You don’t get fined if you observe the limits. And those whom I know that complain most about speeding fines seem to be multiple offenders. Only the really stupid inflict punishment on themselves repeatedly.
Note that in the UK, especially in otherwise determinedly submissive England, dispatching speed cameras has been raised to something of an art form.
They have been cut down with power tools, immolated with petrol bombs, blasted with paint, etc. For a rudimentary (Grauniad) primer, see: https://www.theguardian.com/uk/2003/sep/07/transport.ukcrime
The cost of the equipment and the revenue that it generates is staggering.
This game mostly occurs on what are supposed to be “high-speed” motorways. The French have joined in the jollies as well.
Pommie speeding fines make Victoria’s banditry pale almost into insignificance.
Red-light cameras actually make some sense, and being mostly in built-up and populated areas, seem to have been generally left alone.
RDF redflex was a promising growth stock over a decade ago. Lucky to be out of them, the churn and grind business of red light and speed cameras and back office fine documentation barely covers the cost of capital.
Sadly, there was one speed camera in Van operator shot and killed in America.
Court cases to ban camera robots seem to usually go against redflex in the States.
Arguments showing an increase in rear end smashes where red light cameras interfere with habitual laissez-faire straight through if you can make it driving actually win court cases for redflex opponents.
Pretty sure Macquarie was tied up with Redflex at one stage. So you know the plebs are getting screwed on behalf of Big Government with a ticket clip thrown in for good measure.
Caradvice had an article on speed cameras recently – it is just tax.
Wow. The Democrat government scum in DC are serious arseholes. The revenue per head of population in Australiastan — the world capital of the scam — is “only” around $A45 per head, per annum (although much higher in Victoriastan, where revenue-raising from speed cameras is an obscene art form). In DC, it’s $US140!
Couple of points:
Near where I live, over a 2 km stretch of suburban road, the speed limits are 60, 40, 60, 40, 60, 50, 60 – depending, of course, on the time of day. Knowing the speed limit can be a bit daunting sometimes.
As far as speed cameras being located in supposed “black spots” – a recently built major tunnel in Brisbane was built and fitted with speed cameras straightaway. Road engineers must design new infrastructure with “black spots”……
Spartacus, please-
No-one receives a generous proportion. A proportion is only a comparison between two whole objects; I think your meaning is instead a portion, a certain amount within a single whole object.
They may receive a generous portion, or an undeserved portion, or that sort of thing.
I have just come back last year from “Motoring” all over England and Europe.
England has fixed, non hidden cameras on a few freeways and their top speed is 130kmh, roughly converted.
You are hard pressed to see any speed signs and you won’t have government slogans beating you over the head every five seconds.
It was a pleasure to drive in that small overpopulated country compared to Australia and it should be the other way around.
The cops don’t begin to look at you for 10 to 15 ks over.
The autobahn’s speed signs are “recommendations” and I was in the slow lane doing 160 kmh, with work vans passing me like I was standing still.
Safest roads and didn’t even feel like you were going fast because speed is relative to your surroundings.
And a wide lane, smooth open highway, with no sharp turns or surprises and it’s fantastic.
The driver’s are far better, far more polite when it comes to merging, and don’t need big bad government breathing down their throats
Wankers grandstanding in Australia with comments like “if you don’t speed you have nothing to worry about, don’t do enough driving or aren’t good drivers.
Constant changes of speed limits, poorly placed signs and excessively stupid speed restrictions like 40kph on an outback road with the work not being done on the road but in the adjacent field, and the restriction lasting well into the visible horizon, are there as insanities that we put up with and so obsessing about looking at every kilometre an hour you are doing takes your eyes of the road and causes more fatigue on long journeys.
The better drivers are driving for the conditions which sometimes require going LESS than the speed limit.
The obsession with speed in this country is just an obsession for revenue.
You will note that hardly any state allows speed cameras on highways in the USA.
But I’m Sure the more democratic a state becomes the more it will increase.
Driving is still a pleasure in western countries other than Australia.
That’s because they are relatively new Tom, and the don’t put them out on highways.
The yanks haven’t been horse whipped into submission yet.
I was in a Shofer vehicle in Perth last week and the driver was telling me that he is about to be part of trial in which his private vehicle is fitted with 360-degree cameras and recording devices and he will drive around all day picking up people changing lanes without indicating ($150 fine, 2 demerit points) and holding a mobile phone while driving ($400 fine, 3 demerit points). The driver said he is expecting to identify $20,000 worth of fines per week, earning a $5,000 share for himself.
DB, $5000.00 A WEEK for him ?????
Exactly. Why give the government more money than you have to? There are more than a few fixed speed cameras in NSW with plenty of warning signs; and they still make $$$ every year.
One of my issues with speed cameras is that is all they do. Speeding is a factor in many crashes, but so is fatigue, distracted driving (texting), impaired by drugs and alcohol, etc. speed cameras don’t assist in any of that.
Come the new generation of vehicles, the State will book you off the trip computer each night while it is plugged in recharging.
Automatically deducted from your bank account, and the vehicle won’t start until payments made if insufficient funds.
If those numbers are correct and become public the trial will be a pretty short one. Even Australian sheep aren’t going to cop that.
Bullshit.
Australians are very obedient people. Some may grumble and perhaps even write a nasty letter or two, but the vast majority have been cowed to abject obedience and will pay up without protest.
Plus one Struth
Driving on a UK motorway in the second from right lane at around 80 MPH in a shit box renter with Mercedes Vito Van passing in the right lane at around 100 MPH.
Speed limit 70 MPH (130 KPH approx) and Cops everywhere not GAF because nearly all drivers seem to have been brought up with road etiquette and spatial awareness.
Lines on road indicating speed camera ahead.
Anyway that’s my experience there.
Meanwhile, as I was taught, defensive driving, watch out for idiots texting etc and go with the traffic flow.
Beats the shit out of speedo watching.
Don’t even like the heads up on the screen.
That’s my rant. Fuck speed cameras and the Nanny State.
Those Washington DC cameras were estimated to have reduced the overall city crash rate (adjusted for population) by about 0.2%, so I doubt the purpose was road safety improvement.
I hope you beat the fascist cocksmoker to a pulp.
Speed cameras are not about raising revenue but about saving lives. Supermarkets refusing to give free plastic shopping bags is not about saving money but about saving the environment. Bill Shorten backing mines in QLD but bagging them in Vic is not about an election in Batman. If you believe any of those statements you are a brain dead moron!
Specifically to narrow lanes in relevant designated areas.
No, please, no!
Traffic will be slower yet there’ll be more accidents from the number one cause: distracted drivers.
“I agree with JohnA. You don’t get fined if you observe the limits. And those whom I know that complain most about speeding fines seem to be multiple offenders. ”
As those speed limits keep getting pulled ever lower will you keep obeying to the point of virtuous standstill?
Speed cameras were introduced by the laughable, bankrupt Kirner Labor Government in Victoria, after they cynically waited for a wet weekend for political cover. Never forgot it. They introduced pokies to Victoria at the same time.
Never anything to do with safety.
Its disappointing to see so many ‘if you don’t speed, you don’t get fined’ comments here ! Velocity is a continuous variable, and some degree of it is required for transport. The question of how much is not a black and white scientific answer: more velocity = more transport benefit, but at a higher safety risk. The optimum point of this trade off is a judgement call, not a scientific one. If a lot of people are ‘speeding’ it means the appropriate speed as dictated by the authorities differs from that adjudged by the road users. This means the law, not the public are wrong.
Once the speed limits are dropped to seventy kmh, because that is cheaper than road repair, our speed cameras will truly become our strength.