Wednesday Forum: February 28, 2018

Posted on 10:05 pm, February 28, 2018 by Sinclair Davidson
59 Responses to Wednesday Forum: February 28, 2018

  2. Roger
    #2648912, posted on February 28, 2018 at 10:09 pm

    Drain the fetid billabong that is Canberra!

  4. Roger
    #2648916, posted on February 28, 2018 at 10:10 pm

    No representation without taxation!

    Only those who pay net tax should have the vote.

  5. Roger
    #2648919, posted on February 28, 2018 at 10:12 pm

    OK…I’m out of slogans.

  6. Dr Fred Lenin
    #2648921, posted on February 28, 2018 at 10:13 pm

    Je suis deuxieme ! Quelle supris !

  9. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2648925, posted on February 28, 2018 at 10:16 pm

    Only those who pay net tax should have the vote.

    Hear, hear!

  10. overburdened
    #2648926, posted on February 28, 2018 at 10:17 pm

    moon over the ocean

  11. Pete of Perth
    #2648928, posted on February 28, 2018 at 10:18 pm

    Living it up in sunny Hobart. 24 bucks for a shot of whiskey..

  12. Roger
    #2648929, posted on February 28, 2018 at 10:18 pm

    Living it up in sunny Hobart. 24 bucks for a shot of whiskey..

    Tasmanian whiskey?

  13. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2648931, posted on February 28, 2018 at 10:20 pm

    Just spent the evening in Balmain.
    Have dropped in for five minutes to decontaminate.

  14. Confused Old Misfit
    #2648932, posted on February 28, 2018 at 10:21 pm

    24 Bucks for a shot of whisky? Hell, in Nova Scotia you could get a bottle for that!

  15. Roger
    #2648933, posted on February 28, 2018 at 10:22 pm

    Only those who pay net tax should have the vote.

    Hear, hear!

    The revolution starts now!

    Oh wait…is that the time?

    Tomorrow!

  17. Top Ender
    #2648936, posted on February 28, 2018 at 10:23 pm

    I claim this thread in the name of the Cherrypickers. the immortal 11th Hussars.

  18. Roger
    #2648937, posted on February 28, 2018 at 10:24 pm

    Hell, in Nova Scotia you could get a bottle for that!

    Having tasted Canadian whiskey I’d say that’s a rip off.

  19. H B Bear
    #2648938, posted on February 28, 2018 at 10:24 pm

    Living it up in sunny Hobart. 24 bucks for a shot of whiskey..

    24 bucks should get you a house in Tasmania.

  20. Dave in Marybrook
    #2648940, posted on February 28, 2018 at 10:25 pm

    Micaleff any good tonight?
    Got to juggle my T.V. allowance between him and new ep of Family Guy…

  21. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2648942, posted on February 28, 2018 at 10:27 pm

    I claim this thread in the name of the Cherrypickers. the immortal 11th Hussars.

    And the most notable of their commanders, James Brudenall, 7th Earl Cardigan…

  22. overburdened
    #2648943, posted on February 28, 2018 at 10:27 pm

    Tasmaniastan is so successful as a mendicant state that house prices are on the up.
    The last retreat of the treechanger

  23. Roger
    #2648945, posted on February 28, 2018 at 10:30 pm

    The last retreat of the treechanger

    And refugees from Mogadishu on the Yarra.

  26. Top Ender
    #2648950, posted on February 28, 2018 at 10:37 pm

    Cardigan should have been shot after the Charge of the Light Brigade, and his damned yacht taken out to sea, burnt to the waterline with his body on board, and then sunk by naval gunfire.

    That is all.

  27. Bruce in WA
    #2648951, posted on February 28, 2018 at 10:41 pm

    Present, Sergeant.

    Say Sir. Officer on parade.

  28. duncanm
    #2648952, posted on February 28, 2018 at 10:44 pm

    Mebournistan doesn’t have all the multi-culti fun. Ireland is having a ball with it, too.

  30. Confused Old Misfit
    #2648957, posted on February 28, 2018 at 10:57 pm

    Roger
    #2648937, posted on February 28, 2018 at 10:24 pm
    Having tasted Canadian whiskey I’d say that’s a rip off.

    And you’d be right!

  32. C.L.
    #2648962, posted on February 28, 2018 at 10:59 pm

    Ah, drunkenness …

    This made me laugh just now …

    ‘I bought a massive ostrich egg on a gold stand’
    Australians spend more than $2 billion a year while they’re drunk, but is this really a good idea?

    Through to the story and PICTURE here.
    The ostrich egg on a gold stand symbolises everything the internet has delivered to millennials.

  33. Roger
    #2648963, posted on February 28, 2018 at 11:00 pm

    And you’d be right!

    🙂

    The best that can be said is that it’s inoffensive.

    And that’s its chief problem!

  34. Roger
    #2648964, posted on February 28, 2018 at 11:04 pm

    The ostrich egg on a gold stand symbolises everything the internet has delivered to millennials.

    My oldest son once bought an Edmonton Oilers jersey online.

    “Drunk shopping?” I inquired, after it arrived.

    “Yep!”

  35. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #2648965, posted on February 28, 2018 at 11:04 pm

    We must criminalise social justice! Social Justice is a crime with lipstick!

  36. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2648966, posted on February 28, 2018 at 11:05 pm

    Cardigan should have been shot after the Charge of the Light Brigade, and his damned yacht taken out to sea, burnt to the waterline with his body on board, and then sunk by naval gunfire.

    Bit harsh. Cardigan was ordered to charge the guns, and he charged them. Too bad they were the wrong guns….

    For my money, the real causes of the fiasco were Raglan’s complete inability to draft a decent set of orders, and Captain Louis Nolan, who carried the fatal order. Lucan questioned the fatal order “What guns, Sir, I see no guns.” Nolan pointed down the valley and said “There, my Lord, is your enemy, there are your guns.” FWIW, Nolan came from Raglan, and spoke with Raglan’s full authority…

    Top Ender, you would have seen the original order, in the National Army Museum in Chelsea? I’ve come to the conclusion that half the problem was that no – one could read the handwriting on the original order..

  37. Confused Old Misfit
    #2648967, posted on February 28, 2018 at 11:05 pm

    The best that can be said is that it’s inoffensive.

    That’s Canada!
    (Except Trudeau when on the road. That Indian trip was appallingly offensive!)

  38. Roger
    #2648968, posted on February 28, 2018 at 11:10 pm

    That’s Canada!

    True.

    Interesting how whiskeys reflect national characters.

  39. overburdened
    #2648970, posted on February 28, 2018 at 11:15 pm

    I remember something sometime back about someone being criticized by reporting seals walking into a bar and ordering a Canadian Club

  41. overburdened
    #2648972, posted on February 28, 2018 at 11:17 pm

    Miss America is now emailing me.
    Sheilas are stupid

  42. Confused Old Misfit
    #2648973, posted on February 28, 2018 at 11:18 pm

    Overburdened: I didn’t know we had any Newfoundlander Cats here!

  44. overburdened
    #2648975, posted on February 28, 2018 at 11:21 pm

    Open borders now for cats!

  45. John Constantine
    #2648977, posted on February 28, 2018 at 11:26 pm

    What is the difference between the Kenyan highlands, the Rhodesian lowlands, the South Africa badlands and Australian racist settler agricultural districts, like the Murray darling basin?.

    History will regard them all the same, when their left rewrites it.
    Zimbostralia.

    Comrades.

  46. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2648978, posted on February 28, 2018 at 11:29 pm

    Interesting how whiskeys reflect national characters.

    “Finest King Edward Scotch Whisky” in Malaysia is best avoided. The memsahib has a photograph of a large Westerner, who bears an uncanny resemblance to myself, attempting to shoot out the balloons, in a disco in Kuching, Malaysia, with a Dayak blowgun. She conspired, with the Dayak lad who owned the blowgun, to set me up. I will confess to having a fearful cargo of said “King Edward” whisky on board..

  47. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2648979, posted on February 28, 2018 at 11:34 pm

    Well, not much on, I see. Not sure if I am improved in state of mind or not. As I drove home through Balmain from a small gathering where I blotted no copybooks (well, only one, actually, on my SSM vote; the truth being received with disbelief and horror), I looked at all the diners on the pavements (sidewalks to you yanks) and could not see one group in any table that I even vaguely might wish to join. Identikit well-paid greenies. Also, nearly got wiped out in the Q5 by a bus tearing down Darling Street, one of Sydney’s narrow and choked by-ways so beloved of Balmain’s ‘villagers’ and was farewelled from the area by a huge anti-freeway banner in Rozelle.

    Arky can do my contribution for the evening, if he would be so good as to assist. I’m done.
    Sleep tight, Cats. No fighting.

  48. Confused Old Misfit
    #2648980, posted on February 28, 2018 at 11:37 pm

    Overburdened: If you let dem Newfies in she’ll be fucked my son! Fucked I tells yuh!

  49. Old School Conservative
    #2648981, posted on February 28, 2018 at 11:37 pm

    “Foreign Minister says she is not obliged to disclose long term boyfriend’s financial interests because he is not her ‘spouse’ or de facto partner.” (SMH)

    However it is OK for taxpayers to fork out $32,000 for him to accompany her on her travel. “Family travel” she calls it.

  50. Baldrick
    #2648982, posted on February 28, 2018 at 11:39 pm

    50th Battalion A.I.F

    Jensen, Joergen Christian (1891–1922)
    Jensen won the Victoria Cross for ‘most conspicuous bravery and initiative’ on 2 April 1917 at Noreuil, one of the ‘outpost villages’ of the Hindenburg line. During its long advance towards the village the 50th Battalion came under enfiladed fire from a German forward machine-gun post which caused heavy casualties. Jensen, covered by another private, rushed the post with bombs. After eliminating the machine-gun crew with one of his bombs he threatened to throw the others and bluffed the German position into surrendering, taking about forty prisoners.
    He was seriously wounded on 5 May 1918 while on patrol near Villers-Bretonneux and was invalided to Australia on 26 August 1918. Jensen died of war-related injuries in Adelaide Hospital on 31 May 1922.

  52. Bruce in WA
    #2648984, posted on February 28, 2018 at 11:41 pm

    Fellers in a bar in New England telling Newfie jokes, while a real Newfie sat there, silent and smiling.

    At last he spoke up.

    “What’s blue and floats in Newfoundland Harbour?” he asked.

    Nonplussed, they shook their heads.

    “The next asshole who tells a Newfie joke”, was the reply.

  53. Confused Old Misfit
    #2648986, posted on February 28, 2018 at 11:45 pm

    What the matter Bruce in WA
    #2648984, posted on February 28, 2018 at 11:41 pm

    Can’t take a Newfie joke?
    Well then: If you get cranky without your silk hanky
    You’d better stay clear o’ the squid jiggin’ grounds!

  54. Old School Conservative
    #2648987, posted on February 28, 2018 at 11:47 pm

    Just dig and you will find gold nuggets.

    Having a quiet beer with a few mates this evening. All laughed at the prospect of arming American teachers with guns. Stupid idea.
    I supported the idea with reasons. Most then quietly agreed with me. Seems they thought it was a good idea too but weren’t going to publicly say so.

    One guy had a funny cartoon come through on his mobile.
    Silhouette of a gun next to the word “Teachers”
    Silhouette of a gun with a silencer on the barrel next to the word “Librarians”.

  55. Top Ender
    #2648988, posted on February 28, 2018 at 11:49 pm

    Yes, have seen the order Zulu. Certainly it’s a bit blurred and very small.

    You are quite right about the blame, but Cardigan should have known that no sane commander – even Raglan – would have issued such an order. He should have said that it was certainly confused and wrong.

    As Flashman said, he would have made a good farrier sergeant.

  56. Entropy
    #2648990, posted on February 28, 2018 at 11:51 pm

    Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2648966, posted on February 28, 2018 at 11:05 pm
    Cardigan should have been shot after the Charge of the Light Brigade, and his damned yacht taken out to sea, burnt to the waterline with his body on board, and then sunk by naval gunfire.

    Bit harsh. Cardigan was ordered to charge the guns, and he charged them. Too bad they were the wrong guns….

    For my money, the real causes of the fiasco were Raglan’s complete inability to draft a decent set of orders, and Captain Louis Nolan, who carried the fatal order. Lucan questioned the fatal order “What guns, Sir, I see no guns.” Nolan pointed down the valley and said “There, my Lord, is your enemy, there are your guns.” FWIW, Nolan came from Raglan, and spoke with Raglan’s full authority…

    Top Ender, you would have seen the original order, in the National Army Museum in Chelsea? I’ve come to the conclusion that half the problem was that no – one could read the handwriting on the original order..

    Personally I am surprised you didn’t bring up the role that cad Harry Flashman and his indigestion had in it.

  57. Bruce in WA
    #2648992, posted on February 28, 2018 at 11:52 pm

    What the matter Bruce in WA
    #2648984, posted on February 28, 2018 at 11:41 pm

    Can’t take a Newfie joke?
    Well then: If you get cranky without your silk hanky
    You’d better stay clear o’ the squid jiggin’ grounds!

    😀 I actually admire their “can do” attitude. But to my American rellies, they were sorta like Irish jokes to us.

  59. Mick Gold Coast QLD
    #2648996, posted on February 28, 2018 at 11:55 pm

    From duncanm at 10:44 pm:

    “Mebournistan doesn’t have all the multi-culti fun. Ireland is having a ball with it, too.”

    It’s the simians alright but the Irish Sun manages to report “African origin” just once in 40 or so paragraphs.

    Independent Councillor in Balbriggan Tony Murphy said …

    “This problem has two elements behind it, the lack of resources at gardai’s disposal and the fact that we have the youngest population in the country, which is bound to lead to more anti-social behaviour.

    “These kids today have a very different mind-set to previous generations, they have no fear in terms of challenging gardai, it’s just a completely different attitude.

    “They can be verbally abusive towards officers and I think it’s because they know that the garda’s hands are tied with little or no back up available.

    “Gardai know now that if they decide to make a statement and show who’s in charge by arresting one of them and bringing them in, they risk watching a mini riot break out.”

    He’s being mealy mouthed but touching on some parts of the truth, so far … but then:

    “I think certain areas get more coverage than others though. There are similar problems all over the country that go unreported, and it’s often not as bad here as people make out.

    “It’s important to remember that there was a rapid change in the social environment here and maybe older people are becoming intimidated by the size of the gangs on the streets even though they’re not always trying to cause any harm.

    “Cultural differences might mean a gang of teenagers may not feel the need to step aside as an old lady walks by, or lower their voices late at night.”

    The cheeky little rascals are let off the hook because selfish old people don’t like impoliteness from harmless young folk.

