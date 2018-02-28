Liberty Quote
There are two potential violators of man’s rights: the criminals and the government.— Ayn Rand
-
-
Wednesday Forum: February 28, 2018
Good evening!
Drain the fetid billabong that is Canberra!
A lurker first?
No representation without taxation!
Only those who pay net tax should have the vote.
OK…I’m out of slogans.
Je suis deuxieme ! Quelle supris !
Let it burn.
Top ten?
Hear, hear!
moon over the ocean
Living it up in sunny Hobart. 24 bucks for a shot of whiskey..
Living it up in sunny Hobart. 24 bucks for a shot of whiskey..
Tasmanian whiskey?
Just spent the evening in Balmain.
Have dropped in for five minutes to decontaminate.
24 Bucks for a shot of whisky? Hell, in Nova Scotia you could get a bottle for that!
Only those who pay net tax should have the vote.
Hear, hear!
The revolution starts now!
Oh wait…is that the time?
Tomorrow!
I claim this thread in the name of the Cherrypickers. the immortal 11th Hussars.
Hell, in Nova Scotia you could get a bottle for that!
Having tasted Canadian whiskey I’d say that’s a rip off.
24 bucks should get you a house in Tasmania.
Micaleff any good tonight?
Got to juggle my T.V. allowance between him and new ep of Family Guy…
And the most notable of their commanders, James Brudenall, 7th Earl Cardigan…
Tasmaniastan is so successful as a mendicant state that house prices are on the up.
The last retreat of the treechanger
The last retreat of the treechanger
And refugees from Mogadishu on the Yarra.
Did I make the top 30?
Looks like I did!
Cardigan should have been shot after the Charge of the Light Brigade, and his damned yacht taken out to sea, burnt to the waterline with his body on board, and then sunk by naval gunfire.
That is all.
Present, Sergeant.
Say Sir. Officer on parade.
Mebournistan doesn’t have all the multi-culti fun. Ireland is having a ball with it, too.
Zulu, Bruce.
And you’d be right!
😀
Ah, drunkenness …
This made me laugh just now …
Through to the story and PICTURE here.
The ostrich egg on a gold stand symbolises everything the internet has delivered to millennials.
And you’d be right!
🙂
The best that can be said is that it’s inoffensive.
And that’s its chief problem!
The ostrich egg on a gold stand symbolises everything the internet has delivered to millennials.
My oldest son once bought an Edmonton Oilers jersey online.
“Drunk shopping?” I inquired, after it arrived.
“Yep!”
We must criminalise social justice! Social Justice is a crime with lipstick!
Bit harsh. Cardigan was ordered to charge the guns, and he charged them. Too bad they were the wrong guns….
For my money, the real causes of the fiasco were Raglan’s complete inability to draft a decent set of orders, and Captain Louis Nolan, who carried the fatal order. Lucan questioned the fatal order “What guns, Sir, I see no guns.” Nolan pointed down the valley and said “There, my Lord, is your enemy, there are your guns.” FWIW, Nolan came from Raglan, and spoke with Raglan’s full authority…
Top Ender, you would have seen the original order, in the National Army Museum in Chelsea? I’ve come to the conclusion that half the problem was that no – one could read the handwriting on the original order..
That’s Canada!
(Except Trudeau when on the road. That Indian trip was appallingly offensive!)
That’s Canada!
True.
Interesting how whiskeys reflect national characters.
I remember something sometime back about someone being criticized by reporting seals walking into a bar and ordering a Canadian Club
for reporting ffs
Miss America is now emailing me.
Sheilas are stupid
Overburdened: I didn’t know we had any Newfoundlander Cats here!
She’s a gone goose but the lure of fame to the bitter end must be strong.
http://www.msn.com/en-au/entertainment/entertainmenttv/best-b-on-tv-in-fight-of-her-life/ar-BBJGMXh?li=AAavLaF&ocid=ientp
Open borders now for cats!
What is the difference between the Kenyan highlands, the Rhodesian lowlands, the South Africa badlands and Australian racist settler agricultural districts, like the Murray darling basin?.
History will regard them all the same, when their left rewrites it.
Zimbostralia.
Comrades.
“Finest King Edward Scotch Whisky” in Malaysia is best avoided. The memsahib has a photograph of a large Westerner, who bears an uncanny resemblance to myself, attempting to shoot out the balloons, in a disco in Kuching, Malaysia, with a Dayak blowgun. She conspired, with the Dayak lad who owned the blowgun, to set me up. I will confess to having a fearful cargo of said “King Edward” whisky on board..
Well, not much on, I see. Not sure if I am improved in state of mind or not. As I drove home through Balmain from a small gathering where I blotted no copybooks (well, only one, actually, on my SSM vote; the truth being received with disbelief and horror), I looked at all the diners on the pavements (sidewalks to you yanks) and could not see one group in any table that I even vaguely might wish to join. Identikit well-paid greenies. Also, nearly got wiped out in the Q5 by a bus tearing down Darling Street, one of Sydney’s narrow and choked by-ways so beloved of Balmain’s ‘villagers’ and was farewelled from the area by a huge anti-freeway banner in Rozelle.
Arky can do my contribution for the evening, if he would be so good as to assist. I’m done.
Sleep tight, Cats. No fighting.
Overburdened: If you let dem Newfies in she’ll be fucked my son! Fucked I tells yuh!
“Foreign Minister says she is not obliged to disclose long term boyfriend’s financial interests because he is not her ‘spouse’ or de facto partner.” (SMH)
However it is OK for taxpayers to fork out $32,000 for him to accompany her on her travel. “Family travel” she calls it.
50th Battalion A.I.F
Speaking of Newfoundland:
https://screenshots.firefox.com/jr7xgxsRsDpU8IBo/twitter.com
Fellers in a bar in New England telling Newfie jokes, while a real Newfie sat there, silent and smiling.
At last he spoke up.
“What’s blue and floats in Newfoundland Harbour?” he asked.
Nonplussed, they shook their heads.
“The next asshole who tells a Newfie joke”, was the reply.
What the matter Bruce in WA
#2648984, posted on February 28, 2018 at 11:41 pm
Can’t take a Newfie joke?
Well then: If you get cranky without your silk hanky
You’d better stay clear o’ the squid jiggin’ grounds!
Just dig and you will find gold nuggets.
Having a quiet beer with a few mates this evening. All laughed at the prospect of arming American teachers with guns. Stupid idea.
I supported the idea with reasons. Most then quietly agreed with me. Seems they thought it was a good idea too but weren’t going to publicly say so.
One guy had a funny cartoon come through on his mobile.
Silhouette of a gun next to the word “Teachers”
Silhouette of a gun with a silencer on the barrel next to the word “Librarians”.
Yes, have seen the order Zulu. Certainly it’s a bit blurred and very small.
You are quite right about the blame, but Cardigan should have known that no sane commander – even Raglan – would have issued such an order. He should have said that it was certainly confused and wrong.
As Flashman said, he would have made a good farrier sergeant.
Personally I am surprised you didn’t bring up the role that cad Harry Flashman and his indigestion had in it.
😀 I actually admire their “can do” attitude. But to my American rellies, they were sorta like Irish jokes to us.
Snap, top Ender!
From duncanm at 10:44 pm:
It’s the simians alright but the Irish Sun manages to report “African origin” just once in 40 or so paragraphs.
He’s being mealy mouthed but touching on some parts of the truth, so far … but then:
The cheeky little rascals are let off the hook because selfish old people don’t like impoliteness from harmless young folk.