Gratitude and history

This is from Powerline: Churchill in Five Minutes. We are an ignorant and ungrateful age though whether we are exceptional in this is hard to tell. The ingratitude for our ancestral struggles which I have been mulling over ever since driving along the Western Front during August 2014 on the hundredth anniversary of the start of World War I – a conflict almost as crucial in the defence of freedom as the war that followed – has only deepened as I watch the disdain for our own past growing among the narcissist left who think they set the standard for moral rectitude with the past a sinkhole of injustice. Even there on the day that World War I began there were no ceremonies I came across, with nothing of much interest in the pages of the press. Maybe ever thus, but there must have been a long period of time when Agincourt was a live memory. Today nothing, not for WWI and now even WWII, other than fake analogies with Nazis and Hitler everywhere to be seen. Anyway, it is good to see this recognition for Winston Churchill, the Man of the Century.
PragerU enlisted the services of the prominent historian Andrew Roberts to give its short course on “Winston Churchill: The man who saved the free world” (video below). It’s a good title and Roberts knows what he is talking about. He is the author of The Storm of War: A New History of World War II and the forthcoming biography Churchill: Walking with Destiny (also a good title, drawn from the concluding paragraph of The Gathering Storm).
The linked PragerU page includes a set of additional points, citations, and sources. The comments posted at YouTube include nitpicking about the video’s maps. The comments miss the point. This is the point: “The point about Churchill in 1940 is not that he stopped the German invasion, but that he stopped the British government making peace.” Sometimes you have to give war a chance.
I learned of the video via Roberts’s Twitter feed. It seems to be a box office hit in its own right.
My short video for @DennisPrager on Winston Churchill has received nearly 300,000 views in 4 days: https://www.prageru.com/videos/churchill-man-who-saved-free-world … Fun to make too #Churchill
Churchill: The Man Who Saved the Free World
The West is free today thanks in large part to one man – Winston Churchill. Historian and bestselling author Andrew Roberts explains how Churchill saved the world from Nazi Germany.
AJP Taylor aptly described Churchill as “the Saviour of his country.”
It does illustrate how far the Left has advanced. Imagine a similar situation today. In fact one doesn’t need to imagine, just watch what’s happening in Europe.
What would Churchill have to say about the arrest of Paul Weston for quoting Churchill on Islam?
Thanks Steve.
Now for an educational revolution designed to celebrate Western civilisation, democracy, and Christianity.
Very true. Voting Churchill out of office after the War was probably the greatest political act of ingratitude imaginable.
Churchill’s story underlines the open-endedness of time, of history; and, for free-marketeers, the impossibility of managing the unpredictable turmoil of events. Individuals carry the responsibility of the historical moment and its unfolding surprises, but the scope of that responsibility varies enormously. History is driven by those differences in individual character, talents and responses. Most are like mice; some are like Atlas.
How can one man save a country and a civilisation? Yet he did. How can the words and consonant actions of one man inspire a whole nation? Yet they did. Where does the power of words come from? What does it mean to “lift the spirit”? Answer me that, you materialists.
Without America, Churchill’s words and deeds wouldn’t have stopped Germany.
The saviour of the free world was not a man. It was a nation: the USA.
So what? If Britain had surrendered or have been conquered what could the USA have done?
One thing we do know, if Joseph Kennedy had had his way they would have entered a peace pact with Germany.
If the Japanese did not attack Pearl Harbor i doubt the USA would have ever entered the war. And it was Germany who declared war on the USA in solidarity with Japan, not the other way around
Presentism, a historical fallacy: “uncritical adherence to present-day attitudes, especially the tendency to interpret past events in terms of modern values and concepts. “ (Oxford).
“In literary and historical analysis, presentism is the anachronistic introduction of present-day ideas and perspectives into depictions or interpretations of the past” (Wiki).
It can work both ways, or in reverse, Wiki gives the example of ‘Whig history’ where the selective use of history was used to validate the then current Whig beliefs.
And Europe quickly forgot.