Nuclear weapons for Australia

While I agree with the sentiment, this is more than a little bit cheeky:
Her [NZ PM Jacinda Ardern] arrival coincided with a speech in Sydney by her deputy, Winston Peters, who argued that Australia should consider nuclear armament as a deterrent in the Pacific …
How about the NZ taxpayer making a contribution to south Pacific security?
The biggest lost opportunity for Australia’s defence was not getting a dozen Virginia class subs in half the time and half the price of the mendicant class boondoggles promised to be delivered one day, over the rainbow long after Chrissie Pyne is a long forgotten single line listing in Wikipedia.
As for relying on anything from NZ, hahhahagaha!
winston peters is setting the ground for when horse head goes into foal.
he can almost taste the power.
The sheeprooters would all approve of this plan because they are proudly anti-nuclear, clean and green.
So Australia can have them to protect them.
It’s only so the rest of ’em can come on over the ditch (when the nuclear winter subsides)
You can bet Peters went with Arden as he got to be deputy PM and he knew he would get a long stint as acting PM. She probably told him she was pregnant to clinch the deal.
Swiss neutrality is best policy
free and armed people
long range icbm with nuclear weapons
Australia should develop a vertically integrated nuclear industry. Economic mines, processing, modular power plants where suitable, nuclear submarines, arms and safe storage of waste. Its crazy not to. Australia is relatively stable geologically, politically and economically. Extend the usefulness of hydrocarbons, produce prosperity. Australia can excel in coal and nuclear. It used to excel in solar once. Australia could easily excel in all manner of smart devices to deploy from off the shelf nuclear powered subs. Some of these devices can be deployed as sleepers to watch over our water ways. We need big horsepower to develop and protect this wide brown land.
Pffft…. Not going to happen… As far as our political elite and bureaucratic class is concerned… It’s easier to learn Chinese than it is to defend our country, culture and values…. Bruised and barely existent those values be, I might add.
Build a nuclear power reactor as a source of Plutonium.
Go on Bernardi, you can do it!
not a bad idea, it is worth remembering that last year a nuclear armed lunatic did threaten Aust and he is still in power.
Nuclear armament?
Huh?
Can’t see anyone in Canberra with the cojones to even suggest this.
Let’s just wait til those magnificent dudmarines are built. Then we’ll show ’em!
Can we put off any invasion attempts until 2050 or so, please.